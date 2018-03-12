Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / PDP Mega Rally In Dutse, Jigawa State In Pictures (14604 Views)

Buhari, Osinbajo To Grace Abia APC Mega Rally / Emeka Ojukwu Jnr Joins APC At APC Mega Rally In Anambra (Photos) / "I Support President Buhari" Mega Rally In Kano (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

PDP National Chairman and Members of NWC live at the PDP mega rally in Duitse Jigawa State 2 Likes 1 Share

PDP can never rule Nigeria till 3050 18 Likes 4 Shares

APC is in trouble!! 64 Likes 2 Shares

kcmichael:

PDP can never rule Nigeria till 3050 As if you get voters card to decide so... As if you get voters card to decide so... 86 Likes 1 Share

O boy see cloud many people are tired of APC now 26 Likes 1 Share

Thieves... thieves everywhere!!! 3 Likes

Except PDP presents a strong and credible candidate, it will lose in 2019.

I think the wisest thing the PDP can do is to field a popular northern candidate, and change the name of the party. Politics is all about perception, and the perception people have about the name PDP right now is not flattering at all. 3 Likes

EVarn:

Except PDP presents a strong and credible candidate, it will lose in 2019.

I think the wisest thing the PDP can do is to field a popular northern candidate, and change the name of the party. Politics is all about perception, and the perception people have about the name PDP right now is not flattering at all. Which people? Which people? 4 Likes

EVarn:

Except PDP presents a strong and credible candidate, it will lose in 2019.

I think the wisest thing the PDP can do is to field a popular northern candidate, and change the name of the party. Politics is all about perception, and the perception people have about the name PDP right now is not flattering at all.

The same perception people had against Tinubu, Lootimi Amaechi and co before 2015 elections? The same perception people had against Tinubu, Lootimi Amaechi and co before 2015 elections? 6 Likes 1 Share

kimjongJezebel:





The same perception people had against Tinubu, Lootimi Amaechi and co before 2015 elections? In 2015, people saw Buhari, not Tinubu or Amaechi. Many people didn't care if corrupt elements like Saraki, Tinubu and co were in APC, they thought the mere presence of Buhari will eventually wipe away all the grime of corruption that was clinging to the party.It was well crafted propaganda.PDP on the other hand has no such advantage. In 2015, people saw Buhari, not Tinubu or Amaechi. Many people didn't care if corrupt elements like Saraki, Tinubu and co were in APC, they thought the mere presence of Buhari will eventually wipe away all the grime of corruption that was clinging to the party.It was well crafted propaganda.PDP on the other hand has no such advantage. 8 Likes

tuniski:



Which people? The Nigerian voting people, many of those singing the PDP music on social media will end up not voting on the election day.

Elections aren't won on nairaland, twitter or facebook. The Nigerian voting people, many of those singing the PDP music on social media will end up not voting on the election day.Elections aren't won on nairaland, twitter or facebook. 4 Likes 1 Share

EVarn:

The Nigerian voting people, many of those singing the PDP music on social media will end up not voting on the election day.

Elections aren't won on nairaland, twitter or facebook. You will be shocked come 2019. The ground swell of anti buhari voters is a movement already. Before you lament about buhari the question is normally do you have pvc? Follow by go and register for those without!

New voters registration is most of citizens disappointed and ready to vote out buhari! You will be shocked come 2019. The ground swell of anti buhari voters is a movement already. Before you lament about buhari the question is normally do you have pvc? Follow by go and register for those without!New voters registration is most of citizens disappointed and ready to vote out buhari! 7 Likes

EVarn:

The Nigerian voting people, many of those singing the PDP music on social media will end up not voting on the election day.

Elections aren't won on nairaland, twitter or facebook.

you are just afraid of PDP popularity, you are just afraid of PDP popularity, 6 Likes

kcmichael:

PDP can never rule Nigeria till 3050



This dude is scared



Hahaha



Buhari is going back to daura

Sorry to the Hague This dude is scaredHahahaBuhari is going back to dauraSorry to the Hague 24 Likes

EVarn:

The Nigerian voting people, many of those singing the PDP music on social media will end up not voting on the election day.

Elections aren't won on nairaland, twitter or facebook.

Anything you tell yourself to sleep at night bro

Just console your self Anything you tell yourself to sleep at night broJust console your self 3 Likes

Alonga:

O boy see cloud many people are tired of APC now



Cloud full everywhere Cloud full everywhere 1 Like

kcmichael:

PDP can never rule Nigeria till 3050 PDP is far better than APC and will rule if they present Dankwobe as presidential aspirant. PDP is far better than APC and will rule if they present Dankwobe as presidential aspirant. 13 Likes

Dead party 1 Like

Same PDP Oyegun said it have been dead & buried 2 Likes 1 Share

PDP far better than APC 14 Likes

APC has been rejected by all 5 Likes



The same jobless youth you do see during APC/bubu's visit are those same youth that troop out for PDP mega rally...

The truth is that come 2019: The fate of Nigeria will be decided by those with PVCs only not some masses trooping out for rallies or welcoming!!! Those that used to say that they are rented youths where are you or are this ones also rentedThe same jobless youth you do see during APC/bubu's visit are those same youth that troop out for PDP mega rally...The truth is that come 2019: The fate of Nigeria will be decided by those with PVCs only not some masses trooping out for rallies or welcoming!!! 1 Like 1 Share

Ok, am waiting...





They are not making noise , they are silently aligning forces across region..



Good one for them..



Apc is like King Saul who has been rejected by God!!



Never again !!

Never again



Apc is gone forever !!!!! PDP is gradually waking up and coming back from the shocker they got in 2015.They are not making noise , they are silently aligning forces across region..Good one for them..Apc is like King Saul who has been rejected by God!!Never again !!Never againApc is gone forever !!!!! 9 Likes 1 Share

Photoshop











Next pls.....?

Lol the poster above me is yet to smell the coffee. Wake up brah.

kcmichael:

PDP can never rule Nigeria till 3050 console urself foo console urself foo 3 Likes

They keep recycling themselves,�ndi ara 1 Like

EVarn:

In 2015, people saw Buhari, not Tinubu or Amaechi. Many people didn't care if corrupt elements like Saraki, Tinubu and co were in APC, they thought the mere presence of Buhari will eventually wipe away all the grime of corruption that was clinging to the party.It was well crafted propaganda.PDP on the other hand has no such advantage.

Has Buhari body odour worked since then? Has Buhari body odour worked since then? 2 Likes

Alonga:

O boy see cloud many people are tired of APC now See this wawa jew from Anambla....cloud.snh See this wawa jew from Anambla....cloud.snh 1 Like

temitemi1:

APC is in trouble!! As if you get voters card to decide so... As if you get voters card to decide so... 1 Like