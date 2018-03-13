Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Alpha Beta: "Take Back Lagos From Ambode And Tinubu" - Sowore Omoyele (6140 Views)

He made a heavy comment via his Facebook page, asking lagosians to vote out Ambode and Tinubu's grip over lagos state



The notable activist and journalist from Sahara reporters, Sowore Omoyele has spoken out against the level of corruption and oppression by the lagos state governor, akinwunmu Ambode and APC national leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.He made a heavy comment via his Facebook page, asking lagosians to vote out Ambode and Tinubu's grip over lagos state

E don tey wey Nash dey for back, Bros where have u been? Now wey e wan affect u come dey shout? Pls enjoy

Real talk 5 Likes

Sowore, don't worry, come and contest, 5 percent are still searching for "credible" candidates because e be like say dey are not atikulating again. 12 Likes

Sowore, don't worry, come and contest, 5 percent are still searching for "credible" candidates because e be like say dey are not atikulating again. Thrash Thrash 30 Likes 2 Shares

OP, stop peddling fake rubbish with no source.









Fraudulent losers.









Go to his facebook page brah Go to his facebook page brah 2 Likes

Sowore please face your stated the presidency



So that Developers can take over ? 1 Like 1 Share

Shut up



Learn from him



Hes experienced and versatile Shut upLearn from himHes experienced and versatile



The same Alpha Beta is providing the same services in other states from Abia to Akwa Ibom and beyond.



Have you screamed and yelled at your own governors for hiring and paying AB for the same thing they are doing in Lagos? I bet many of you don't even know AB is active in your states.





http://www.alpha-beta.net/Home/Client 13 Likes 1 Share

Real talk

N you are not partisan shay ? N you are not partisan shay ?

Go to his facebook page brah



I was on his FB page and it didn't reflect the lies you posted. And his name is Omoyele Sowore, not the other way around. I was on his FB page and it didn't reflect the lies you posted. And his name is Omoyele Sowore, not the other way around. 4 Likes

. 1 Like 1 Share

mods take this to frontpage pls

You broke rule 2 then You broke rule 2 then 1 Like 1 Share

You broke rule 2 then What is rule 2?Corrupt politicians protector? What is rule 2?Corrupt politicians protector? 2 Likes

5 Likes 2 Shares

Worry not...... oyegun would play an ondo on Tinubu/Ambode.

I was on his FB page and it didn't reflect the lies you posted. And his name is Omoyele Sowore, not the other way around.



He made the post,just checked his facebook. It was made March 7th. He made the post,just checked his facebook. It was made March 7th. 1 Like

He made the post,just checked his facebook. It was made March 7th.

Yes he did and I apologize.



I just captured the screen.



See the difference between my caoture and yours.?



Your capture looks fake . Yes he did and I apologize.I just captured the screen.See the difference between my caoture and yours.?Your capture looks fake . 3 Likes

mods take this to frontpage pls APCheat again LMAO APCheat again LMAO 2 Likes

Back to topic.





I know Lagos state's IGR was nothing before AB and I honestly think AB is doing a great job because the States IGR today is still breaking records hence other States hiring them to perform the same magic, but not disclosing the terms of the contract and exactly what job they arw doing gives oprics.





I don't care for Ambode, I never did. I think he's very incompetent, he's way in over his head and definitely can not wear Fashola's big shoes. 14 Likes

Una don dey start again,na so i dey take start



madness no be sudden action ,

de fashola you mention is sweeting heavily begging 2019 to come so he can run away from naija wahahala

always easy to criticize ,condemn ,

oya,go and take over from ambode ,lets see how he go be ,enough of all these motionless tantrums

Back to topic.





I know Lagos state's IGR was nothing before AB and I honestly think AB is doing a great job because the States IGR today is still breaking records hence other States hiring them to perform the same magic, but not disclosing the terms of the contract and exactly what job they arw doing gives oprics.





I don't care for Ambode, I never did. I think he's very incompetent, he's way in over his head and definitely can not wear Fashola's big shoes. Ambode isn't incompetent



He's being used by Tinubu Ambode isn't incompetentHe's being used by Tinubu 1 Like

Thrash Striking my post and writing trash under it doesn't mean anything, you are only duplicating it. As you can see, the post is still up there. But talk true, e be like say e pain you well well. Striking my post and writing trash under it doesn't mean anything, you are only duplicating it. As you can see, the post is still up there. But talk true, e be like say e pain you well well. 5 Likes

Striking my post and writing trash under it doesn't mean anything, you are only duplicating it. As you can see, the post is still up there. But talk true, e be say e pain you well well. 2 Likes 1 Share

Don't waste your time arguing online with some people who defend the indefensible.



You think if Lagos's wealth was being plundered at the rate suggested without 'sharing' and redistribution (amala politics and such like), that people won't have brought down this corrupt contraption?



The Lagos business is built on an extensive, prolific patronage system and many on here defending are being paid to defend in cash and kind.



Their salary is dependent on their not 'understanding' other sincerely democratic and transparent points of view. 4 Likes 1 Share

The way and manner some people derail threads whenever their party is exposed is alarming, can't they just focus on the message and ignore the messenger, why will alphabeta be collecting revenue money for a state when the state actually employed competent staff to do the job and above all nobody knows the terms and agreement between Lagos state and alphabeta.



Stop calling yourself patriot because you are only patriotic to your pocket. 4 Likes 1 Share

hypocrite 2 Likes