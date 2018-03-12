₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Why I Revealed How Much We Earn As Senators – Shehu Sani by deji17: 11:03pm On Mar 12
March 12, 2018
Kemi Busari
Shehu Sani, the Nigerian senator who revealed that he and his colleagues receive N13.5 million as running cost monthly, has explained why he exposed his colleagues.
Mr. Sani in an interview with BBC said the payment is a ‘moral issue.’
“I decided to burst it open. It was a moral issue,” he said.
He said that the National Assembly is being run with little accountability about how the money is spent.
He wants the illegal payment to be scrapped so that the legislative arm of government will be attractive only to people who can contribute ideas.
“The National Assembly is one of the most non-transparent organs of government. It pricked my conscience and I decided to burst the bubble and open the National Assembly to public scrutiny.
“If the expenses payment system was ended then parliament would only be attractive to people who contribute ideas,” he told BBC.
Mr. Sani had in an interview with TheNews revealed that he and his colleagues receive N13.5 million monthly as “running cost”, aside a N750, 000 monthly consolidated salary and allowances which they also receive.
Mr. Sani’s revelation is the first by a lawmaker from the Senate since the clamour by Nigerians for a full disclosure of lawmakers’ earnings.
The revelation has sparked widespread anger among Nigerians who had always criticised the lawmakers for arbitrarily allocating jumbo pay to themselves.
|Re: Why I Revealed How Much We Earn As Senators – Shehu Sani by madridguy(m): 11:05pm On Mar 12
Bravo Sen. Shehu Sani. The then CBN Governor, now Emir of Kano said the Nigeria senate need to be scrapped as their consuming more than 25 % of our national income. The rogues almost eat him raw then.
#ScratchNationalAssembly
|Re: Why I Revealed How Much We Earn As Senators – Shehu Sani by deji17: 11:06pm On Mar 12
Senator Shehu Sani should be commended..
|Re: Why I Revealed How Much We Earn As Senators – Shehu Sani by Samusu(m): 11:07pm On Mar 12
deji17:Seconded
|Re: Why I Revealed How Much We Earn As Senators – Shehu Sani by guterMann: 11:08pm On Mar 12
In saner climes this selfless revelation by Sani is enough to start a revolution.
But no,Nigerians are docile and suffering from Stockholm syndrome.
A country that has the highest percentage of poor people on earth has the most expensive cost of government.
I am not wrong to have given up on Nigeria.
THE LAND OF THE RISING SUN MUST SET FORTH AT DAWN
|Re: Why I Revealed How Much We Earn As Senators – Shehu Sani by madridguy(m): 11:08pm On Mar 12
Walahi
deji17:
|Re: Why I Revealed How Much We Earn As Senators – Shehu Sani by LORDOFAFONJAS: 11:15pm On Mar 12
After seeing that they won't allow him go to the Senate 2019 he wan pit sand for our distinguished senators garri
|Re: Why I Revealed How Much We Earn As Senators – Shehu Sani by deji17: 11:18pm On Mar 12
madridguy:
Exactly!
It took a radical and an activist like Shehu Sani to expose the NASS. What stops people like the following from going to the Senate to replace the rogues they criticized everyday?
The Senate and the house of Assembly is too important to be left in the hands of Charlatans.
If they can't get their tickets from major parties like APC, PDP, APGA etc, they should go through smaller parties like Labour, KOWA and newly registered political parties
Jiti Ogunye, Yusuf Ali, Femi Falana, Itse Sagay, Debo Adeniran, Omoyele Sowore, Rudolph Okonkwo, Festus Keyamo, Charles Oputa aka Charlie Boy, Mr Monday Ubani etc.
And if indeed they are not pretenders and fake activist like Dino Melaiye, they should be able to reform this country from within.
|Re: Why I Revealed How Much We Earn As Senators – Shehu Sani by BrokenTV: 11:19pm On Mar 12
That's 156 million annually, while some civil servants can not boost of 1/2 million annually. No wonder the country has remained stagnant since birth.
|Re: Why I Revealed How Much We Earn As Senators – Shehu Sani by Crying4NIGERIA(m): 11:25pm On Mar 12
Chai Naija My Country My Moniker Says It All..
Meanwhile Yesterday I Went To A Yoruba Restaurant And Ordered For Pepper Soup
Infact To Cut The Long Story Short I Need A New Tongue..
|Re: Why I Revealed How Much We Earn As Senators – Shehu Sani by IamaNigerianGuy(m): 11:28pm On Mar 12
deji17:
Are you kidding me ?
|Re: Why I Revealed How Much We Earn As Senators – Shehu Sani by AntiWailer: 11:30pm On Mar 12
That is why they are docile.
Bunch of wasted idiots.
|Re: Why I Revealed How Much We Earn As Senators – Shehu Sani by adecharly(m): 11:31pm On Mar 12
... I think it is high time we STAND UP FOR OUR RIGHT.
|Re: Why I Revealed How Much We Earn As Senators – Shehu Sani by Wealthandjobs: 11:55pm On Mar 12
It takes just 4 years for a Nigerian Senator/ House of Representatives member to make N648m!
This is a rip off! Multiply the N648m by almost 500 then we shall spend almost half a trillion naira on federal legislators
I now know why Senator Sarai is still on that seat of Senate presidency. Only him could sign out N648m for a legislator .
This legislature is a liability on Nigeria.
Senator Melaye is using his 3rd class to earn billions. Wehdone
|Re: Why I Revealed How Much We Earn As Senators – Shehu Sani by adecharly(m): 12:12am
|Re: Why I Revealed How Much We Earn As Senators – Shehu Sani by adecharly(m): 12:15am
adecharly:
750000 is what percent of 13500000 - step by step solution
Simple and best practice solution for 750000 is what percent of 13500000. Check how easy it is, and learn it for the future. Our solution is simple, and easy to understand, so don`t hesitate to use it as a solution of your homework.
1. We assume, that the number 13500000 is 100% - because it's the output value of the task.
2. We assume, that x is the value we are looking for.
3. If 100% equals 13500000, so we can write it down as 100%=13500000.
4. We know, that x% equals 750000 of the output value, so we can write it down as x%=750000.
5. Now we have two simple equations:
1) 100%=13500000
2) x%=750000
where left sides of both of them have the same units, and both right sides have the same units, so we can do something like that:
100%/x%=13500000/750000
6. Now we just have to solve the simple equation, and we will get the solution we are looking for.
7. Solution for 750000 is what percent of 13500000
100%/x%=13500000/750000
(100/x)*x=(13500000/750000)*x - we multiply both sides of the equation by x
100=18*x - we divide both sides of the equation by (18) to get x
100/18=x
5.5555555555556=x
x=5.5555555555556
now we have:
750000 is 5.5555555555556% of 13500000
(I am not a Mathematician o... Na Nigerian Govt. Make me turn to Google o...)
... I AM NOT UNDERSTANDING YET!
|Re: Why I Revealed How Much We Earn As Senators – Shehu Sani by Kestolovee95(f): 12:16am
Sen. Shehu the zoogerians you are fighting for do not worth it. They are too docile and cowardly to do anything about the Jumbo pay, they'll just go about their suffer-suffer lives and abandon you to pay a heavy price for trying to be a revolutionary. You'll then gnash your teeth and regret ever taking with them zoogerians when you could have remained silent and chop your own Jumbo pay peacefully. Just watch..
|Re: Why I Revealed How Much We Earn As Senators – Shehu Sani by Laitesmart(m): 12:17am
What is so special about making their seatings periodic to save money? Why can't just have their jobs and only meet when there is to be a seating?
Lot of them kuku go there to sleep, dream of millions and wake up to collect the millions naa ni..
|Re: Why I Revealed How Much We Earn As Senators – Shehu Sani by adecharly(m): 12:19am
adecharly:
13500000 is what percent of 750000 - step by step solution
Simple and best practice solution for 13500000 is what percent of 750000.
If it's not what You are looking for type in the calculator fields your own values, and You will get the solution.
To get the solution, we are looking for, we need to point out what we know.
1. We assume, that the number 750000 is 100% - because it's the output value of the task.
2. We assume, that x is the value we are looking for.
3. If 100% equals 750000, so we can write it down as 100%=750000.
4. We know, that x% equals 13500000 of the output value, so we can write it down as x%=13500000.
5. Now we have two simple equations:
1) 100%=750000
2) x%=13500000
where left sides of both of them have the same units, and both right sides have the same units, so we can do something like that:
100%/x%=750000/13500000
6. Now we just have to solve the simple equation, and we will get the solution we are looking for.
7. Solution for 13500000 is what percent of 750000
100%/x%=750000/13500000
(100/x)*x=(750000/13500000)*x - we multiply both sides of the equation by x
100=0.055555555555556*x - we divide both sides of the equation by (0.055555555555556) to get x
100/0.055555555555556=x
1800=x
x=1800
now we have:
13500000 is 1800% of 750000
Nigeria is in REAL TROUBLE.
|Re: Why I Revealed How Much We Earn As Senators – Shehu Sani by buhariguy(m): 12:24am
Is ok
|Re: Why I Revealed How Much We Earn As Senators – Shehu Sani by CoolFreeday(m): 12:30am
What a country.
Legislature and judiciary are our major problem
|Re: Why I Revealed How Much We Earn As Senators – Shehu Sani by surgical: 5:42am
IamaNigerianGuy:The guy is sure kidding you,look at the fake cashivist he lined up, shows he is gullible
|Re: Why I Revealed How Much We Earn As Senators – Shehu Sani by MVLOX(m): 5:44am
deji17:
Thirded
|Re: Why I Revealed How Much We Earn As Senators – Shehu Sani by 99100(m): 6:40am
The senators earn #14.25M per month?
With some other benefits.
You see reasons why countries like Tanzania and Kenya are overtaking Nigeria.
Nigeria is a failed country.
|Re: Why I Revealed How Much We Earn As Senators – Shehu Sani by wristbangle(m): 6:52am
For these set of rogues earning illegal money which is 10,000% of your annual income, I now understand why they possess imbecilic attitude, utter foolish statement and spend money lavishly.
The masses suppose to give marching order for removal of these demons but hunger and frustration has weaken the citizens of this country. Hmmm
|Re: Why I Revealed How Much We Earn As Senators – Shehu Sani by Moreoffaith(m): 6:56am
And the minimum wages in my dear country is less than 20k.
You see why politicians kill each other .
|Re: Why I Revealed How Much We Earn As Senators – Shehu Sani by GOFRONT(m): 6:56am
That is why there is Hunger and hardship in da land
|Re: Why I Revealed How Much We Earn As Senators – Shehu Sani by muyibaba222(m): 7:13am
Where do we go from here? Revolution is the best
|Re: Why I Revealed How Much We Earn As Senators – Shehu Sani by Caustics: 8:32am
|Re: Why I Revealed How Much We Earn As Senators – Shehu Sani by LastSurvivor11: 8:37am
Hello Nigerians!!
Behold our problem..
The government is the masses problem..
|Re: Why I Revealed How Much We Earn As Senators – Shehu Sani by Wiseandtrue(f): 8:37am
deji17:It is indeed a moral issue! the senate is indeed very corrupt and Shehu has stood out!
This is what every sane Nigerians have being saying all along!
place everyone on this minimum wage they proposed for the masses and see if they will not come up with better laws that will be beneficial to everyone
The government keep saying that we should not give bribes but they give the highest!
Like it or not this side money is bribe and they know it!
Shehu has finally being bold to say it. I bless the womb that bore you.
Now that the cards has been laid on the table, where do we go from here
How do we stop this atrocities so that these revelation will not be a waste and can be fruitful
Shehu you need to go a step further
cc: shehu sani
