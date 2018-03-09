₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Buhari To Visit Benue On Monday by reportnaija(m): 1:37pm
President Muhammadu Buhari would formally visit Benue State on Monday to commiserate with the people over recent killings and destruction of property by some invading criminal elements.
Governor Samuel Ortom made the disclosure on Friday at the State executive meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) held at the party’s secretariat in Makurdi.
He told the party’s officials that he had received a letter which indicated that the president will be visiting the state on Monday as part of his schedules to states across the federation that had suffered loss of lives in recent times.
The governor also briefed his party members on the arrest and convictions of many suspects as it concerns current security situation in the state and his efforts in ensuring the implementation of the grazing law despite threats on his life from certain herder’s group.
Ortom further disclosed that the state government had dragged Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore to court for their alleged persistent threat which they have executed and are still threatening, adding that, “we have enough evidence against them, we will not in any way fold our arms to watch foreigners in the name of herdsmen to come and claim the Benue valley”
|Re: Buhari To Visit Benue On Monday by Lipscomb(m): 2:08pm
Go in peace Mr president pray for long life and sound health. At least ipob will let us rest.
|Re: Buhari To Visit Benue On Monday by TheSorrowfulMan: 2:51pm
He is welcomed as the president but he and his Fulani people should stop seeing Benue as their conquest because Benue was never part of their conquered territories.
|Re: Buhari To Visit Benue On Monday by Bossontop(m): 2:51pm
MEdecine after death.......and still d killing by these savages continues
|Re: Buhari To Visit Benue On Monday by MrRhymes101(m): 2:51pm
Finally!!! The ADULT has bowed to pressures to do what is right... Wedding MC
|Re: Buhari To Visit Benue On Monday by fergusen(m): 2:52pm
|Re: Buhari To Visit Benue On Monday by Abfinest007(m): 2:52pm
fulani herms men won't attack eir leader buhari oh
|Re: Buhari To Visit Benue On Monday by afbstrategies: 2:52pm
|Re: Buhari To Visit Benue On Monday by KrystosCJ(m): 2:52pm
PMB you are a disgrace of a father to the citizens of Benue and Nigeria at large.
|Re: Buhari To Visit Benue On Monday by Cutex01(m): 2:52pm
Move is long overdue
|Re: Buhari To Visit Benue On Monday by 28Toronto: 2:52pm
|Re: Buhari To Visit Benue On Monday by ELKHALIFAISIS(m): 2:53pm
medicine after death
|Re: Buhari To Visit Benue On Monday by basic23111: 2:53pm
what take you so long to visit benue.
|Re: Buhari To Visit Benue On Monday by SPOILT9JAOLOSHO: 2:54pm
Usele$$ dead brain a$$hølê, isn't His days numbered? Let Him go.....
|Re: Buhari To Visit Benue On Monday by Hemanwel(m): 2:54pm
So, General Muhammadu Buhari had to wait for an outcry from the civil society before he could deem it fit to visit a bereaved state. No sympathy. No empathy.
You can not tell me this visit is meant to commiserate with them on the fulani killings. If it were, he would have done so when he visited Nasarawa (a state just about 45mins drive from Benue).
This visit is all for 2019. It's just to fulfil all rightheousness.
|Re: Buhari To Visit Benue On Monday by Firefire(m): 2:55pm
|Re: Buhari To Visit Benue On Monday by AngryRebel: 2:55pm
What is that barbarian going there to do? Maybe to poke them I reckon. Governor Ortom is a big shame,coward n a disgrace to the Tiv race.
|Re: Buhari To Visit Benue On Monday by jerryunit48: 2:56pm
Good morning
|Re: Buhari To Visit Benue On Monday by dosage150(m): 3:03pm
buhari your morning has come
Mr president eat the corpses you ordered
|Re: Buhari To Visit Benue On Monday by kakasenpai: 3:07pm
|Re: Buhari To Visit Benue On Monday by BABANGBALI: 3:08pm
Make dem get their catapults and stones ready.
