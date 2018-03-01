₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Buharin Daji Killed Along With His Commanders By His Deputy. Graphic. Photos by PrettyCrystal: 6:56am
Buhari Tsoho (a.k.a. Buharin Daji, i.e. Buhari of the Forest) was reputed to be the most vicious of all the brigands perpetrating atrocities in Zamfara and neighbouring states. He was killed by his deputy, on behalf of the government, on Wednesday. His body was found some days ago.
Buhari was born in Dangulbi town, near Dansadau town in Zamfara state.
He was said to be the leader of the main gang carrying out horrible killings and mass murder in villages across the state, as well as in Kaduna and Katsina states. His record of ruthlessness has no match.
His road to perdition was paved with stones of betrayal and classic Mafia creeds.
According to Ibrahim Sheme, recently, he had stormed a Fulani settlement of Katsinawa in Zamfara state and carted away some cattle belonging to the father-in-law of Gide Dogo.
Dogo was Buhari's second in-command but had since switched loyalties. He is now assisting the security forces in clearing all the enclaves of cattle rustlers and wayward gunmen in those states.
Dogo sought a truce in which the cattle could be returned, but Buhari refused for some time. Finally, he agreed to meet with Dogo in the mountainous Nabango forest located in the Goron Dutse district of Birnin Gwari Local Government Area, Kaduna state, to discuss the truce.
On the appointed time on Wednesday, as Buhari approached the venue, Dogo opened fire and killed him and his six top commanders.
However, he was the one who told the security agencies where to go and pick up the corpses of Buharin Daji and the six other brigands.
The corpses were taken to the Government House where they were displayed to the public by the Deputy Governor, Malam Ibrahim Wakkala.
|Re: Buharin Daji Killed Along With His Commanders By His Deputy. Graphic. Photos by PrettyCrystal: 6:58am
|Re: Buharin Daji Killed Along With His Commanders By His Deputy. Graphic. Photos by PrettyCrystal: 6:58am
|Re: Buharin Daji Killed Along With His Commanders By His Deputy. Graphic. Photos by eezeribe(m): 6:58am
OK
|Re: Buharin Daji Killed Along With His Commanders By His Deputy. Graphic. Photos by FarahAideed: 7:10am
Hmmm
|Re: Buharin Daji Killed Along With His Commanders By His Deputy. Graphic. Photos by Blakjewelry(m): 7:17am
Hope they haven't given birth to yet another more vicious dragon in the person of dogo
19 Likes
|Re: Buharin Daji Killed Along With His Commanders By His Deputy. Graphic. Photos by babdap: 7:19am
no peace for the wicked.
1 Like
|Re: Buharin Daji Killed Along With His Commanders By His Deputy. Graphic. Photos by Angelparadise(f): 7:21am
So those that are paid to protect the citizens only like to take glory most of the time when the did have be done by the same criminals or rival groups.
2 Likes
|Re: Buharin Daji Killed Along With His Commanders By His Deputy. Graphic. Photos by Redoil: 7:24am
Northern malos and banditory are like bread and butter Does he deserve death
1 Like
|Re: Buharin Daji Killed Along With His Commanders By His Deputy. Graphic. Photos by Barrywilly(m): 8:13am
Op, please put "graphics" in your heading
1 Like
|Re: Buharin Daji Killed Along With His Commanders By His Deputy. Graphic. Photos by Riversides2003(m): 12:41pm
Those who kill by the gun will also die by the Gun.
|Re: Buharin Daji Killed Along With His Commanders By His Deputy. Graphic. Photos by NwaAmaikpe: 12:41pm
Buhari of the forest has gone....
When will it be Buhari of the dullards' turn?
27 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Buharin Daji Killed Along With His Commanders By His Deputy. Graphic. Photos by nairavsdollars(f): 12:41pm
The name Buhari sha? I hope there is a good Buhari somewhere
4 Likes
|Re: Buharin Daji Killed Along With His Commanders By His Deputy. Graphic. Photos by sotall(m): 12:43pm
and Dogo is free and roaming wild.
The lion that you feed today to help hunt your enemies may decide you are it's next prey in the future
6 Likes
|Re: Buharin Daji Killed Along With His Commanders By His Deputy. Graphic. Photos by Yorubaangel(m): 12:44pm
buhari indeed!! how I wish Osinbanjo will also write his name in the good book of history by supporting the good citizens of Nigeria to bring down the BUHARI of ASO ROCK that is terrorising the whole country with his incompetence and inefficiency...
7 Likes
|Re: Buharin Daji Killed Along With His Commanders By His Deputy. Graphic. Photos by Billyonaire: 12:44pm
Is Nigeria not at war ?
|Re: Buharin Daji Killed Along With His Commanders By His Deputy. Graphic. Photos by obrigado080: 12:44pm
Dirty men, very unclean & disgusting!
...Spits
6 Likes
|Re: Buharin Daji Killed Along With His Commanders By His Deputy. Graphic. Photos by COOLDK(m): 12:44pm
Murder case in the sight of law
|Re: Buharin Daji Killed Along With His Commanders By His Deputy. Graphic. Photos by obi4eze: 12:45pm
|Re: Buharin Daji Killed Along With His Commanders By His Deputy. Graphic. Photos by eleojo23: 12:45pm
It's like nothing good comes out of the name Buhari.
Parents should beware from now on.
6 Likes
|Re: Buharin Daji Killed Along With His Commanders By His Deputy. Graphic. Photos by EazyMoh(m): 12:45pm
I hope the dogo himself was arrested, who gave him license to carry firearm?
1 Like
|Re: Buharin Daji Killed Along With His Commanders By His Deputy. Graphic. Photos by kennosklint(m): 12:45pm
His brother from the other side will soon join him anytime from now
1 Like
|Re: Buharin Daji Killed Along With His Commanders By His Deputy. Graphic. Photos by lifestyle1(m): 12:45pm
Barrywilly:
Why ?
|Re: Buharin Daji Killed Along With His Commanders By His Deputy. Graphic. Photos by Amirullaha(m): 12:46pm
The topic though...
|Re: Buharin Daji Killed Along With His Commanders By His Deputy. Graphic. Photos by ThinkSmarter(m): 12:46pm
if northern nigeria with savanna vegetation were to be southern nigeria with tropical rainforests, afghanistan, yemen and syria joined 2geda would hv been a child's play.
6 Likes
|Re: Buharin Daji Killed Along With His Commanders By His Deputy. Graphic. Photos by Mobsync(m): 12:47pm
Who are those armed men wearing native in the 6th pic?
Are they military officers or foot soldiers of the so-called Gide Dogo?
3 Likes
|Re: Buharin Daji Killed Along With His Commanders By His Deputy. Graphic. Photos by frankbonus(m): 12:47pm
So what happen to the killer of Bukharin daji. Is he havinf licence to take away life.
1 Like
|Re: Buharin Daji Killed Along With His Commanders By His Deputy. Graphic. Photos by congorasta: 12:47pm
buhari of Nigeria
1 Like
|Re: Buharin Daji Killed Along With His Commanders By His Deputy. Graphic. Photos by Abfinest007(m): 12:48pm
buhari buhari buhari how many times did i call u if u know what is good for you park ur yamayama n go back to daura
1 Like
|Re: Buharin Daji Killed Along With His Commanders By His Deputy. Graphic. Photos by Proffdada: 12:49pm
and the one in Aso rock nko?
1 Like
|Re: Buharin Daji Killed Along With His Commanders By His Deputy. Graphic. Photos by Kaybaba5(m): 12:49pm
BUHARI of former and latter
1 Like
