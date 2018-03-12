₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|PDP Mega Rally In Dutse, Jigawa State In Pictures by UcheSecondus: 3:57pm
PDP National Chairman and Members of NWC live at the PDP mega rally in Duitse Jigawa State
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: PDP Mega Rally In Dutse, Jigawa State In Pictures by kcmichael: 4:00pm
PDP can never rule Nigeria till 3050
18 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: PDP Mega Rally In Dutse, Jigawa State In Pictures by temitemi1(m): 4:03pm
APC is in trouble!!
64 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: PDP Mega Rally In Dutse, Jigawa State In Pictures by Switruth: 4:04pm
kcmichael:As if you get voters card to decide so...
86 Likes 1 Share
|Re: PDP Mega Rally In Dutse, Jigawa State In Pictures by Alonga: 4:06pm
O boy see cloud many people are tired of APC now
26 Likes 1 Share
|Re: PDP Mega Rally In Dutse, Jigawa State In Pictures by simonlee(m): 4:10pm
Thieves... thieves everywhere!!!
3 Likes
|Re: PDP Mega Rally In Dutse, Jigawa State In Pictures by EVarn(m): 4:10pm
Except PDP presents a strong and credible candidate, it will lose in 2019.
I think the wisest thing the PDP can do is to field a popular northern candidate, and change the name of the party. Politics is all about perception, and the perception people have about the name PDP right now is not flattering at all.
3 Likes
|Re: PDP Mega Rally In Dutse, Jigawa State In Pictures by tuniski: 4:16pm
EVarn:Which people?
4 Likes
|Re: PDP Mega Rally In Dutse, Jigawa State In Pictures by kimjongJezebel(f): 4:21pm
EVarn:
The same perception people had against Tinubu, Lootimi Amaechi and co before 2015 elections?
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: PDP Mega Rally In Dutse, Jigawa State In Pictures by EVarn(m): 4:34pm
kimjongJezebel:In 2015, people saw Buhari, not Tinubu or Amaechi. Many people didn't care if corrupt elements like Saraki, Tinubu and co were in APC, they thought the mere presence of Buhari will eventually wipe away all the grime of corruption that was clinging to the party.It was well crafted propaganda.PDP on the other hand has no such advantage.
8 Likes
|Re: PDP Mega Rally In Dutse, Jigawa State In Pictures by EVarn(m): 4:37pm
tuniski:The Nigerian voting people, many of those singing the PDP music on social media will end up not voting on the election day.
Elections aren't won on nairaland, twitter or facebook.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: PDP Mega Rally In Dutse, Jigawa State In Pictures by tuniski: 4:58pm
EVarn:You will be shocked come 2019. The ground swell of anti buhari voters is a movement already. Before you lament about buhari the question is normally do you have pvc? Follow by go and register for those without!
New voters registration is most of citizens disappointed and ready to vote out buhari!
7 Likes
|Re: PDP Mega Rally In Dutse, Jigawa State In Pictures by comos: 4:58pm
EVarn:
you are just afraid of PDP popularity,
6 Likes
|Re: PDP Mega Rally In Dutse, Jigawa State In Pictures by ZombieTAMER: 5:00pm
kcmichael:
This dude is scared
Hahaha
Buhari is going back to daura
Sorry to the Hague
24 Likes
|Re: PDP Mega Rally In Dutse, Jigawa State In Pictures by ZombieTAMER: 5:01pm
EVarn:
Anything you tell yourself to sleep at night bro
Just console your self
3 Likes
|Re: PDP Mega Rally In Dutse, Jigawa State In Pictures by ZombieTAMER: 5:02pm
Alonga:
Cloud full everywhere
1 Like
|Re: PDP Mega Rally In Dutse, Jigawa State In Pictures by Sarrakii: 6:03pm
kcmichael:PDP is far better than APC and will rule if they present Dankwobe as presidential aspirant.
13 Likes
|Re: PDP Mega Rally In Dutse, Jigawa State In Pictures by nairavsdollars(f): 6:42pm
Dead party
1 Like
|Re: PDP Mega Rally In Dutse, Jigawa State In Pictures by Paperwhite(m): 6:47pm
Same PDP Oyegun said it have been dead & buried
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: PDP Mega Rally In Dutse, Jigawa State In Pictures by dignity33: 6:47pm
PDP far better than APC
14 Likes
|Re: PDP Mega Rally In Dutse, Jigawa State In Pictures by TonyeBarcanista(m): 6:49pm
APC has been rejected by all
5 Likes
|Re: PDP Mega Rally In Dutse, Jigawa State In Pictures by Amirullaha(m): 6:50pm
Those that used to say that they are rented youths where are you or are this ones also rented
The same jobless youth you do see during APC/bubu's visit are those same youth that troop out for PDP mega rally...
The truth is that come 2019: The fate of Nigeria will be decided by those with PVCs only not some masses trooping out for rallies or welcoming!!!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: PDP Mega Rally In Dutse, Jigawa State In Pictures by onupeter(m): 6:51pm
Ok, am waiting...
|Re: PDP Mega Rally In Dutse, Jigawa State In Pictures by chuksjuve(m): 6:52pm
PDP is gradually waking up and coming back from the shocker they got in 2015.
They are not making noise , they are silently aligning forces across region..
Good one for them..
Apc is like King Saul who has been rejected by God!!
Never again !!
Never again
Apc is gone forever !!!!!
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: PDP Mega Rally In Dutse, Jigawa State In Pictures by RexTramadol1(m): 6:52pm
Photoshop
Next pls.....?
|Re: PDP Mega Rally In Dutse, Jigawa State In Pictures by EsotericMonk: 6:54pm
Lol the poster above me is yet to smell the coffee. Wake up brah.
|Re: PDP Mega Rally In Dutse, Jigawa State In Pictures by razy75: 6:56pm
kcmichael:console urself foo
3 Likes
|Re: PDP Mega Rally In Dutse, Jigawa State In Pictures by Awaja(m): 7:03pm
They keep recycling themselves,�ndi ara
1 Like
|Re: PDP Mega Rally In Dutse, Jigawa State In Pictures by bejeria101(m): 7:05pm
EVarn:
Has Buhari body odour worked since then?
2 Likes
|Re: PDP Mega Rally In Dutse, Jigawa State In Pictures by rhemmiedream(m): 7:38pm
Alonga:See this wawa jew from Anambla....cloud.snh
1 Like
|Re: PDP Mega Rally In Dutse, Jigawa State In Pictures by Sunnah1(m): 7:57pm
temitemi1:As if you get voters card to decide so...
1 Like
|Re: PDP Mega Rally In Dutse, Jigawa State In Pictures by efrebor177: 8:00pm
TonyeBarcanista:
yes
