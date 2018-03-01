₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,973,638 members, 4,129,440 topics. Date: Monday, 12 March 2018 at 10:29 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / A Review Of Koenigsegg CCXR Special Edition: The Most Expensive Car In The World (2836 Views)
These Are Top 5 Expensive Car Problems That Are Not Worth Fixing If They Go Bad / These Are 10 Of The Most Expensive Car Parts To Repair & Replace / Rolls Royce ‘sweptail’: The Most Expensive Car Ever Unveiled (1) (2) (3) (4)
|A Review Of Koenigsegg CCXR Special Edition: The Most Expensive Car In The World by AutoReportNG: 1:52am
I have seen cars and I have read about some crazy types, I have seen the good, the bad and the ugly, but this Koenigsegg CCXR Special Edition seems to be an underground.
According to the manufacturers, our aim with the CCX Edition was to deliver superior performance – on the track, in a straight line and on your favourite winding road – and to do so in supreme style and comfort.
The CCX Edition was only produced in two examples. It featured a number of specifications that were unique to the model, including its 4.8 liter engine, 11 spoke wheels, a unique rear wing, unique side winglets, etc.This car currently costs about $4.8 million that is about 1.58Billion naira and it is been rated as the most expensive cars in the world. What makes the car so unique is the performance, speed and the luxury it entails.
PERFORMANCE
Acceleration: 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) 2.9 seconds, 0-200 km/h 8.75 sec. 0-200-0 km/h 13.0 sec, 0-300-0 km/h: 25.5 Sec.
Top Speed: 400+ km/h (250+ mph) (without rear wing)
Braking distance: 32m (100-0 km/h)
Lateral G-force: 1.5 G
Fuel consumption: Highway travel: 18 l/100 km (E85 fuel),
Combined: 22 l/100km (E85)
Weight-to-power ratio: 1.26 kg/hp
Weight distribution: 45% front, 55% rear
CHASSIS
Carbon fibre with aluminium honeycomb and integrated fuel tanks for optimal weight distribution and safety. Monocoque torsional rigidity: 58,000 nm/degree. Weight including tanks: 72 kg.
Front and rear suspension: Double wishbones, two-way adjustable VPS gas-hydraulic shock absorbers, pushrod operated. Electronically adjustable ride height.
Front: Cro-Mo subframe, with integrated crash members. Rear: Semi-stressed engine and gearbox with support struts, for optimal rigidity and no engine inertia movements.
Fully machined aircraft aluminium uprights, with SKF LeMans specifcation 150mm angle contact ball bearings.
GKN hollow/gun-drilled driveshafts.
Koenigsegg Z-style progressive and lightweight anti-roll bars front and rear.
TRANSMISSION
Specially developed transversal 6-speed gearbox, with optional paddle-shift.
Torque sensitive limited slip differential.
Clutch: Dual Plate, Ø 240 mm. (in paddle-shift version without Clutch pedal)
Final ratio: 3,364
1st gear: 2,875
2nd gear: 1,773
3rd gear: 1,267
4th gear: 1,000
5th gear: 0,833
6th gear: 0,711
Reverse gear: 3,000
BRAKES
Front brakes: Ventilated ceramic discs Ø 380 mm, 34 mm wide. 8-piston light alloy Brembo monoblock calipers. Power-assisted.
Rear brakes: Ventilated ceramic discs Ø 362 mm, 32 mm wide. 6-piston light alloy AP Racing callipers. Power-assisted.
WHEELS
Koenigsegg forged alloy wheels with centre locking.
Front: 19″ x 9.5″
Rear: 20″ x 12.5″
BODY
Two-door, two seater with removable hardtop stowable under the front hood lid. Body made from pre-impregnated carbon fbre/kevlar and lightweight sandwich reinforcements.
DIMENSIONS
Total length: 4293 mm (169″)
Total width: 1996 mm (78.6″)
Total height: 1114 mm (44″)
Ground clearance: 100 mm (3.9″)
Fuel capacity: 70 litres (18.5 US gallons)
Luggage compartment: 120 litres (31.7 US gallons)
Dry weight: 1280 kg (2821 lbs)
AERODYNAMICS
Cd. 0,36 Frontal area 1.867 m2
Total Downforce at 250 km/h: 350 kg
Flat underside of chassis. Venturi tunnels at rear of chassis/body.
ENGINE
Koenigsegg aluminum V8, 4 valves per cylinder, double overhead camshafts.
Displacement: 4800 cc
Compression: 9.2:1
Sequential, multipoint fuel injection.
Twin Rotrex centrifugal superchargers with response system, 1.6 bar boost pressure.
Dry sump lubrication with oil spray piston cooling.
Power output: 1018 Bhp at 7000 rpm
Maximum torque: 1080 Nm (796 ft/lb) at 5600 rpm
Carbon fibre intake manifold with optimised intake tracts.
Patented response charge system for optimal engine response.
Tig-welded ceramic-coated stainless steel exhaust manifold with merge collector.
Emission levels: Euro IV
Weight: 178 kg
STEERING
Rack and pinion power-assisted steering. 2.7 turns lock-to-lock.
Turning circle: 11 metres. TRW electro-hydraulic power-assisted.
TRACTION CONTROL
F1-style for optimal performance with 5 different handling modes.
TIRES
Michelin Pilot Sport 2 (or Cup tires)
Unidirectional with asymmetric tread pattern
Front: 255/35 – 19″ (Y)
Rear: 335/30 – 20″ (Y)
ELECTRICAL SYSTEM
Solid state digital semiconductors – no fuses or relays. Can bus operated and fully programmable functionality.
EQUIPMENT
Visible carbon body, dual airbags, Edition rear wing, winglets, large front splitter, detachable storable hardtop with glass roof, power windows, adjustable pedals and steering column, adjustable seats in rake and length, carbon ceramic brakes with ABS, hydraulic lifting system, power steering, power brakes, satnav, rear camera, DVD, CD, I-pod connection, sat radio, climate control, digital warning and info system, G sensor, alarm, tyre monitoring system, silver key, leather car- pets, roof stowage bag, car cover, forged aluminium wheels, Chrono instrument cluster.
OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT
Paddle-shift, carbon wheels, fitted luggage, special leather and colour requests, Inconell exhaust system.
WARRANTY
5 Years.
Source:
http://www.autoreportng.com/2018/03/a-review-of-most-expensive-car-in-world.html
|Re: A Review Of Koenigsegg CCXR Special Edition: The Most Expensive Car In The World by AutoReportNG: 1:53am
1.58 Billion? Let me and sleep first
Lalasticlala, over to you biko
1 Like
|Re: A Review Of Koenigsegg CCXR Special Edition: The Most Expensive Car In The World by lovelove2323: 10:05am
No be only 1.58billion
But good
|Re: A Review Of Koenigsegg CCXR Special Edition: The Most Expensive Car In The World by zlantanfan: 10:05am
No be lie
|Re: A Review Of Koenigsegg CCXR Special Edition: The Most Expensive Car In The World by fuckerstard: 10:05am
Car wey be say na only 3 you go hear say dem do now.
Money to service this one go buy Muscle 2015.
1 Like
|Re: A Review Of Koenigsegg CCXR Special Edition: The Most Expensive Car In The World by prettyboy5: 10:06am
Really? All that money and the car looks like sneakers shoe
2 Likes
|Re: A Review Of Koenigsegg CCXR Special Edition: The Most Expensive Car In The World by hostine316(m): 10:06am
This 1 na plane o
|Re: A Review Of Koenigsegg CCXR Special Edition: The Most Expensive Car In The World by BlissB(f): 10:06am
I will get there one day
|Re: A Review Of Koenigsegg CCXR Special Edition: The Most Expensive Car In The World by Freethought(m): 10:06am
Thought it will be costlier
|Re: A Review Of Koenigsegg CCXR Special Edition: The Most Expensive Car In The World by xamiel: 10:07am
Placing order right away.
|Re: A Review Of Koenigsegg CCXR Special Edition: The Most Expensive Car In The World by AnodaIT(m): 10:07am
Can it carry Buhari back to Duara?
1 Like
|Re: A Review Of Koenigsegg CCXR Special Edition: The Most Expensive Car In The World by chordrylateral(m): 10:09am
Can it fly?
|Re: A Review Of Koenigsegg CCXR Special Edition: The Most Expensive Car In The World by Dottore: 10:09am
Ok
|Re: A Review Of Koenigsegg CCXR Special Edition: The Most Expensive Car In The World by joystickextend1(m): 10:09am
1.58bil? Okay na
Meanwhile guy's check out my profile for your extender products and other adult fantasy toys
|Re: A Review Of Koenigsegg CCXR Special Edition: The Most Expensive Car In The World by Femston: 10:10am
Very cheap too what I can really afford in the future by God's grace through His Son Jesus Christ.
|Re: A Review Of Koenigsegg CCXR Special Edition: The Most Expensive Car In The World by dkronicle(m): 10:10am
Ohh but as i no con like dis car nko? Make i dey cruze my pencil
|Re: A Review Of Koenigsegg CCXR Special Edition: The Most Expensive Car In The World by economia: 10:10am
Great review
the speed is killing
the interior is yourming
the lightning is fabulous
but the money outrageous .................to see brands of cars commonly used CLICK HERE
|Re: A Review Of Koenigsegg CCXR Special Edition: The Most Expensive Car In The World by Awoofawo(m): 10:10am
Love the ride......make pesin double hustle!
|Re: A Review Of Koenigsegg CCXR Special Edition: The Most Expensive Car In The World by sunnyworld2love(m): 10:11am
BlissB:madam where Biko?
|Re: A Review Of Koenigsegg CCXR Special Edition: The Most Expensive Car In The World by seenter84: 10:11am
Dino food is ready
|Re: A Review Of Koenigsegg CCXR Special Edition: The Most Expensive Car In The World by BlissB(f): 10:12am
sunnyworld2love:Bros I will get there one day to be buying expensive cars biko
1 Like
|Re: A Review Of Koenigsegg CCXR Special Edition: The Most Expensive Car In The World by coalcoal1(m): 10:12am
it's too expensive
|Re: A Review Of Koenigsegg CCXR Special Edition: The Most Expensive Car In The World by simonlee(m): 10:16am
chordrylateral:NO... it can swim! Afonja
1 Like
|Re: A Review Of Koenigsegg CCXR Special Edition: The Most Expensive Car In The World by anubabab: 10:16am
This car.... is a bicycle
|Re: A Review Of Koenigsegg CCXR Special Edition: The Most Expensive Car In The World by Gangster1ms: 10:17am
Shey na transformer in disguise?
|Re: A Review Of Koenigsegg CCXR Special Edition: The Most Expensive Car In The World by Goahead(m): 10:19am
AutoReporNG, this is not a review!
A review is when you have the car and test drive it, then share your experience... You just penned down the specifications.
|Re: A Review Of Koenigsegg CCXR Special Edition: The Most Expensive Car In The World by bejeria101(m): 10:22am
fuckerstard:
All that na 100 them make for world na scam,when the arab boys wan buy in every color plus color wey no exist tell how it would still be 100,when 1 arab guy get like 10.
|Re: A Review Of Koenigsegg CCXR Special Edition: The Most Expensive Car In The World by Harwal: 10:23am
I all wait till aba version is out nitemi
|Re: A Review Of Koenigsegg CCXR Special Edition: The Most Expensive Car In The World by unimagin: 10:25am
It's not the most expensive car in the world. Maybach Excelero is the most expensive production car in the world, about $8 million
But this car na from future generation o
|Re: A Review Of Koenigsegg CCXR Special Edition: The Most Expensive Car In The World by ZombieTAMER: 10:26am
I know yusuf Buhari will soon buy this one
But we know how it will end up
(0) (Reply)
Pls Can I Get A Peugeot 406 From Us America / Vehicle Diagnostic Machine / BETWEEN Golf3,honda Bullet And Nissan Almeria Which Should I Buy?
Viewing this topic: mranarchy, Snizzerkiller, idrisolaide(m), ibrutex(m), kerryiyke(m), Ofez, Aboguede, ClassicMG, betonnaira, Obinwenite(m), livingspringass, Aledo(m), Acidosis(m), julyshad(f), Kanoute(m), Lascode(m), charlo3410, kopji007(m), Supremex, shigoawesu(m), IamCeazer(m), economia, sunday1969, lordpf, javakind, micflo28(m), slimsoshady(m), ZeusAyo, adidison(m), Xyzaid(m), Adekdammy, gaby(m), badtlimo(m), karlnyeno, encryptor, INTROVERT(f), Jamorezzi, Odigokogadi, krokronyash(f), Tunmosh(m), Kilofesoakin(m), layinde(m), HolyHero, princealbashir, demitrix(m), samsard(m), Amunique, olalinks(m), leximore, Akerekoroabijawara(m), pete62, Kelvin30286063(m), WEIRDPC(m), salemdv(m), claremont(m), leewin(m), Willy7(m), gbosunz(m), Achadu76, SSPX(m), twhizzyawe, pannyman(m), hakinloye(m), Uyemi, kenkel, NotBeenPaid, andysnoopy(m), BlissB(f), montero4Dladies(m), nkemie(f), alegekola(m), MifiHost, ghst(m), Sagamaje(m), geronimoedeh1(m), aooyelami(m), enny4real23(m), luwee(m), LuckyLadolce(m), neezar, HVILLE, orbitalgis, moralex(m), hadebeeceAJ(m), kacci(m), Larrybabs17, SlayQueenSlayer, curvist, neyee4u and 125 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16