i was in first service this morning and my pastor preached from Romans 3:20-24 emphasizing so much on the Grace of God, saying it was the greatest gift God has given to man even greater than His mercies.



So Nairalanders, is there any difference between God's grace and His tender mercies?

Grace - even though you are living in sin, I will continue to love you and overlook them and bless you on this earth.



Nope.



yes, grace and mercy belong to same semantic field but they are slightly different.

from the biblical view: grace has out ruled law in the new testament. we can nw go to God any time any day which was not so in the old time. we now live by grace.



mercy is having compassion on somebody. when u deserved to be punished but u are pardoned. that mercy.



mercy is superior to grace. mercy brings grace. 1 Like 1 Share

Whether you have Sinned or not God's grace is always with you.



But you need his mercy only when you have sinned. 1 Like

Grace and Mercy are different



contextually speaking, they are the same...

God's grace is an act of His mercy.

The point the scriptures in Romans 3 emphasize is that we cannot make ourselves righteous before God by following laws. Take for example, to the early Christian, some converted Jews wanted the Christians to obey the mosaic law, before they can be declared righteous and be saved.



But we cannot be saved through our works, can we? If obey the laws we're enough to be saved, they would have been no need for christ to die. But as the Ro 3:20 says, we cannot really obey the laws. That was why God made a difference provision for someone to be saved and its through having faith in Jesus, that we are declared right with God. That is why it is called grace, God's grace.



Grace and mercy comparison is like asking, the chicken and the egg which came out first. Without mercy you can't access grace, and without grace you can't be bold to come before the Father and ask for mercy. Nobody should try to make one greater than the other because the Bible never did. They work together. Grace gives boldness to come to the Father and also the ability to rise after a fall into sin. It helps you in your faith walk.

Mercy gives liberty and peace to serve God without guilt. Thanks 1 Like

I wonder how people go to listen to the opinion of their fellow man and go home to use such opinion to disturb their own lives.



That is your pastor's opinion... whats your own opinion.?



or are u not old enough to read your Bible and pray for understanding?

Grace is

Dope

Grace offers you the opportunity to be saved and redeemed.

You receive mercy when you accept grace.

Grace focuses upon all that God gives to the which the sinner does not deserve [such as eternal life, forgiveness of sins, peace with God, etc.]. Mercy focuses upon all that God does not give to the miserable sinner which he does deserve [such as God’s wrath, punishment, eternal death, hell, sinneretc.]. God is gracious to the believing sinner in freely giving to Him the gift of Christ and all that comes with the gift of His Son (Romans 8:32), all of which he does not deserve. God is merciful to the believing sinner in that He has withheld His judgment and wrath upon him, all of which the sinner justly deserves.

"GRACE" means God giving you what you don't deserve.



While



"MERCY" means God not giving you what you deserve.

I need both in my life

G R A C E is greater while M E R C Y is mightier.. lols





GRACE = Amara (Undeserved, can be given even when not asked for or sought, free for all)



MERCY = Ebere/Ebele ( YOU ask for it, not just thrown to anyone)



Mercy is more like forgiveness, while Grace makes us get what we don't deserve.....

GRACE is a supernatural GIFT. as for MERCY hmmm Lord have mercy for I am a sinner probably gonna sin again Lord forgive me

yes, grace and mercy belong to same semantic field but they are slightly different.

from the biblical view: grace has out ruled law in the new testament. we can nw go to God any time any day which was not so in the old time. we now live by grace.



mercy is having compassion on somebody. when u deserved to be punished but u are pardoned. that mercy.



You definition is right but you conclusion is wrong. There are two different things entirely and mercy isnt suprerior to grace. Even the bible says, by grace we obtained mercy.



Mercy and grace are besties but amd where exist one, the other you will get just like wisdom and knowledge or riches and wealth. Not superior to one another but work together. You definition is right but you conclusion is wrong. There are two different things entirely and mercy isnt suprerior to grace. Even the bible says, by grace we obtained mercy.Mercy and grace are besties but amd where exist one, the other you will get just like wisdom and knowledge or riches and wealth. Not superior to one another but work together.