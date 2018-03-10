Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari Has Turned Condolence Visits To Campaign Rallies —PDP (4221 Views)

The main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said on Friday that President Muhammadu Buhari has turned his belated tour of violence affected states to campaign rallies.





The party, which spoke through its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan said that the President was unconcerned about the real victims of violence in the affected states.



According to him the PDP saw it earlier that the President was not ready to empathise with the people over the persistent loss of lives and it cried out.



He also said that the APC led government has now demonstrated clearly that it was all about 2019 rather than empathising with the people.



“We have said it before that the visits were afterthoughts. We have since discovered that the visits were aimed at wooing voters for 2019 and nothing more. The President does not empathise with the real victims of the violence,” PDP said.



It also questioned the decision of the President to commission projects on such visits saying that Buhari has further vindicated the party’s claims.



“The afterthoughts visits of Mr President are only geared towards mobilising votes from the affected states. But Nigerians are aware the APC has failed.



“It is sad that the President will be going round commissioning projects when he was supposedly on condolence visits. What is the link between cutting tapes and visiting the graveyard? Is there any link between commissioning of projects and the graveyard? We have all seen that the whistle stop trips embarked upon by President Buhari is meant to woo voters ahead of 2019,” the PDP said.

.http://www.tribuneonlineng.com/buhari-has-turned-condolence-visits-to-campaign-rallies-pdp/ 6 Likes

It is the height of heartlessness for a C-in-C to make political capital out of his citizens sorrows.



Discerning Nigerians knows that that his visits are nothing but shenanigans for his 2019 election bid. It is the height of heartlessness for a C-in-C to make political capital out of his citizens sorrows.Discerning Nigerians knows that that his visits are nothing but shenanigans for his 2019 election bid. 19 Likes 1 Share

Is it now a crime to be loved by the masses?? 5 Likes 4 Shares

PDP can never rule this country till 3039 10 Likes 4 Shares

Mr Kola Ologbondiyan need to enroll for 1 month Diploma under the prestigious university of Alhaji Lai Muhammad 3 Likes 1 Share





kcmichael:

PDP can never rule this country till 3039 Insha Allah. 3 Likes





ikaboy:

Is it now a crime to be loved by the masses?? PDP is nothing but association of confused rogues and grade A criminals.

ikaboy:

Is it now a crime to be loved by the masses?? Which masses most people there if have PVC can not vote Buhari they only come out to see his convoy and know the man who inflicted such pain in them as President. Which masses most people there if have PVC can not vote Buhari they only come out to see his convoy and know the man who inflicted such pain in them as President. 15 Likes 2 Shares

dignity33:



Which masses most people there if have PVC can not vote Buhari they only come out to see his convoy and know the man who inflicted such pain in them as President. na im make dem climb advert pole come dey wave? na im make dem climb advert pole come dey wave? 3 Likes 2 Shares

Okoroawusa:



na im make dem climb advert pole come dey wave? Okorohousa face your BMC job you are paid to do we know you. Okorohousa face your BMC job you are paid to do we know you. 1 Like

How Condolence Visit is Done In Places Where Human Lives Matters.

After Florida shooting that left 17 people dead, Donald Trump immediately (He didnt wait for 2 months) flew to Florida to condole with the state over the tragedy. He took time out to visit victims in hospitals to sympathize with them and give them moral support. No project was commissioned by Trump while in Florida till he left for Washington DC.

But in a certain place where human lives does not matter, the reverse is the case. Rather than condole with victims of fulani killers, the President chose to commission project for his own political jamboree.



Buhari's visit was just a political campaign tour, nothing more nothing less. He never even visited victims of fulani attacks talk more of condoling them. He was busy commissioning state projects like he did in Nassarawa. Infact, as soon as terrorist Buhari left Plateau, fulani herdsmen terrorist marauders continued their bloodshed. In the end, Buhari ended up piling more dead bodies like Taraba state. What a Shame!

Nothing was achieved as far as security is concerned during buhari's visits. Nigeria is seating on the kek of gun powder.



There was a country. 6 Likes

madridguy:

Mr Kola Ologbondiyan need to enroll for 1 month Diploma under the prestigious university of Alhaji Lai Muhammad

You mean a diploma in lie-ology and propaganda You mean a diploma in lie-ology and propaganda 2 Likes

What PDP said is nothing but but the truth.How else can you explain PMB commissioning project ,while he is on condolence visit.This is callousness from the presidency. 6 Likes

E pain them... 1 Like

TheFreeOne:





You mean a diploma in lie-ology and propaganda

No to learn opposition politics... No to learn opposition politics...

LOL even corrupt PDP got this right about the coupist 2 Likes

Oblang:





No to learn opposition politics...

Lies and propaganda is not constructive opposition politics but a destructive game, the after effects of what APC is enmeshed in currently.



Their case is like someone who sow the wind and now reaping a whirlwind. Lies and propaganda is not constructive opposition politics but a destructive game, the after effects of what APC is enmeshed in currently.Their case is like someone who sow the wind and now reaping a whirlwind. 2 Likes

PDP pls note that even though you want the dullard to return back to daura, PDP will not rule this country again. We had enough of your poo. So weh done for good opposition efforts but just knw that it would neither be APC nor PDP.



Nigeria needs new and fresh brains with fresh ideas... Perhaps, the younger minds 1 Like

Zurielistic:

PDP pls note that even though you want the dullard to return back to daura, PDP will not rule this country again. We had enough of your poo. So weh done for good opposition efforts but just knw that it would neither be APC nor PDP.



Nigeria needs new and fresh brains with fresh ideas... Perhaps, the younger minds That is the point That is the point

"What is the link between cutting tapes and visiting the graveyard?"



Pathetic!





The worst part being that more killings takes place barely 24hrs after he departs those places!



Nasarawa

Taraba

Plateau



I worry for the people of Benue come Monday. It seems there is a bad omen following the man. 2 Likes

PDP and wailers Don dey cry down for 2019 smack down.

we hv politicised everything in Nigeria. Governor will pay salary he will go on air to announce, president will visit and turns it to a political rally. who did we offended

See painment.



PDP needs to learn how to criticize, this format will fail them just like 2015. So he should be shedding crocodile tears or he should just walk passed the people that have been waiting for himSee painment.PDP needs to learn how to criticize, this format will fail them just like 2015.

Lol

Buhari focus is another 4years

We're becoming barbaric in this country. No respect for human lives.

Haha! How did we got to this stage of barbarism where we don't value lives of fellow compatriots?

Coughs

Make una no vex say l be dey biased or say l be PDP anything, but make una think am well well, wetin buhari go talk say im achieve for 4years, take for example say im come Enugu, Anambra or ekiti state.

No bashing pls!!!!!!!

I have been regurgitatively striving ardently to decipher few things not in writing but what the general masses are feeling as Buhari's achievement but my ponders always amount to null. Please help me out without mincing words or painting only a side of the coin...

But if not please let's unanimously unseat him cos people are groaning precariously.



Na gwode

Oshe gon

Daalu nu

Damn right. 1 Like

dont mind dem

Oblang:

E pain them... .

madridguy:

PDP is nothing but association of confused rogues and grade A criminals.



Gibberish. Gibberish. 1 Like