₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,974,103 members, 4,131,240 topics. Date: Tuesday, 13 March 2018 at 09:29 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Why Ladies Love Guys Who Have Cars (2446 Views)
10 Ways To Spot Guys Who Have No Girlfriends / I'm So Ashamed Of Guys Who Do This..... / Ladies, What Is Your Take On Jobless Guys Who Chase You? (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Why Ladies Love Guys Who Have Cars by AutoJoshNG: 6:49am
Just exactly the same way ladies tend to get into guys with huge level of confidence, healthy beards and strong muscles, that’s just the same way they love guys with cars.
The cost of the car determines the level to which they would be so much over him, regardless of his age. Being in possession of a car is seen as a typical symbol of status, power and influence, and these are some of those things every Lady wants in her man.
Although, ladies take self-confidence as an integral feature every man should possess when trying to pick them up. Since there is no constant measure for the level of confidence, therefore, ladies decide what makes a man really confident; which is basically material things (cars inclusive).
Another reason why ladies love men who have cars is due to the questions they answer from fellow ladies whenever any of them brings up gist about her man. Basically, one of the first questions that is being asked is “what car does he have?” Ladies believe the cost of maintaining a car is really expensive, thinking of refueling the car from time to time, and other maintenance embedded around owning a car; obviously, no poor man would ever want to own a car except he wants to go bankrupt.
And lastly, ladies always want to be sure of the fact that, dating a guy that owns a car saves them the stress of hopping from one bus or bike. They want to be transported on a seat that gives them comfort while listening to any song of their choice with the volume being increased to their desire. Everyone loves the feeling of a King or Queen.
Ladies in house, can you date a guy that does not own a car?
Tell us in the comment section.
https://autojosh.com/why-ladies-love-guys-who-have-cars/
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Why Ladies Love Guys Who Have Cars by EvilChild: 6:53am
Just watch how broke guys especially from the SW and SE rushed into this thread to bash ladies who fancy guys with cars.
I'll say this again, a broke doesn't deserve a pussy, man you gotta go hustle and try to look good with a beautiful mob.
You can't be trekking under this sun in Nigeria and Tomorrow me and you go dey drag one girl.
Hustle and get yourself the required sh1t that'd make you a man..
All these guys staying 24/7 in the bet house always shouting 1 away 2 home ask yourself is this how you intend having a family under your care?
Go out and chase the money and stop being an idiot.
.
Nothing for BROKE GUYS!!!
6 Likes
|Re: Why Ladies Love Guys Who Have Cars by ameri9ja: 6:56am
But Buhari, why?!
|Re: Why Ladies Love Guys Who Have Cars by kokozain(m): 6:56am
Everyone in this life wants comfort. So I wouldn't blame them.
2 Likes
|Re: Why Ladies Love Guys Who Have Cars by midolian(m): 6:58am
The answer is simply comfort..
2 Likes
|Re: Why Ladies Love Guys Who Have Cars by midolian(m): 7:02am
EvilChild:Abeegi kip shut!
Of course, a broke man will fight for himself cos there is defin8ly a pussy for him. You sound as if you you dont fall within the class of the broke ones..it has been proven scientifically that most of the people who want the world to feel they are rich are actually drowning in poverty.
Social media na bastard!
14 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Why Ladies Love Guys Who Have Cars by PapaNnamdi: 7:05am
EvilChild:
An empty head is a burden to the neck,
Just so u can have small sense this week from me for free sir down and think of this wise saying from papannamdi - "when u boast of having a loaf, knw that there is somebody else with a bakery sitting quietly and mindin his business"
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Why Ladies Love Guys Who Have Cars by MhizzAJ(f): 7:07am
Who has time to be trekking with a guy upandan not in a country like Nigeria
I'm kinda attracted to guys that drive,i rarely date carless guys...I like to be comfortable at all times
**Poverty will not kill some men in Nigeria,what's the big deal about owning a car and they are just ranting all over the thread because they can't afford a bicycle**
No lady should ever date a broke guy especially those that have degree in trekking and jumping okada...It's an error,they will frustrate your life with the kind of mentality they have
1 Like
|Re: Why Ladies Love Guys Who Have Cars by PapaNnamdi: 7:08am
midolian:
Uppercut
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Why Ladies Love Guys Who Have Cars by midolian(m): 7:08am
PapaNnamdi:dont be fooled by his rant brother, he might not even have a loaf..i know his likes
2 Likes
|Re: Why Ladies Love Guys Who Have Cars by EvilChild: 7:09am
midolian:I left my comfort zone (parents home) at age 14, I went into the street.
I don't blame you kiddo, keep crying at any slight opportunity for your parents to provide you with whatever you need.
Keep consoling yourself with the "Every hustler have a pay day" adage while sitting at home eating mama thank you.
Mai only sympathy goes to all these girls who offer their dignity to these bet9ja broke kids.
.
I won't tell you how old I'm now but I'm proud to say I got 2 classic rides and one almost completed apartment in Enugu state.
I repeat, Nothing for BROKE GUYS!
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Why Ladies Love Guys Who Have Cars by Preshy561(f): 7:10am
everybody likes better thing....
|Re: Why Ladies Love Guys Who Have Cars by EvilChild: 7:11am
One thing about these Nigerians broke asses is that they see everyone who converse with them online as broke people too..
Shame on you all!
|Re: Why Ladies Love Guys Who Have Cars by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 7:12am
Scorching sun? Easier to just sit in d car than dragging your gown up to climb Okada
|Re: Why Ladies Love Guys Who Have Cars by XhosaNostra(f): 7:14am
There's also something very attractive about watching a guy take control over a car.
I don't mind if a guy doesn't have a car, I just like to know if he can drive. For some reason I don't like guys who can't drive. Can't drive? You're one level below useless, Miss Daisy
2 Likes
|Re: Why Ladies Love Guys Who Have Cars by MhizzAJ(f): 7:19am
EvilChild:
I am with you on this
Nothing for broke guys
1 Like
|Re: Why Ladies Love Guys Who Have Cars by medexico(m): 7:20am
They wan turn you to their personal driver
|Re: Why Ladies Love Guys Who Have Cars by Sunexy(m): 7:20am
I think it's only naija gals that obviously can't hide their feelings for men with cars..I don't think it's so in developed countries where they see car as a norm..so I don't really blame them
1 Like
|Re: Why Ladies Love Guys Who Have Cars by Chikita66(f): 7:25am
Who no like front seat, abeg leave matter .
|Re: Why Ladies Love Guys Who Have Cars by greiboy(m): 7:54am
See broke ladies gloating all over the thread like they just hit a jackpot or just won a fortune
No bleeping condition is permanent.
A broke guy can get car tomorrow and a guy with a car can loose his car tomorrow
A car shouldn't be a criteria to date a guy, his future ambitions should be
4 Likes
|Re: Why Ladies Love Guys Who Have Cars by Fadiga24(m): 7:58am
Broke hungry ladies who can't afford a car are yabbing about trekking under the sun if na me na dry throat go kill una
2 Likes
|Re: Why Ladies Love Guys Who Have Cars by Neurotika: 8:03am
If your total bank balance isn't upto atleast four times of the price of whatever you are purchasing, you are financially ignorant. Don't do anything to impress anyone. Chase money and money only and other things will be added unto you....
2 Likes
|Re: Why Ladies Love Guys Who Have Cars by crismark(m): 8:05am
i no see dis tin as thread 4 broke guys...
its obviously a thread 4 broke girls whose families re under a poverty spell...
una nor fit work buy motor, na to kon start to pour una frustration on guys 4 dis thread...
brainless set of beings..
2 Likes
|Re: Why Ladies Love Guys Who Have Cars by lefulefu(m): 8:09am
If the lady is a car owner herself she might not really be impressed with a guy that rides a car
1 Like
|Re: Why Ladies Love Guys Who Have Cars by lefulefu(m): 8:11am
midolian:oil dey ur head
gbam!
1 Like
|Re: Why Ladies Love Guys Who Have Cars by comshots(m): 8:12am
If every guy owns a car Lagos will be traffic congested.Btw,car is not meant for showoff,it is made for quick movement from one place to another
EvilChild:
1 Like
|Re: Why Ladies Love Guys Who Have Cars by lefulefu(m): 8:13am
MhizzAJ:una fit hustle bike na or keke
|Re: Why Ladies Love Guys Who Have Cars by comshots(m): 8:16am
Can't you buy one for your boyfriend?After you enter your supposed boyfriend car what did you gain?
MhizzAJ:
|Re: Why Ladies Love Guys Who Have Cars by CeeJay9ja(m): 8:18am
Comfort... especially when they dont have theirs
|Re: Why Ladies Love Guys Who Have Cars by Preshy561(f): 8:19am
greiboy:lool..I hear, ,I love listening to sermons like this
|Re: Why Ladies Love Guys Who Have Cars by lefulefu(m): 8:20am
Sunexy:understand nigeria is poverty ridden ..if u own a car u regarded as a man of affluence but like i said b4,there are ladies who own their own cars so they might not really be impressed if u ride a car.
|Re: Why Ladies Love Guys Who Have Cars by Lionessza(f): 8:21am
XhosaNostra:
LOL. I feel you there . He must not have a deep voice, dress nicely , have manly features on top of that , or I might just lose my virginity to him before marriage .
1 Like
Who Shows Love- Human Or Divine? / Prejudiced African Girls / Does True Love Still Exist
Viewing this topic: invectives(m), kuma007(m), Spydarboy(m), pelvicky(m), GoldPencil, eyickson(m), Ambjob, WhoBeThisMan, Emman8(m), Callmehiyce(m), Chiefcook, nativedoctor(m), MarineOne, Pennykeyz(m), Bsideboi(m), emma3shaka, dirtyhokage(m), cocoon(m), InspiredMe007, Audu2008, IamKingz(m), slyd90(m), Albion05, Apogee4(m), reeechy, 360great(m), dungas30(m), ade285(m), obegiri, ChocolateBunny, raysville(m), Teeboi56, BrutalJab, freezy(m), adslipps, lloydpras, kokozain(m), gab234, martineverest(m), dommyini, Annnonymous, ourema(f), zubym2(m), jurjur, Malquisoft(m), hedonistic, donsheva, Thoniameek(f), kalan, joelyusuf(m), niyogeol(m), emperormossad(m), MidastouchOil, Pharrel22(m), johncesc04(m), safetyInspector(m), mrpeter010(m), elougo(m), BlackManta(m), selfemployed(m), MYDEBBY(m), claremont(m), beejayphako(m), bigblackbooty(f), vert007, WEIRDPC(m), Pridestorm, gbalor, noel76(m), xpressng(m), cana882(m), hillarioux, emaopel, charlieu, ORI1(m), Agbaletu, Worldbest281, debrand, ZACHIE, Osaib, Hornaolapoh, divicoded, Jig5aw(f), Joejonah(m), damtan, pheonixdld2(m), Rawlings120(m), AlexVercetti(m), Emmycul247, kolado(m), kay29000(m), bukass, nsien1(m), WestGodspower(m), debonairprinx(m), b0rn2fuck(m), Mhizrohzz(f), Hollarsbaba, 2ng2ng(m), mrlaw93(m), vncntluv(m), okejoshua2201(m), olasubomi007(m), daxxle, Chikebrain, baaayloe(m), latiana(f), sweetkev(m), Empiano, FrancisDozie, donphilopus, EsotericMonk, Luukasz(m), DarkMagic(m), rekeson, hubtiva, mastercee(m), Princecanada, Evablizin(f), Neil0072009(m), nathanomochi(m), ArcSEMPECJ(m), Infiniteee, xanderj22(m), EZINNE1759(f), Yinkwamo(m), brownhawk, MrRichy(m), akiinzz, shawwal1(m), Physika(m), kamsibabylove(f), alBHAGDADI, GEEBITE, colinraph(m), klasys(m), meeky007(m), amtheone(m), ElFabchuks(m), beejtee, mikebabs101, tropaz(m), Igyeseh(m), correctguy101(m), nameo, marvin906(m), Stephandeswardt, onehouse(m), abbeYhart(m), andyoruma, lilmonarch, Ikonz(m), 1guests, happney65, Nnamaka1, Boluyong1, Jac007(m), BanevsJoker(m), segzybam(m), givaunchy, dejiokiri(m), icekalito(m), Finestorg(m), Bobby4090, shugarken(m), Futureschool(m), Misslynx(f), Bathuayi(m), eistien(m), PqsMike, Dayg88(m), Preshy561(f), Ugo4hotish(m), Swissheart(f), Grupo(m), Kaygee10, IamAirforce1, andrew444(m), LegendsCoded(m), Timbi, whisper2esi(m), Kedonojo(m), greiboy(m), bettercreature(m), GreenMavro, dohhnutt1(m), tahoe(m), obongitiad(m), osuofia2(m), Abaasit4real(m), lambinkin, greenlegs(m), frikpus, Myhn, Ilasan, Sadiqullahi(m), olisachris, mrphysics(m), theblessings, Purewatermeji(m), chavad, Bbbbbbbbbbbb, damola1, Dappertwayne, duroc(m), achp(m), Gangster1ms, ebukaka12(m), Germandude, Sunnysteve009(m), johnstin(m), Mcanie, weezii(m), Nancy2018(f), Ekendu1, tetengi4life(m), Detailnews, thierry14(m), topgun98, vickzie(m), DammyGbade(m), Donjasdeblest(m), farady, Rolandken(m), Brendaniel, viver1, ruffDiamond, Salarys(m), Kaydyboy(m), Abee79, VIPERVENOM(m), Riptider(m), ableguy(m), hooyey(m), PcashMojo(m), mixter(m), lazeal, hydrazone, compunigeria, ihimiray(m), Regiikem, diportivo, lefulefu(m), Ralphjoe(m), ola2033, DonPiiko, Wealth7(m), essienasuquo, STIdesyns(m), chaliebee(m), euwajeh(m), ala234crity(m) and 274 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 27