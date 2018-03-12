₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lightning Strikes Rwandan Church And Kills 16 Members by Emmysteve(m): 7:17pm On Mar 11
At least 16 people were killed and dozens more injured after lightning struck a Seventh-Day Adventist church in Rwanda, a local official said Sunday.
Fourteen victims were killed on the spot as lightning hit the church in the Nyaruguru district in the Southern Province on Saturday, local mayor Habitegeko Francois told AFP over the phone.
Two others died later from their injuries, he said.
He added that 140 people involved in the incident had been rushed to hospital and district health centres, but that many had already been discharged.
“Doctors say that only three of them are in critical condition but they are getting better,” he said.
According to the mayor, a similar accident took place on Friday when lightning struck a group of 18 students, killing one of them.
http://punchng.com/at-least-16-dead-as-lightning-strikes-rwanda-church/
|Re: Lightning Strikes Rwandan Church And Kills 16 Members by kunzyomi(m): 7:21pm On Mar 11
Chai
|Re: Lightning Strikes Rwandan Church And Kills 16 Members by Oblitz(m): 7:24pm On Mar 11
chai！
RIP
|Re: Lightning Strikes Rwandan Church And Kills 16 Members by mikky4764(f): 7:26pm On Mar 11
Strange things happening by the day
2 Likes
|Re: Lightning Strikes Rwandan Church And Kills 16 Members by hisgrace090: 7:28pm On Mar 11
There is a saying that there is no smoke without fire.
Rip to the dead and speedy recovery to the injured.
|Re: Lightning Strikes Rwandan Church And Kills 16 Members by OriginalKogiboy(m): 7:47pm On Mar 11
pix pls
|Re: Lightning Strikes Rwandan Church And Kills 16 Members by Emmysteve(m): 7:56pm On Mar 11
OriginalKogiboy:which Pic?
2 Likes
|Re: Lightning Strikes Rwandan Church And Kills 16 Members by Seun(m): 8:03pm On Mar 11
Has lightening rod “tech” not reached Rwanda yet? Just place a metal rod at the highest point of your building and connect it to the ground.
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lightning Strikes Rwandan Church And Kills 16 Members by ReneeNuttall(f): 8:20pm On Mar 11
Some people will come here now and say its tbeir village people at work.
1 Like
|Re: Lightning Strikes Rwandan Church And Kills 16 Members by kachi19: 8:36pm On Mar 11
The village peeps at work
|Re: Lightning Strikes Rwandan Church And Kills 16 Members by oyb(m): 9:08pm On Mar 11
that is why rwanda is shutting down churches
http://www.nairaland.com/4380364/rwanda-shuts-down-714-churches
|Re: Lightning Strikes Rwandan Church And Kills 16 Members by TrajansKong: 9:53pm On Mar 11
Just Yahweh being Yahweh! Looks like your war-god hates Africans
Maybe they should have tithed more abundantly...
|Re: Lightning Strikes Rwandan Church And Kills 16 Members by tintingz(m): 9:45am
R I P to the dead.
|Re: Lightning Strikes Rwandan Church And Kills 16 Members by Turks: 2:52pm
Sango and Thor are pissed at them.
|Re: Lightning Strikes Rwandan Church And Kills 16 Members by KrystosCJ(m): 2:52pm
See original thread here:
http://www.nairaland.com/4392983/thunder-lightning-strikes-kills-16
|Re: Lightning Strikes Rwandan Church And Kills 16 Members by ThonyAntville: 2:53pm
Saddening
|Re: Lightning Strikes Rwandan Church And Kills 16 Members by Nellizzy(m): 2:53pm
Can you imagine
|Re: Lightning Strikes Rwandan Church And Kills 16 Members by AuntyAmope(m): 2:53pm
Seun:
|Re: Lightning Strikes Rwandan Church And Kills 16 Members by Ellabae(f): 2:53pm
This is sad.
|Re: Lightning Strikes Rwandan Church And Kills 16 Members by Alao046(m): 2:54pm
K
|Re: Lightning Strikes Rwandan Church And Kills 16 Members by Euouae: 2:55pm
There God went on leave
Fvck up right inside his house!
People still rush to same church next week Sunday
|Re: Lightning Strikes Rwandan Church And Kills 16 Members by AlexCk: 2:55pm
Freak Accident.
Rare, but not impossible.
Charges up there seem really excited. Lightning conductors would have prevented it, but sometimes, mother nature is unexplainable
1 Like
|Re: Lightning Strikes Rwandan Church And Kills 16 Members by Dc4life(m): 2:56pm
Huh
|Re: Lightning Strikes Rwandan Church And Kills 16 Members by Suko110(m): 2:56pm
Lighting been killing people since I cannot remember, RIP to d dead
|Re: Lightning Strikes Rwandan Church And Kills 16 Members by talk2rotman(m): 2:57pm
may God have mercy....there are lots of things that can't be explained atimes
|Re: Lightning Strikes Rwandan Church And Kills 16 Members by BadBlaize(m): 2:59pm
Seun:
Lightning conductor
|Re: Lightning Strikes Rwandan Church And Kills 16 Members by thundafire: 2:59pm
Euouae:I don't know y sense can't be bought 4 u 2 help yourself with some if I insult now dey go ban me
1 Like
|Re: Lightning Strikes Rwandan Church And Kills 16 Members by Oreofepeters(m): 3:01pm
Church for that matter. It's a proof that most churches are not built on spiritually embedded foundation. If God spirit flows in that church, that wouldn't have happened. A lot of im morality fit dey happen for that church and person no go know......
Na only God go save us
2 Likes
|Re: Lightning Strikes Rwandan Church And Kills 16 Members by SirLawrie007: 3:03pm
and some ppl will still be saying "Thunder fire you" ...the thunder that will fire them ehn, it will come from Rwanda
|Re: Lightning Strikes Rwandan Church And Kills 16 Members by Engrmustyboss(m): 3:03pm
Dae dae kenan Ba sabon Allah kuka sa a gaba ba!
