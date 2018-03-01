Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Thunder Lightning Strikes At Rwanda Seventh-Day Adventist Church Kills 16 (5554 Views)

Reports said 14 victims were killed on the spot as lightning hit the church in the Nyaruguru district in the Southern Province on Saturday, local mayor Habitegeko Francois told AFP over the phone. Two others died later from their injuries, he said.



He added that 140 people involved in the incident had been rushed to hospital and district health centres, but that many had already been discharged. "Doctors say that only three of them are in critical condition but they are getting better,”.



According to the mayor, a similar accident took place on Friday when lightning struck a group of 18 students, killing one of them.



Lightning strikes are frequent across Rwanda, which has many hills and mountains, and the country’s police record a number of human and livestock deaths each year.



Lightning killed 30 people, injured 61 and killed 48 livestock in 2016, the most recent year with full figures, according to Rwanda’s Ministry of Disaster Management and Refugee Affairs.



I blame Buhari for this.... 10 Likes

God dey vex for them. There sins must be too much

Rest in peace........ Do you know we only have one shot at this life.... Once you go, you are gone..... Love all, live joyful 2 Likes

Oh oh...

. Too many weird news since Buhari came to power or what do you think 3 Likes 1 Share

Hmmm 1 Like

Their hands are not clean,sha when will thunder strike buhari.....time no dey.

Hmmm

Thunder still they strike person?

It's ironical that god didnt protect them in his own church from that lightening. May they rest in peace. 4 Likes

eleyi gidi gan

Pls be wise

1 Like

Lobatan

I always cover myself whenever it pours cos of thunder & lightening.. My by hardly believes me except I swear



I think these nigerian politicians needs to be visited with such an effective and powerful thunder. How do one order for first class thunder from rwanda to nigeria ?I think these nigerian politicians needs to be visited with such an effective and powerful thunder. 1 Like

indigenous234:

I blame Buhari for this....

hahahaha u no go kill me hahahaha u no go kill me 1 Like

Jccf2018:

Pls be wise as in? as in?





Right inside his own temple There God went not holidayRight inside his own temple

I'm 100% sure they won't investigate what caused the death my lighting, they will rather conclude it's spiritual. A white man will conduct research to see where the problem is and fix it. The black man will say things like : God is great, blood of Jesus, Allah Akbar, village people.



I don't see anything spiritual cos I know lighting can trigger electric shock.



* For the ignorant ones that will attack me, the pics here should help you realize that some people don't wait for God to come fix a problem, they make use of the brain God gave them to fix problems. 2 Likes

sehidi death.



bigblackbooty:

I always cover myself whenever it pours cos of thunder & lightening.. My by hardly believes me except I swear lightening can hit the earth and cause quake, it can travel through water at an amazing speed, infact, lightening bolt is arguably the second fastest thing on earth, no matter how u cover urself, if it will struck u den it will, havent u heard of lightening penetrating a house and destroying things, na only God deh protect us.

ur moniker sha.



modified

for those of u quoting me

there is difference between a light and a lightening bolt. when i say lightening bolt is arguably second fastest, i didn't say light itself, light travels (299792 km/s). while the lightening bolt travels more than 100km/s hmmmlightening can hit the earth and cause quake, it can travel through water at an amazing speed, infact, lightening bolt is arguably the second fastest thing on earth, no matter how u cover urself, if it will struck u den it will, havent u heard of lightening penetrating a house and destroying things, na only God deh protect us.ur moniker sha.modifiedfor those of u quoting methere is difference between a light and a lightening bolt. when i say lightening bolt is arguably second fastest, i didn't say light itself, light travels (299792 km/s). while the lightening bolt travels more than 100km/s 1 Like

na god..

seankay:

I'm 100% sure they won't investigate what caused the death my lighting, they will rather conclude it's spiritual. A white man will conduct research to see where the problem is and fix it. The black man will say things like : God is great, blood of Jesus, Allah Akbar, village people.



I don't see anything spiritual cos I know lighting can trigger electric shock. wonderful,since you have the solution to their problem,y dnt u go to Rwanda and solve it for them.mr know it all.olodo oshi. wonderful,since you have the solution to their problem,y dnt u go to Rwanda and solve it for them.mr know it all.olodo oshi. 1 Like 1 Share

laydoh:

wonderful,since you have the solution to their problem,y dnt u go to Rwanda and solve it for them.mr know it all.

Bro I'm way above your reasoning. Bro I'm way above your reasoning. 3 Likes

Their gods has gone to sleep while the god of thunder is busy killing her worshippers...god of thunder where thou are,aso rock is lacking behind in your striking assignment.

Did they vote for buhari from Rwanda?

Holly ghost fire























they always call for it.











e Don ansa Dem....











e remain Nigeria













especially MFM

God have mercy

When they have used God's name to commit atrocities for so long, we need this kinda thunder here in Nigeria





Naija pastors go hide like this people inside the car