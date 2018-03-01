₦airaland Forum

Roman Goddess Throwback Photo Before She Turned An Instagram Slay Queen by Entvibez(f): 3:24am


What do you think about this?

Source: http://www.lekkigists.com.ng/2018/03/see-roman-goddess-and-now-photo.html

Re: Roman Goddess Throwback Photo Before She Turned An Instagram Slay Queen by YOUNGELDER1(m): 3:26am
Enlargement or bleaching ?

Re: Roman Goddess Throwback Photo Before She Turned An Instagram Slay Queen by marunga(m): 4:15am
Anything that is too much is dangerous.

Re: Roman Goddess Throwback Photo Before She Turned An Instagram Slay Queen by pyyxxaro: 5:15am
See her old dirty knee like goat own



See bweast for that picture Jesu



I just de imagine the Way this gal bweast go bust / explode when baba God don throw her enter hell fire

The sound go loud pass bomb , even devil go run go hide

Re: Roman Goddess Throwback Photo Before She Turned An Instagram Slay Queen by emmanuelpopson(m): 6:26am
all nah for termite... what is the body made of...sand..I mean sand..and someone is here thinking nah glass or gold...

Re: Roman Goddess Throwback Photo Before She Turned An Instagram Slay Queen by chubinwa: 6:32am
how will she embark on enlargement wen she is endowed already. It should b v4 and after bleaching

Re: Roman Goddess Throwback Photo Before She Turned An Instagram Slay Queen by DivinelyBlessed: 6:58am
That girls boobs is bigger than my head

Re: Roman Goddess Throwback Photo Before She Turned An Instagram Slay Queen by modelmike7(m): 7:23am
pyyxxaro:
See her old dirty knee like goat own



See bweast for that picture Jesu



I just de imagine the Way this gal bweast go bust / explode when baba God don throw her enter hell fire

The sound go loud pass bomb , even devil go run go hide
Haba!
May God forgive you o!!

The truth is she can make heaven while...........

Re: Roman Goddess Throwback Photo Before She Turned An Instagram Slay Queen by xmanco42: 7:57am
okay
after few years she was able to afford bleaching cream
Re: Roman Goddess Throwback Photo Before She Turned An Instagram Slay Queen by oloriadejoke(f): 7:57am
and na one man they climb this Mount everest

Re: Roman Goddess Throwback Photo Before She Turned An Instagram Slay Queen by pyyxxaro: 8:03am
modelmike7:

Haba!
May God forgive you o!!

The truth is she can make heaven while...........



If she carry this kin organigwe bweast go heaven , naim be during morning devotion for heaven when she wear night gown , she go de seduce people oh tongue wink

Re: Roman Goddess Throwback Photo Before She Turned An Instagram Slay Queen by meezynetwork(m): 8:37am
Bleaching queen
Re: Roman Goddess Throwback Photo Before She Turned An Instagram Slay Queen by Ogbenimax(m): 8:54am
pyyxxaro:
See her old dirty knee like goat own



See bweast for that picture Jesu



I just de imagine the Way this gal bweast go bust / explode when baba God don throw her enter hell fire

The sound go loud pass bomb , even devil go run go hide
grin

Re: Roman Goddess Throwback Photo Before She Turned An Instagram Slay Queen by Bosun: 9:25am
Ohh, why nah? You are I trouble. At certain age, you will start regretting. embarassed
Re: Roman Goddess Throwback Photo Before She Turned An Instagram Slay Queen by olu690(m): 11:33am
My love for big boobs en

Re: Roman Goddess Throwback Photo Before She Turned An Instagram Slay Queen by Klington: 11:34am
Milkated chested industry
Re: Roman Goddess Throwback Photo Before She Turned An Instagram Slay Queen by anyimontana(m): 11:36am
pyyxxaro:
See her old dirty knee like goat own



See bweast for that picture Jesu



I just de imagine the Way this gal bweast go bust / explode when baba God don throw her enter hell fire

The sound go loud pass bomb , even devil go run go hide
am too weak to laugh abeg..lol..u no well sha

Re: Roman Goddess Throwback Photo Before She Turned An Instagram Slay Queen by meezynetwork(m): 11:36am
Ugly breast

Re: Roman Goddess Throwback Photo Before She Turned An Instagram Slay Queen by northvietnam(m): 11:36am
poo bag
Re: Roman Goddess Throwback Photo Before She Turned An Instagram Slay Queen by tydi(m): 11:36am
depression, frustration ,anger ,hunger,lack of emotional intelligence can turn beings to what they ain't used to be before.
but what can I say.. all mallam to him own kettle
Re: Roman Goddess Throwback Photo Before She Turned An Instagram Slay Queen by marshalll(m): 11:37am
Smh
Re: Roman Goddess Throwback Photo Before She Turned An Instagram Slay Queen by Afonjanightmare(m): 11:37am
Dirty lowlife babe

Re: Roman Goddess Throwback Photo Before She Turned An Instagram Slay Queen by adzer: 11:38am
YOUNGELDER1:


Enlargement or bleaching ?
Both.

Re: Roman Goddess Throwback Photo Before She Turned An Instagram Slay Queen by Lalas247(f): 11:38am
Yansh for chest shocked

Re: Roman Goddess Throwback Photo Before She Turned An Instagram Slay Queen by Vacora(m): 11:38am
pyyxxaro:
See her old dirty knee like goat own



See bweast for that picture Jesu



I just de imagine the Way this gal bweast go bust / explode when baba God don throw her enter hell fire

The sound go loud pass bomb , even devil go run go hide

Lol I am dead grin e go sound like the horn sounding the Rapture

Re: Roman Goddess Throwback Photo Before She Turned An Instagram Slay Queen by Chikita66(f): 11:39am
Looking so unkempt.
Re: Roman Goddess Throwback Photo Before She Turned An Instagram Slay Queen by noziz(m): 11:39am
shocked my preek o!!!

Re: Roman Goddess Throwback Photo Before She Turned An Instagram Slay Queen by adisabarber(m): 11:40am
If man die ontop these breasts he will surely rest in peace

Re: Roman Goddess Throwback Photo Before She Turned An Instagram Slay Queen by ADENIKETINA2015(f): 11:41am
YOUNGELDER1:


Enlargement or bleaching ?

Both Sir shocked
Re: Roman Goddess Throwback Photo Before She Turned An Instagram Slay Queen by noziz(m): 11:42am
cry to Bleep those breasts dey hungry me

Re: Roman Goddess Throwback Photo Before She Turned An Instagram Slay Queen by GreenArrow1(m): 11:42am
Horsehair!

