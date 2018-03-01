₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Benue People Gave President Buhari A Cold Reception As He Visits State (Photos) by Mztarstrechy(m): 1:13pm
See How Benue People Showed Buhari Today That They Are Not Happy With Him(photos
As shared by Pat.....
'Are Benue people talking to President Buhari already?
The convoy you are watching is that of President Buhari entering the Peoples Government House, Makurdi.
There are no people in the streets to wave or welcome Mr. President. This may hardly be unconnected with the killings in Benue State by Fulani herdsmen viz a viz the poor handling or response by the presidency. I can not explain the level of anger that leads to this cold reception, but I can tell you the streets are filled to the brims, but with security men.
The young, not so young, the old, and not so old men and women that occupied the streets of Makurdi in 2015 when the same man visited Benue have disappeared?
I don't really know what it is, but many accredited journalists are advised not to even stay within the premise of the People's House Makurdi, this is quite strange.
Could this be the diminishing popularity of the President in Benue?'
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/03/see-how-benue-people-showed-buhari.html?m=1
|Re: Benue People Gave President Buhari A Cold Reception As He Visits State (Photos) by Mztarstrechy(m): 1:14pm
|Re: Benue People Gave President Buhari A Cold Reception As He Visits State (Photos) by Josephjnr(m): 1:14pm
Hahahahaha. I love dis. They are calling a spade a spade. They are like "we hate you and we want you to know that."
|Re: Benue People Gave President Buhari A Cold Reception As He Visits State (Photos) by noruwasman(m): 1:16pm
To me, the visit is rather too late or not relevant caus it appear more as political campaign. Its more wise for benue people to save their energy to defend themselves of any threat or attacks after buhari's visit as it occurred in Taraba and plateau state. I expect buhari to visit idp camp and grave site his government has turn benue too
|Re: Benue People Gave President Buhari A Cold Reception As He Visits State (Photos) by Lipscomb(m): 1:16pm
Why they should welcome him he is not going there to merry but sympathy.
|Re: Benue People Gave President Buhari A Cold Reception As He Visits State (Photos) by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 1:18pm
Ortom is a useless cow and its better they vote out that useless governor than to kick out buhari and he remains in power
|Re: Benue People Gave President Buhari A Cold Reception As He Visits State (Photos) by muykem: 1:19pm
That place look like government reserve area.
|Re: Benue People Gave President Buhari A Cold Reception As He Visits State (Photos) by Benjom(m): 1:25pm
For real?
|Re: Benue People Gave President Buhari A Cold Reception As He Visits State (Photos) by jordyspices: 1:53pm
Hahaha
|Re: Benue People Gave President Buhari A Cold Reception As He Visits State (Photos) by NothingDoMe: 1:56pm
Lipscomb:Watch as Festus Keyamo will defend the absence of crowd to welcome Buhari at Benue
|Re: Benue People Gave President Buhari A Cold Reception As He Visits State (Photos) by Bane2020: 1:56pm
Buhari the failure.
|Re: Benue People Gave President Buhari A Cold Reception As He Visits State (Photos) by FarahAideed: 1:58pm
Buhari is a devil why should any one welcome a demon
|Re: Benue People Gave President Buhari A Cold Reception As He Visits State (Photos) by NothingDoMe: 1:58pm
If the Benue people actually trooped out to welcome him then I would conclude that they are mad.
|Re: Benue People Gave President Buhari A Cold Reception As He Visits State (Photos) by livinglion(m): 2:02pm
I want all traditional rulers, youths, religious leaders to boycott any welcome party or meeting with the tyrant.
Let his kinsmen welcome him
|Re: Benue People Gave President Buhari A Cold Reception As He Visits State (Photos) by ufuosman(m): 2:15pm
That is to let him know that they are not happy with him
|Re: Benue People Gave President Buhari A Cold Reception As He Visits State (Photos) by eleojo23: 2:16pm
That doesn't look like a major road
But why should they welcome someone whose brothers have been killing their people?
Bubu will be escorted back to Daura in 2019
|Re: Benue People Gave President Buhari A Cold Reception As He Visits State (Photos) by Paretomaster(m): 2:16pm
muykem:
Thank you jare, I don't know why people are so myopic....
Let the same person post pictures of the convoy in town...
|Re: Benue People Gave President Buhari A Cold Reception As He Visits State (Photos) by Wiseandtrue(f): 2:18pm
You can choose to welcome someone who love you and have changed your life for good
what has he done to merit people coming out to greet him
Only paid and zombies would come out to welcome a failure!
|Re: Benue People Gave President Buhari A Cold Reception As He Visits State (Photos) by lostluggage: 2:18pm
i laugh at people who think Buhari can't be ousted in 2019, Even as a core 'Buharist' in 2015, i never believed he could win. if 2015 showed us anything, it is the fact that Nigerians are now more aware of their voting powers and can actually take their anger to the polls.
One of the saddest phases in my life, was slowly getting to realize that Buhari isn't even one tenth of the man he promised us he is... the moment i realised i was scammed.
2019 is still a little bit far and i am anticipating more FckUPs from this useless govt... Let the continue fanning the flames of anger... we will show them that WE THE MASSES, THE SUBJECTS THEY ALWAYS TRAMPLE ON! HAS THE POWER!
|Re: Benue People Gave President Buhari A Cold Reception As He Visits State (Photos) by Paperwhite(m): 2:31pm
Coming of a blood terrorist that is not welcomed.
|Re: Benue People Gave President Buhari A Cold Reception As He Visits State (Photos) by adadike281(f): 2:34pm
He turned Benue state to grave yard , now he is visiting the same state. was he expecting the dead to welcome him?
|Re: Benue People Gave President Buhari A Cold Reception As He Visits State (Photos) by Omeokachie: 2:36pm
See mammoth crowd!
|Re: Benue People Gave President Buhari A Cold Reception As He Visits State (Photos) by JoNach: 2:41pm
smh
|Re: Benue People Gave President Buhari A Cold Reception As He Visits State (Photos) by Authoreety: 2:41pm
I jst wish those policemen gun will disappear from dia hands!
Oh, Its not a cartoon somtin sef
|Re: Benue People Gave President Buhari A Cold Reception As He Visits State (Photos) by FortifiedCity: 2:42pm
On a second thought, because of buhari's acrimonious nature, he might now go and forever feel less concerned on anything concerning benue which will now empower the marauding murderers
|Re: Benue People Gave President Buhari A Cold Reception As He Visits State (Photos) by Hemanwel(m): 2:42pm
This picture really shows that Buhari will not get even up to 100,000 votes in Benue state come 2019. How INEC will rig 2 million votes for APC there, we want to see.
You cannot daily unleash your Fulani kinsmen on a people and expect them to troop out to welcome you or still support you. It's impossible!
|Re: Benue People Gave President Buhari A Cold Reception As He Visits State (Photos) by jetz: 2:43pm
i love this this speaks more than words
|Re: Benue People Gave President Buhari A Cold Reception As He Visits State (Photos) by satowind(m): 2:43pm
even crowd buhari cannot buy nah waa
|Re: Benue People Gave President Buhari A Cold Reception As He Visits State (Photos) by gentlegenius(m): 2:43pm
I hope these same Benue people will not come out to fill the stadium by the time buhari goes back there for campaign?
But if I were close to buhari, I'll advice him to save himself the embarrassment by not contesting again.
I believe that any sane person that will thump print a finger for buhari in 2019 is unpatriotic, and a serious threat to the survival of this country.
|Re: Benue People Gave President Buhari A Cold Reception As He Visits State (Photos) by asawanathegreat(m): 2:43pm
It is well
|Re: Benue People Gave President Buhari A Cold Reception As He Visits State (Photos) by Solidkay(m): 2:43pm
The yeye cowman has converted condolence visits to campaign
|Re: Benue People Gave President Buhari A Cold Reception As He Visits State (Photos) by oyetunder(m): 2:44pm
So Nigerians can learn! For years, we are experts in trooping out to welcome our oppressors openly. Now that im an adult...I am always sad anytime i think of how my teachers made me and others to wait in front of my secondary school for 7 hours just to cheer the Maradonic Babangida then. Yea, we were forced to wave our hands to celebrate a dictator who was busy destroying the future of other kids in order to provide the best for his own kids.
