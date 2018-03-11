₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,973,243 members, 4,127,901 topics. Date: Sunday, 11 March 2018 at 10:11 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / What's The Difference Between Grace And Mercy? (1574 Views)
Grace And Our Offerings As Christians / Difference Between The Rapture And The Second Coming / Grace Testimony From Nigeria : Protected From Armed Robbery (1) (2) (3) (4)
|What's The Difference Between Grace And Mercy? by beetown(m): 8:39am
i was in first service this morning and my pastor preached from Romans 3:20-24 emphasizing so much on the Grace of God, saying it was the greatest gift God has given to man even greater than His mercies.
So Nairalanders, is there any difference between God's grace and His tender mercies?
|Re: What's The Difference Between Grace And Mercy? by Unionised(m): 8:41am
beetown:
Grace - even though you are living in sin, I will continue to love you and overlook them and bless you on this earth.
Mercy - when you turn to me, I will forgive you. Because without My forgiveness (mercy) you cannot enter My Presence or heaven.
9 Likes
|Re: What's The Difference Between Grace And Mercy? by beetown(m): 8:52am
Unionised:
so what you're saying is that there's no Grace for tbe saved??
|Re: What's The Difference Between Grace And Mercy? by Unionised(m): 9:01am
beetown:
Nope.
Not in that context.
|Re: What's The Difference Between Grace And Mercy? by lonikit: 9:02am
yes, grace and mercy belong to same semantic field but they are slightly different.
from the biblical view: grace has out ruled law in the new testament. we can nw go to God any time any day which was not so in the old time. we now live by grace.
mercy is having compassion on somebody. when u deserved to be punished but u are pardoned. that mercy.
mercy is superior to grace. mercy brings grace.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: What's The Difference Between Grace And Mercy? by internationalman(m): 9:12am
Whether you have Sinned or not God's grace is always with you.
But you need his mercy only when you have sinned.
1 Like
|Re: What's The Difference Between Grace And Mercy? by Jh0wsef(m): 9:25am
.
|Re: What's The Difference Between Grace And Mercy? by BABANGBALI: 9:28am
Grace is an ibo girl from biafra while mercy is a calabar girl from Cameroon
|Re: What's The Difference Between Grace And Mercy? by CuteMadridista: 9:29am
Grace and Mercy are different
Grace is the girl I lost my virginity to while Mercy is my 5th girlfriend
|Re: What's The Difference Between Grace And Mercy? by iyerenath(m): 9:29am
contextually speaking, they are the same...
God's grace is an act of His mercy.
|Re: What's The Difference Between Grace And Mercy? by rottennaija(m): 9:30am
beetown:
The point the scriptures in Romans 3 emphasize is that we cannot make ourselves righteous before God by following laws. Take for example, to the early Christian, some converted Jews wanted the Christians to obey the mosaic law, before they can be declared righteous and be saved.
But we cannot be saved through our works, can we? If obey the laws we're enough to be saved, they would have been no need for christ to die. But as the Ro 3:20 says, we cannot really obey the laws. That was why God made a difference provision for someone to be saved and its through having faith in Jesus, that we are declared right with God. That is why it is called grace, God's grace.
The point is, God's grace is completely free, without us ever asking for it.
|Re: What's The Difference Between Grace And Mercy? by Willy7(m): 9:33am
Grace and mercy comparison is like asking, the chicken and the egg which came out first. Without mercy you can't access grace, and without grace you can't be bold to come before the Father and ask for mercy. Nobody should try to make one greater than the other because the Bible never did. They work together. Grace gives boldness to come to the Father and also the ability to rise after a fall into sin. It helps you in your faith walk.
Mercy gives liberty and peace to serve God without guilt. Thanks
1 Like
|Re: What's The Difference Between Grace And Mercy? by YesNo(m): 9:34am
I wonder how people go to listen to the opinion of their fellow man and go home to use such opinion to disturb their own lives.
That is your pastor's opinion... whats your own opinion.?
or are u not old enough to read your Bible and pray for understanding?
|Re: What's The Difference Between Grace And Mercy? by emailaddy: 9:37am
Grace is
|Re: What's The Difference Between Grace And Mercy? by Cholls(m): 9:37am
BABANGBALI:
CuteMadridista:my brother's and sisters I just know say I go meet werey ppl like dis here
1 Like
|Re: What's The Difference Between Grace And Mercy? by Adamu4: 9:38am
Dope
|Re: What's The Difference Between Grace And Mercy? by emailaddy: 9:38am
Grace likes what you all call Dicccccccxxxxxk, she’s from Imo State and She light skinned. She wants it anywhere and everywhere.
Mercy on the other hand is frm Benin.. She loves money, she does not like it like Grace... But when she’s at it, she’s d best at It..
She can make u forget your hometown.
Let us not even talk about “Joy”
|Re: What's The Difference Between Grace And Mercy? by BushWickBill: 9:42am
beetown:Grace offers you the opportunity to be saved and redeemed.
You receive mercy when you accept grace.
|Re: What's The Difference Between Grace And Mercy? by unite4real: 9:42am
Mercy said no
I'm not going to let you go
I'm not going to let you slip away
You don't have to be afraid
Mercy said no
|Re: What's The Difference Between Grace And Mercy? by malvisguy212: 9:44am
Grace focuses upon all that God gives to the which the sinner does not deserve [such as eternal life, forgiveness of sins, peace with God, etc.]. Mercy focuses upon all that God does not give to the miserable sinner which he does deserve [such as God’s wrath, punishment, eternal death, hell, sinneretc.]. God is gracious to the believing sinner in freely giving to Him the gift of Christ and all that comes with the gift of His Son (Romans 8:32), all of which he does not deserve. God is merciful to the believing sinner in that He has withheld His judgment and wrath upon him, all of which the sinner justly deserves.
|Re: What's The Difference Between Grace And Mercy? by BABANGBALI: 9:45am
Cholls:welcome to the were club you're now the anointed chairman
|Re: What's The Difference Between Grace And Mercy? by Apostlenathan1(m): 9:46am
"GRACE" means God giving you what you don't deserve.
While
"MERCY" means God not giving you what you deserve.
|Re: What's The Difference Between Grace And Mercy? by OLAFIMIX: 9:46am
I need both in my life
|Re: What's The Difference Between Grace And Mercy? by KelvinC1(m): 9:49am
G R A C E is greater while M E R C Y is mightier.. lols
|Re: What's The Difference Between Grace And Mercy? by ifyalways(f): 9:50am
In Igbo language o
GRACE = Amara (Undeserved, can be given even when not asked for or sought, free for all)
MERCY = Ebere/Ebele ( YOU ask for it, not just thrown to anyone)
Go figure
2 Likes
|Re: What's The Difference Between Grace And Mercy? by Tpresh(f): 9:55am
Mercy is more like forgiveness, while Grace makes us get what we don't deserve.....
|Re: What's The Difference Between Grace And Mercy? by Breezzy(m): 10:00am
GRACE is a supernatural GIFT. as for MERCY hmmm Lord have mercy for I am a sinner probably gonna sin again Lord forgive me
|Re: What's The Difference Between Grace And Mercy? by hush15: 10:05am
lonikit:
You definition is right but you conclusion is wrong. There are two different things entirely and mercy isnt suprerior to grace. Even the bible says, by grace we obtained mercy.
Mercy and grace are besties but amd where exist one, the other you will get just like wisdom and knowledge or riches and wealth. Not superior to one another but work together.
|Re: What's The Difference Between Grace And Mercy? by lastchild: 10:08am
Mercy is the punishment we deserve which was not given to us while grace is what we don't deserve that was given to us
(0) (Reply)
Business Executives / Derailers Paradise / Uk Used Rams For Sale
Viewing this topic: boogie2910, bolamp(m), danieljessy, izombie(m), Dani4tech(m), PerfectlyPerfect(m), Godsgift125(m), Cmsj, Innobee99(m), sugaslim, rookiy(m), ebyjoyken(f), BushWickBill, Brown14(m), malvisguy212, Trueseed(m), draj93(m), Rajmeista(m), Neil0072009(m), YesNo(m) and 49 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13