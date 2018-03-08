A soldier was crushed to death by a containerized truck along Okota Road, Cele Expressway on Wednesday morning.Eye witnesses said the accident occurred when a commercial motorcyclist carrying the soldier tried to overtake the truck.It was also gathered that the Okadaman fled the scene for fear of mob attack. More photos below..

Surviving in Nigeria daily is a miracle.. Many things don't work here.. Many cars are not road worthy again yet they remain on the road, many drivers don't know road signs, many roads in Nigeria don't even have road signs, many agencies don't work in Nigeria, they don't even have the mind to be selfless about their duty, anyway why blame the workers while the politicians are paid huge sums of money for doing nothing.. God help Nigeria.. But we need to help ourselves more than God needs to help us... Be the change you want to see 9 Likes 2 Shares