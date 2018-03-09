₦airaland Forum

Olamide Proposes To Adebukunmi Aisha Suleiman, His Baby Bama On Her Birthday by LesbianBoy(m): 9:15pm On Mar 08
Nigerian rapper, Olamide, has proposed to his baby mama and long time girlfriend of 8 years, Adebukunmi Suleiman, on her birthday today.

Their son, Batifèori Maximiliano Adedeji turned 3 in January on the same day he lost his mom.


Science student is off the market cheesy

Congrats

Cc lalasticlala

11 Likes 1 Share

Re: Olamide Proposes To Adebukunmi Aisha Suleiman, His Baby Bama On Her Birthday by LesbianBoy(m): 9:18pm On Mar 08
I am a science student like olamide.


Click LIKE if you are also a science student cheesy cheesy


Click SHARE if you are a biology student cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy

Quote me if you are BOTH grin grin grin grin grin grin

91 Likes 16 Shares

Re: Olamide Proposes To Adebukunmi Aisha Suleiman, His Baby Bama On Her Birthday by Onijagidijagan(m): 9:18pm On Mar 08
fine babymama na Davido nor get taste following dat Wowo chioma grin

26 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Olamide Proposes To Adebukunmi Aisha Suleiman, His Baby Bama On Her Birthday by ladyF(f): 9:19pm On Mar 08
Wawuuu
Re: Olamide Proposes To Adebukunmi Aisha Suleiman, His Baby Bama On Her Birthday by emmykendo(m): 9:19pm On Mar 08
Onijagidijagan:
fine babymama na Davido nor get taste following dat Wowo chioma grin
chioma no wowo nah i even like her pass this ugly blond grin

33 Likes 1 Share

Re: Olamide Proposes To Adebukunmi Aisha Suleiman, His Baby Bama On Her Birthday by InfernoNig(m): 9:23pm On Mar 08
Who e EPP?

2 Likes

Re: Olamide Proposes To Adebukunmi Aisha Suleiman, His Baby Bama On Her Birthday by emmykendo(m): 9:25pm On Mar 08
LesbianBoy:
I am a science student like olamide.


Click LIKE if you are also a science student cheesy cheesy


Click SHARE if you are a biology student cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy
undecided

1 Like

Re: Olamide Proposes To Adebukunmi Aisha Suleiman, His Baby Bama On Her Birthday by Onijagidijagan(m): 9:25pm On Mar 08
emmykendo:

chioma no wowo nah i even like her pass this ugly blond grin
Davido nor fine and he dey friend wowos like him. post her pictures here....u can lie o

8 Likes

Re: Olamide Proposes To Adebukunmi Aisha Suleiman, His Baby Bama On Her Birthday by oloriadejoke(f): 9:26pm On Mar 08
beautiful
Re: Olamide Proposes To Adebukunmi Aisha Suleiman, His Baby Bama On Her Birthday by emmykendo(m): 9:28pm On Mar 08
Onijagidijagan:

Davido nor fine and he dey friend wowos like him. post her pictures here....u can lie o
talk true they no fine together

4 Likes

Re: Olamide Proposes To Adebukunmi Aisha Suleiman, His Baby Bama On Her Birthday by Haggui: 9:33pm On Mar 08
Waiting for those that will start calling out Don jazzy now

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Olamide Proposes To Adebukunmi Aisha Suleiman, His Baby Bama On Her Birthday by sirusX(m): 10:03pm On Mar 08
Haggui:
Waiting for those that will start calling out Don jazzy now
grin
In short that’s not enough, we need to do a roll call on those baby daddies and grandpas forming single
1. Don Jazzy
2. Davido
3. Wizkid
4. Alex Ekubo
5. Uti Nwachukwu
4. Flavour
6. Phyno
7. Adekunle Gold
8. Falz

Ink don finish...nairalanders epp me continue

9 Likes

Re: Olamide Proposes To Adebukunmi Aisha Suleiman, His Baby Bama On Her Birthday by soberdrunk(m): 10:31pm On Mar 08
See how she resemble Rukky Sanda anyhow, make Timaya babymama ask her the baba way do am for her..... angry
Re: Olamide Proposes To Adebukunmi Aisha Suleiman, His Baby Bama On Her Birthday by DIKEnaWAR: 10:31pm On Mar 08
After hoeing her, he wants to wife her now...

My man.
Re: Olamide Proposes To Adebukunmi Aisha Suleiman, His Baby Bama On Her Birthday by uchman48(m): 10:32pm On Mar 08
they will have a science wedding
Re: Olamide Proposes To Adebukunmi Aisha Suleiman, His Baby Bama On Her Birthday by DIYhackers: 10:32pm On Mar 08
See how he give babymamas hope

1 Like

Re: Olamide Proposes To Adebukunmi Aisha Suleiman, His Baby Bama On Her Birthday by xmanco42: 10:33pm On Mar 08
remain wizkid, davido, Don
Re: Olamide Proposes To Adebukunmi Aisha Suleiman, His Baby Bama On Her Birthday by samuelchimmy(m): 10:34pm On Mar 08
Senior wife as in?

1 Like

Re: Olamide Proposes To Adebukunmi Aisha Suleiman, His Baby Bama On Her Birthday by Ladyjumong(f): 10:36pm On Mar 08
Oya wo cheesy
Re: Olamide Proposes To Adebukunmi Aisha Suleiman, His Baby Bama On Her Birthday by omoadeleye(m): 10:36pm On Mar 08
mature boy

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Olamide Proposes To Adebukunmi Aisha Suleiman, His Baby Bama On Her Birthday by wihoma: 10:36pm On Mar 08
nice one baddo

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Olamide Proposes To Adebukunmi Aisha Suleiman, His Baby Bama On Her Birthday by DivinelyBlessed: 10:37pm On Mar 08
She make sense ooh shocked

1 Like

Re: Olamide Proposes To Adebukunmi Aisha Suleiman, His Baby Bama On Her Birthday by ThonyAntville: 10:37pm On Mar 08
Olosho bond



2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Olamide Proposes To Adebukunmi Aisha Suleiman, His Baby Bama On Her Birthday by Lekan1o1: 10:37pm On Mar 08
grin

1 Like

Re: Olamide Proposes To Adebukunmi Aisha Suleiman, His Baby Bama On Her Birthday by tunjibadosnen(m): 10:38pm On Mar 08
nice one me guy, many dey wey go get money no go remember the girl..., if he no marry her police fit arrest am?

1 Like

Re: Olamide Proposes To Adebukunmi Aisha Suleiman, His Baby Bama On Her Birthday by timilehin95(m): 10:38pm On Mar 08
Record breaker.. Waiting for others follow suit

2 Likes

Re: Olamide Proposes To Adebukunmi Aisha Suleiman, His Baby Bama On Her Birthday by marvin906(m): 10:38pm On Mar 08
he stuck with this one for 8 year's.. wow congrats dude

4 Likes

Re: Olamide Proposes To Adebukunmi Aisha Suleiman, His Baby Bama On Her Birthday by Lucas10: 10:40pm On Mar 08
Nice one My blooder

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Olamide Proposes To Adebukunmi Aisha Suleiman, His Baby Bama On Her Birthday by IAmAmbrose(m): 10:41pm On Mar 08
Onijagidijagan:
fine babymama na Davido nor get taste following dat Wowo chioma grin

bros for you to get sense na how many odd?

17 Likes 1 Share

Re: Olamide Proposes To Adebukunmi Aisha Suleiman, His Baby Bama On Her Birthday by lovelylad(m): 10:42pm On Mar 08
"senior wife" lot of wives still loading.

3 Likes

Re: Olamide Proposes To Adebukunmi Aisha Suleiman, His Baby Bama On Her Birthday by kingchris30(m): 10:46pm On Mar 08
Congrat Badoo, nice one

2 Likes 1 Share

