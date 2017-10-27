₦airaland Forum

Saraki, Dogara And Yari Greeted Buhari And Osinbajo (Photo) by sarrki(m): 7:59am
This is how GREAT LEADERS are greeted. You can say anything behind them but when you're standing before INTEGRITY and INTELLIGENCE, there is nothing like "Mere Commissioner".....

Re: Saraki, Dogara And Yari Greeted Buhari And Osinbajo (Photo) by sarrki(m): 8:01am
Osin Baba Do your work , we ( progressives and All thr omoluabis) are solidly behind you

Mimi kan oni Mi e

Re: Saraki, Dogara And Yari Greeted Buhari And Osinbajo (Photo) by Throwback: 8:02am
Dare to mention integrity concerning Buhari?

Re: Saraki, Dogara And Yari Greeted Buhari And Osinbajo (Photo) by Throwback: 8:03am
Dare to mention integrity concerning Buhari?

Where is the Osinbajo report on SGF and NIA dollars?

Must a president be begged to do his job and in time?

Or is it the corrupt judiciary that has hindered an action that solely lies within the purview of executive decision?

Re: Saraki, Dogara And Yari Greeted Buhari And Osinbajo (Photo) by Bari22(m): 8:04am
They don do loyal

Re: Saraki, Dogara And Yari Greeted Buhari And Osinbajo (Photo) by sarrki(m): 8:06am
Throwback:
Dare to mention integrity concerning Buhari?

So in your definition who ?

You mean Diezani, Gej, Dasuki, fayose and metuh shay ?

Re: Saraki, Dogara And Yari Greeted Buhari And Osinbajo (Photo) by sarrki(m): 8:07am
Throwback:
Dare to mention integrity concerning Buhari?

Where is the Osinbajo report on SGF and NIA dollars?

Must a president be begged to do his job and in time?

Or is it the corrupt judiciary that has hindered an action that solely lies within the purview of executive decision?

Bros the thing pepper you wella

Re: Saraki, Dogara And Yari Greeted Buhari And Osinbajo (Photo) by Throwback: 8:09am
sarrki:


So in your definition who ?

You mean Diezani, Gej, Dasuki, fayose and metuh shay ?

Tell Buhari he has been unravelled, and we that campaigned for him in 2015, have built him a wheel barrow equipped with a pole to hang his drip, that will convey him straight to Daura by May 2019.

Re: Saraki, Dogara And Yari Greeted Buhari And Osinbajo (Photo) by sarrki(m): 8:10am
sarrki:
This is how GREAT LEADERS are greeted. You can say anything behind them but when you're standing before INTEGRITY and INTELLIGENCE, there is nothing like "Mere Commissioner".....

Baba madridguy ,next prince , Egbon hungerbad please call ozaopke and salamrushdie with other wailers to cone and see mere commissioner how traitors greeted him
Re: Saraki, Dogara And Yari Greeted Buhari And Osinbajo (Photo) by Throwback: 8:10am
sarrki:


Bros the thing pepper you wella

Continue talking, rather than talk to your boss that he has squandered his political capital and goodwill. Let him continue dragging his foot as his loyalists forsake him in hordes.

I will never beg my employee to do his job when I can sack him and have him replaced with someone who is more equipped and enthusiastic to deliver.

Sai Baba is now Nay Baba.

Re: Saraki, Dogara And Yari Greeted Buhari And Osinbajo (Photo) by seunmsg(m): 8:14am
Saraki: Sai Baba, your boy dey loyal o.

Yari : Baba o, I just dey laugh as I dey see you. Anything for the boys?

Dogara: for him mind (shey dis one na Buhari or Jubrin from Sudan, the thing just dey confuse me).

Re: Saraki, Dogara And Yari Greeted Buhari And Osinbajo (Photo) by madridguy(m): 8:14am
Our wailing brothers will stay away from this thread tongue

sarrki:


Baba madridguy ,next prince , Egbon hungerbad please call ozaopke and salamrushdie with other wailers to cone and see mere commissioner how traitors greeted him

Re: Saraki, Dogara And Yari Greeted Buhari And Osinbajo (Photo) by sarrki(m): 8:18am
madridguy:
Our wailing brothers will stay away from this thread tongue


They re use to it

Hatred is in their DNA

Baba lalasticlala and Egbon Myndd44 please come and see how mere commissioner is relaxed and traitors lined up to greet him
Re: Saraki, Dogara And Yari Greeted Buhari And Osinbajo (Photo) by sarrki(m): 8:19am
seunmsg:
Saraki: Sai Baba, your boy dey loyal o.

Yari : Baba o, I just dey laugh as I dey see you. Anything for the boys?

Dogara: for him mind (shey dis one na Buhari or Jubrin from Sudan, the thing just dey confuse me).

Baba please analyse that of osinbajo too
Re: Saraki, Dogara And Yari Greeted Buhari And Osinbajo (Photo) by madridguy(m): 8:22am
Karma is awaiting the traitors and I know they will all cry for their actions. Alhamdulilah Baba is back now fully recovered, their plan against him and also how to topple Osibanjo has failed. I know with time every mess will be cleared and Baba will have back total control of his government.

sarrki:


They re use to it

Hatred is in their DNA

Baba lalasticlala and Egbon Myndd44 please come and see how mere commissioner is relaxed and traitors lined up to greet him

Re: Saraki, Dogara And Yari Greeted Buhari And Osinbajo (Photo) by sarrki(m): 8:24am
madridguy:
Karma is awaiting the traitors and I know they will all cry for their actions. Alhamdulilah Baba is back now fully recovered, their plan against him and also how to topple Osibanjo has failed. I know with time every mess will be cleared and Baba will have back total control of his government.


We will stand by him to the end
Re: Saraki, Dogara And Yari Greeted Buhari And Osinbajo (Photo) by Firefire(m): 8:36am
Throwback:
Dare to mention integrity concerning Buhari?

Where is the Osinbajo report on SGF and NIA dollars?

Must a president be begged to do his job and in time?

Or is it the corrupt judiciary that has hindered an action that solely lies within the purview of executive decision?


BUHARY means KWORUPTION in Hausa Language.

Re: Saraki, Dogara And Yari Greeted Buhari And Osinbajo (Photo) by madridguy(m): 8:44am
Yes oooo my broda.

sarrki:


We will stand by him to the end

Re: Saraki, Dogara And Yari Greeted Buhari And Osinbajo (Photo) by Yorubaangel(m): 8:59am
Mumu threads with Mumu comments... sometimes i do wonder how old is this Sarki self... Anyway, money can make a grandpa behave like a toddler...But if you're not doing this for money, you seriously need to check yourself...

Re: Saraki, Dogara And Yari Greeted Buhari And Osinbajo (Photo) by sarrki(m): 9:23am
Yorubaangel:
Mumu threads with Mumu comments... sometimes i do wonder how old is this Sarki self... Anyway, money can make a grandpa behave like a toddler...But if you're not doing this for money, you seriously need to check yourself...

The thing pepper am
Re: Saraki, Dogara And Yari Greeted Buhari And Osinbajo (Photo) by sarrki(m): 9:24am
Firefire:


BUHARY means KWORUPTION in Hausa Language.

Bros calm down

Let the engine be on auto pilot

It will help greatly
Re: Saraki, Dogara And Yari Greeted Buhari And Osinbajo (Photo) by bamidelee: 10:08am
sarrki:


Baba madridguy ,next prince , Egbon hungerbad please call ozaopke and salamrushdie with other wailers to cone and see mere commissioner how traitors greeted him
so you too no salamrushdie is from the wailers association
she's on recess now
her problem pass that of her male wailer
Re: Saraki, Dogara And Yari Greeted Buhari And Osinbajo (Photo) by Firefire(m): 10:10am
sarrki:


Bros calm down

Let the engine be on auto pilot

It will help greatly


Yeye...

Re: Saraki, Dogara And Yari Greeted Buhari And Osinbajo (Photo) by FarahAideed: 10:12am
Sarrki you obviously dont know the meaning of the word integrity

Re: Saraki, Dogara And Yari Greeted Buhari And Osinbajo (Photo) by sarrki(m): 10:34am
FarahAideed:
Sarrki you obviously dont know the meaning of the word integrity

Tell us , rather lecture us on integrity
Re: Saraki, Dogara And Yari Greeted Buhari And Osinbajo (Photo) by sarrki(m): 10:36am
bamidelee:

so you too no salamrushdie is from the wailers association
she's on recess now
her problem pass that of her male wailer

he's third in command after ozaokpke, Throwback
Re: Saraki, Dogara And Yari Greeted Buhari And Osinbajo (Photo) by DonVikings: 10:38am
Chei. Power pass power. grin

Wawa and Abakaliki jewish alobams won't like this. grin

Re: Saraki, Dogara And Yari Greeted Buhari And Osinbajo (Photo) by omowolewa: 10:40am
Okay
Re: Saraki, Dogara And Yari Greeted Buhari And Osinbajo (Photo) by Isoko1stSon(m): 10:41am
Zombies re very Useless creatures.

A waste of Earth Space

Re: Saraki, Dogara And Yari Greeted Buhari And Osinbajo (Photo) by Isoko1stSon(m): 10:42am
DonVikings:
Chei. Power pass power. grin

Wawa and Abakaliki jewish alobams won't like this. grin

Re: Saraki, Dogara And Yari Greeted Buhari And Osinbajo (Photo) by DonVikings: 10:42am
sarrki:


Bros the thing pepper you wella
Throwback is a patriot sir. He paid his dues in full and has the right to be upset. embarassed
Re: Saraki, Dogara And Yari Greeted Buhari And Osinbajo (Photo) by Isoko1stSon(m): 10:43am
sarrki:


he's third in command after ozaokpke, Throwback

Kip Deceiving yrsef

