|Prisons Will Be Filled With Bloggers If Hate Speech Bill Is Passed – Shehu Sani by emmalezy(m): 1:50pm
Senator Shehu Sani has made his thoughts about the ‘hate speech’ bill known to the public, the passage of the widely criticized Hate speech bill was sponsored by Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi of Niger State. According to Sani, should the hate speech law be passed, prisons across the country will be filled with bloggers and critics of the government.
Shehu Sani also said, in as much as there should be a fight against hate speech, it should not be turned into a fight against free speech. He stated that if this bill is passed, Tyranny and terror will become state policy and the politicians clamouring for the law to be passed should know they will not be in power forever.
He wrote on Facebook;
“Most people in Power are intolerant to criticism and allergic to dissent to be trusted with a capital punishment for Hate speech.The law against Hate speech will be used against free speech.
Many critics and social media enthusiasts will end up in the gallows.Our condemned cells in the prisons will be filled with bloggers, critics and perceived political opponents.
We must fight Hate speech, Hate speech is a real threat to peace, unity and order of a nation but we must protect free speech.
Free speech is the shield of the oppressed.When you have state police and you have capital punishment for Hate speech, you will have tyranny and terror as a state policy.People in power should think twice about what they do with power as someday they will be out of power.
A democratic state must balance its security exigencies with its constitutional obligations and moral duty to uphold the rule of law and respect fundamental rights of its citizens.If you are in public office and you don’t want to be criticized or challenged, please dismount and go back to your family where you can be an imperial emperor.”
source
https://www.reportnaija.ng/2018/03/09/prisons-will-be-filled-with-bloggers-if-hate-speech-bill-is-passed-shehu-sani/
|Re: Prisons Will Be Filled With Bloggers If Hate Speech Bill Is Passed – Shehu Sani by Emekus92(m): 1:59pm
Senseless speech bill should be passed too. The prison will be full of the like of Liar Muhammad Buhari and Co.
Likewise promise and fail bill should be passed to all politicians when they campaign. If they fail to fulfill their promise 24 years imprisonment
|Re: Prisons Will Be Filled With Bloggers If Hate Speech Bill Is Passed – Shehu Sani by Omeokachie: 2:20pm
"Most people in Power are intolerant to criticism and allergic to dissent to be trusted with a capital punishment for Hate speech.The law against Hate speech will be used against free speech."
We know them.
They made all kinds of threat, including forming a parallel government, soaking people in blood, asking Muslims not to vote for non Muslims, defending boko haram etc..
But the moment they got to power, they started chasing social media bill, hate speech bill etc.
They rode to power on the back of a monster, which is now set to devour them all.
|Re: Prisons Will Be Filled With Bloggers If Hate Speech Bill Is Passed – Shehu Sani by jerryunit48: 2:52pm
Na change wey dem want o... Choi even Trump wey guys dey yarb everyday no do this
|Re: Prisons Will Be Filled With Bloggers If Hate Speech Bill Is Passed – Shehu Sani by fergusen(m): 2:53pm
|Re: Prisons Will Be Filled With Bloggers If Hate Speech Bill Is Passed – Shehu Sani by afbstrategies: 2:53pm
That useless bill is Dead on Arrival
|Re: Prisons Will Be Filled With Bloggers If Hate Speech Bill Is Passed – Shehu Sani by pyrex23(m): 2:53pm
|Re: Prisons Will Be Filled With Bloggers If Hate Speech Bill Is Passed – Shehu Sani by popsyleo1: 2:53pm
|Re: Prisons Will Be Filled With Bloggers If Hate Speech Bill Is Passed – Shehu Sani by Purewatermeji(m): 2:53pm
Can't wait to see Linda Ikeji and stella behind bars
|Re: Prisons Will Be Filled With Bloggers If Hate Speech Bill Is Passed – Shehu Sani by yeyerolling: 2:55pm
So be it. They need to be taught a lesson with thier fake lies
|Re: Prisons Will Be Filled With Bloggers If Hate Speech Bill Is Passed – Shehu Sani by Koolking(m): 2:55pm
The Senator is right, Nigerian bloggers are the worst set of people in Nigeria. They lie, incite people, peddle rumours with misplaced photos and sensational reporting.
A day of reckoning will soon come for them.
The senator can help us rid them with bloggers' charmer
|Re: Prisons Will Be Filled With Bloggers If Hate Speech Bill Is Passed – Shehu Sani by chinedubrazil(m): 2:57pm
Nonsense, they should tell us the valid reason why buhari is trying to implement this nasty bill.
"This bill is to silence people who want to expose the incompetence and evil work of this present adminstration"
is that simple sentence to hard to say
|Re: Prisons Will Be Filled With Bloggers If Hate Speech Bill Is Passed – Shehu Sani by chuks34(m): 2:57pm
I hate buhari
Oya come and arrest me Mtchw
|Re: Prisons Will Be Filled With Bloggers If Hate Speech Bill Is Passed – Shehu Sani by oshe11: 2:57pm
Add me JOIN
|Re: Prisons Will Be Filled With Bloggers If Hate Speech Bill Is Passed – Shehu Sani by kennosklint(m): 2:58pm
Useless talk hope shekau and every northerners will be in prison as well.yeye de smell
|Re: Prisons Will Be Filled With Bloggers If Hate Speech Bill Is Passed – Shehu Sani by AnodaIT(m): 2:58pm
And people will be afraid to tell the truth or speak up
Do these people know that one day, they will be out of power and someone else might use the law against them
|Re: Prisons Will Be Filled With Bloggers If Hate Speech Bill Is Passed – Shehu Sani by Trustworthiness: 3:02pm
chuks34:
That is not Hate speech the lawmakers is saying
|Re: Prisons Will Be Filled With Bloggers If Hate Speech Bill Is Passed – Shehu Sani by congorasta: 3:04pm
seun
|Re: Prisons Will Be Filled With Bloggers If Hate Speech Bill Is Passed – Shehu Sani by KrystosCJ(m): 3:04pm
When my elders are not doing the right thing, I should be able to tell them that their actions are wrong, at least respectfully, in peaceful dialogue.
But if they are stubborn, recalcitrant, hardened and unwilling to change for good, then I believe that exposing them, chiding them and telling them off, if need be, may be effective.
If they still don't heed, may God help them.
Senility does not bequeath wisdom upon men. It just shows you're frequently knocking on heavens door.
|Re: Prisons Will Be Filled With Bloggers If Hate Speech Bill Is Passed – Shehu Sani by martineverest(m): 3:08pm
so we should allow 5hem continue abi? even Facebook,germany,United States etc are battling hate speeches.... Facebook has made it their number one priority this yr
|Re: Prisons Will Be Filled With Bloggers If Hate Speech Bill Is Passed – Shehu Sani by 01mcfadden(m): 3:09pm
Nigerians should reject this bill in it's entirety.
They are trying to mask freedom of speech using this guise.
|Re: Prisons Will Be Filled With Bloggers If Hate Speech Bill Is Passed – Shehu Sani by CofOLandOfPeace(m): 3:10pm
Lol! But this could be the reality considering how politicians are daily criticized on the social media space.
|Re: Prisons Will Be Filled With Bloggers If Hate Speech Bill Is Passed – Shehu Sani by chuks34(m): 3:11pm
Trustworthiness:
Enlighten me
