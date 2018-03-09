Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / "Why Dino Melaye Is Against Me" - Governor Yahaya Bello (4582 Views)

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has blamed the lingering rift between him and Senator Dino Melaye on his refusal to waste the available scarce resources of the state.



He made this known in a phone interview on Channel TV’s Politics Today anchored by Seun Okinbaloye and monitored by DAILY POST



According to Bello, “We are aware of a particular senator who wants elephants to be shared in Kogi State and I refused.



“The people of the state must have value for the lean resources that we are generating, and we are receiving; if that is his problem, so be it,” he said when asked to react to his disagreement with Senator Melaye..



The Governor also denied any involvement in the attack on the senator representing Kogi Central, Mr Ahmed Ogembe.



He said: “First of all, on that day Senator Ogembe was attacked, I was in Kano. I had just received a message of a senator coming home to do empowerment; the next thing was the crisis that ensued.”



Amid the political crisis in the state, the governor said the police have begun investigations into the incident while a lot of arrests have been made.



DAILY POST recalls that some senators had accused the governor during plenary of introducing policies that could degenerate into a political issue if not properly handled.



He, however, took a swipe at the lawmakers for failing to address national issues such as passing the 2018 Appropriation Bill presented by President Muhammadu Buhari to the National Assembly in November 2017, among several others.

https://www.google.com.ng/amp/dailypost.ng/2018/03/09/dino-melaye-governor-yahaya-bello/amp/

Both of you have failed God and humanity 7 Likes 2 Shares

nonsense,who takes the blind governor on black shades serious??no be only elephant na hippopotamus.. 15 Likes

sarrki:

Both of you have failed God and humanity so with buhari and APC miscreants so with buhari and APC miscreants 8 Likes

stephleena:



so with buhari and APC miscreants

PDP online woman leader



Baba is really giving you guys a tough time PDP online woman leaderBaba is really giving you guys a tough time 1 Like

sarrki:

Both of you have failed God and humanity i agree with u but bello seems to be worst off. i agree with u but bello seems to be worst off. 1 Like

sarrki:





PDP online woman leader



Baba is really giving you guys a tough time lol..which tough time? u sound so pained,abi una monthly BMC stipends, never show?too late to wail. lol..which tough time? u sound so pained,abi una monthly BMC stipends, never show?too late to wail. 4 Likes 2 Shares

yomihinmikaiye:

i agree with u but bello seems to be worst off.

They are all disappointment

Serious bro They are all disappointmentSerious bro 2 Likes

stephleena:



lol..which tough time? u sound so pained,abi una monthly BMC stipends, never show?too late to wail.

See pmb is now a movement



Live with it women leader See pmb is now a movementLive with it women leader

stephleena:



lol..which tough time? u sound so pained,abi una monthly BMC stipends, never show?too late to wail.





So far, under President Buhari, 455,857 poor and vulnerable households have been uploaded onto the National Social Register, from which 297,973 households have been mined and are being paid stipends in 20 States So far, under President Buhari, 455,857 poor and vulnerable households have been uploaded onto the National Social Register, from which 297,973 households have been mined and are being paid stipends in 20 States

No amount of APC rigging will save Yahaya Bello come next governorship election. PDP will destroy APC in Kogi. Even APC supporters will vote against him. An igala PDP candidate will disgrace him. Mark my words. 11 Likes

sarrki:









So far, under President Buhari, 455,857 poor and vulnerable households have been uploaded onto the National Social Register, from which 297,973 households have been mined and are being paid stipends in 20 States typical mummy.all you are saying is media hogwash.. and so far,under buhari poverty rate has reached it peak..am sure its been a while u had to drop some trousers,due to unwanted weight loss

.but as an abnormal,bmc,all u know and taught is suffering and smiling.

under buhari,corruption knows no bounds..am still awaiting that miracle,that happened to Yusuf, a graduate with no job, millions of naira..do we talk,of how many breadwinners lose their job everyday? or do we talk, of dipachi parents? do we gist of the massive killings, at plateau, despite buhari's presence?how about Benue?gist for another day typical mummy.all you are saying is media hogwash.. and so far,under buhari poverty rate has reached it peak..am sure its been a while u had to drop some trousers,due to unwanted weight loss.but as an abnormal,bmc,all u know and taught is suffering and smiling.under buhari,corruption knows no bounds..am still awaiting that miracle,that happened to Yusuf, a graduate with no job, millions of naira..do we talk,of how many breadwinners lose their job everyday? or do we talk, of dipachi parents? do we gist of the massive killings, at plateau, despite buhari's presence?how about Benue?gist for another day 3 Likes 1 Share

stephleena:



typical mummy.all you are saying is media hogwash.. and so far,under buhari poverty rate has reached it peak..am sure its been a while u had to drop some trousers,due to unwanted weight loss

.but as an abnormal,bmc,all u know and taught is suffering and smiling.

under buhari,corruption knows no bounds..am still awaiting that miracle,that happened to Yusuf, a graduate with no job, millions of naira..do we talk,of how many breadwinners lose their job everyday? or do we talk, of dipachi parents? do we gist of the massive killings, at plateau, despite buhari's presence?how about Benue?gist for another day



You are doing your work you are employed to do



Also remember this

I never said there's no alternative to PMB, What I said is "there is no alternative to PMB in 2019".



There will surely be in 2023.

You are doing your work you are employed to do





Africonji:

No amount of APC rigging will save Yahaya Bello come next governorship election. PDP will destroy APC in Kogi. Even APC supporters will vote against him. An igala PDP candidate will disgrace him. Mark my words. Stop deceiving yourself. One Million PDP candidate cannot unseat Yahyah Bello. Let them present candidate from Igala missed with Igbira and married from Okun all na wash. 2 Likes

So now that you haven't share elephants what have you done with them? How come you are giving the people of logo malnourished cockroaches instead of the elephants you saved from dinos lust 1 Like

madridguy:

Stop deceiving yourself. One Million PDP candidate cannot unseat Yahyah Bello. Let them present candidate from Igala missed with Igbira and married from Okun all na wash.



You are not even from kogi and you are talking. The only way buhari's bitch yahaya will win is through rigging which is what your cursed apc relies on in order to win elections. You are not even from kogi and you are talking. The only way buhari's bitch yahaya will win is through rigging which is what your cursed apc relies on in order to win elections.





deomel1o:



You are not even from kogi and you are talking. The only way buhari's bitch yahaya will win is through rigging which is what your cursed apc relies on in order to win elections. Stop deceiving yourself bro, are you from the state? Either by crook or by hook, dictator Yahyah will complete is 8 years tenure. 2 Likes

Was that the reason why Dino accused him of importing millatary hardwares illegaly

Yahaya Bello, were you importing millitary stuff or not 2 Likes

anibirelawal:

Was that the reason why Dino accused him of importing millatary hardwares illegaly He wasn't accused! he was caught red handed!



Yahaya is a criminal and should be jailed! He wasn't accused! he was caught red handed!Yahaya is a criminal and should be jailed! 2 Likes

Thief chasing Armed Robber.

sarrki:

Both of you have failed God and humanity

Sarrki, where have you been all this while,

talk to me!!! Sarrki, where have you been all this while,talk to me!!!

sarrki:





PDP online woman leader



Baba is really giving you guys a tough time Women leader Women leader

Africonji:

No amount of APC rigging will save Yahaya Bello come next governorship election. PDP will destroy APC in Kogi. Even APC supporters will vote against him. An [/b]igala[b] PDP candidate will disgrace him. Mark my words.

So the hate is all about tribalism So the hate is all about tribalism

madridguy:

Stop deceiving yourself bro, are you from the state? Either by crook or by hook, dictator Yahyah will complete is 8 years tenure.







Did you even listen to yourself "dictator yahyah" in a democracy government smh!! Did you even listen to yourself "dictator yahyah" in a democracy government smh!!

:-XBoth Yahaya Bello and Dino Melaye are useless people

madridguy. God will punish you and ur entire generation for wishing Yahaya Bello another tenure.



some people are born wicked, are u from my state? did you know what my people are passing through? one wicked stunted fellow will just be typing nonsense always! 1 Like





Can't even deduce anything sensible from what this idiot spewed.



Mut face fool Just hear yourselfCan't even deduce anything sensible from what this idiot spewed.Mut face fool 1 Like







What value have you added to Kogi state I laff in ebiraWhat value have you added to Kogi state

yomihinmikaiye:





https://www.google.com.ng/amp/dailypost.ng/2018/03/09/dino-melaye-governor-yahaya-bello/amp/

Both of u are clowns and a disgrace to the people of Kofo State. How can a state be this disadvantaged to have these two people as leaders at the same time? Both of u are clowns and a disgrace to the people of Kofo State. How can a state be this disadvantaged to have these two people as leaders at the same time?