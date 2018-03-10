₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Buhari Has Turned Condolence Visits To Campaign Rallies —PDP by anjowaka510(m): 11:01am
The main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said on Friday that President Muhammadu Buhari has turned his belated tour of violence affected states to campaign rallies.
|Re: Buhari Has Turned Condolence Visits To Campaign Rallies —PDP by TheFreeOne: 11:27am
.“We have said it before that the visits were afterthoughts. We have since discovered that the visits were aimed at wooing voters for 2019 and nothing more. The President does not empathise with the real victims of the violence,”
It is the height of heartlessness for a C-in-C to make political capital out of his citizens sorrows.
Discerning Nigerians knows that that his visits are nothing but shenanigans for his 2019 election bid.
|Re: Buhari Has Turned Condolence Visits To Campaign Rallies —PDP by ikaboy: 12:14pm
Is it now a crime to be loved by the masses??
|Re: Buhari Has Turned Condolence Visits To Campaign Rallies —PDP by kcmichael: 12:15pm
PDP can never rule this country till 3039
|Re: Buhari Has Turned Condolence Visits To Campaign Rallies —PDP by madridguy(m): 12:16pm
Mr Kola Ologbondiyan need to enroll for 1 month Diploma under the prestigious university of Alhaji Lai Muhammad
|Re: Buhari Has Turned Condolence Visits To Campaign Rallies —PDP by madridguy(m): 12:19pm
Insha Allah.
kcmichael:
|Re: Buhari Has Turned Condolence Visits To Campaign Rallies —PDP by madridguy(m): 12:20pm
PDP is nothing but association of confused rogues and grade A criminals.
ikaboy:
|Re: Buhari Has Turned Condolence Visits To Campaign Rallies —PDP by dignity33: 12:25pm
ikaboy:Which masses most people there if have PVC can not vote Buhari they only come out to see his convoy and know the man who inflicted such pain in them as President.
|Re: Buhari Has Turned Condolence Visits To Campaign Rallies —PDP by Okoroawusa: 1:16pm
dignity33:na im make dem climb advert pole come dey wave?
|Re: Buhari Has Turned Condolence Visits To Campaign Rallies —PDP by dignity33: 2:34pm
Okoroawusa:Okorohousa face your BMC job you are paid to do we know you.
|Re: Buhari Has Turned Condolence Visits To Campaign Rallies —PDP by saarumann: 4:04pm
How Condolence Visit is Done In Places Where Human Lives Matters.
After Florida shooting that left 17 people dead, Donald Trump immediately (He didnt wait for 2 months) flew to Florida to condole with the state over the tragedy. He took time out to visit victims in hospitals to sympathize with them and give them moral support. No project was commissioned by Trump while in Florida till he left for Washington DC.
But in a certain place where human lives does not matter, the reverse is the case. Rather than condole with victims of fulani killers, the President chose to commission project for his own political jamboree.
Buhari's visit was just a political campaign tour, nothing more nothing less. He never even visited victims of fulani attacks talk more of condoling them. He was busy commissioning state projects like he did in Nassarawa. Infact, as soon as terrorist Buhari left Plateau, fulani herdsmen terrorist marauders continued their bloodshed. In the end, Buhari ended up piling more dead bodies like Taraba state. What a Shame!
Nothing was achieved as far as security is concerned during buhari's visits. Nigeria is seating on the kek of gun powder.
There was a country.
|Re: Buhari Has Turned Condolence Visits To Campaign Rallies —PDP by TheFreeOne: 4:44pm
madridguy:
You mean a diploma in lie-ology and propaganda
|Re: Buhari Has Turned Condolence Visits To Campaign Rallies —PDP by Obinwenite(m): 4:58pm
What PDP said is nothing but but the truth.How else can you explain PMB commissioning project ,while he is on condolence visit.This is callousness from the presidency.
|Re: Buhari Has Turned Condolence Visits To Campaign Rallies —PDP by Oblang(m): 5:24pm
E pain them...
|Re: Buhari Has Turned Condolence Visits To Campaign Rallies —PDP by Oblang(m): 5:26pm
TheFreeOne:
No to learn opposition politics...
|Re: Buhari Has Turned Condolence Visits To Campaign Rallies —PDP by TheKingdom: 5:27pm
LOL even corrupt PDP got this right about the coupist
|Re: Buhari Has Turned Condolence Visits To Campaign Rallies —PDP by TheFreeOne: 5:48pm
Oblang:
Lies and propaganda is not constructive opposition politics but a destructive game, the after effects of what APC is enmeshed in currently.
Their case is like someone who sow the wind and now reaping a whirlwind.
|Re: Buhari Has Turned Condolence Visits To Campaign Rallies —PDP by Zurielistic: 6:03pm
PDP pls note that even though you want the dullard to return back to daura, PDP will not rule this country again. We had enough of your poo. So weh done for good opposition efforts but just knw that it would neither be APC nor PDP.
Nigeria needs new and fresh brains with fresh ideas... Perhaps, the younger minds
|Re: Buhari Has Turned Condolence Visits To Campaign Rallies —PDP by anjowaka510(m): 6:17pm
Zurielistic:That is the point
|Re: Buhari Has Turned Condolence Visits To Campaign Rallies —PDP by Omeokachie: 6:19pm
"What is the link between cutting tapes and visiting the graveyard?"
Pathetic!
The worst part being that more killings takes place barely 24hrs after he departs those places!
Nasarawa
Taraba
Plateau
I worry for the people of Benue come Monday. It seems there is a bad omen following the man.
|Re: Buhari Has Turned Condolence Visits To Campaign Rallies —PDP by tunjiajayi: 6:23pm
PDP and wailers Don dey cry down for 2019 smack down.
|Re: Buhari Has Turned Condolence Visits To Campaign Rallies —PDP by babdap: 8:13pm
we hv politicised everything in Nigeria. Governor will pay salary he will go on air to announce, president will visit and turns it to a political rally. who did we offended
|Re: Buhari Has Turned Condolence Visits To Campaign Rallies —PDP by anibirelawal(m): 9:48pm
So he should be shedding crocodile tears or he should just walk passed the people that have been waiting for him See painment.
PDP needs to learn how to criticize, this format will fail them just like 2015.
|Re: Buhari Has Turned Condolence Visits To Campaign Rallies —PDP by DIYhackers: 9:59pm
Lol
Buhari focus is another 4years
|Re: Buhari Has Turned Condolence Visits To Campaign Rallies —PDP by Vikkie14: 10:00pm
We're becoming barbaric in this country. No respect for human lives.
Haha! How did we got to this stage of barbarism where we don't value lives of fellow compatriots?
|Re: Buhari Has Turned Condolence Visits To Campaign Rallies —PDP by Sweetcollins: 10:00pm
Coughs
Make una no vex say l be dey biased or say l be PDP anything, but make una think am well well, wetin buhari go talk say im achieve for 4years, take for example say im come Enugu, Anambra or ekiti state.
No bashing pls!!!!!!!
I have been regurgitatively striving ardently to decipher few things not in writing but what the general masses are feeling as Buhari's achievement but my ponders always amount to null. Please help me out without mincing words or painting only a side of the coin...
But if not please let's unanimously unseat him cos people are groaning precariously.
Na gwode
Oshe gon
Daalu nu
|Re: Buhari Has Turned Condolence Visits To Campaign Rallies —PDP by Vikkie14: 10:00pm
Damn right.
|Re: Buhari Has Turned Condolence Visits To Campaign Rallies —PDP by Iruobean(m): 10:00pm
|Re: Buhari Has Turned Condolence Visits To Campaign Rallies —PDP by Gkay1(m): 10:01pm
dont mind dem
|Re: Buhari Has Turned Condolence Visits To Campaign Rallies —PDP by Vikkie14: 10:01pm
Oblang:.
|Re: Buhari Has Turned Condolence Visits To Campaign Rallies —PDP by Vikkie14: 10:02pm
madridguy:Gibberish.
|Re: Buhari Has Turned Condolence Visits To Campaign Rallies —PDP by ihatebuhari(f): 10:02pm
Useless president
