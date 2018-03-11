₦airaland Forum

Fatima Aliko Dangote And Her Mother At Her Wedding Dinner (Photo)

Fatima Aliko Dangote And Her Mother At Her Wedding Dinner (Photo)

Fatima Aliko Dangote And Her Mother At Her Wedding Dinner (Photo) by metroblogger: 9:59pm
Mother and daughter pictured at her wedding dinner in Kaduna last night. Fatima looks so much like her father tho!

Re: Fatima Aliko Dangote And Her Mother At Her Wedding Dinner (Photo) by aaronson(m): 10:04pm
Dangote's wife resemble that Nollywood actress, what's her name self?

Re: Fatima Aliko Dangote And Her Mother At Her Wedding Dinner (Photo) by cr7rooney10(m): 10:34pm
Owo. money

Re: Fatima Aliko Dangote And Her Mother At Her Wedding Dinner (Photo) by teamsynergy: 10:34pm
Fulani princess
Re: Fatima Aliko Dangote And Her Mother At Her Wedding Dinner (Photo) by ZombieTAMER: 10:34pm
So a gold digger beat me to my luv

Abi undecided

Re: Fatima Aliko Dangote And Her Mother At Her Wedding Dinner (Photo) by Ismcandy(m): 10:35pm
Beautiful
Re: Fatima Aliko Dangote And Her Mother At Her Wedding Dinner (Photo) by addikt(m): 10:35pm
aaronson:
Dangote's wife resemble that Nollywood actress, what's her name self?



ASAKE OKIN, grin
Re: Fatima Aliko Dangote And Her Mother At Her Wedding Dinner (Photo) by ZombieTAMER: 10:35pm
aaronson:
Dangote's wife resemble that Nollywood actress, what's her name self?

Ebere okaro

Re: Fatima Aliko Dangote And Her Mother At Her Wedding Dinner (Photo) by carinmom(f): 10:35pm
Nice one smiley
Re: Fatima Aliko Dangote And Her Mother At Her Wedding Dinner (Photo) by OboOlora(f): 10:35pm
aaronson:
Dangote's wife resemble that Nollywood actress, what's her name self?

Hanks Anuku

Re: Fatima Aliko Dangote And Her Mother At Her Wedding Dinner (Photo) by NwaNimo1(m): 10:36pm
which one is which?
Re: Fatima Aliko Dangote And Her Mother At Her Wedding Dinner (Photo) by modelmike7(m): 10:36pm
Wife and daughter of the RICHEST MAN IN AFRICA!!

It's good to have MONEY!!
Re: Fatima Aliko Dangote And Her Mother At Her Wedding Dinner (Photo) by Olukokosir(m): 10:36pm
aaronson:
Dangote's wife resemble that Nollywood actress, what's her name self?




madam saje
Re: Fatima Aliko Dangote And Her Mother At Her Wedding Dinner (Photo) by osuofia2(m): 10:36pm
Yoruba Muslims right now

Re: Fatima Aliko Dangote And Her Mother At Her Wedding Dinner (Photo) by Iambabaman(m): 10:37pm
I hope he keeps his last name
Re: Fatima Aliko Dangote And Her Mother At Her Wedding Dinner (Photo) by Lanre4uonly(m): 10:37pm
Good looking.
Re: Fatima Aliko Dangote And Her Mother At Her Wedding Dinner (Photo) by MDsambo: 10:37pm
A very simple woman...

Re: Fatima Aliko Dangote And Her Mother At Her Wedding Dinner (Photo) by phaphyz05(m): 10:37pm
aaronson:
Dangote's wife resemble that Nollywood actress, what's her name self?
Funke akindele
Re: Fatima Aliko Dangote And Her Mother At Her Wedding Dinner (Photo) by smithsydny(m): 10:38pm
Money
Re: Fatima Aliko Dangote And Her Mother At Her Wedding Dinner (Photo) by modelmike7(m): 10:38pm
phaphyz05:

Funke akindele
Olukokosir:





madam saje
OboOlora:


Hanks Anuku
ZombieTAMER:


Ebere okaro
addikt:




ASAKE OKIN, grin
Na wa for una o!
Na ordinary PATIENCE OZOKWOR una no know!!!

Re: Fatima Aliko Dangote And Her Mother At Her Wedding Dinner (Photo) by Igboboy59(m): 10:39pm
Bountiful
Re: Fatima Aliko Dangote And Her Mother At Her Wedding Dinner (Photo) by gaby(m): 10:39pm
See how simply dressed Africa's richest's wife is , with no excessive trinkets and blings on her neck..pretty admirable.

Re: Fatima Aliko Dangote And Her Mother At Her Wedding Dinner (Photo) by allbymyself(f): 10:42pm
Hilda Dokubo
Re: Fatima Aliko Dangote And Her Mother At Her Wedding Dinner (Photo) by EnEnPeecee: 10:42pm
wow she looks like Dangote.


Omo

The bobo wey marry this one don hammer oooo
Re: Fatima Aliko Dangote And Her Mother At Her Wedding Dinner (Photo) by MillionDollars: 10:43pm
Dads look alike, well the Yoruba dress is going nationwide
Re: Fatima Aliko Dangote And Her Mother At Her Wedding Dinner (Photo) by ironheart(m): 10:43pm
Did he marry his cousin?

Re: Fatima Aliko Dangote And Her Mother At Her Wedding Dinner (Photo) by beautyhd: 10:44pm
Fine people

I've not heard of Dangote's wife before
Re: Fatima Aliko Dangote And Her Mother At Her Wedding Dinner (Photo) by HRich(m): 10:44pm
And so 6QFCM3X
Re: Fatima Aliko Dangote And Her Mother At Her Wedding Dinner (Photo) by Euouae: 10:45pm
aaronson:
Dangote's wife resemble that Nollywood actress, what's her name self?


Jim Iyke

Re: Fatima Aliko Dangote And Her Mother At Her Wedding Dinner (Photo) by Mandrake007(m): 10:47pm
The rich and affluent Muslims are living the good life while the poor ones are busy forming extremists wallowing in poverty.

Re: Fatima Aliko Dangote And Her Mother At Her Wedding Dinner (Photo) by Kokolett(f): 10:52pm
Hmm, the first time I'm seeing any of Dangote's wives. I heard he's not living with any of his wives.

Re: Fatima Aliko Dangote And Her Mother At Her Wedding Dinner (Photo) by happney65: 10:52pm
addikt:




ASAKE OKIN, grin

grin ; grin

