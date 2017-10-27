₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,902,124 members, 3,877,421 topics. Date: Friday, 27 October 2017 at 12:11 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Saraki, Dogara And Yari Greeted Buhari And Osinbajo (Photo) (5063 Views)
|Saraki, Dogara And Yari Greeted Buhari And Osinbajo (Photo) by sarrki(m): 7:59am
This is how GREAT LEADERS are greeted. You can say anything behind them but when you're standing before INTEGRITY and INTELLIGENCE, there is nothing like "Mere Commissioner".....
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Saraki, Dogara And Yari Greeted Buhari And Osinbajo (Photo) by sarrki(m): 8:01am
Osin Baba Do your work , we ( progressives and All thr omoluabis) are solidly behind you
Mimi kan oni Mi e
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Saraki, Dogara And Yari Greeted Buhari And Osinbajo (Photo) by Throwback: 8:02am
Dare to mention integrity concerning Buhari?
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Saraki, Dogara And Yari Greeted Buhari And Osinbajo (Photo) by Throwback: 8:03am
Dare to mention integrity concerning Buhari?
Where is the Osinbajo report on SGF and NIA dollars?
Must a president be begged to do his job and in time?
Or is it the corrupt judiciary that has hindered an action that solely lies within the purview of executive decision?
19 Likes
|Re: Saraki, Dogara And Yari Greeted Buhari And Osinbajo (Photo) by Bari22(m): 8:04am
They don do loyal
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Saraki, Dogara And Yari Greeted Buhari And Osinbajo (Photo) by sarrki(m): 8:06am
Throwback:
So in your definition who ?
You mean Diezani, Gej, Dasuki, fayose and metuh shay ?
5 Likes
|Re: Saraki, Dogara And Yari Greeted Buhari And Osinbajo (Photo) by sarrki(m): 8:07am
Throwback:
Bros the thing pepper you wella
1 Like
|Re: Saraki, Dogara And Yari Greeted Buhari And Osinbajo (Photo) by Throwback: 8:09am
sarrki:
Tell Buhari he has been unravelled, and we that campaigned for him in 2015, have built him a wheel barrow equipped with a pole to hang his drip, that will convey him straight to Daura by May 2019.
13 Likes
|Re: Saraki, Dogara And Yari Greeted Buhari And Osinbajo (Photo) by sarrki(m): 8:10am
sarrki:
Baba madridguy ,next prince , Egbon hungerbad please call ozaopke and salamrushdie with other wailers to cone and see mere commissioner how traitors greeted him
|Re: Saraki, Dogara And Yari Greeted Buhari And Osinbajo (Photo) by Throwback: 8:10am
sarrki:
Continue talking, rather than talk to your boss that he has squandered his political capital and goodwill. Let him continue dragging his foot as his loyalists forsake him in hordes.
I will never beg my employee to do his job when I can sack him and have him replaced with someone who is more equipped and enthusiastic to deliver.
Sai Baba is now Nay Baba.
6 Likes
|Re: Saraki, Dogara And Yari Greeted Buhari And Osinbajo (Photo) by seunmsg(m): 8:14am
Saraki: Sai Baba, your boy dey loyal o.
Yari : Baba o, I just dey laugh as I dey see you. Anything for the boys?
Dogara: for him mind (shey dis one na Buhari or Jubrin from Sudan, the thing just dey confuse me).
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Saraki, Dogara And Yari Greeted Buhari And Osinbajo (Photo) by madridguy(m): 8:14am
Our wailing brothers will stay away from this thread
sarrki:
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Saraki, Dogara And Yari Greeted Buhari And Osinbajo (Photo) by sarrki(m): 8:18am
madridguy:
They re use to it
Hatred is in their DNA
Baba lalasticlala and Egbon Myndd44 please come and see how mere commissioner is relaxed and traitors lined up to greet him
|Re: Saraki, Dogara And Yari Greeted Buhari And Osinbajo (Photo) by sarrki(m): 8:19am
seunmsg:
Baba please analyse that of osinbajo too
|Re: Saraki, Dogara And Yari Greeted Buhari And Osinbajo (Photo) by madridguy(m): 8:22am
Karma is awaiting the traitors and I know they will all cry for their actions. Alhamdulilah Baba is back now fully recovered, their plan against him and also how to topple Osibanjo has failed. I know with time every mess will be cleared and Baba will have back total control of his government.
sarrki:
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Saraki, Dogara And Yari Greeted Buhari And Osinbajo (Photo) by sarrki(m): 8:24am
madridguy:
We will stand by him to the end
|Re: Saraki, Dogara And Yari Greeted Buhari And Osinbajo (Photo) by Firefire(m): 8:36am
Throwback:
BUHARY means KWORUPTION in Hausa Language.
4 Likes
|Re: Saraki, Dogara And Yari Greeted Buhari And Osinbajo (Photo) by madridguy(m): 8:44am
Yes oooo my broda.
sarrki:
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Saraki, Dogara And Yari Greeted Buhari And Osinbajo (Photo) by Yorubaangel(m): 8:59am
Mumu threads with Mumu comments... sometimes i do wonder how old is this Sarki self... Anyway, money can make a grandpa behave like a toddler...But if you're not doing this for money, you seriously need to check yourself...
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Saraki, Dogara And Yari Greeted Buhari And Osinbajo (Photo) by sarrki(m): 9:23am
Yorubaangel:
The thing pepper am
|Re: Saraki, Dogara And Yari Greeted Buhari And Osinbajo (Photo) by sarrki(m): 9:24am
Firefire:
Bros calm down
Let the engine be on auto pilot
It will help greatly
|Re: Saraki, Dogara And Yari Greeted Buhari And Osinbajo (Photo) by bamidelee: 10:08am
sarrki:so you too no salamrushdie is from the wailers association
she's on recess now
her problem pass that of her male wailer
|Re: Saraki, Dogara And Yari Greeted Buhari And Osinbajo (Photo) by Firefire(m): 10:10am
sarrki:
Yeye...
3 Likes
|Re: Saraki, Dogara And Yari Greeted Buhari And Osinbajo (Photo) by FarahAideed: 10:12am
Sarrki you obviously dont know the meaning of the word integrity
3 Likes
|Re: Saraki, Dogara And Yari Greeted Buhari And Osinbajo (Photo) by sarrki(m): 10:34am
FarahAideed:
Tell us , rather lecture us on integrity
|Re: Saraki, Dogara And Yari Greeted Buhari And Osinbajo (Photo) by sarrki(m): 10:36am
bamidelee:
he's third in command after ozaokpke, Throwback
|Re: Saraki, Dogara And Yari Greeted Buhari And Osinbajo (Photo) by DonVikings: 10:38am
Chei. Power pass power.
Wawa and Abakaliki jewish alobams won't like this.
|Re: Saraki, Dogara And Yari Greeted Buhari And Osinbajo (Photo) by omowolewa: 10:40am
Okay
|Re: Saraki, Dogara And Yari Greeted Buhari And Osinbajo (Photo) by Isoko1stSon(m): 10:41am
Zombies re very Useless creatures.
A waste of Earth Space
2 Likes
|Re: Saraki, Dogara And Yari Greeted Buhari And Osinbajo (Photo) by Isoko1stSon(m): 10:42am
DonVikings:
1 Like
|Re: Saraki, Dogara And Yari Greeted Buhari And Osinbajo (Photo) by DonVikings: 10:42am
sarrki:Throwback is a patriot sir. He paid his dues in full and has the right to be upset.
|Re: Saraki, Dogara And Yari Greeted Buhari And Osinbajo (Photo) by Isoko1stSon(m): 10:43am
sarrki:
Kip Deceiving yrsef
1 Like
Some Of The Pictures Of Money Found In Ex-delta State Governor's House / Separation Of “church And State.” / Latest - Yayale Ahmed, Handover Letter Was Wrritten And Sent ; Abba-aji, No Sir!
Viewing this topic: Worksunlimited, yemaldo(m), ajokebelle(f), commyhot, jagabanlewis(m), valdegreat, Inspiro100, gykes(m), Ebulonse(m), toyad(m), Titto93(m), Okonzy1(m), Rompio(m), Omotee10, Sam4Christ247, abasscity(m), Adimine(m), dollarcoolcat(m), dplanner, Darls247, manuelzz(m), dking123, dejaomo1, ademusiwa3r, aviazuva, freshboy31, mastertunji(m), Temptee101(m), Jidefido(m), dujika(f), kingfriday(m), oluwafestus(m), Hardamz(m), talk2lereboy, pkota, gulfer, Jagzrhymes, ahmstrng(m), PierreDeFermath, Sunnky23, Kingdolo(m), zpakln, Adeoludt(m), la1(m), bisiofgod(m), Nevee, timoscholar(m), stcool(m), ABRlink(m), binajiya(m), 2016easy2017, Medicalcomedian, Tecno66, MrTim0103(m), bakusha(m), LadunaI(m), Rabbi138(m), topacs, Fuadeiza(m), Stan642, Estellar, Lombrozo(m), papagiddy(m), seunmsg(m), lilmonarch, omoalaro, goodness11, chikeson2008, Cretaceous, obax321, SAKUR, cnnamoko(m), Alphasoar(m), Bebe0147, tiwiex, JJBROS, Kelvin1971(m), DaDon2, anidan(m), yahrant140(m), uzot(m), Smylyn(m), uekejiuba(m), cygnus05(m), mentorandfriend(m), kokozain(m), Nobel2(m), FaniDan(f), Justin5689(m), debusion, codeb(m), adeosunramsey(m), endtime1(m), ddjay, Jagabanmonerry(m), sharpman1(m), niyilagun(m), HIGHESTPOPORI(m), RevT1, Papichulo8888(m), eedrissa(m), DreCharles(m), divinexteem(m), bakaredc, michony505(m), emmaitive(m), deprince77, actright2(m), Rollindollars(m), TiptopD(m), kman1090(m), Adaowerri111, adetoroamos(m), jerrytailad, dsauce and 235 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7