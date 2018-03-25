₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Date: Sunday, 25 March 2018 at 01:12 PM
Usman Dantata And Rukky Indimi At Fatima Dangote's Lagos Wedding by londonrivals: 9:05am
Rukky Indimi is one of the daughters of billionaire businessman Mohammed Indimi while her husband, Usman Dandata Jnr is the son of late billionaire industrialist, Alhaji Usman Dantata and Africa's richest man, Alhaji Aliko Dangote's cousin.They had a superlative wedding in 2013.
They looked so cute at Fatima Dangote's wedding dinner in Lagos last Friday!
Re: Usman Dantata And Rukky Indimi At Fatima Dangote's Lagos Wedding by balmofgilead: 9:16am
FTC!beautiful couple
Re: Usman Dantata And Rukky Indimi At Fatima Dangote's Lagos Wedding by Gullah: 9:25am
Money people
Re: Usman Dantata And Rukky Indimi At Fatima Dangote's Lagos Wedding by Kingwizzy16(m): 9:31am
Hausa babes too de fine
Especially kanuri and better Fulani
Re: Usman Dantata And Rukky Indimi At Fatima Dangote's Lagos Wedding by Abbey2sam(m): 12:41pm
Re: Usman Dantata And Rukky Indimi At Fatima Dangote's Lagos Wedding by kennyblaze007(m): 12:41pm
HML to them...Money is good oooo
Re: Usman Dantata And Rukky Indimi At Fatima Dangote's Lagos Wedding by samyyoung1(m): 12:41pm
I might av fail in becoming a billionaire in dis life......but in d next, I die there
Re: Usman Dantata And Rukky Indimi At Fatima Dangote's Lagos Wedding by Papiikush: 12:41pm
I am going to marry a rich girl.
I mean a girl whose father is rich in dollars Mehn... Fück all these island broke girls.
Getting prepared to impregnate one in my area...I'll just pour the thing inside and her dad will arrange the wedding. (one time)
We will live happily ever after in the US. It becomes a win-win situation and everyone is happy.
Kia.... Sense will not kill me
Re: Usman Dantata And Rukky Indimi At Fatima Dangote's Lagos Wedding by Charltex(m): 12:42pm
its alright
Re: Usman Dantata And Rukky Indimi At Fatima Dangote's Lagos Wedding by Christafarian(m): 12:42pm
Who are the 'they' that look 'so cute' ?
All I see is is a lady with a Halloween-themed dark lashes, and a sissy-like man cowering behind the gazelle-necked lady.
Shikena.
Re: Usman Dantata And Rukky Indimi At Fatima Dangote's Lagos Wedding by ladycomfort(f): 12:42pm
Will jamil marry a second wife
Re: Usman Dantata And Rukky Indimi At Fatima Dangote's Lagos Wedding by LesbianBoy(m): 12:43pm
Am I the only one that don't like 'Loud' weddings
Re: Usman Dantata And Rukky Indimi At Fatima Dangote's Lagos Wedding by NaijaTalkTown(m): 12:43pm
Who be dat idiot for the 2nd pic wey dey form Kiss Daniel?
Re: Usman Dantata And Rukky Indimi At Fatima Dangote's Lagos Wedding by IVORY2009(m): 12:43pm
Abbey2sam:
What's wrong with u? Must u copy and paste this on every thread..
Re: Usman Dantata And Rukky Indimi At Fatima Dangote's Lagos Wedding by ZombieTAMER: 12:43pm
Owners of Niger delta oil money
Nigga area
Re: Usman Dantata And Rukky Indimi At Fatima Dangote's Lagos Wedding by MANNABBQGRILLS: 12:43pm
WEEKEND FOR THE BILLIONAIRES!!
Re: Usman Dantata And Rukky Indimi At Fatima Dangote's Lagos Wedding by Jenomtwist(m): 12:44pm
D couple dope
Re: Usman Dantata And Rukky Indimi At Fatima Dangote's Lagos Wedding by dsauce: 12:44pm
Money begets money
Re: Usman Dantata And Rukky Indimi At Fatima Dangote's Lagos Wedding by Queenserah26(f): 12:44pm
Nice one.
Re: Usman Dantata And Rukky Indimi At Fatima Dangote's Lagos Wedding by enemyofprogress: 12:44pm
Her only problem is her mouth odour
Re: Usman Dantata And Rukky Indimi At Fatima Dangote's Lagos Wedding by MANNABBQGRILLS: 12:44pm
Abbey2sam:Since you are now obsess with this post everywhere, it's surely your business now.
Smh
Re: Usman Dantata And Rukky Indimi At Fatima Dangote's Lagos Wedding by Bootybuttchic(f): 12:45pm
g
LesbianBoy:no ...you are not! ...some people do not,but when you are born in a billionaire family...you would have no choice.....same way people with no money have no choice but do a quiet wedding meanwhile they want a loud and beautiful wedding......at the end of it all....it cant decide how the marriage life will flow.....
Re: Usman Dantata And Rukky Indimi At Fatima Dangote's Lagos Wedding by ct2(m): 12:45pm
Nigeria is ment for the rich
Re: Usman Dantata And Rukky Indimi At Fatima Dangote's Lagos Wedding by Lambapapa(m): 12:46pm
samyyoung1:why u dey sound lyk this...dnt give up yet...you can still be a billionaire
Re: Usman Dantata And Rukky Indimi At Fatima Dangote's Lagos Wedding by OdikwaRisky: 12:46pm
I’ve noticed something about these Hausa ladies, they are so simple. Look at all the billionaire Hausa children that where at the wedding, they all dressed simple and looked lovely, including the bride herself. But na all these yeyebrities and wannabes that wore garish , colorful and extra outfits. As if them wan outshine the bride. Nawa.
Re: Usman Dantata And Rukky Indimi At Fatima Dangote's Lagos Wedding by Aarenaija: 12:46pm
Abbey2sam:
You well so?
Re: Usman Dantata And Rukky Indimi At Fatima Dangote's Lagos Wedding by rozayx5(m): 12:48pm
Next generation money
Re: Usman Dantata And Rukky Indimi At Fatima Dangote's Lagos Wedding by venatus25(m): 12:48pm
Abbey2sam:You get sense wella no be small
Re: Usman Dantata And Rukky Indimi At Fatima Dangote's Lagos Wedding by Healthnow(m): 12:49pm
Re: Usman Dantata And Rukky Indimi At Fatima Dangote's Lagos Wedding by Stallion93(m): 12:52pm
But really Hausa babes smooth and fine, Too soft with Tomatoes cheeks
Re: Usman Dantata And Rukky Indimi At Fatima Dangote's Lagos Wedding by Christafarian(m): 12:53pm
Re: Usman Dantata And Rukky Indimi At Fatima Dangote's Lagos Wedding by Rigel95(m): 12:54pm
These are the kinda women I like asking me out/giving green light. Not the...
Anyways, sisters brother wa o!
