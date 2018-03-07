₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Buhari Failed In Areas We Expected Him To Act During His Visit – Benue Govt. by sharpden: 3:48pm
BENUE State Government has expressed sadness over what it described as the failure of President Muhammadu Buhari to act in areas it least expected him to.
https://www.headlineng.com/killings-buhari-areas-expected-benue-govt/amp/
|Re: Buhari Failed In Areas We Expected Him To Act During His Visit – Benue Govt. by slimfairboy(m): 4:09pm
I'm just tired of buhari here, buhari there!! I'm sure many will agree with me that he's the best thing that has ever happened to Nigeria!! Let's vote 4 him come 2019...he must continue till 2023, una never see anything. Shebi na una want "the general"?
|Re: Buhari Failed In Areas We Expected Him To Act During His Visit – Benue Govt. by everlymoore86(m): 4:33pm
I was hoping his visit will resurrect them , I think it is high time we the citizens defined security. May God protect us!
|Re: Buhari Failed In Areas We Expected Him To Act During His Visit – Benue Govt. by naijjaman(m): 4:34pm
These pictures say it all ....
|Re: Buhari Failed In Areas We Expected Him To Act During His Visit – Benue Govt. by chibike69: 4:34pm
buhari is a failure
in all aspect
May thunder scatter buhari
|Re: Buhari Failed In Areas We Expected Him To Act During His Visit – Benue Govt. by Penalty82(m): 4:34pm
|Re: Buhari Failed In Areas We Expected Him To Act During His Visit – Benue Govt. by Kyase(m): 4:35pm
Hmm.
See this man ooo.
You asked to visit against his will, now you're complaining, but sha Sai baba messed up on this benue politiking.
|Re: Buhari Failed In Areas We Expected Him To Act During His Visit – Benue Govt. by gerrardomendes(m): 4:35pm
Hmmm.
|Re: Buhari Failed In Areas We Expected Him To Act During His Visit – Benue Govt. by YhungPablo(m): 4:35pm
Good for us
|Re: Buhari Failed In Areas We Expected Him To Act During His Visit – Benue Govt. by Queenserah26(f): 4:36pm
|Re: Buhari Failed In Areas We Expected Him To Act During His Visit – Benue Govt. by georjay(m): 4:36pm
Benue matter don dey tire person sef
|Re: Buhari Failed In Areas We Expected Him To Act During His Visit – Benue Govt. by pejuakinab: 4:36pm
The foolani lord has been failing since 1960
|Re: Buhari Failed In Areas We Expected Him To Act During His Visit – Benue Govt. by Bimpe29: 4:37pm
Buhari has been getting things wrong in all fronts.
|Re: Buhari Failed In Areas We Expected Him To Act During His Visit – Benue Govt. by ibkgab001: 4:38pm
Has he ever passed once before , he is a failure and he will remain failure till eternal ... he failed me many times and God will fail him too in 2019 amen
|Re: Buhari Failed In Areas We Expected Him To Act During His Visit – Benue Govt. by FarahAideed: 4:38pm
Kyase:
Benue man won't you shout Sai Baba 2023 again
|Re: Buhari Failed In Areas We Expected Him To Act During His Visit – Benue Govt. by juddy4life: 4:38pm
:Anything the Benue people didn't say before buhari, shouldn't be brought to public domain again. Cowards.
|Re: Buhari Failed In Areas We Expected Him To Act During His Visit – Benue Govt. by surgecom(m): 4:38pm
Buhari... everywhere you
|Re: Buhari Failed In Areas We Expected Him To Act During His Visit – Benue Govt. by Badboiz(m): 4:39pm
Wait
|Re: Buhari Failed In Areas We Expected Him To Act During His Visit – Benue Govt. by Rawged: 4:39pm
Please is someone thinking what am thinking??
The rate at which people dare this Buhari these days o... E be like sey dem don confirm sey no be Buhari dem dey parade so o...
Make i no talk o...
Let's continue watching them slowly shaa o...
|Re: Buhari Failed In Areas We Expected Him To Act During His Visit – Benue Govt. by gidado14(m): 4:39pm
naijjaman:
sai baba no matter what you said
|Re: Buhari Failed In Areas We Expected Him To Act During His Visit – Benue Govt. by SmartMugu: 4:39pm
I really pity Buhari now. How one person fit carry 180 million people wahala for head? I no blame those wey say the old man no balance again. How him wan do am alone and alone?
|Re: Buhari Failed In Areas We Expected Him To Act During His Visit – Benue Govt. by Omeokachie: 4:40pm
Failure personified.
|Re: Buhari Failed In Areas We Expected Him To Act During His Visit – Benue Govt. by obrigado080: 4:40pm
What else do u expect from a FAILURE?
|Re: Buhari Failed In Areas We Expected Him To Act During His Visit – Benue Govt. by KrystosCJ(m): 4:41pm
Please who is Federal Government? Is it not Buhari and the individuals he installed as advisers or ministers, over which he has authority?
|Re: Buhari Failed In Areas We Expected Him To Act During His Visit – Benue Govt. by naijjaman(m): 4:41pm
gidado14:
E pain am
|Re: Buhari Failed In Areas We Expected Him To Act During His Visit – Benue Govt. by Kyase(m): 4:42pm
FarahAideed:PDP are behind Fulani herdsmen killings in Nigeria.
|Re: Buhari Failed In Areas We Expected Him To Act During His Visit – Benue Govt. by brownbib(m): 4:42pm
not surprised. He appreciates the fact that herdsmen are exercising supremacy over their counterparts.
|Re: Buhari Failed In Areas We Expected Him To Act During His Visit – Benue Govt. by etinanguy(m): 4:43pm
|Re: Buhari Failed In Areas We Expected Him To Act During His Visit – Benue Govt. by felix000000(m): 4:43pm
coming 2019 is Buhari I will vote for in reprisal for those dat voted him in 2015 dat is wailing now, I bin tell una dat time say diz man no go do anything una no listen. una never see something.
|Re: Buhari Failed In Areas We Expected Him To Act During His Visit – Benue Govt. by Goodgesture(m): 4:43pm
