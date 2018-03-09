₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Olamide Proposes To Adebukunmi Aisha Suleiman, His Baby Bama On Her Birthday by LesbianBoy(m): 9:15pm On Mar 08
Nigerian rapper, Olamide, has proposed to his baby mama and long time girlfriend of 8 years, Adebukunmi Suleiman, on her birthday today.
Their son, Batifèori Maximiliano Adedeji turned 3 in January on the same day he lost his mom.
Science student is off the market
Congrats
Cc lalasticlala
|Re: Olamide Proposes To Adebukunmi Aisha Suleiman, His Baby Bama On Her Birthday by LesbianBoy(m): 9:18pm On Mar 08
|Re: Olamide Proposes To Adebukunmi Aisha Suleiman, His Baby Bama On Her Birthday by Onijagidijagan(m): 9:18pm On Mar 08
fine babymama na Davido nor get taste following dat Wowo chioma
|Re: Olamide Proposes To Adebukunmi Aisha Suleiman, His Baby Bama On Her Birthday by ladyF(f): 9:19pm On Mar 08
Wawuuu
|Re: Olamide Proposes To Adebukunmi Aisha Suleiman, His Baby Bama On Her Birthday by emmykendo(m): 9:19pm On Mar 08
Onijagidijagan:chioma no wowo nah i even like her pass this ugly blond
|Re: Olamide Proposes To Adebukunmi Aisha Suleiman, His Baby Bama On Her Birthday by InfernoNig(m): 9:23pm On Mar 08
Who e EPP?
|Re: Olamide Proposes To Adebukunmi Aisha Suleiman, His Baby Bama On Her Birthday by emmykendo(m): 9:25pm On Mar 08
LesbianBoy:
|Re: Olamide Proposes To Adebukunmi Aisha Suleiman, His Baby Bama On Her Birthday by Onijagidijagan(m): 9:25pm On Mar 08
emmykendo:Davido nor fine and he dey friend wowos like him. post her pictures here....u can lie o
|Re: Olamide Proposes To Adebukunmi Aisha Suleiman, His Baby Bama On Her Birthday by oloriadejoke(f): 9:26pm On Mar 08
beautiful
|Re: Olamide Proposes To Adebukunmi Aisha Suleiman, His Baby Bama On Her Birthday by emmykendo(m): 9:28pm On Mar 08
Onijagidijagan:talk true they no fine together
|Re: Olamide Proposes To Adebukunmi Aisha Suleiman, His Baby Bama On Her Birthday by Haggui: 9:33pm On Mar 08
Waiting for those that will start calling out Don jazzy now
|Re: Olamide Proposes To Adebukunmi Aisha Suleiman, His Baby Bama On Her Birthday by sirusX(m): 10:03pm On Mar 08
Haggui:
In short that’s not enough, we need to do a roll call on those baby daddies and grandpas forming single
1. Don Jazzy
2. Davido
3. Wizkid
4. Alex Ekubo
5. Uti Nwachukwu
4. Flavour
6. Phyno
7. Adekunle Gold
8. Falz
Ink don finish...nairalanders epp me continue
|Re: Olamide Proposes To Adebukunmi Aisha Suleiman, His Baby Bama On Her Birthday by soberdrunk(m): 10:31pm On Mar 08
See how she resemble Rukky Sanda anyhow, make Timaya babymama ask her the baba way do am for her.....
|Re: Olamide Proposes To Adebukunmi Aisha Suleiman, His Baby Bama On Her Birthday by DIKEnaWAR: 10:31pm On Mar 08
After hoeing her, he wants to wife her now...
My man.
|Re: Olamide Proposes To Adebukunmi Aisha Suleiman, His Baby Bama On Her Birthday by uchman48(m): 10:32pm On Mar 08
they will have a science wedding
|Re: Olamide Proposes To Adebukunmi Aisha Suleiman, His Baby Bama On Her Birthday by DIYhackers: 10:32pm On Mar 08
See how he give babymamas hope
|Re: Olamide Proposes To Adebukunmi Aisha Suleiman, His Baby Bama On Her Birthday by xmanco42: 10:33pm On Mar 08
remain wizkid, davido, Don
|Re: Olamide Proposes To Adebukunmi Aisha Suleiman, His Baby Bama On Her Birthday by samuelchimmy(m): 10:34pm On Mar 08
Senior wife as in?
|Re: Olamide Proposes To Adebukunmi Aisha Suleiman, His Baby Bama On Her Birthday by Ladyjumong(f): 10:36pm On Mar 08
Oya wo
|Re: Olamide Proposes To Adebukunmi Aisha Suleiman, His Baby Bama On Her Birthday by omoadeleye(m): 10:36pm On Mar 08
mature boy
|Re: Olamide Proposes To Adebukunmi Aisha Suleiman, His Baby Bama On Her Birthday by wihoma: 10:36pm On Mar 08
nice one baddo
|Re: Olamide Proposes To Adebukunmi Aisha Suleiman, His Baby Bama On Her Birthday by DivinelyBlessed: 10:37pm On Mar 08
She make sense ooh
|Re: Olamide Proposes To Adebukunmi Aisha Suleiman, His Baby Bama On Her Birthday by ThonyAntville: 10:37pm On Mar 08
Olosho bond
|Re: Olamide Proposes To Adebukunmi Aisha Suleiman, His Baby Bama On Her Birthday by Lekan1o1: 10:37pm On Mar 08
|Re: Olamide Proposes To Adebukunmi Aisha Suleiman, His Baby Bama On Her Birthday by tunjibadosnen(m): 10:38pm On Mar 08
nice one me guy, many dey wey go get money no go remember the girl..., if he no marry her police fit arrest am?
|Re: Olamide Proposes To Adebukunmi Aisha Suleiman, His Baby Bama On Her Birthday by timilehin95(m): 10:38pm On Mar 08
Record breaker.. Waiting for others follow suit
|Re: Olamide Proposes To Adebukunmi Aisha Suleiman, His Baby Bama On Her Birthday by marvin906(m): 10:38pm On Mar 08
he stuck with this one for 8 year's.. wow congrats dude
|Re: Olamide Proposes To Adebukunmi Aisha Suleiman, His Baby Bama On Her Birthday by Lucas10: 10:40pm On Mar 08
Nice one My blooder
|Re: Olamide Proposes To Adebukunmi Aisha Suleiman, His Baby Bama On Her Birthday by IAmAmbrose(m): 10:41pm On Mar 08
Onijagidijagan:
bros for you to get sense na how many odd?
|Re: Olamide Proposes To Adebukunmi Aisha Suleiman, His Baby Bama On Her Birthday by lovelylad(m): 10:42pm On Mar 08
"senior wife" lot of wives still loading.
|Re: Olamide Proposes To Adebukunmi Aisha Suleiman, His Baby Bama On Her Birthday by kingchris30(m): 10:46pm On Mar 08
Congrat Badoo, nice one
