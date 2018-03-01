



Buhari was born in Dangulbi town, near Dansadau town in Zamfara state.



He was said to be the leader of the main gang carrying out horrible killings and mass murder in villages across the state, as well as in Kaduna and Katsina states. His record of ruthlessness has no match.



His road to perdition was paved with stones of betrayal and classic Mafia creeds.



According to Ibrahim Sheme, recently, he had stormed a Fulani settlement of Katsinawa in Zamfara state and carted away some cattle belonging to the father-in-law of Gide Dogo.



Dogo was Buhari's second in-command but had since switched loyalties. He is now assisting the security forces in clearing all the enclaves of cattle rustlers and wayward gunmen in those states.



Dogo sought a truce in which the cattle could be returned, but Buhari refused for some time. Finally, he agreed to meet with Dogo in the mountainous Nabango forest located in the Goron Dutse district of Birnin Gwari Local Government Area, Kaduna state, to discuss the truce.



On the appointed time on Wednesday, as Buhari approached the venue, Dogo opened fire and killed him and his six top commanders.



However, he was the one who told the security agencies where to go and pick up the corpses of Buharin Daji and the six other brigands.



The corpses were taken to the Government House where they were displayed to the public by the Deputy Governor, Malam Ibrahim Wakkala.



