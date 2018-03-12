₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,973,911 members, 4,130,593 topics. Date: Monday, 12 March 2018 at 09:23 PM

PDP Mega Rally In Dutse, Jigawa State In Pictures - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / PDP Mega Rally In Dutse, Jigawa State In Pictures (14604 Views)

Buhari, Osinbajo To Grace Abia APC Mega Rally / Emeka Ojukwu Jnr Joins APC At APC Mega Rally In Anambra (Photos) / "I Support President Buhari" Mega Rally In Kano (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

PDP Mega Rally In Dutse, Jigawa State In Pictures by UcheSecondus: 3:57pm
PDP National Chairman and Members of NWC live at the PDP mega rally in Duitse Jigawa State

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: PDP Mega Rally In Dutse, Jigawa State In Pictures by kcmichael: 4:00pm
PDP can never rule Nigeria till 3050

18 Likes 4 Shares

Re: PDP Mega Rally In Dutse, Jigawa State In Pictures by temitemi1(m): 4:03pm
APC is in trouble!!

64 Likes 2 Shares

Re: PDP Mega Rally In Dutse, Jigawa State In Pictures by Switruth: 4:04pm
kcmichael:
PDP can never rule Nigeria till 3050
As if you get voters card to decide so...

86 Likes 1 Share

Re: PDP Mega Rally In Dutse, Jigawa State In Pictures by Alonga: 4:06pm
O boy see cloud many people are tired of APC now

26 Likes 1 Share

Re: PDP Mega Rally In Dutse, Jigawa State In Pictures by simonlee(m): 4:10pm
Thieves... thieves everywhere!!! angry

3 Likes

Re: PDP Mega Rally In Dutse, Jigawa State In Pictures by EVarn(m): 4:10pm
Except PDP presents a strong and credible candidate, it will lose in 2019.
I think the wisest thing the PDP can do is to field a popular northern candidate, and change the name of the party. Politics is all about perception, and the perception people have about the name PDP right now is not flattering at all.

3 Likes

Re: PDP Mega Rally In Dutse, Jigawa State In Pictures by tuniski: 4:16pm
EVarn:
Except PDP presents a strong and credible candidate, it will lose in 2019.
I think the wisest thing the PDP can do is to field a popular northern candidate, and change the name of the party. Politics is all about perception, and the perception people have about the name PDP right now is not flattering at all.
Which people?

4 Likes

Re: PDP Mega Rally In Dutse, Jigawa State In Pictures by kimjongJezebel(f): 4:21pm
EVarn:
Except PDP presents a strong and credible candidate, it will lose in 2019.
I think the wisest thing the PDP can do is to field a popular northern candidate, and change the name of the party. Politics is all about perception, and the perception people have about the name PDP right now is not flattering at all.

The same perception people had against Tinubu, Lootimi Amaechi and co before 2015 elections?

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: PDP Mega Rally In Dutse, Jigawa State In Pictures by EVarn(m): 4:34pm
kimjongJezebel:


The same perception people had against Tinubu, Lootimi Amaechi and co before 2015 elections?
In 2015, people saw Buhari, not Tinubu or Amaechi. Many people didn't care if corrupt elements like Saraki, Tinubu and co were in APC, they thought the mere presence of Buhari will eventually wipe away all the grime of corruption that was clinging to the party.It was well crafted propaganda.PDP on the other hand has no such advantage.

8 Likes

Re: PDP Mega Rally In Dutse, Jigawa State In Pictures by EVarn(m): 4:37pm
tuniski:

Which people?
The Nigerian voting people, many of those singing the PDP music on social media will end up not voting on the election day.
Elections aren't won on nairaland, twitter or facebook.

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: PDP Mega Rally In Dutse, Jigawa State In Pictures by tuniski: 4:58pm
EVarn:
The Nigerian voting people, many of those singing the PDP music on social media will end up not voting on the election day.
Elections aren't won on nairaland, twitter or facebook.
You will be shocked come 2019. The ground swell of anti buhari voters is a movement already. Before you lament about buhari the question is normally do you have pvc? Follow by go and register for those without!
New voters registration is most of citizens disappointed and ready to vote out buhari!

7 Likes

Re: PDP Mega Rally In Dutse, Jigawa State In Pictures by comos: 4:58pm
EVarn:
The Nigerian voting people, many of those singing the PDP music on social media will end up not voting on the election day.
Elections aren't won on nairaland, twitter or facebook.

you are just afraid of PDP popularity,

6 Likes

Re: PDP Mega Rally In Dutse, Jigawa State In Pictures by ZombieTAMER: 5:00pm
kcmichael:
PDP can never rule Nigeria till 3050


This dude is scared cheesy grin cheesy

Hahaha

Buhari is going back to daura
Sorry to the Hague cheesy

24 Likes

Re: PDP Mega Rally In Dutse, Jigawa State In Pictures by ZombieTAMER: 5:01pm
EVarn:
The Nigerian voting people, many of those singing the PDP music on social media will end up not voting on the election day.
Elections aren't won on nairaland, twitter or facebook.

Anything you tell yourself to sleep at night bro grin
Just console your self

3 Likes

Re: PDP Mega Rally In Dutse, Jigawa State In Pictures by ZombieTAMER: 5:02pm
Alonga:
O boy see cloud many people are tired of APC now


Cloud full everywhere grin

1 Like

Re: PDP Mega Rally In Dutse, Jigawa State In Pictures by Sarrakii: 6:03pm
kcmichael:
PDP can never rule Nigeria till 3050
PDP is far better than APC and will rule if they present Dankwobe as presidential aspirant.

13 Likes

Re: PDP Mega Rally In Dutse, Jigawa State In Pictures by nairavsdollars(f): 6:42pm
Dead party

1 Like

Re: PDP Mega Rally In Dutse, Jigawa State In Pictures by Paperwhite(m): 6:47pm
Same PDP Oyegun said it have been dead & buried

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: PDP Mega Rally In Dutse, Jigawa State In Pictures by dignity33: 6:47pm
PDP far better than APC

14 Likes

Re: PDP Mega Rally In Dutse, Jigawa State In Pictures by TonyeBarcanista(m): 6:49pm
APC has been rejected by all

5 Likes

Re: PDP Mega Rally In Dutse, Jigawa State In Pictures by Amirullaha(m): 6:50pm
Those that used to say that they are rented youths where are you or are this ones also rented
The same jobless youth you do see during APC/bubu's visit are those same youth that troop out for PDP mega rally...
The truth is that come 2019: The fate of Nigeria will be decided by those with PVCs only not some masses trooping out for rallies or welcoming!!!

1 Like 1 Share

Re: PDP Mega Rally In Dutse, Jigawa State In Pictures by onupeter(m): 6:51pm
Ok, am waiting...
Re: PDP Mega Rally In Dutse, Jigawa State In Pictures by chuksjuve(m): 6:52pm
PDP is gradually waking up and coming back from the shocker they got in 2015.

They are not making noise , they are silently aligning forces across region..

Good one for them..

Apc is like King Saul who has been rejected by God!!

Never again !!
Never again

Apc is gone forever !!!!! angry

9 Likes 1 Share

Re: PDP Mega Rally In Dutse, Jigawa State In Pictures by RexTramadol1(m): 6:52pm
Photoshop





Next pls.....?
Re: PDP Mega Rally In Dutse, Jigawa State In Pictures by EsotericMonk: 6:54pm
Lol the poster above me is yet to smell the coffee. Wake up brah.
Re: PDP Mega Rally In Dutse, Jigawa State In Pictures by razy75: 6:56pm
kcmichael:
PDP can never rule Nigeria till 3050
console urself foo

3 Likes

Re: PDP Mega Rally In Dutse, Jigawa State In Pictures by Awaja(m): 7:03pm
They keep recycling themselves,�ndi ara

1 Like

Re: PDP Mega Rally In Dutse, Jigawa State In Pictures by bejeria101(m): 7:05pm
EVarn:
In 2015, people saw Buhari, not Tinubu or Amaechi. Many people didn't care if corrupt elements like Saraki, Tinubu and co were in APC, they thought the mere presence of Buhari will eventually wipe away all the grime of corruption that was clinging to the party.It was well crafted propaganda.PDP on the other hand has no such advantage.

Has Buhari body odour worked since then?

2 Likes

Re: PDP Mega Rally In Dutse, Jigawa State In Pictures by rhemmiedream(m): 7:38pm
Alonga:
O boy see cloud many people are tired of APC now
See this wawa jew from Anambla....cloud.snh grin cheesy

1 Like

Re: PDP Mega Rally In Dutse, Jigawa State In Pictures by Sunnah1(m): 7:57pm
temitemi1:
APC is in trouble!!
As if you get voters card to decide so...

1 Like

Re: PDP Mega Rally In Dutse, Jigawa State In Pictures by efrebor177: 8:00pm
TonyeBarcanista:
APC has been rejected by all

yes

(0) (1) (Reply)

Jimi Agbaje Screened By PDP Convention Planning Committee (photos) / Fulani Herdsmen: I Am Ready To Meet Miyetti Allah At ICC - Gov. Ortom / Check Out Hon Patrick Obahiagbon Grammer Session In The House Of Rep: Na Waoh!

Viewing this topic: larryUG(m), DEmejioba1(m), Aminat508(f), femo122, Knightcrawler1, Elose11(m), obrossa(m), Alariiwo, 6pax, rajiraymond(m), Berliner1, ambrosini593(m), lagdmark(m), Fapta(m), ADEKNO1(m), chimeziepaul, Yahaya85(m), shininglite(m), Creativeempire(m), Ecstasy154(m), ogwomba(m), GameGod(m) and 66 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.