Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Fatima Dangote And Jamil Abubakar's Pre-Wedding Dinner Photos (19151 Views)

Wedding Invite Of Fatima Aliko Dangote And Jamil Abubakar (Photos) / Dangote Bans Alcohol From Daughter’s Wedding To Jamil Abubakar - Nigeriana.news / Fatima Dangote To Wed Jamil Abubakar (Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





The couple's pre-wedding dinner held in Kano yesterday evening and it was attended by friends and family members.



The first leg of their wedding proper will take place on Thursday March 15th in Kano.



The last leg of their wedding will take place at the Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos on March 24th. Among the dignitaries expected to attend the wedding include five presidents, all the past presidents of Nigeria, billionaire philanthropist and Microsoft boss, Bill Gate.



more details @ The wedding rites of Fatima, the daughter of billionaire businessman and Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote, to Jamil Abubakar, the pilot son of former IGP, MD Abubakar, has kicked off.The couple's pre-wedding dinner held in Kano yesterday evening and it was attended by friends and family members.The first leg of their wedding proper will take place on Thursday March 15th in Kano.The last leg of their wedding will take place at the Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos on March 24th. Among the dignitaries expected to attend the wedding include five presidents, all the past presidents of Nigeria, billionaire philanthropist and Microsoft boss, Bill Gate.more details @ http://www.ritalori.com/photos-pre-wedding-dinner-aliko-dangotes-daughter-fatima/ 3 Likes 1 Share

c face no b hate 3 Likes







SO LAST LAST NA OSAMA BIN LADEN COME MARRY



FATIMA MY FLAWA SO LAST LAST NA OSAMA BIN LADEN COME MARRYFATIMA MY FLAWA 23 Likes



I hope he's gentle.











Wetin be my own sef The guy face sha.I hope he's gentle.Wetin be my own sef 7 Likes

So this year is all about politicians wedding next is Osinbanjo/Shagaya...meanwhile no nairalander have tied the knots this year. It's well my brothers and sisters in this forum. 23 Likes

i don tire for business mogul pikin wedding up and down jae...but this is a sane pics atleast not ass and boobs grabbing one[awon omo gomina] 1 Like

she is a photocopy of her father. 13 Likes

the person who do this her makeup deserve an award mehn.

the guy's beards sha....like toilet brush! 4 Likes

Now that's what we called a modest wedding not that of Ajimobi and Ganduje's 5 Likes 2 Shares

our love and constant use of what we have has influenced Nigerian fashion. Wishing the couples happiness I am not trying to be tribalistic, I'm beginning to wonder whether these people don't have their own traditional attire. Aso-oke is now a norm thing to use for ceremonies even among people that are not Yoruba, only people living in huts will not know the meaning of Aso-ebi, they even use iro and buba and well tailored agbada for their wedding now, and some foreigners in Lagos are saying Ambode is a tribalist for enforcing the teaching of Yoruba in Lagos schools. Was it Ambode that said non Yoruba's should now be getting married in Yoruba attiresour love and constant use of what we have has influenced Nigerian fashion. Wishing the couples happiness 43 Likes 2 Shares

Good

I cannot because of this Fry bread



#back2daura 2 Likes

Circle of the elites continues. Allah ya bada zaman lafiya. 1 Like

Nice 1 looking great, not like that of governors pikins. 1 Like 1 Share





You will now see how life is.



That man's look rings me, his a cheat You will now see how life is.That man's look rings me, his a cheat 1 Like

adeyemihassan:

The wedding rites of Fatima, the daughter of billionaire businessman and Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote, to Jamil Abubakar, the pilot son of former IGP, MD Abubakar, has kicked off.



The couple's pre-wedding dinner held in Kano yesterday evening and it was attended by friends and family members.



The first leg of their wedding proper will take place on Thursday March 15th in Kano.



The last leg of their wedding will take place at the Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos on March 24th. Among the dignitaries expected to attend the wedding include five presidents, all the past presidents of Nigeria, billionaire philanthropist and Microsoft boss, Bill Gate.



more details @ http://www.ritalori.com/photos-pre-wedding-dinner-aliko-dangotes-daughter-fatima/ she looks just like her dad she looks just like her dad 1 Like

that's nice...the rich marries the rich, oh! what a life!

The guy face tho 1 Like

Wow congrats to the the couple.

The rich wining and dining.. agege bread don cost and i never chop since last week 3 Likes

I don't trust that guy and I don't know why. 1 Like

I wish them well 1 Like 1 Share

Congratulations

Money, if you no get am



Make you pray for your money

Kosegbo

Which one be pre wedding dinner again nitori olorun 3 Likes

Na 3310 them use snap the pic? too blur ;DNa 3310 them use snap the pic? too blur