₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,972,006 members, 4,123,250 topics. Date: Thursday, 08 March 2018 at 03:00 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Truck Crushes Soldier To Death In Lagos (Graphic Photos) (6436 Views)
|Truck Crushes Soldier To Death In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by metronaija: 2:18pm
A soldier was crushed to death by a containerized truck along Okota Road, Cele Expressway on Wednesday morning.
Eye witnesses said the accident occurred when a commercial motorcyclist carrying the soldier tried to overtake the truck.
It was also gathered that the Okadaman fled the scene for fear of mob attack. More photos below..
http://www.metronaija.ng/photos-truck-crushes-soldier-to-death-in-lagos/
|Re: Truck Crushes Soldier To Death In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by metronaija: 2:19pm
|Re: Truck Crushes Soldier To Death In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by Africonji: 2:21pm
Holy Mary mother of God. May his soul rest in peace.
3 Likes
|Re: Truck Crushes Soldier To Death In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by EricSmallz(m): 2:25pm
Lord Help The Human Race
|Re: Truck Crushes Soldier To Death In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by bsaying(m): 2:26pm
Surviving in Nigeria daily is a miracle.. Many things don't work here.. Many cars are not road worthy again yet they remain on the road, many drivers don't know road signs, many roads in Nigeria don't even have road signs, many agencies don't work in Nigeria, they don't even have the mind to be selfless about their duty, anyway why blame the workers while the politicians are paid huge sums of money for doing nothing.. God help Nigeria.. But we need to help ourselves more than God needs to help us... Be the change you want to see
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Truck Crushes Soldier To Death In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by modelmike7(m): 2:26pm
This is so sad
|Re: Truck Crushes Soldier To Death In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by Ayodejioak(m): 2:26pm
RIP man,
Another fallen hero!!
1 Like
|Re: Truck Crushes Soldier To Death In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by Victorakats(m): 2:28pm
Sad
|Re: Truck Crushes Soldier To Death In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by neoapocalypse: 2:28pm
R.I.P
|Re: Truck Crushes Soldier To Death In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by neoapocalypse: 2:28pm
.
|Re: Truck Crushes Soldier To Death In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by hubtiva: 2:28pm
rip
|Re: Truck Crushes Soldier To Death In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by bokunrawo(m): 2:28pm
F
|Re: Truck Crushes Soldier To Death In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by Antara0503(m): 2:28pm
jesus bu onye eze.
1 Like
|Re: Truck Crushes Soldier To Death In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by Treasure17(m): 2:28pm
Goodness gracious!!! This is a not a good way to die mehn . Rest in peace man. So sad
|Re: Truck Crushes Soldier To Death In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by OSUigbo: 2:28pm
Buhari
1 Like
|Re: Truck Crushes Soldier To Death In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by neoapocalypse: 2:28pm
metronaija:
R.I.P man
|Re: Truck Crushes Soldier To Death In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by depezee(m): 2:28pm
Python is dancing back.
Even in Sambisa!
All power belong to Almighty GOD.
2 Likes
|Re: Truck Crushes Soldier To Death In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by Jpiloy: 2:28pm
No way out. Nobody makes it out of this world alive
2 Likes
|Re: Truck Crushes Soldier To Death In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by slawomir: 2:28pm
rest in peace man
we were born to die
death is only the beginning
for everyday we live we are faced with more than a hundred way to die
|Re: Truck Crushes Soldier To Death In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by BabyApple(m): 2:28pm
In lagos
|Re: Truck Crushes Soldier To Death In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by UkpabiSun: 2:28pm
Stop Saying wot u dont know, e is not a Solider e is a Security Man
|Re: Truck Crushes Soldier To Death In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by dhardline(m): 2:29pm
All this okada men eh. Always rushing to no where.
1 Like
|Re: Truck Crushes Soldier To Death In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by ibori1(m): 2:29pm
b :ob
|Re: Truck Crushes Soldier To Death In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by rawtouch: 2:29pm
condolences..
|Re: Truck Crushes Soldier To Death In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by Blackfyre: 2:30pm
I think he is Naval personnel. What a way to go...
1 Like
|Re: Truck Crushes Soldier To Death In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by Goahead(m): 2:30pm
Just look at the rickety wreck we call truck in this side of the world
How road worthy it is!
Nigeria is really a shithole.
|Re: Truck Crushes Soldier To Death In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by ogaJona(m): 2:31pm
sambisa no safe, Lagos no still safe again God help us
1 Like
|Re: Truck Crushes Soldier To Death In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by busky101(m): 2:31pm
Just heard about this..... Atleast it's better than dying in the hands of infidels
|Re: Truck Crushes Soldier To Death In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by prince3009(m): 2:31pm
That looks like an NSCDC officer from the uniform. Either way, he was human. Too bad
1 Like
|Re: Truck Crushes Soldier To Death In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by 12345baba: 2:31pm
Gruesome death. Rip man , wonder what u did that made nature serve u this kind of painful death.
|Re: Truck Crushes Soldier To Death In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by KingRabota: 2:32pm
No disrespect but can it be said that he died in Active service?
RIP to the departed warrior
D U Want To Travel Out Of Country / Indian Or Belarus / Massive Recruitment
Viewing this topic: Deivid10(m), SamOgasco(m), Pearl05(f), ametumzy(f), FirstPostNig, oxbowlake, sammirano, CorperKola, Escapevelocity(m), obicentlis, directorXixXICK(m), idiagbo86(m), 4kDdullard, neyokool, Mrteju(m), iLiquidator, emyphil, androsurf, obamartins(m), shallyangel(f), loabb2(m), martinskelly(m), Nathdoug(m), stanveron, adepoly, TheLawTheLegal, Proffwhyhurry12(m), simafem(m), ebby9z(m), luvgurl(f), sexylabo(m), shilefan2(m), walepinna(m), malikisunday(m), ademigos, fogho198, vastng(m), WebContractor(m), orhiomwon(m), ModJ1(m), NWgraphics(m), sollex(m), izzou(m), wacoj(m), akjunior, nnewima85, PuntHunt, B3sty, afrosolomon(m), vickydevoka, depezee(m), 377, Kayglobal, Vuvuzela101, macaranta(m), krisinfo, gazilion, kelvinklein219(m), Ezekielezkelly(f), TeamLeader(m), onyenku1, KOMZYLEE(m), emooo, Goovo(m), bolajio1, Stemkay, cheddahboy(m), edward1984(m), Ezinwa120, SUCCESSLAT(m), Micheezy7(m), PHEMMY1007(m), big3boy, felle, godsonarablord, AbuEzeFemi(m), aktem(m) and 122 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13