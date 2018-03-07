₦airaland Forum

Buhari Failed In Areas We Expected Him To Act During His Visit – Benue Govt. by sharpden: 3:48pm
BENUE State Government has expressed sadness over what it described as the failure of President Muhammadu Buhari to act in areas it least expected him to.

This is coming three days after the president visited the State. It also noted that his visit did not rekindle any hope in the people.

The Special Adviser to Governor Samuel Ortom on Media and ICT, Mr Tahaz Agerzua, stated said on Thursday during his appearance on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily.

“We appreciate the visit, but we didn’t get any hope.

“In Benue State, the President did not condole with us.

“We appreciate that he was able to take his time and come and sit down for several hours to listen to the stakeholders, but he did not sympathise with the families.

“What we expected from the President was to give us assurance that the invaders would be chased out; there are presently 170,000 displaced people in eight counts across the state, that is a huge humanitarian crisis.

“We thought that there would be some word of chasing these people so that the displaced can return to their houses,” the governor’s aide said.

He further dismissed claims that the state government had sent the herdsmen parking from the state, in retaliation for the reported killings.

Ortom’s adviser, however, maintained that the status of the grazing law remains the same while the herdsmen are advised to abide by it.

According to him, the move s to avoid cattle from further destroying farm produce that might result in more clashes between the farmers and the herders.

President Buhari had during his visit to Benue on Monday, appealed to leaders of various groups in the state to convince their constituents that the Federal Government was doing its best to end the recurring attacks by armed herdsmen in various parts of the country.

The President’s visit to Benue comes weeks after some communities in Guma and Logo Local Government Areas of the state were attacked by suspected herdsmen.

After conducting a mass burial for at least 70 persons in the wake of the killings, the state government is preparing to bury more victims of the attacks.

https://www.headlineng.com/killings-buhari-areas-expected-benue-govt/amp/

Re: Buhari Failed In Areas We Expected Him To Act During His Visit – Benue Govt. by slimfairboy(m): 4:09pm
I'm just tired of buhari here, buhari there!! I'm sure many will agree with me that he's the best thing that has ever happened to Nigeria!! Let's vote 4 him come 2019...he must continue till 2023, una never see anything. Shebi na una want "the general"? tongue

Re: Buhari Failed In Areas We Expected Him To Act During His Visit – Benue Govt. by everlymoore86(m): 4:33pm
I was hoping his visit will resurrect them , I think it is high time we the citizens defined security. May God protect us!

Re: Buhari Failed In Areas We Expected Him To Act During His Visit – Benue Govt. by naijjaman(m): 4:34pm
These pictures say it all ....

Re: Buhari Failed In Areas We Expected Him To Act During His Visit – Benue Govt. by chibike69: 4:34pm
buhari is a failure

in all aspect


May thunder scatter buhari

Re: Buhari Failed In Areas We Expected Him To Act During His Visit – Benue Govt. by Penalty82(m): 4:34pm
grin
Re: Buhari Failed In Areas We Expected Him To Act During His Visit – Benue Govt. by Kyase(m): 4:35pm
Hmm.
See this man ooo.
You asked to visit against his will, now you're complaining, but sha Sai baba messed up on this benue politiking.
Re: Buhari Failed In Areas We Expected Him To Act During His Visit – Benue Govt. by gerrardomendes(m): 4:35pm
Hmmm.
Re: Buhari Failed In Areas We Expected Him To Act During His Visit – Benue Govt. by YhungPablo(m): 4:35pm
Good for us
Re: Buhari Failed In Areas We Expected Him To Act During His Visit – Benue Govt. by Queenserah26(f): 4:36pm
undecided
Re: Buhari Failed In Areas We Expected Him To Act During His Visit – Benue Govt. by georjay(m): 4:36pm
lipsrsealed

Benue matter don dey tire person sef

Re: Buhari Failed In Areas We Expected Him To Act During His Visit – Benue Govt. by pejuakinab: 4:36pm
The foolani lord has been failing since 1960

Re: Buhari Failed In Areas We Expected Him To Act During His Visit – Benue Govt. by Bimpe29: 4:37pm
Buhari has been getting things wrong in all fronts.

Re: Buhari Failed In Areas We Expected Him To Act During His Visit – Benue Govt. by ibkgab001: 4:38pm
Has he ever passed once before , he is a failure and he will remain failure till eternal ... he failed me many times and God will fail him too in 2019 amen

Re: Buhari Failed In Areas We Expected Him To Act During His Visit – Benue Govt. by FarahAideed: 4:38pm
Kyase:
Hmm

Benue man won't you shout Sai Baba 2023 again

Re: Buhari Failed In Areas We Expected Him To Act During His Visit – Benue Govt. by juddy4life: 4:38pm
:Anything the Benue people didn't say before buhari, shouldn't be brought to public domain again. Cowards.

Re: Buhari Failed In Areas We Expected Him To Act During His Visit – Benue Govt. by surgecom(m): 4:38pm
Buhari... everywhere you fail, sorry go
Re: Buhari Failed In Areas We Expected Him To Act During His Visit – Benue Govt. by Badboiz(m): 4:39pm
Wait
Re: Buhari Failed In Areas We Expected Him To Act During His Visit – Benue Govt. by Rawged: 4:39pm
Please is someone thinking what am thinking??
The rate at which people dare this Buhari these days o... E be like sey dem don confirm sey no be Buhari dem dey parade so o...

Make i no talk o...
Let's continue watching them slowly shaa o...

Re: Buhari Failed In Areas We Expected Him To Act During His Visit – Benue Govt. by gidado14(m): 4:39pm
naijjaman:
These pictures say it all ....


sai baba no matter what you said
Re: Buhari Failed In Areas We Expected Him To Act During His Visit – Benue Govt. by SmartMugu: 4:39pm
I really pity Buhari now. How one person fit carry 180 million people wahala for head? I no blame those wey say the old man no balance again. How him wan do am alone and alone?
Re: Buhari Failed In Areas We Expected Him To Act During His Visit – Benue Govt. by Omeokachie: 4:40pm
Failure personified.

Re: Buhari Failed In Areas We Expected Him To Act During His Visit – Benue Govt. by obrigado080: 4:40pm
What else do u expect from a FAILURE?

Re: Buhari Failed In Areas We Expected Him To Act During His Visit – Benue Govt. by KrystosCJ(m): 4:41pm
Please who is Federal Government? Is it not Buhari and the individuals he installed as advisers or ministers, over which he has authority?

When you depart this world, agbotikuyo.
Re: Buhari Failed In Areas We Expected Him To Act During His Visit – Benue Govt. by KrystosCJ(m): 4:41pm
Please who is Federal Government? Is it not Buhari and the individuals he installed as advisers or ministers, over which he has authority?

Buhari, when you depart this world, agbotikuyo.
Re: Buhari Failed In Areas We Expected Him To Act During His Visit – Benue Govt. by naijjaman(m): 4:41pm
gidado14:


sai baba no matter what you said

E pain am

Re: Buhari Failed In Areas We Expected Him To Act During His Visit – Benue Govt. by Kyase(m): 4:42pm
FarahAideed:


Benue man won't you shout Sai Baba 2023 again
PDP are behind Fulani herdsmen killings in Nigeria.
Re: Buhari Failed In Areas We Expected Him To Act During His Visit – Benue Govt. by brownbib(m): 4:42pm
not surprised. He appreciates the fact that herdsmen are exercising supremacy over their counterparts.
Re: Buhari Failed In Areas We Expected Him To Act During His Visit – Benue Govt. by etinanguy(m): 4:43pm
G
Re: Buhari Failed In Areas We Expected Him To Act During His Visit – Benue Govt. by felix000000(m): 4:43pm
coming 2019 is Buhari I will vote for in reprisal for those dat voted him in 2015 dat is wailing now, I bin tell una dat time say diz man no go do anything una no listen. una never see something.
Re: Buhari Failed In Areas We Expected Him To Act During His Visit – Benue Govt. by Goodgesture(m): 4:43pm
Dublin based Nigerian philanthropist Precious Erahbor Esan gifts food items and cash to the needy in lagos

