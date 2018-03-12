₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Governors Ganduje, Ajimobi And Yari's Photo: See Hilarious Caption by malware: 2:08pm
This really got my ribs cracking....
Come up with your funny caption for the photo.
|Re: Governors Ganduje, Ajimobi And Yari's Photo: See Hilarious Caption by Isiokpukpu(m): 2:22pm
Person no fit massage in wife bwet again in peace. .
|Re: Governors Ganduje, Ajimobi And Yari's Photo: See Hilarious Caption by Sagamaje(m): 2:28pm
Ganduje : your boy almost gave my daughter doggy after pressing her breast like orange
Ajimobi: Don't worry it won't happen again
D last Gov : All calm down, at last she will still receive the doggy noni
|Re: Governors Ganduje, Ajimobi And Yari's Photo: See Hilarious Caption by GreenMavro: 3:13pm
|Re: Governors Ganduje, Ajimobi And Yari's Photo: See Hilarious Caption by judecares1: 3:14pm
d lady is enjoying it well
|Re: Governors Ganduje, Ajimobi And Yari's Photo: See Hilarious Caption by kissenger: 3:14pm
LMAO /BBFTrQ
|Re: Governors Ganduje, Ajimobi And Yari's Photo: See Hilarious Caption by zeeman123(m): 3:14pm
lol
|Re: Governors Ganduje, Ajimobi And Yari's Photo: See Hilarious Caption by maestroferddi: 3:15pm
Evil Gang And The Evil Party.
|Re: Governors Ganduje, Ajimobi And Yari's Photo: See Hilarious Caption by Chriswazo(m): 3:15pm
Enough enjoyment be that o
|Re: Governors Ganduje, Ajimobi And Yari's Photo: See Hilarious Caption by kissenger: 3:15pm
/BBFTrQ
|Re: Governors Ganduje, Ajimobi And Yari's Photo: See Hilarious Caption by Oluwason(m): 3:15pm
So this is news?
Hypocrisy ever where.
|Re: Governors Ganduje, Ajimobi And Yari's Photo: See Hilarious Caption by Investorbj: 3:15pm
See me wey don old but still fresh... Some ppl are young but look like 70 year old men because of poverty. And their children just got married.
|Re: Governors Ganduje, Ajimobi And Yari's Photo: See Hilarious Caption by davidodiba(m): 3:15pm
Gigigi
|Re: Governors Ganduje, Ajimobi And Yari's Photo: See Hilarious Caption by Ellabae(f): 3:16pm
Funny.
|Re: Governors Ganduje, Ajimobi And Yari's Photo: See Hilarious Caption by Xinzu: 3:16pm
Who cares?
|Re: Governors Ganduje, Ajimobi And Yari's Photo: See Hilarious Caption by ajani1978(m): 3:17pm
Oh! My God
|Re: Governors Ganduje, Ajimobi And Yari's Photo: See Hilarious Caption by Lucas10: 3:18pm
See dem fraudsters.
|Re: Governors Ganduje, Ajimobi And Yari's Photo: See Hilarious Caption by Proffdada: 3:18pm
wasn't it paid for?
|Re: Governors Ganduje, Ajimobi And Yari's Photo: See Hilarious Caption by rita25(f): 3:19pm
BRIDES FATHER: this your son what are his plans na see how he is manhandling my daughter...see pressing
GROOMS FATHER: Guy calm down the guy is a Yoruba demon that's how they roll..ur daughter was enjoying it naw
MEDIATOR: you both calm down una wan escort them go bedroom ni?
|Re: Governors Ganduje, Ajimobi And Yari's Photo: See Hilarious Caption by lawalosky(m): 3:19pm
bbb
|Re: Governors Ganduje, Ajimobi And Yari's Photo: See Hilarious Caption by CHUKWUNOLOGICAL(m): 3:20pm
,
|Re: Governors Ganduje, Ajimobi And Yari's Photo: See Hilarious Caption by Goahead(m): 3:22pm
Hilarious
Lemme catch this Op that doesn't know the meaning "hilarious".
|Re: Governors Ganduje, Ajimobi And Yari's Photo: See Hilarious Caption by omooba969(m): 3:24pm
Cloud 9
|Re: Governors Ganduje, Ajimobi And Yari's Photo: See Hilarious Caption by dfrost: 3:24pm
|Re: Governors Ganduje, Ajimobi And Yari's Photo: See Hilarious Caption by Spaxon(f): 3:26pm
poo happens
|Re: Governors Ganduje, Ajimobi And Yari's Photo: See Hilarious Caption by Omeokachie: 3:26pm
Ganduje: Alhaji walahi what your son did is haram. I por ask am por more dowry.
Ajimobi: Alhaji no vex. I have warned him to take things easy.
Yari: Subhanalahi! Kai this is bad fa. Abeg Alhaji no bring out your dagger.
|Re: Governors Ganduje, Ajimobi And Yari's Photo: See Hilarious Caption by heckymaicon(m): 3:27pm
Chai this life is so unfair
The rich mingling together
How I wish I have the power to bomb that their useless gathering at Agodi Gardens last Saturday
We need serious revolution in this country I swear
|Re: Governors Ganduje, Ajimobi And Yari's Photo: See Hilarious Caption by lurther: 3:28pm
YARI: who mess ?
AJIMOBI: It is Ganduje.
GANDUJE: It is not me oooooooo.
