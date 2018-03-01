₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Thunder Lightning Strikes At Rwanda Seventh-Day Adventist Church Kills 16 by exlinkleads(f): 9:53pm
More than 16 people were killed and dozens more injured after lightning struck a Seventh-Day Adventist church in Rwanda, a local official reports.
Reports said 14 victims were killed on the spot as lightning hit the church in the Nyaruguru district in the Southern Province on Saturday, local mayor Habitegeko Francois told AFP over the phone. Two others died later from their injuries, he said.
He added that 140 people involved in the incident had been rushed to hospital and district health centres, but that many had already been discharged. "Doctors say that only three of them are in critical condition but they are getting better,”.
According to the mayor, a similar accident took place on Friday when lightning struck a group of 18 students, killing one of them.
Lightning strikes are frequent across Rwanda, which has many hills and mountains, and the country’s police record a number of human and livestock deaths each year.
Lightning killed 30 people, injured 61 and killed 48 livestock in 2016, the most recent year with full figures, according to Rwanda’s Ministry of Disaster Management and Refugee Affairs.
Re: Thunder Lightning Strikes At Rwanda Seventh-Day Adventist Church Kills 16 by indigenous234: 10:01pm
I blame Buhari for this....
Re: Thunder Lightning Strikes At Rwanda Seventh-Day Adventist Church Kills 16 by elgramz: 10:18pm
God dey vex for them. There sins must be too much
Re: Thunder Lightning Strikes At Rwanda Seventh-Day Adventist Church Kills 16 by bsaying(m): 10:27pm
Rest in peace........ Do you know we only have one shot at this life.... Once you go, you are gone..... Love all, live joyful
Re: Thunder Lightning Strikes At Rwanda Seventh-Day Adventist Church Kills 16 by Pabloosas(m): 10:27pm
Oh oh...
Re: Thunder Lightning Strikes At Rwanda Seventh-Day Adventist Church Kills 16 by Josnac(m): 10:28pm
Too many weird news since Buhari came to power or what do you think.
Re: Thunder Lightning Strikes At Rwanda Seventh-Day Adventist Church Kills 16 by Platony(m): 10:28pm
Hmmm
Re: Thunder Lightning Strikes At Rwanda Seventh-Day Adventist Church Kills 16 by Mandrake007(m): 10:28pm
Their hands are not clean,sha when will thunder strike buhari.....time no dey.
Re: Thunder Lightning Strikes At Rwanda Seventh-Day Adventist Church Kills 16 by Appdriod: 10:29pm
Hmmm
Re: Thunder Lightning Strikes At Rwanda Seventh-Day Adventist Church Kills 16 by glorex(m): 10:29pm
Thunder still they strike person?
Re: Thunder Lightning Strikes At Rwanda Seventh-Day Adventist Church Kills 16 by Akshow: 10:29pm
It's ironical that god didnt protect them in his own church from that lightening. May they rest in peace.
Re: Thunder Lightning Strikes At Rwanda Seventh-Day Adventist Church Kills 16 by Olukokosir(m): 10:30pm
eleyi gidi gan
Re: Thunder Lightning Strikes At Rwanda Seventh-Day Adventist Church Kills 16 by Jccf2018(m): 10:30pm
Pls be wise
Re: Thunder Lightning Strikes At Rwanda Seventh-Day Adventist Church Kills 16 by AngelicBeing: 10:31pm
Re: Thunder Lightning Strikes At Rwanda Seventh-Day Adventist Church Kills 16 by cecymiammy(f): 10:31pm
Lobatan
Re: Thunder Lightning Strikes At Rwanda Seventh-Day Adventist Church Kills 16 by bigblackbooty(f): 10:31pm
I always cover myself whenever it pours cos of thunder & lightening.. My by hardly believes me except I swear
Re: Thunder Lightning Strikes At Rwanda Seventh-Day Adventist Church Kills 16 by Stevebamdex(m): 10:31pm
How do one order for first class thunder from rwanda to nigeria ?
I think these nigerian politicians needs to be visited with such an effective and powerful thunder.
Re: Thunder Lightning Strikes At Rwanda Seventh-Day Adventist Church Kills 16 by exlinkleads(f): 10:32pm
indigenous234:
hahahaha u no go kill me
Re: Thunder Lightning Strikes At Rwanda Seventh-Day Adventist Church Kills 16 by Oluwambo147(m): 10:33pm
Jccf2018:as in?
Re: Thunder Lightning Strikes At Rwanda Seventh-Day Adventist Church Kills 16 by Euouae: 10:33pm
There God went not holiday
Right inside his own temple
Re: Thunder Lightning Strikes At Rwanda Seventh-Day Adventist Church Kills 16 by seankay(m): 10:35pm
I'm 100% sure they won't investigate what caused the death my lighting, they will rather conclude it's spiritual. A white man will conduct research to see where the problem is and fix it. The black man will say things like : God is great, blood of Jesus, Allah Akbar, village people.
I don't see anything spiritual cos I know lighting can trigger electric shock.
* For the ignorant ones that will attack me, the pics here should help you realize that some people don't wait for God to come fix a problem, they make use of the brain God gave them to fix problems.
Re: Thunder Lightning Strikes At Rwanda Seventh-Day Adventist Church Kills 16 by laydoh(m): 10:35pm
sehidi death.
Re: Thunder Lightning Strikes At Rwanda Seventh-Day Adventist Church Kills 16 by dukeprince50(m): 10:36pm
hmmm
bigblackbooty:lightening can hit the earth and cause quake, it can travel through water at an amazing speed, infact, lightening bolt is arguably the second fastest thing on earth, no matter how u cover urself, if it will struck u den it will, havent u heard of lightening penetrating a house and destroying things, na only God deh protect us.
ur moniker sha.
modified
for those of u quoting me
there is difference between a light and a lightening bolt. when i say lightening bolt is arguably second fastest, i didn't say light itself, light travels (299792 km/s). while the lightening bolt travels more than 100km/s
Re: Thunder Lightning Strikes At Rwanda Seventh-Day Adventist Church Kills 16 by NwaNimo1(m): 10:37pm
na god..
Re: Thunder Lightning Strikes At Rwanda Seventh-Day Adventist Church Kills 16 by laydoh(m): 10:38pm
seankay:wonderful,since you have the solution to their problem,y dnt u go to Rwanda and solve it for them.mr know it all.olodo oshi.
Re: Thunder Lightning Strikes At Rwanda Seventh-Day Adventist Church Kills 16 by seankay(m): 10:39pm
laydoh:
Bro I'm way above your reasoning.
Re: Thunder Lightning Strikes At Rwanda Seventh-Day Adventist Church Kills 16 by Jabioro: 10:40pm
Their gods has gone to sleep while the god of thunder is busy killing her worshippers...god of thunder where thou are,aso rock is lacking behind in your striking assignment.
Re: Thunder Lightning Strikes At Rwanda Seventh-Day Adventist Church Kills 16 by ZombieTAMER: 10:40pm
Did they vote for buhari from Rwanda?
Re: Thunder Lightning Strikes At Rwanda Seventh-Day Adventist Church Kills 16 by sonsomegrigbo: 10:40pm
Holly ghost fire
they always call for it.
e Don ansa Dem....
e remain Nigeria
especially MFM
Re: Thunder Lightning Strikes At Rwanda Seventh-Day Adventist Church Kills 16 by Rexnegro(m): 10:42pm
God have mercy
Re: Thunder Lightning Strikes At Rwanda Seventh-Day Adventist Church Kills 16 by busky101(m): 10:42pm
When they have used God's name to commit atrocities for so long, we need this kinda thunder here in Nigeria
Naija pastors go hide like this people inside the car
Re: Thunder Lightning Strikes At Rwanda Seventh-Day Adventist Church Kills 16 by kennymartinz: 10:42pm
check yourself Rwandas, the gods are angry.
