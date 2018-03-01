



According to the manufacturers, our aim with the CCX Edition was to deliver superior performance – on the track, in a straight line and on your favourite winding road – and to do so in supreme style and comfort.



The CCX Edition was only produced in two examples. It featured a number of specifications that were unique to the model, including its 4.8 liter engine, 11 spoke wheels, a unique rear wing, unique side winglets, etc.This car currently costs about $4.8 million that is about 1.58Billion naira and it is been rated as the most expensive cars in the world. What makes the car so unique is the performance, speed and the luxury it entails.



PERFORMANCE

Acceleration: 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) 2.9 seconds, 0-200 km/h 8.75 sec. 0-200-0 km/h 13.0 sec, 0-300-0 km/h: 25.5 Sec.

Top Speed: 400+ km/h (250+ mph) (without rear wing)

Braking distance: 32m (100-0 km/h)

Lateral G-force: 1.5 G

Fuel consumption: Highway travel: 18 l/100 km (E85 fuel),

Combined: 22 l/100km (E85)

Weight-to-power ratio: 1.26 kg/hp

Weight distribution: 45% front, 55% rear



CHASSIS

Carbon fibre with aluminium honeycomb and integrated fuel tanks for optimal weight distribution and safety. Monocoque torsional rigidity: 58,000 nm/degree. Weight including tanks: 72 kg.

Front and rear suspension: Double wishbones, two-way adjustable VPS gas-hydraulic shock absorbers, pushrod operated. Electronically adjustable ride height.

Front: Cro-Mo subframe, with integrated crash members. Rear: Semi-stressed engine and gearbox with support struts, for optimal rigidity and no engine inertia movements.

Fully machined aircraft aluminium uprights, with SKF LeMans specifcation 150mm angle contact ball bearings.

GKN hollow/gun-drilled driveshafts.

Koenigsegg Z-style progressive and lightweight anti-roll bars front and rear.



TRANSMISSION

Specially developed transversal 6-speed gearbox, with optional paddle-shift.

Torque sensitive limited slip differential.

Clutch: Dual Plate, Ø 240 mm. (in paddle-shift version without Clutch pedal)

Final ratio: 3,364

1st gear: 2,875

2nd gear: 1,773

3rd gear: 1,267

4th gear: 1,000

5th gear: 0,833

6th gear: 0,711

Reverse gear: 3,000



BRAKES

Front brakes: Ventilated ceramic discs Ø 380 mm, 34 mm wide. 8-piston light alloy Brembo monoblock calipers. Power-assisted.

Rear brakes: Ventilated ceramic discs Ø 362 mm, 32 mm wide. 6-piston light alloy AP Racing callipers. Power-assisted.



WHEELS

Koenigsegg forged alloy wheels with centre locking.

Front: 19″ x 9.5″

Rear: 20″ x 12.5″



BODY

Two-door, two seater with removable hardtop stowable under the front hood lid. Body made from pre-impregnated carbon fbre/kevlar and lightweight sandwich reinforcements.



DIMENSIONS

Total length: 4293 mm (169″)

Total width: 1996 mm (78.6″)

Total height: 1114 mm (44″)

Ground clearance: 100 mm (3.9″)

Fuel capacity: 70 litres (18.5 US gallons)

Luggage compartment: 120 litres (31.7 US gallons)

Dry weight: 1280 kg (2821 lbs)



AERODYNAMICS

Cd. 0,36 Frontal area 1.867 m2

Total Downforce at 250 km/h: 350 kg

Flat underside of chassis. Venturi tunnels at rear of chassis/body.



ENGINE

Koenigsegg aluminum V8, 4 valves per cylinder, double overhead camshafts.

Displacement: 4800 cc

Compression: 9.2:1

Sequential, multipoint fuel injection.

Twin Rotrex centrifugal superchargers with response system, 1.6 bar boost pressure.

Dry sump lubrication with oil spray piston cooling.

Power output: 1018 Bhp at 7000 rpm

Maximum torque: 1080 Nm (796 ft/lb) at 5600 rpm

Carbon fibre intake manifold with optimised intake tracts.

Patented response charge system for optimal engine response.

Tig-welded ceramic-coated stainless steel exhaust manifold with merge collector.

Emission levels: Euro IV

Weight: 178 kg



STEERING

Rack and pinion power-assisted steering. 2.7 turns lock-to-lock.

Turning circle: 11 metres. TRW electro-hydraulic power-assisted.



TRACTION CONTROL

F1-style for optimal performance with 5 different handling modes.



TIRES

Michelin Pilot Sport 2 (or Cup tires)

Unidirectional with asymmetric tread pattern

Front: 255/35 – 19″ (Y)

Rear: 335/30 – 20″ (Y)



ELECTRICAL SYSTEM

Solid state digital semiconductors – no fuses or relays. Can bus operated and fully programmable functionality.



EQUIPMENT

Visible carbon body, dual airbags, Edition rear wing, winglets, large front splitter, detachable storable hardtop with glass roof, power windows, adjustable pedals and steering column, adjustable seats in rake and length, carbon ceramic brakes with ABS, hydraulic lifting system, power steering, power brakes, satnav, rear camera, DVD, CD, I-pod connection, sat radio, climate control, digital warning and info system, G sensor, alarm, tyre monitoring system, silver key, leather car- pets, roof stowage bag, car cover, forged aluminium wheels, Chrono instrument cluster.



OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT

Paddle-shift, carbon wheels, fitted luggage, special leather and colour requests, Inconell exhaust system.



WARRANTY

5 Years.



Source:

http://www.autoreportng.com/2018/03/a-review-of-most-expensive-car-in-world.html I have seen cars and I have read about some crazy types, I have seen the good, the bad and the ugly, but this Koenigsegg CCXR Special Edition seems to be an underground.According to the manufacturers, our aim with the CCX Edition was to deliver superior performance – on the track, in a straight line and on your favourite winding road – and to do so in supreme style and comfort.The CCX Edition was only produced in two examples. It featured a number of specifications that were unique to the model, including its 4.8 liter engine, 11 spoke wheels, a unique rear wing, unique side winglets, etc.This car currently costs aboutand it is been rated as the most expensive cars in the world. What makes the car so unique is the performance, speed and the luxury it entails.Acceleration: 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) 2.9 seconds, 0-200 km/h 8.75 sec. 0-200-0 km/h 13.0 sec, 0-300-0 km/h: 25.5 Sec.Top Speed: 400+ km/h (250+ mph) (without rear wing)Braking distance: 32m (100-0 km/h)Lateral G-force: 1.5 GFuel consumption: Highway travel: 18 l/100 km (E85 fuel),Combined: 22 l/100km (E85)Weight-to-power ratio: 1.26 kg/hpWeight distribution: 45% front, 55% rearCarbon fibre with aluminium honeycomb and integrated fuel tanks for optimal weight distribution and safety. Monocoque torsional rigidity: 58,000 nm/degree. Weight including tanks: 72 kg.Front and rear suspension: Double wishbones, two-way adjustable VPS gas-hydraulic shock absorbers, pushrod operated. Electronically adjustable ride height.Front: Cro-Mo subframe, with integrated crash members. Rear: Semi-stressed engine and gearbox with support struts, for optimal rigidity and no engine inertia movements.Fully machined aircraft aluminium uprights, with SKF LeMans specifcation 150mm angle contact ball bearings.GKN hollow/gun-drilled driveshafts.Koenigsegg Z-style progressive and lightweight anti-roll bars front and rear.Specially developed transversal 6-speed gearbox, with optional paddle-shift.Torque sensitive limited slip differential.Clutch: Dual Plate, Ø 240 mm. (in paddle-shift version without Clutch pedal)Final ratio: 3,3641st gear: 2,8752nd gear: 1,7733rd gear: 1,2674th gear: 1,0005th gear: 0,8336th gear: 0,711Reverse gear: 3,000BRAKESFront brakes: Ventilated ceramic discs Ø 380 mm, 34 mm wide. 8-piston light alloy Brembo monoblock calipers. Power-assisted.Rear brakes: Ventilated ceramic discs Ø 362 mm, 32 mm wide. 6-piston light alloy AP Racing callipers. Power-assisted.Koenigsegg forged alloy wheels with centre locking.Front: 19″ x 9.5″Rear: 20″ x 12.5″Two-door, two seater with removable hardtop stowable under the front hood lid. Body made from pre-impregnated carbon fbre/kevlar and lightweight sandwich reinforcements.Total length: 4293 mm (169″)Total width: 1996 mm (78.6″)Total height: 1114 mm (44″)Ground clearance: 100 mm (3.9″)Fuel capacity: 70 litres (18.5 US gallons)Luggage compartment: 120 litres (31.7 US gallons)Dry weight: 1280 kg (2821 lbs)Cd. 0,36 Frontal area 1.867 m2Total Downforce at 250 km/h: 350 kgFlat underside of chassis. Venturi tunnels at rear of chassis/body.Koenigsegg aluminum V8, 4 valves per cylinder, double overhead camshafts.Displacement: 4800 ccCompression: 9.2:1Sequential, multipoint fuel injection.Twin Rotrex centrifugal superchargers with response system, 1.6 bar boost pressure.Dry sump lubrication with oil spray piston cooling.Power output: 1018 Bhp at 7000 rpmMaximum torque: 1080 Nm (796 ft/lb) at 5600 rpmCarbon fibre intake manifold with optimised intake tracts.Patented response charge system for optimal engine response.Tig-welded ceramic-coated stainless steel exhaust manifold with merge collector.Emission levels: Euro IVWeight: 178 kgRack and pinion power-assisted steering. 2.7 turns lock-to-lock.Turning circle: 11 metres. TRW electro-hydraulic power-assisted.F1-style for optimal performance with 5 different handling modes.Michelin Pilot Sport 2 (or Cup tires)Unidirectional with asymmetric tread patternFront: 255/35 – 19″ (Y)Rear: 335/30 – 20″ (Y)Solid state digital semiconductors – no fuses or relays. Can bus operated and fully programmable functionality.Visible carbon body, dual airbags, Edition rear wing, winglets, large front splitter, detachable storable hardtop with glass roof, power windows, adjustable pedals and steering column, adjustable seats in rake and length, carbon ceramic brakes with ABS, hydraulic lifting system, power steering, power brakes, satnav, rear camera, DVD, CD, I-pod connection, sat radio, climate control, digital warning and info system, G sensor, alarm, tyre monitoring system, silver key, leather car- pets, roof stowage bag, car cover, forged aluminium wheels, Chrono instrument cluster.Paddle-shift, carbon wheels, fitted luggage, special leather and colour requests, Inconell exhaust system.5 Years.Source: