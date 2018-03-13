₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Alpha Beta: "Take Back Lagos From Ambode And Tinubu" - Sowore Omoyele by divineappo(m): 4:18am
The notable activist and journalist from Sahara reporters, Sowore Omoyele has spoken out against the level of corruption and oppression by the lagos state governor, akinwunmu Ambode and APC national leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.
He made a heavy comment via his Facebook page, asking lagosians to vote out Ambode and Tinubu's grip over lagos state
see screenshot below:
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10157817884847837&id=803267836
|Re: Alpha Beta: "Take Back Lagos From Ambode And Tinubu" - Sowore Omoyele by fulaniHERDSman(m): 4:23am
Funny dwarfs
|Re: Alpha Beta: "Take Back Lagos From Ambode And Tinubu" - Sowore Omoyele by Gentle034(m): 4:28am
E don tey wey Nash dey for back, Bros where have u been? Now wey e wan affect u come dey shout? Pls enjoy
|Re: Alpha Beta: "Take Back Lagos From Ambode And Tinubu" - Sowore Omoyele by kapasi89: 4:28am
Real talk
|Re: Alpha Beta: "Take Back Lagos From Ambode And Tinubu" - Sowore Omoyele by python1: 4:42am
Sowore, don't worry, come and contest, 5 percent are still searching for "credible" candidates because e be like say dey are not atikulating again.
|Re: Alpha Beta: "Take Back Lagos From Ambode And Tinubu" - Sowore Omoyele by kapasi89: 4:47am
python1:Thrash
|Re: Alpha Beta: "Take Back Lagos From Ambode And Tinubu" - Sowore Omoyele by deomelo: 4:53am
.
|Re: Alpha Beta: "Take Back Lagos From Ambode And Tinubu" - Sowore Omoyele by kapasi89: 4:55am
deomelo:Go to his facebook page brah
|Re: Alpha Beta: "Take Back Lagos From Ambode And Tinubu" - Sowore Omoyele by sarrki(m): 4:57am
Sowore please face your stated the presidency
So that Developers can take over ?
|Re: Alpha Beta: "Take Back Lagos From Ambode And Tinubu" - Sowore Omoyele by sarrki(m): 4:58am
kapasi89:
Shut up
Learn from him
Hes experienced and versatile
|Re: Alpha Beta: "Take Back Lagos From Ambode And Tinubu" - Sowore Omoyele by deomelo: 4:58am
The same Alpha Beta is providing the same services in other states from Abia to Akwa Ibom and beyond.
Have you screamed and yelled at your own governors for hiring and paying AB for the same thing they are doing in Lagos? I bet many of you don't even know AB is active in your states.
http://www.alpha-beta.net/Home/Client
|Re: Alpha Beta: "Take Back Lagos From Ambode And Tinubu" - Sowore Omoyele by sarrki(m): 4:59am
kapasi89:
N you are not partisan shay ?
|Re: Alpha Beta: "Take Back Lagos From Ambode And Tinubu" - Sowore Omoyele by deomelo: 5:03am
kapasi89:
I was on his FB page and it didn't reflect the lies you posted. And his name is Omoyele Sowore, not the other way around.
|Re: Alpha Beta: "Take Back Lagos From Ambode And Tinubu" - Sowore Omoyele by deomelo: 5:08am
.
|Re: Alpha Beta: "Take Back Lagos From Ambode And Tinubu" - Sowore Omoyele by sarrki(m): 5:10am
divineappo:
You broke rule 2 then
|Re: Alpha Beta: "Take Back Lagos From Ambode And Tinubu" - Sowore Omoyele by kapasi89: 5:11am
sarrki:What is rule 2?Corrupt politicians protector?
|Re: Alpha Beta: "Take Back Lagos From Ambode And Tinubu" - Sowore Omoyele by sekundosekundo: 5:14am
|Re: Alpha Beta: "Take Back Lagos From Ambode And Tinubu" - Sowore Omoyele by kapasi89: 5:17am
|Re: Alpha Beta: "Take Back Lagos From Ambode And Tinubu" - Sowore Omoyele by Esseite: 5:18am
Worry not...... oyegun would play an ondo on Tinubu/Ambode.
|Re: Alpha Beta: "Take Back Lagos From Ambode And Tinubu" - Sowore Omoyele by kapasi89: 5:21am
deomelo:He made the post,just checked his facebook. It was made March 7th.
|Re: Alpha Beta: "Take Back Lagos From Ambode And Tinubu" - Sowore Omoyele by deomelo: 5:33am
kapasi89:
Yes he did and I apologize.
I just captured the screen.
See the difference between my caoture and yours.?
Your capture looks fake .
|Re: Alpha Beta: "Take Back Lagos From Ambode And Tinubu" - Sowore Omoyele by imhotep: 5:37am
divineappo:APCheat again LMAO
|Re: Alpha Beta: "Take Back Lagos From Ambode And Tinubu" - Sowore Omoyele by deomelo: 5:44am
Back to topic.
I know Lagos state's IGR was nothing before AB and I honestly think AB is doing a great job because the States IGR today is still breaking records hence other States hiring them to perform the same magic, but not disclosing the terms of the contract and exactly what job they arw doing gives oprics.
I don't care for Ambode, I never did. I think he's very incompetent, he's way in over his head and definitely can not wear Fashola's big shoes.
|Re: Alpha Beta: "Take Back Lagos From Ambode And Tinubu" - Sowore Omoyele by vikithor(m): 5:57am
Una don dey start again,na so i dey take start
madness no be sudden action ,
de fashola you mention is sweeting heavily begging 2019 to come so he can run away from naija wahahala
always easy to criticize ,condemn ,
oya,go and take over from ambode ,lets see how he go be ,enough of all these motionless tantrums
|Re: Alpha Beta: "Take Back Lagos From Ambode And Tinubu" - Sowore Omoyele by neezar: 5:59am
deomelo:Ambode isn't incompetent
He's being used by Tinubu
|Re: Alpha Beta: "Take Back Lagos From Ambode And Tinubu" - Sowore Omoyele by python1: 6:16am
kapasi89:Striking my post and writing trash under it doesn't mean anything, you are only duplicating it. As you can see, the post is still up there. But talk true, e be like say e pain you well well.
|Re: Alpha Beta: "Take Back Lagos From Ambode And Tinubu" - Sowore Omoyele by kapasi89: 6:20am
python1:
|Re: Alpha Beta: "Take Back Lagos From Ambode And Tinubu" - Sowore Omoyele by three: 8:06am
Don't waste your time arguing online with some people who defend the indefensible.
You think if Lagos's wealth was being plundered at the rate suggested without 'sharing' and redistribution (amala politics and such like), that people won't have brought down this corrupt contraption?
The Lagos business is built on an extensive, prolific patronage system and many on here defending are being paid to defend in cash and kind.
Their salary is dependent on their not 'understanding' other sincerely democratic and transparent points of view.
|Re: Alpha Beta: "Take Back Lagos From Ambode And Tinubu" - Sowore Omoyele by Adekdammy: 8:20am
The way and manner some people derail threads whenever their party is exposed is alarming, can't they just focus on the message and ignore the messenger, why will alphabeta be collecting revenue money for a state when the state actually employed competent staff to do the job and above all nobody knows the terms and agreement between Lagos state and alphabeta.
Stop calling yourself patriot because you are only patriotic to your pocket.
|Re: Alpha Beta: "Take Back Lagos From Ambode And Tinubu" - Sowore Omoyele by Caustics: 8:43am
hypocrite
|Re: Alpha Beta: "Take Back Lagos From Ambode And Tinubu" - Sowore Omoyele by TheKingIsHere: 8:44am
Ambode and Tinubu are thieves.
