₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,972,945 members, 4,126,855 topics. Date: Saturday, 10 March 2018 at 03:08 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / "Why Dino Melaye Is Against Me" - Governor Yahaya Bello (4582 Views)
Edward Onoja: "There Is No God If Dino Melaye Is Not Removed As Senator" / 6 Photos That Show Dino Melaye Is A Comedian / Kogi Gov Yahaya Bello Spotted in the midst of Masquerades At Anyigba (Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|"Why Dino Melaye Is Against Me" - Governor Yahaya Bello by yomihinmikaiye(m): 10:25am
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/dailypost.ng/2018/03/09/dino-melaye-governor-yahaya-bello/amp/
|Re: "Why Dino Melaye Is Against Me" - Governor Yahaya Bello by sarrki(m): 10:26am
Both of you have failed God and humanity
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "Why Dino Melaye Is Against Me" - Governor Yahaya Bello by stephleena(f): 10:27am
nonsense,who takes the blind governor on black shades serious??no be only elephant na hippopotamus..
15 Likes
|Re: "Why Dino Melaye Is Against Me" - Governor Yahaya Bello by stephleena(f): 10:28am
sarrki:so with buhari and APC miscreants
8 Likes
|Re: "Why Dino Melaye Is Against Me" - Governor Yahaya Bello by sarrki(m): 10:32am
stephleena:
PDP online woman leader
Baba is really giving you guys a tough time
1 Like
|Re: "Why Dino Melaye Is Against Me" - Governor Yahaya Bello by yomihinmikaiye(m): 10:36am
sarrki:i agree with u but bello seems to be worst off.
1 Like
|Re: "Why Dino Melaye Is Against Me" - Governor Yahaya Bello by stephleena(f): 10:36am
sarrki:lol..which tough time? u sound so pained,abi una monthly BMC stipends, never show?too late to wail.
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "Why Dino Melaye Is Against Me" - Governor Yahaya Bello by sarrki(m): 10:37am
yomihinmikaiye:
They are all disappointment
Serious bro
2 Likes
|Re: "Why Dino Melaye Is Against Me" - Governor Yahaya Bello by sarrki(m): 10:37am
stephleena:
See pmb is now a movement
Live with it women leader
|Re: "Why Dino Melaye Is Against Me" - Governor Yahaya Bello by sarrki(m): 10:43am
stephleena:
So far, under President Buhari, 455,857 poor and vulnerable households have been uploaded onto the National Social Register, from which 297,973 households have been mined and are being paid stipends in 20 States
|Re: "Why Dino Melaye Is Against Me" - Governor Yahaya Bello by Africonji: 10:52am
No amount of APC rigging will save Yahaya Bello come next governorship election. PDP will destroy APC in Kogi. Even APC supporters will vote against him. An igala PDP candidate will disgrace him. Mark my words.
11 Likes
|Re: "Why Dino Melaye Is Against Me" - Governor Yahaya Bello by stephleena(f): 10:55am
sarrki:typical mummy.all you are saying is media hogwash.. and so far,under buhari poverty rate has reached it peak..am sure its been a while u had to drop some trousers,due to unwanted weight loss
.but as an abnormal,bmc,all u know and taught is suffering and smiling.
under buhari,corruption knows no bounds..am still awaiting that miracle,that happened to Yusuf, a graduate with no job, millions of naira..do we talk,of how many breadwinners lose their job everyday? or do we talk, of dipachi parents? do we gist of the massive killings, at plateau, despite buhari's presence?how about Benue?gist for another day
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Why Dino Melaye Is Against Me" - Governor Yahaya Bello by sarrki(m): 11:00am
stephleena:
You are doing your work you are employed to do
Also remember this
I never said there's no alternative to PMB, What I said is "there is no alternative to PMB in 2019".
There will surely be in 2023.
|Re: "Why Dino Melaye Is Against Me" - Governor Yahaya Bello by madridguy(m): 12:09pm
Stop deceiving yourself. One Million PDP candidate cannot unseat Yahyah Bello. Let them present candidate from Igala missed with Igbira and married from Okun all na wash.
Africonji:
2 Likes
|Re: "Why Dino Melaye Is Against Me" - Governor Yahaya Bello by FarahAideed: 12:11pm
So now that you haven't share elephants what have you done with them? How come you are giving the people of logo malnourished cockroaches instead of the elephants you saved from dinos lust
1 Like
|Re: "Why Dino Melaye Is Against Me" - Governor Yahaya Bello by deomel1o: 12:20pm
madridguy:You are not even from kogi and you are talking. The only way buhari's bitch yahaya will win is through rigging which is what your cursed apc relies on in order to win elections.
|Re: "Why Dino Melaye Is Against Me" - Governor Yahaya Bello by madridguy(m): 12:25pm
Stop deceiving yourself bro, are you from the state? Either by crook or by hook, dictator Yahyah will complete is 8 years tenure.
deomel1o:
2 Likes
|Re: "Why Dino Melaye Is Against Me" - Governor Yahaya Bello by anibirelawal(m): 12:50pm
Was that the reason why Dino accused him of importing millatary hardwares illegaly
|Re: "Why Dino Melaye Is Against Me" - Governor Yahaya Bello by Wiseandtrue(f): 1:32pm
Yahaya Bello, were you importing millitary stuff or not
2 Likes
|Re: "Why Dino Melaye Is Against Me" - Governor Yahaya Bello by Wiseandtrue(f): 1:35pm
anibirelawal:He wasn't accused! he was caught red handed!
Yahaya is a criminal and should be jailed!
2 Likes
|Re: "Why Dino Melaye Is Against Me" - Governor Yahaya Bello by handsomeyinka(m): 2:25pm
Thief chasing Armed Robber.
|Re: "Why Dino Melaye Is Against Me" - Governor Yahaya Bello by desreek9(f): 2:26pm
sarrki:
Sarrki, where have you been all this while,
talk to me!!!
|Re: "Why Dino Melaye Is Against Me" - Governor Yahaya Bello by kapelvej: 2:27pm
sarrki:Women leader
|Re: "Why Dino Melaye Is Against Me" - Governor Yahaya Bello by Psalm18: 2:28pm
Africonji:
So the hate is all about tribalism
|Re: "Why Dino Melaye Is Against Me" - Governor Yahaya Bello by desreek9(f): 2:28pm
madridguy:
Did you even listen to yourself "dictator yahyah" in a democracy government smh!!
|Re: "Why Dino Melaye Is Against Me" - Governor Yahaya Bello by Nigeriadondie1: 2:30pm
:-XBoth Yahaya Bello and Dino Melaye are useless people
|Re: "Why Dino Melaye Is Against Me" - Governor Yahaya Bello by fakeprophet(m): 2:31pm
madridguy. God will punish you and ur entire generation for wishing Yahaya Bello another tenure.
some people are born wicked, are u from my state? did you know what my people are passing through? one wicked stunted fellow will just be typing nonsense always!
1 Like
|Re: "Why Dino Melaye Is Against Me" - Governor Yahaya Bello by TIDDOLL(m): 2:31pm
Just hear yourself
Can't even deduce anything sensible from what this idiot spewed.
Mut face fool
1 Like
|Re: "Why Dino Melaye Is Against Me" - Governor Yahaya Bello by meant4all: 2:32pm
Alhaji Yahya Bello
Well, join our next IMPORTATION BUSINESS training where you will be shown on how to import goods to Nigeria & sell very fast. Call/Whatsapp 0 8 1 3 7 7 5 0 7 4 1
|Re: "Why Dino Melaye Is Against Me" - Governor Yahaya Bello by Nutase(f): 2:36pm
I laff in ebira
What value have you added to Kogi state
|Re: "Why Dino Melaye Is Against Me" - Governor Yahaya Bello by JuicyStar: 2:37pm
yomihinmikaiye:
Both of u are clowns and a disgrace to the people of Kofo State. How can a state be this disadvantaged to have these two people as leaders at the same time?
|Re: "Why Dino Melaye Is Against Me" - Governor Yahaya Bello by Hugaer: 2:39pm
handsomeyinka:
U.s.a. Urges Nigeria Fixing Problems B4 Election / Political Joke! A Must Read / Distruction After Governorship Election On Video
Viewing this topic: Millionjeff, FirstPostNig, back2sender, fgsamuel(m), amikolz(m), WhiZTiM(m), coolsam2k4(m), idealsico(m), oniluuu(m), shawwal1(m), DanEmakoji(m), victorvezx(m), hotswagg12, Mayouree(m), hysteriabox(m), SoulB6, emmygzy(m), Omotaday(m), musaogunnubi(m), mosesaigbe(m), bat280514, positivelord, hceejay, Eratosthenes(m), MaziEDOZIE, johnzik, Kulikulitapa, Papertrail11(m), femia1(m), inspired4real, olan4ward, bush112(m) and 77 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 15