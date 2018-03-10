Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Elections Sequence: Pro-buhari, Pro-saraki Senators Spoil For War (2618 Views)

More facts have emerged on the alleged gang-up against the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki; Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu; and other principal officers of the legislative chamber.



Saturday PUNCH has reliably gathered that there is indeed a group of senators in the All Progressives Congress caucus who are loyal to President Muhammadu Buhari and are bent on defending him on the controversial amendment to the Electoral Act 2010.



PUNCH had exclusively reported that both the Senate and the House of Representatives were set to override Buhari should he fail or refuse to assent to the bill, but the intention did not go down well with lawmakers loyal to the President, who felt it would be an “insult” to him if overridden by the National Assembly.



Adoption of the report by the Senate and House of Representatives’ Conference Committee on the Amendment to the Electoral Act had caused a sharp division in the ranks of the All Progressives Congress caucus in the Senate.



The conference committee had approved a new Section 25 in the Electoral Act which states that the sequence of the elections will commence with the National Assembly poll, to be followed by the governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections, while the presidential poll will come last.



The Senate had adopted the report by the committee, which generated controversy.



Saraki had also blocked protests by three senators against the passage, leading to 10 APC members storming out of the chamber.



The senators were Abdullahi Adamu (Nasarawa-West), Abu Ibrahim (Katsina-North), Abdullahi Gumel (Jigawa-North), Ali Wakili (Bauchi-South), Binta Masi Garba (Adamawa-North), Ovie Omo-Agege (Delta-Central), Umar Kurfi (Katsina-Central), Andrew Uchendu (Rivers-East), Benjamin Uwajumogu (Imo-North), and Abdullahi Yahaya (Kebbi-North).



The crisis became dramatic when the Senate resolved to query Omo-Agege, based on a petition by Senator Dino Melaye, for saying the amendment was targeted at President Muhammadu Buhari, while the Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions was mandated to carry out a probe into the claim.



Omo-Agege had, however, raised a point of order at the plenary to apologise to the chamber and withdrew his comment.



The same day, the Northern Senators’ Forum had sacked Adamu as a leader and replaced him with Senator Aliyu Wamakko.



A member of the pro-Buhari group, who spoke to our correspondent on the condition of anonymity on Thursday night, dismissed the alarm raised by Senator Obinna Ogba (PDP, Ebonyi-Central) at the plenary on Thursday that there was a plot led by Adamu to remove Saraki and other leaders of the Senate.



While the Senate panel probing Omo-Agege was asked to probe Adamu over the alleged anti-Saraki plot, the ex-governor had denied the allegation but insisted that he would remain resolute on his position on certain issues in the chamber.



The pro-Adamu senator disclosed to our correspondent that the group was mobilising for a counter-move against those loyal to Saraki who seemed to be working against Buhari’s re-election in 2019.



According to the APC senator from the South-West, it will be a major “insult” to Buhari if the President vetoes the Electoral Act Amendment Bill and the Senate overrides him.



He said, “Politics is full of cheats and lies. All that they were saying concerning the removal of Saraki is a lie. They only want attention because they are afraid. What the group wants to achieve is to never allow those people to rubbish Buhari. We won’t let them veto Buhari; it is an insult to him and to us.



“The group was formed because of this issue of elections re-order. They want to rubbish Buhari and we won’t support it. Buhari has his shortcomings but how can they just decide to veto the President? If they can get two-thirds of the members to do that, it means they can also impeach the President. And that is what the group wants to prevent. Nobody cares about Saraki’s seat.”



Although Adamu, who has been accused of spearheading the plot for Saraki’s removal, has denied making such move, the source told our correspondent that if the ongoing probe by the Senate led to Adamu’s suspension, there would be a crisis in the chamber.



“They won’t suspend them but if they do, they will create problems for Saraki which he would not want because he is also supporting the President indirectly. The cases they are handling now can create problems in the Senate. They must not suspend them. If they suspend them, it means they have looked for trouble.”



According to the lawmaker, former governors in the chamber will defend Adamu, who was once a governor of Nasarawa State. He also said Wamakko, an ex-governor of Sokoto State, might reject his appointment to replace Adamu as Chairman of the Northern Senators’ Forum.



He said, “Initially, most of the ex-governors were new in the Senate and had not gained their ground. But now, they can fight. At least 19 governors will fight Saraki if Adamu is suspended. Buhari won’t have less than 12 APC governors that will support him. Eventually, Wamakko might say no (to the appointment). He might reject it.”



Another member of the APC caucus from the North-West, however, stated that Adamu and Omo-Agege risked suspension, warning that the ex-governor’s case might be like that of the suspended member of the House of Representatives, Abdulmumin Jibrin.



He also cited the example of Senator Ali Ndume, who was removed as leader of the APC caucus and Majority Leader of the Senate for opposing the Senate’s rejection of the appointment of Ibrahim Magu as Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission. Ndume was later suspended for asking the Senate to investigate scandals involving Saraki and Melaye.



The senator said, “I think the best thing for him (Adamu) is to keep quiet. If he drags this issue further, they will send him out of that Senate. Yes. There is no doubt about it. The people there are angry and ready to crush anybody. The best thing for him is to keep quiet and do his thing, and simply ignore everything. But if he now wants to engage them, he will end up doing like Omo-Agege.”



The lawmaker noted that the Presidency was not always protecting those who suffer in defence of Buhari and his administration. He warned that Adamu and other senators fighting in defence of Buhari might regret their actions.



“The Presidential Villa has this kind of attitude. If they block him here (at the Senate), they will block him there (at the Presidency) too. You see what happened to Jibrin? You see what happened to Ndume?”



When asked if Omo-Agege might get a soft landing after apologising to the Senate, the source said it remained uncertain. The senator was also asked if pro-Saraki senators were after the rest of the 10 senator who openly opposed the Senate on the amendment, he said, “It is only him. This is to send a message. And they know that it is not the kind of a normal government where if anything happens to you, the other side (Presidency) will help you. They will not help you. Even, they will block your finances, block your office and everything.”



Also speaking to our correspondent, Senator Ali Wakili (APC, Bauchi-South), who had challenged Adamu’s removal as northern senators’ leader, noted that the lawmakers would speak when the panel’s report would be considered in the Senate.



“When we debate it, we will speak. It is preemptive. They will definitely bring it to the floor of the Senate. It has gone to the Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions; let them come out with their findings. We will be alive and we will talk.”





And the game of thrones continues.

No man born of a wowan has ever defeated Saraki in a political battle. Thousands of Buhari too can't break da jinx 1 Like

So to override a bill and pass it into law is an insult to Buhari?

When I checked the academic qualification of some of these senators from the north most of them are SSCE holders.

Good education, good legislation 5 Likes

Most of what this senators are doing in that house since 2015 is entertaining Nigerians with their internal palavers. Everybody seems to forget what was their main purpose of being there.

Why won't they think we are f0ols?

livinglion:

So to override a bill and pass it into law is an insult to Buhari?

When I checked the academic qualification of some of these senators from the north most of them are SSCE holders.

Good education, good legislation it's highest insult you can think of. It has never happened since 1999 and it will not happen now. it's highest insult you can think of. It has never happened since 1999 and it will not happen now. 1 Like

How would it be an insult to Buhari if the Senate veto the bill?





Shame thus is coming from a legislator who ought to know about the workings of assent, denial and veto. These are the same folks giving Buhari a messianic mentality.

DIKEnaWAR:

How would it be an insult to Buhari if the Senate veto the bill?





Shame thus is coming from a legislator who ought to know about the workings of assent, denial and veto. These are the same folks giving Buhari a messianic mentality.

You don't understand the presidential system.

A veto from the president means after due considerations the law will not be in the best interest of the country. And it is expected that he would have consulted with his party members in the legislature comprising other party members.



For a legislature in which his party members constitute majority it's a major failure and a big insult to the ruling party and the president for it's members to join opposition to override a presidential veto You don't understand the presidential system.A veto from the president means after due considerations the law will not be in the best interest of the country. And it is expected that he would have consulted with his party members in the legislature comprising other party members.For a legislature in which his party members constitute majority it's a major failure and a big insult to the ruling party and the president for it's members to join opposition to override a presidential veto 2 Likes

Ovamboland:





You don't understand the presidential system.

A veto from the president means after due considerations the law will not be in the best interest of the country. And it is expected that he would have consulted with his party members in the legislature comprising other party members.



For a legislature in which his party members constitute majority it's a major failure and a big insult to the ruling party and the president for it's members to join opposition to override a presidential veto



With this kind of statement there is no doubt we have a very long way to go in our national politics. People like you ascribe an infallible status to an elected president. If your president is all knowing why then exists other checks and balances to the executive powers of which the senate is one of such checks? Incase you do not know, in the American presidential system which we copy, last year it was Republican senators that shot down one of President Trump's major electoral promises (removing obamacare) and nobody saw it as an insult to Trump. Till you know that as a representative your first loyalty lies with your people whom you represent and not to your party nor your president, only then can things get better in this country. With this kind of statement there is no doubt we have a very long way to go in our national politics. People like you ascribe an infallible status to an elected president. If your president is all knowing why then exists other checks and balances to the executive powers of which the senate is one of such checks? Incase you do not know, in the American presidential system which we copy, last year it was Republican senators that shot down one of President Trump's major electoral promises (removing obamacare) and nobody saw it as an insult to Trump. Till you know that as a representative your first loyalty lies with your people whom you represent and not to your party nor your president, only then can things get better in this country. 4 Likes 1 Share

Now the picture depicts how a man of power honors another man of power, not the one Amaechi and Tinubu prostrate straight on the floor

If the senate succeeds in having its way in this battle, then Buhari's chances of reelection will be slimmer.

fighting over wetin? Pro-robbers fighting for the keys that open the door to the room wher the national cake resides abi? It is a pity that PDP and APC always give Nigerians the choice to decide between Satan and Lucifer. Get ready to suffer no matter who you favoured with your needless vote.

Una weh dey show us Buhari HTC phone na when him loose election una go hear say he no get phone at all.



NO CONCESSION CALL TINS.



Buhari and his group plan to go nowhere. Dem don pocket INEC.



Na some bad bele people for NASS wan come spoil d blues.



No pretense like last time.

Either way, nigerians r tired of politicians

papoudaupolos:

Most of what this senators are doing in that house since 2015 is entertaining Nigerians with their internal palavers. Everybody seems to forget what was their main purpose of being there.

Why won't they think we are f0ols? And what was Buhari aim even refusing to resign when is obvious he has failed? And what was Buhari aim even refusing to resign when is obvious he has failed?

Pro-Buhari senators are weak senators gasping for breaths because

they cannot win an election without attachment to Buhari's name.

kross01:





With this kind of statement there is no doubt we have a very long way to go in our national politics. People like you ascribe an infallible status to an elected president. If your president is all knowing why then exists other checks and balances to the executive powers of which the senate is one of such checks? Incase you do not know, in the American presidential system which we copy, last year it was Republican senators that shot down one of President Trump's major electoral promises (removing obamacare) and nobody saw it as an insult to Trump. Till you know that as a representative your first loyalty lies with your people whom you represent and not to your party nor your president, only then can things get better in this country.

dignity33:



And what was Buhari aim even refusing to resign when is obvious he has failed?

And why will he resign? And why will he resign?

kross01:





With this kind of statement there is no doubt we have a very long way to go in our national politics. People like you ascribe an infallible status to an elected president. If your president is all knowing why then exists other checks and balances to the executive powers of which the senate is one of such checks? Incase you do not know, in the American presidential system which we copy, last year it was Republican senators that shot down one of President Trump's major electoral promises (removing obamacare) and nobody saw it as an insult to Trump. Till you know that as a representative your first loyalty lies with your people whom you represent and not to your party nor your president, only then can things get better in this country. You are indeed a man of wisdom. You are indeed a man of wisdom.

cool



i stand with saraki

you stand with saraki

we stand with saraki sarrki stands with sarakii stand with sarakiyou stand with sarakiwe stand with saraki

K

"We've been conditioned to think that only politicians can solve our problems. But at some point, maybe we will wake up and recognize that it was politicians who created our problems."



Ben Carson

PMB's decision not to intervene in the election that brought Saraki in as the Senate President has now turned 360 degrees to hunt him.



Saraki has a strange stranglehold on that Senate and any Senator that opposes him will kiss the dust!

My question is if people claim that Buhari is still popular why then the sequence of election are being fought by Buhari supporter dose that mean they are planning to rig Buhari into office come 2019? 1 Like

This Saraki is too powerful, even powerful than Buhari