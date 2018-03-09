

President Muhammadu Buhari would formally visit Benue State on Monday to commiserate with the people over recent killings and destruction of property by some invading criminal elements.

Governor Samuel Ortom made the disclosure on Friday at the State executive meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) held at the party’s secretariat in Makurdi.

He told the party’s officials that he had received a letter which indicated that the president will be visiting the state on Monday as part of his schedules to states across the federation that had suffered loss of lives in recent times.

The governor also briefed his party members on the arrest and convictions of many suspects as it concerns current security situation in the state and his efforts in ensuring the implementation of the grazing law despite threats on his life from certain herder’s group.

Ortom further disclosed that the state government had dragged Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore to court for their alleged persistent threat which they have executed and are still threatening, adding that, “we have enough evidence against them, we will not in any way fold our arms to watch foreigners in the name of herdsmen to come and claim the Benue valley”



source

https://www.reportnaija.ng/2018/03/09/buhari-to-visit-benue-on-monday/



