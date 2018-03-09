Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Olamide Proposes To Adebukunmi Aisha Suleiman, His Baby Bama On Her Birthday (28106 Views)

Olamide Proposes To His Baby Mama On Her Birthday (photos) / Olamide, Adebukunmi Aisha Suleiman & Their Son, Batifeori Maximilliano Adedeji / Uzodinma Iweala ''Proposes'' To Genevieve Nnaji On The Red Carpet (Pic) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





Their son, Batifèori Maximiliano Adedeji turned 3 in January on the same day he lost his mom.





Science student is off the market



Congrats



Cc lalasticlala Nigerian rapper, Olamide, has proposed to his baby mama and long time girlfriend of 8 years, Adebukunmi Suleiman, on her birthday today.Their son, Batifèori Maximiliano Adedeji turned 3 in January on the same day he lost his mom.Science student is off the marketCongratsCc lalasticlala 11 Likes 1 Share







Click LIKE if you are also a science student





Click SHARE if you are a biology student



Quote me if you are BOTH I am a science student like olamide.Click LIKE if you are also a science studentClick SHARE if you are a biology studentQuote me if you are BOTH 91 Likes 16 Shares

fine babymama na Davido nor get taste following dat Wowo chioma 26 Likes 2 Shares

Wawuuu

Onijagidijagan:

fine babymama na Davido nor get taste following dat Wowo chioma chioma no wowo nah i even like her pass this ugly blond chioma no wowo nah i even like her pass this ugly blond 33 Likes 1 Share

Who e EPP? 2 Likes

LesbianBoy:

I am a science student like olamide.





Click LIKE if you are also a science student





Click SHARE if you are a biology student 1 Like

emmykendo:



chioma no wowo nah i even like her pass this ugly blond Davido nor fine and he dey friend wowos like him. post her pictures here....u can lie o Davido nor fine and he dey friend wowos like him. post her pictures here....u can lie o 8 Likes

beautiful

Onijagidijagan:



Davido nor fine and he dey friend wowos like him. post her pictures here....u can lie o talk true they no fine together talk true they no fine together 4 Likes

Waiting for those that will start calling out Don jazzy now 1 Like 1 Share

Haggui:

Waiting for those that will start calling out Don jazzy now

In short that’s not enough, we need to do a roll call on those baby daddies and grandpas forming single

1. Don Jazzy

2. Davido

3. Wizkid

4. Alex Ekubo

5. Uti Nwachukwu

4. Flavour

6. Phyno

7. Adekunle Gold

8. Falz



Ink don finish...nairalanders epp me continue In short that’s not enough, we need to do a roll call on those baby daddies and grandpas forming single1. Don Jazzy2. Davido3. Wizkid4. Alex Ekubo5. Uti Nwachukwu4. Flavour6. Phyno7. Adekunle Gold8. FalzInk don finish...nairalanders epp me continue 9 Likes

See how she resemble Rukky Sanda anyhow, make Timaya babymama ask her the baba way do am for her.....

After hoeing her, he wants to wife her now...



My man.

they will have a science wedding

See how he give babymamas hope 1 Like

remain wizkid, davido, Don

Senior wife as in? 1 Like

Oya wo

mature boy 2 Likes 1 Share

nice one baddo 2 Likes 1 Share

She make sense ooh 1 Like









Don't Fall Prey To Scam From a those Who Ask you to Pay Before giving you a Sure Football Match to Bet On!



I Give Out 100% Guaranteed Winning Single Games for PAY A-F-T-E-R W-I-N

The Game is One Single Game so the odds are not usually too big but it is guaranteed to win, If you can stake high (5k to 10k) then read the paragraph below ¦



If You Are A High Staker Add Me on Wha÷tsapp and get the next sure game to pay only after it wins



Whats÷App - 081=4731=341=3





Olosho bond 2 Likes 1 Share

1 Like

nice one me guy, many dey wey go get money no go remember the girl..., if he no marry her police fit arrest am? 1 Like

Record breaker.. Waiting for others follow suit 2 Likes

he stuck with this one for 8 year's.. wow congrats dude 4 Likes

Nice one My blooder 1 Like 1 Share

Onijagidijagan:

fine babymama na Davido nor get taste following dat Wowo chioma

bros for you to get sense na how many odd? bros for you to get sense na how many odd? 17 Likes 1 Share

"senior wife" lot of wives still loading. 3 Likes