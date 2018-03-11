₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Fatima Dangote And Jamil Abubakar's Pre-Wedding Dinner Photos by adeyemihassan: 6:17am
The wedding rites of Fatima, the daughter of billionaire businessman and Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote, to Jamil Abubakar, the pilot son of former IGP, MD Abubakar, has kicked off.
The couple's pre-wedding dinner held in Kano yesterday evening and it was attended by friends and family members.
The first leg of their wedding proper will take place on Thursday March 15th in Kano.
The last leg of their wedding will take place at the Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos on March 24th. Among the dignitaries expected to attend the wedding include five presidents, all the past presidents of Nigeria, billionaire philanthropist and Microsoft boss, Bill Gate.
|Re: Fatima Dangote And Jamil Abubakar's Pre-Wedding Dinner Photos by bewla(m): 6:36am
c face no b hate
|Re: Fatima Dangote And Jamil Abubakar's Pre-Wedding Dinner Photos by YOUNGrapha(m): 6:37am
SO LAST LAST NA OSAMA BIN LADEN COME MARRY
FATIMA MY FLAWA
|Re: Fatima Dangote And Jamil Abubakar's Pre-Wedding Dinner Photos by SOFTENGR: 6:54am
The guy face sha.
I hope he's gentle.
Wetin be my own sef
|Re: Fatima Dangote And Jamil Abubakar's Pre-Wedding Dinner Photos by olasaad(f): 7:03am
So this year is all about politicians wedding next is Osinbanjo/Shagaya...meanwhile no nairalander have tied the knots this year. It's well my brothers and sisters in this forum.
|Re: Fatima Dangote And Jamil Abubakar's Pre-Wedding Dinner Photos by dFroshie(m): 9:23am
i don tire for business mogul pikin wedding up and down jae...but this is a sane pics atleast not ass and boobs grabbing one[awon omo gomina]
|Re: Fatima Dangote And Jamil Abubakar's Pre-Wedding Dinner Photos by marunga(m): 9:57am
she is a photocopy of her father.
|Re: Fatima Dangote And Jamil Abubakar's Pre-Wedding Dinner Photos by stilldoingokay(f): 10:15am
the person who do this her makeup deserve an award mehn.
|Re: Fatima Dangote And Jamil Abubakar's Pre-Wedding Dinner Photos by giftedheart1(m): 10:55am
the guy's beards sha....like toilet brush!
|Re: Fatima Dangote And Jamil Abubakar's Pre-Wedding Dinner Photos by MDsambo: 11:18am
Now that's what we called a modest wedding not that of Ajimobi and Ganduje's
|Re: Fatima Dangote And Jamil Abubakar's Pre-Wedding Dinner Photos by classicB(f): 11:24am
I am not trying to be tribalistic, I'm beginning to wonder whether these people don't have their own traditional attire. Aso-oke is now a norm thing to use for ceremonies even among people that are not Yoruba, only people living in huts will not know the meaning of Aso-ebi, they even use iro and buba and well tailored agbada for their wedding now, and some foreigners in Lagos are saying Ambode is a tribalist for enforcing the teaching of Yoruba in Lagos schools. Was it Ambode that said non Yoruba's should now be getting married in Yoruba attires our love and constant use of what we have has influenced Nigerian fashion. Wishing the couples happiness
|Re: Fatima Dangote And Jamil Abubakar's Pre-Wedding Dinner Photos by malikisunday(m): 12:03pm
Good
|Re: Fatima Dangote And Jamil Abubakar's Pre-Wedding Dinner Photos by Edopesin(m): 12:05pm
I cannot because of this Fry bread
#back2daura
|Re: Fatima Dangote And Jamil Abubakar's Pre-Wedding Dinner Photos by salbis(m): 12:05pm
Circle of the elites continues. Allah ya bada zaman lafiya.
|Re: Fatima Dangote And Jamil Abubakar's Pre-Wedding Dinner Photos by FriendNG: 12:06pm
Nice 1 looking great, not like that of governors pikins.
|Re: Fatima Dangote And Jamil Abubakar's Pre-Wedding Dinner Photos by ekensi01(m): 12:06pm
You will now see how life is.
That man's look rings me, his a cheat
|Re: Fatima Dangote And Jamil Abubakar's Pre-Wedding Dinner Photos by razy75: 12:06pm
adeyemihassan:she looks just like her dad
|Re: Fatima Dangote And Jamil Abubakar's Pre-Wedding Dinner Photos by Angelcute(f): 12:06pm
that's nice...the rich marries the rich, oh! what a life!
|Re: Fatima Dangote And Jamil Abubakar's Pre-Wedding Dinner Photos by frenzyduchess(f): 12:07pm
The guy face tho
|Re: Fatima Dangote And Jamil Abubakar's Pre-Wedding Dinner Photos by Ellabae(f): 12:07pm
Wow congrats to the the couple.
|Re: Fatima Dangote And Jamil Abubakar's Pre-Wedding Dinner Photos by Gangster1ms: 12:07pm
The rich wining and dining.. agege bread don cost and i never chop since last week
|Re: Fatima Dangote And Jamil Abubakar's Pre-Wedding Dinner Photos by churchee(m): 12:08pm
I don't trust that guy and I don't know why.
|Re: Fatima Dangote And Jamil Abubakar's Pre-Wedding Dinner Photos by tosyne2much(m): 12:08pm
I wish them well
|Re: Fatima Dangote And Jamil Abubakar's Pre-Wedding Dinner Photos by wengerjay(m): 12:09pm
Congratulations
|Re: Fatima Dangote And Jamil Abubakar's Pre-Wedding Dinner Photos by RexEmmyGee(m): 12:10pm
Money, if you no get am
Make you pray for your money
|Re: Fatima Dangote And Jamil Abubakar's Pre-Wedding Dinner Photos by Dronedude(m): 12:11pm
Kosegbo
|Re: Fatima Dangote And Jamil Abubakar's Pre-Wedding Dinner Photos by Factfinder1(f): 12:11pm
Which one be pre wedding dinner again nitori olorun
|Re: Fatima Dangote And Jamil Abubakar's Pre-Wedding Dinner Photos by chibwike(m): 12:12pm
Na 3310 them use snap the pic? too blur ;DNa 3310 them use snap the pic? too blur
|Re: Fatima Dangote And Jamil Abubakar's Pre-Wedding Dinner Photos by BABANGBALI: 12:12pm
My ex, my remnant. So dull and boring in bed
