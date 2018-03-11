₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,973,490 members, 4,128,793 topics. Date: Sunday, 11 March 2018 at 11:34 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Fatima Aliko Dangote And Her Mother At Her Wedding Dinner (Photo) (8331 Views)
Meet The Luckiest Man That Marries Aliko Dangote’s Daughter / Imade, Davido's First Daughter Looking Stylish As She Hangs Out With Her Mum / Simi Twerking With Her Mum To Mark Mother's Day [PICS+VIDEO] (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Fatima Aliko Dangote And Her Mother At Her Wedding Dinner (Photo) by metroblogger: 9:59pm
Mother and daughter pictured at her wedding dinner in Kaduna last night. Fatima looks so much like her father tho!
http://www.metronaija.ng/photo-aliko-dangotes-daughter-fatima-and-her-mum/
|Re: Fatima Aliko Dangote And Her Mother At Her Wedding Dinner (Photo) by aaronson(m): 10:04pm
Dangote's wife resemble that Nollywood actress, what's her name self?
2 Likes
|Re: Fatima Aliko Dangote And Her Mother At Her Wedding Dinner (Photo) by cr7rooney10(m): 10:34pm
Owo. money
1 Like
|Re: Fatima Aliko Dangote And Her Mother At Her Wedding Dinner (Photo) by teamsynergy: 10:34pm
Fulani princess
|Re: Fatima Aliko Dangote And Her Mother At Her Wedding Dinner (Photo) by ZombieTAMER: 10:34pm
So a gold digger beat me to my luv
Abi
1 Like
|Re: Fatima Aliko Dangote And Her Mother At Her Wedding Dinner (Photo) by Ismcandy(m): 10:35pm
Beautiful
|Re: Fatima Aliko Dangote And Her Mother At Her Wedding Dinner (Photo) by addikt(m): 10:35pm
aaronson:
ASAKE OKIN,
|Re: Fatima Aliko Dangote And Her Mother At Her Wedding Dinner (Photo) by ZombieTAMER: 10:35pm
aaronson:
Ebere okaro
4 Likes
|Re: Fatima Aliko Dangote And Her Mother At Her Wedding Dinner (Photo) by carinmom(f): 10:35pm
Nice one
|Re: Fatima Aliko Dangote And Her Mother At Her Wedding Dinner (Photo) by OboOlora(f): 10:35pm
aaronson:
Hanks Anuku
8 Likes
|Re: Fatima Aliko Dangote And Her Mother At Her Wedding Dinner (Photo) by NwaNimo1(m): 10:36pm
which one is which?
|Re: Fatima Aliko Dangote And Her Mother At Her Wedding Dinner (Photo) by modelmike7(m): 10:36pm
Wife and daughter of the RICHEST MAN IN AFRICA!!
It's good to have MONEY!!
|Re: Fatima Aliko Dangote And Her Mother At Her Wedding Dinner (Photo) by Olukokosir(m): 10:36pm
aaronson:
madam saje
|Re: Fatima Aliko Dangote And Her Mother At Her Wedding Dinner (Photo) by osuofia2(m): 10:36pm
Yoruba Muslims right now
|Re: Fatima Aliko Dangote And Her Mother At Her Wedding Dinner (Photo) by Iambabaman(m): 10:37pm
I hope he keeps his last name
|Re: Fatima Aliko Dangote And Her Mother At Her Wedding Dinner (Photo) by Lanre4uonly(m): 10:37pm
Good looking.
|Re: Fatima Aliko Dangote And Her Mother At Her Wedding Dinner (Photo) by MDsambo: 10:37pm
A very simple woman...
1 Like
|Re: Fatima Aliko Dangote And Her Mother At Her Wedding Dinner (Photo) by phaphyz05(m): 10:37pm
aaronson:Funke akindele
|Re: Fatima Aliko Dangote And Her Mother At Her Wedding Dinner (Photo) by smithsydny(m): 10:38pm
Money
|Re: Fatima Aliko Dangote And Her Mother At Her Wedding Dinner (Photo) by modelmike7(m): 10:38pm
phaphyz05:
Olukokosir:
OboOlora:
ZombieTAMER:
addikt:Na wa for una o!
Na ordinary PATIENCE OZOKWOR una no know!!!
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fatima Aliko Dangote And Her Mother At Her Wedding Dinner (Photo) by Igboboy59(m): 10:39pm
Bountiful
|Re: Fatima Aliko Dangote And Her Mother At Her Wedding Dinner (Photo) by gaby(m): 10:39pm
See how simply dressed Africa's richest's wife is , with no excessive trinkets and blings on her neck..pretty admirable.
1 Like
|Re: Fatima Aliko Dangote And Her Mother At Her Wedding Dinner (Photo) by allbymyself(f): 10:42pm
Hilda Dokubo
|Re: Fatima Aliko Dangote And Her Mother At Her Wedding Dinner (Photo) by EnEnPeecee: 10:42pm
wow she looks like Dangote.
Omo
The bobo wey marry this one don hammer oooo
|Re: Fatima Aliko Dangote And Her Mother At Her Wedding Dinner (Photo) by MillionDollars: 10:43pm
Dads look alike, well the Yoruba dress is going nationwide
|Re: Fatima Aliko Dangote And Her Mother At Her Wedding Dinner (Photo) by ironheart(m): 10:43pm
Did he marry his cousin?
2 Likes
|Re: Fatima Aliko Dangote And Her Mother At Her Wedding Dinner (Photo) by beautyhd: 10:44pm
Fine people
I've not heard of Dangote's wife before
|Re: Fatima Aliko Dangote And Her Mother At Her Wedding Dinner (Photo) by HRich(m): 10:44pm
And so 6QFCM3X
|Re: Fatima Aliko Dangote And Her Mother At Her Wedding Dinner (Photo) by Euouae: 10:45pm
aaronson:
Jim Iyke
1 Like
|Re: Fatima Aliko Dangote And Her Mother At Her Wedding Dinner (Photo) by Mandrake007(m): 10:47pm
The rich and affluent Muslims are living the good life while the poor ones are busy forming extremists wallowing in poverty.
2 Likes
|Re: Fatima Aliko Dangote And Her Mother At Her Wedding Dinner (Photo) by Kokolett(f): 10:52pm
Hmm, the first time I'm seeing any of Dangote's wives. I heard he's not living with any of his wives.
1 Like
|Re: Fatima Aliko Dangote And Her Mother At Her Wedding Dinner (Photo) by happney65: 10:52pm
addikt:
;
1 Like
Is Forex Trading Real? / Foreign Reserves Hit $30.5bn On Rising Oil Prices / How Much Does It Cost To Register An Enterprises In CAC
Viewing this topic: Utchgirl(f), Dezzx(m), Temitope91(f), Ussyberry, Ellison(m), placeofallure(f), Edyfuzi(m), darasimih104(m), DoTheNeedful, sunnyworld2love(m), emmxzy(m), aigboden, badman007(m), coalcoal1(m), bouncin04(m), onajison(m), Akole(m), Brunel(m), kevoh(m), fortunatechemzy, Etihadstore, Getintouch2004(m), Kokaine(m), Freeman50(m), julgs(m), arcview, amahthelma(f) and 96 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 169