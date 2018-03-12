Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Why I Revealed How Much We Earn As Senators – Shehu Sani (9793 Views)

How Much Does The President Of Nigeria Earn As Salary? / Shehu Sani Reacts To Atiku's Resignation, Warns Buhari "Beware Of The Cabal" / Senators Shehu Sani, Hunkiyi Attacked By Thugs In Kaduna (PHOTOS) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Why I revealed how much we earn as senators – Shehu Sani

March 12, 2018



Kemi Busari



Shehu Sani, the Nigerian senator who revealed that he and his colleagues receive N13.5 million as running cost monthly, has explained why he exposed his colleagues.



Mr. Sani in an interview with BBC said the payment is a ‘moral issue.’



“I decided to burst it open. It was a moral issue,” he said.



He said that the National Assembly is being run with little accountability about how the money is spent.



He wants the illegal payment to be scrapped so that the legislative arm of government will be attractive only to people who can contribute ideas.



“The National Assembly is one of the most non-transparent organs of government. It pricked my conscience and I decided to burst the bubble and open the National Assembly to public scrutiny.



“If the expenses payment system was ended then parliament would only be attractive to people who contribute ideas,” he told BBC.



Mr. Sani had in an interview with TheNews revealed that he and his colleagues receive N13.5 million monthly as “running cost”, aside a N750, 000 monthly consolidated salary and allowances which they also receive.



Mr. Sani’s revelation is the first by a lawmaker from the Senate since the clamour by Nigerians for a full disclosure of lawmakers’ earnings.



The revelation has sparked widespread anger among Nigerians who had always criticised the lawmakers for arbitrarily allocating jumbo pay to themselves.



https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/261561-why-i-revealed-how-much-we-earn-as-senators-shehu-sani.html March 12, 2018Kemi BusariShehu Sani, the Nigerian senator who revealed that he and his colleagues receive N13.5 million as running cost monthly, has explained why he exposed his colleagues.Mr. Sani in an interview with BBC said the payment is a ‘moral issue.’“I decided to burst it open. It was a moral issue,” he said.He said that the National Assembly is being run with little accountability about how the money is spent.He wants the illegal payment to be scrapped so that the legislative arm of government will be attractive only to people who can contribute ideas.“The National Assembly is one of the most non-transparent organs of government. It pricked my conscience and I decided to burst the bubble and open the National Assembly to public scrutiny.“If the expenses payment system was ended then parliament would only be attractive to people who contribute ideas,” he told BBC.Mr. Sani had in an interview with TheNews revealed that he and his colleagues receive N13.5 million monthly as “running cost”, aside a N750, 000 monthly consolidated salary and allowances which they also receive.Mr. Sani’s revelation is the first by a lawmaker from the Senate since the clamour by Nigerians for a full disclosure of lawmakers’ earnings.The revelation has sparked widespread anger among Nigerians who had always criticised the lawmakers for arbitrarily allocating jumbo pay to themselves. 11 Likes 3 Shares

Bravo Sen. Shehu Sani. The then CBN Governor, now Emir of Kano said the Nigeria senate need to be scrapped as their consuming more than 25 % of our national income. The rogues almost eat him raw then.



#ScratchNationalAssembly 70 Likes 5 Shares

Senator Shehu Sani should be commended.. 78 Likes 2 Shares

deji17:

Senator Shehu Sani should be commended.. Seconded Seconded 56 Likes 2 Shares

In saner climes this selfless revelation by Sani is enough to start a revolution.



But no,Nigerians are docile and suffering from Stockholm syndrome.



A country that has the highest percentage of poor people on earth has the most expensive cost of government.



I am not wrong to have given up on Nigeria.



THE LAND OF THE RISING SUN MUST SET FORTH AT DAWN 68 Likes 3 Shares





deji17:

Senator Shehu Sani should be commended.. Walahi 7 Likes

After seeing that they won't allow him go to the Senate 2019 he wan pit sand for our distinguished senators garri 2 Likes 2 Shares

madridguy:

Walahi





Exactly!



It took a radical and an activist like Shehu Sani to expose the NASS. What stops people like the following from going to the Senate to replace the rogues they criticized everyday?



The Senate and the house of Assembly is too important to be left in the hands of Charlatans.



If they can't get their tickets from major parties like APC, PDP, APGA etc, they should go through smaller parties like Labour, KOWA and newly registered political parties



Jiti Ogunye, Yusuf Ali, Femi Falana, Itse Sagay, Debo Adeniran, Omoyele Sowore, Rudolph Okonkwo, Festus Keyamo, Charles Oputa aka Charlie Boy, Mr Monday Ubani etc.



And if indeed they are not pretenders and fake activist like Dino Melaiye, they should be able to reform this country from within. Exactly!It took a radical and an activist like Shehu Sani to expose the NASS. What stops people like the following from going to the Senate to replace the rogues they criticized everyday?The Senate and the house of Assembly is too important to be left in the hands of Charlatans.If they can't get their tickets from major parties like APC, PDP, APGA etc, they should go through smaller parties like Labour, KOWA and newly registered political partiesJiti Ogunye, Yusuf Ali, Femi Falana, Itse Sagay, Debo Adeniran, Omoyele Sowore, Rudolph Okonkwo, Festus Keyamo, Charles Oputa aka Charlie Boy, Mr Monday Ubani etc.And if indeed they are not pretenders and fake activist like Dino Melaiye, they should be able to reform this country from within. 4 Likes

That's 156 million annually, while some civil servants can not boost of 1/2 million annually. No wonder the country has remained stagnant since birth. 12 Likes 2 Shares

Chai Naija My Country My Moniker Says It All..



Meanwhile Yesterday I Went To A Yoruba Restaurant And Ordered For Pepper Soup

Infact To Cut The Long Story Short I Need A New Tongue.. 8 Likes 1 Share

deji17:





Exactly!



It took a radical and an activist like Shehu Sani to expose the NASS. What stops people like the following from going to the Senate to replace the rogues they criticized everyday?



The Senate and the house of Assembly is too important to be left in the hands of Charlatans.



If they can't get their tickets from major parties like APC, PDP, APGA etc, they should go through smaller parties like Labour, KOWA and newly registered political parties



Jiti Ogunye, Yusuf Ali, Femi Falana,Itse Sagay, Debo Adeniran, Omoyele Sowore, Rudolph Okonkwo, Festus Keyamo, Charles Oputa aka Charlie Boy, Mr Monday Ubani etc.



And if indeed they are not pretenders and fake activist like Dino Melaiye, they should be able to reform this country from within.

Are you kidding me ? Are you kidding me ? 3 Likes

That is why they are docile.



Bunch of wasted idiots. 4 Likes 1 Share

... I think it is high time we STAND UP FOR OUR RIGHT. 1 Like 1 Share



This is a rip off! Multiply the N648m by almost 500 then we shall spend almost half a trillion naira on federal legislators

I now know why Senator Sarai is still on that seat of Senate presidency. Only him could sign out N648m for a legislator .

This legislature is a liability on Nigeria.

Senator Melaye is using his 3rd class to earn billions. Wehdone It takes just 4 years for a Nigerian Senator/ House of Representatives member to make N648m!This is a rip off! Multiply the N648m by almost 500 then we shall spend almost half a trillion naira on federal legislatorsI now know why Senator Sarai is still on that seat of Senate presidency. Only him could sign out N648m for a legislator .This legislature is a liability on Nigeria.Senator Melaye is using his 3rd class to earn billions. Wehdone 6 Likes 1 Share

750000 is what percent of 13500000 - step by step solution



Simple and best practice solution for 750000 is what percent of 13500000. Check how easy it is, and learn it for the future. Our solution is simple, and easy to understand, so don`t hesitate to use it as a solution of your homework.



1. We assume, that the number 13500000 is 100% - because it's the output value of the task.

2. We assume, that x is the value we are looking for.

3. If 100% equals 13500000, so we can write it down as 100%=13500000.

4. We know, that x% equals 750000 of the output value, so we can write it down as x%=750000.

5. Now we have two simple equations: 1 Like

adecharly:

750000 is what percent of 13500000 - step by step solution



Simple and best practice solution for 750000 is what percent of 13500000. Check how easy it is, and learn it for the future. Our solution is simple, and easy to understand, so don`t hesitate to use it as a solution of your homework.



1. We assume, that the number 13500000 is 100% - because it's the output value of the task.

2. We assume, that x is the value we are looking for.

3. If 100% equals 13500000, so we can write it down as 100%=13500000.

4. We know, that x% equals 750000 of the output value, so we can write it down as x%=750000.

5. Now we have two simple equations:



750000 is what percent of 13500000 - step by step solution



Simple and best practice solution for 750000 is what percent of 13500000. Check how easy it is, and learn it for the future. Our solution is simple, and easy to understand, so don`t hesitate to use it as a solution of your homework.







1. We assume, that the number 13500000 is 100% - because it's the output value of the task.

2. We assume, that x is the value we are looking for.

3. If 100% equals 13500000, so we can write it down as 100%=13500000.

4. We know, that x% equals 750000 of the output value, so we can write it down as x%=750000.

5. Now we have two simple equations:

1) 100%=13500000

2) x%=750000

where left sides of both of them have the same units, and both right sides have the same units, so we can do something like that:

100%/x%=13500000/750000

6. Now we just have to solve the simple equation, and we will get the solution we are looking for.



7. Solution for 750000 is what percent of 13500000



100%/x%=13500000/750000

(100/x)*x=(13500000/750000)*x - we multiply both sides of the equation by x

100=18*x - we divide both sides of the equation by (18) to get x

100/18=x

5.5555555555556=x

x=5.5555555555556



now we have:

750000 is 5.5555555555556% of 13500000



(I am not a Mathematician o... Na Nigerian Govt. Make me turn to Google o...)



... I AM NOT UNDERSTANDING YET! 750000 is what percent of 13500000 - step by step solutionSimple and best practice solution for 750000 is what percent of 13500000. Check how easy it is, and learn it for the future. Our solution is simple, and easy to understand, so don`t hesitate to use it as a solution of your homework.1. We assume, that the number 13500000 is 100% - because it's the output value of the task.2. We assume, that x is the value we are looking for.3. If 100% equals 13500000, so we can write it down as 100%=13500000.4. We know, that x% equals 750000 of the output value, so we can write it down as x%=750000.5. Now we have two simple equations:1) 100%=135000002) x%=750000where left sides of both of them have the same units, and both right sides have the same units, so we can do something like that:100%/x%=13500000/7500006. Now we just have to solve the simple equation, and we will get the solution we are looking for.7. Solution for 750000 is what percent of 13500000100%/x%=13500000/750000(100/x)*x=(13500000/750000)*x - we multiply both sides of the equation by x100=18*x - we divide both sides of the equation by (18) to get x100/18=x5.5555555555556=xx=5.5555555555556now we have:750000 is 5.5555555555556% of 13500000(I am not a Mathematician o... Na Nigerian Govt. Make me turn to Google o...)... I AM NOT UNDERSTANDING YET! 2 Likes

Sen. Shehu the zoogerians you are fighting for do not worth it. They are too docile and cowardly to do anything about the Jumbo pay, they'll just go about their suffer-suffer lives and abandon you to pay a heavy price for trying to be a revolutionary. You'll then gnash your teeth and regret ever taking with them zoogerians when you could have remained silent and chop your own Jumbo pay peacefully. Just watch.. 4 Likes 1 Share

What is so special about making their seatings periodic to save money? Why can't just have their jobs and only meet when there is to be a seating?



Lot of them kuku go there to sleep, dream of millions and wake up to collect the millions naa ni.. 6 Likes

adecharly:





750000 is what percent of 13500000 - step by step solution



Simple and best practice solution for 750000 is what percent of 13500000. Check how easy it is, and learn it for the future. Our solution is simple, and easy to understand, so don`t hesitate to use it as a solution of your homework.







1. We assume, that the number 13500000 is 100% - because it's the output value of the task.

2. We assume, that x is the value we are looking for.

3. If 100% equals 13500000, so we can write it down as 100%=13500000.

4. We know, that x% equals 750000 of the output value, so we can write it down as x%=750000.

5. Now we have two simple equations:

1) 100%=13500000

2) x%=750000

where left sides of both of them have the same units, and both right sides have the same units, so we can do something like that:

100%/x%=13500000/750000

6. Now we just have to solve the simple equation, and we will get the solution we are looking for.



7. Solution for 750000 is what percent of 13500000



100%/x%=13500000/750000

(100/x)*x=(13500000/750000)*x - we multiply both sides of the equation by x

100=18*x - we divide both sides of the equation by (18) to get x

100/18=x

5.5555555555556=x

x=5.5555555555556



now we have:

750000 is 5.5555555555556% of 13500000



(I am not a Mathematician o... Na Nigerian Govt. Make me turn to Google o...)



... I AM NOT UNDERSTANDING YET!







13500000 is what percent of 750000 - step by step solution



Simple and best practice solution for 13500000 is what percent of 750000.



If it's not what You are looking for type in the calculator fields your own values, and You will get the solution.



To get the solution, we are looking for, we need to point out what we know.



1. We assume, that the number 750000 is 100% - because it's the output value of the task.

2. We assume, that x is the value we are looking for.

3. If 100% equals 750000, so we can write it down as 100%=750000.

4. We know, that x% equals 13500000 of the output value, so we can write it down as x%=13500000.

5. Now we have two simple equations:

1) 100%=750000

2) x%=13500000

where left sides of both of them have the same units, and both right sides have the same units, so we can do something like that:

100%/x%=750000/13500000

6. Now we just have to solve the simple equation, and we will get the solution we are looking for.



7. Solution for 13500000 is what percent of 750000



100%/x%=750000/13500000

(100/x)*x=(750000/13500000)*x - we multiply both sides of the equation by x

100=0.055555555555556*x - we divide both sides of the equation by (0.055555555555556) to get x

100/0.055555555555556=x

1800=x

x=1800



now we have:

13500000 is 1800% of 750000



Nigeria is in REAL TROUBLE. Simple and best practice solution for 13500000 is what percent of 750000.If it's not what You are looking for type in the calculator fields your own values, and You will get the solution.To get the solution, we are looking for, we need to point out what we know.1. We assume, that the number 750000 is 100% - because it's the output value of the task.2. We assume, that x is the value we are looking for.3. If 100% equals 750000, so we can write it down as 100%=750000.4. We know, that x% equals 13500000 of the output value, so we can write it down as x%=13500000.5. Now we have two simple equations:1) 100%=7500002) x%=13500000where left sides of both of them have the same units, and both right sides have the same units, so we can do something like that:100%/x%=750000/135000006. Now we just have to solve the simple equation, and we will get the solution we are looking for.7. Solution for 13500000 is what percent of 750000100%/x%=750000/13500000(100/x)*x=(750000/13500000)*x - we multiply both sides of the equation by x100=0.055555555555556*x - we divide both sides of the equation by (0.055555555555556) to get x100/0.055555555555556=x1800=xx=1800Nigeria is in REAL TROUBLE. 3 Likes

Is ok

What a country.



Legislature and judiciary are our major problem 1 Like

IamaNigerianGuy:





Are you kidding me ? The guy is sure kidding you,look at the fake cashivist he lined up, shows he is gullible The guy is sure kidding you,look at the fake cashivist he lined up, shows he is gullible

deji17:

Senator Shehu Sani should be commended..

Thirded Thirded

The senators earn #14.25M per month?

With some other benefits.



You see reasons why countries like Tanzania and Kenya are overtaking Nigeria.



Nigeria is a failed country. 4 Likes

For these set of rogues earning illegal money which is 10,000% of your annual income, I now understand why they possess imbecilic attitude, utter foolish statement and spend money lavishly.



The masses suppose to give marching order for removal of these demons but hunger and frustration has weaken the citizens of this country. Hmmm 1 Like

And the minimum wages in my dear country is less than 20k.



You see why politicians kill each other .

That is why there is Hunger and hardship in da land 1 Like

Where do we go from here? Revolution is the best

Hello Nigerians!!





Behold our problem..

The government is the masses problem..