This is how GREAT LEADERS are greeted. You can say anything behind them but when you're standing before INTEGRITY and INTELLIGENCE, there is nothing like "Mere Commissioner"..... 6 Likes 2 Shares

Osin Baba Do your work , we ( progressives and All thr omoluabis) are solidly behind you



Mimi kan oni Mi e 9 Likes 1 Share

Dare to mention integrity concerning Buhari? 10 Likes 1 Share

They don do loyal 1 Like 1 Share

Throwback:

Bros the thing pepper you wella Bros the thing pepper you wella 1 Like

So in your definition who ?



You mean Diezani, Gej, Dasuki, fayose and metuh shay ?

Tell Buhari he has been unravelled, and we that campaigned for him in 2015, have built him a wheel barrow equipped with a pole to hang his drip, that will convey him straight to Daura by May 2019. Tell Buhari he has been unravelled, and we that campaigned for him in 2015, have built him a wheel barrow equipped with a pole to hang his drip, that will convey him straight to Daura by May 2019. 13 Likes

This is how GREAT LEADERS are greeted. You can say anything behind them but when you're standing before INTEGRITY and INTELLIGENCE, there is nothing like "Mere Commissioner".....

Baba madridguy ,next prince , Egbon hungerbad please call ozaopke and salamrushdie with other wailers to cone and see mere commissioner how traitors greeted him Baba madridguy ,next prince , Egbon hungerbad please call ozaopke and salamrushdie with other wailers to cone and see mere commissioner how traitors greeted him

Bros the thing pepper you wella

Continue talking, rather than talk to your boss that he has squandered his political capital and goodwill. Let him continue dragging his foot as his loyalists forsake him in hordes.



I will never beg my employee to do his job when I can sack him and have him replaced with someone who is more equipped and enthusiastic to deliver.



Sai Baba is now Nay Baba. Continue talking, rather than talk to your boss that he has squandered his political capital and goodwill. Let him continue dragging his foot as his loyalists forsake him in hordes.I will never beg my employee to do his job when I can sack him and have him replaced with someone who is more equipped and enthusiastic to deliver.Sai Baba is now Nay Baba. 6 Likes

Saraki: Sai Baba, your boy dey loyal o.



Yari : Baba o, I just dey laugh as I dey see you. Anything for the boys?



Dogara: for him mind (shey dis one na Buhari or Jubrin from Sudan, the thing just dey confuse me). 4 Likes 1 Share





Baba madridguy ,next prince , Egbon hungerbad please call ozaopke and salamrushdie with other wailers to cone and see mere commissioner how traitors greeted him Our wailing brothers will stay away from this thread 1 Like 1 Share

They re use to it



Hatred is in their DNA



Baba lalasticlala and Egbon Myndd44 please come and see how mere commissioner is relaxed and traitors lined up to greet him They re use to itHatred is in their DNABaba lalasticlala and Egbon Myndd44 please come and see how mere commissioner is relaxed and traitors lined up to greet him

Saraki: Sai Baba, your boy dey loyal o.



Yari : Baba o, I just dey laugh as I dey see you. Anything for the boys?



Dogara: for him mind (shey dis one na Buhari or Jubrin from Sudan, the thing just dey confuse me).

Baba please analyse that of osinbajo too Baba please analyse that of osinbajo too





Baba lalasticlala and Egbon Myndd44 please come and see how mere commissioner is relaxed and traitors lined up to greet him Karma is awaiting the traitors and I know they will all cry for their actions. Alhamdulilah Baba is back now fully recovered, their plan against him and also how to topple Osibanjo has failed. I know with time every mess will be cleared and Baba will have back total control of his government. 1 Like 1 Share

We will stand by him to the end We will stand by him to the end

BUHARY means KWORUPTION in Hausa Language. BUHARY means KWORUPTION in Hausa Language. 4 Likes





We will stand by him to the end Yes oooo my broda. 1 Like 1 Share

Mumu threads with Mumu comments... sometimes i do wonder how old is this Sarki self... Anyway, money can make a grandpa behave like a toddler...But if you're not doing this for money, you seriously need to check yourself... 6 Likes 1 Share

The thing pepper am The thing pepper am

Bros calm down



Let the engine be on auto pilot



It will help greatly Bros calm downLet the engine be on auto pilotIt will help greatly

Baba madridguy ,next prince , Egbon hungerbad please call ozaopke and salamrushdie with other wailers to cone and see mere commissioner how traitors greeted him so you too no salamrushdie is from the wailers association

she's on recess now

her problem pass that of her male wailer so you too no salamrushdie is from the wailers associationshe's on recess nowher problem pass that of her male wailer

Yeye... Yeye... 3 Likes

Sarrki you obviously dont know the meaning of the word integrity 3 Likes

Tell us , rather lecture us on integrity Tell us , rather lecture us on integrity

he's third in command after ozaokpke, Throwback he's third in command after ozaokpke, Throwback





Wawa and Abakaliki jewish alobams won't like this. Chei. Power pass power.Wawa and Abakaliki jewish alobams won't like this.

Okay

Zombies re very Useless creatures.



A waste of Earth Space 2 Likes

Wawa and Abakaliki jewish alobams won't like this. 1 Like

Bros the thing pepper you wella Throwback is a patriot sir. He paid his dues in full and has the right to be upset. Throwback is a patriot sir. He paid his dues in full and has the right to be upset.