The cost of the car determines the level to which they would be so much over him, regardless of his age. Being in possession of a car is seen as a typical symbol of status, power and influence, and these are some of those things every Lady wants in her man.



Although, ladies take self-confidence as an integral feature every man should possess when trying to pick them up. Since there is no constant measure for the level of confidence, therefore, ladies decide what makes a man really confident; which is basically material things (cars inclusive).



Another reason why ladies love men who have cars is due to the questions they answer from fellow ladies whenever any of them brings up gist about her man. Basically, one of the first questions that is being asked is “what car does he have?” Ladies believe the cost of maintaining a car is really expensive, thinking of refueling the car from time to time, and other maintenance embedded around owning a car; obviously, no poor man would ever want to own a car except he wants to go bankrupt.



And lastly, ladies always want to be sure of the fact that, dating a guy that owns a car saves them the stress of hopping from one bus or bike. They want to be transported on a seat that gives them comfort while listening to any song of their choice with the volume being increased to their desire. Everyone loves the feeling of a King or Queen.



Ladies in house, can you date a guy that does not own a car?



Tell us in the comment section.



Just watch how broke guys especially from the SW and SE rushed into this thread to bash ladies who fancy guys with cars.

I'll say this again, a broke doesn't deserve a pussy, man you gotta go hustle and try to look good with a beautiful mob.

You can't be trekking under this sun in Nigeria and Tomorrow me and you go dey drag one girl.

Hustle and get yourself the required sh1t that'd make you a man..

All these guys staying 24/7 in the bet house always shouting 1 away 2 home ask yourself is this how you intend having a family under your care?

Go out and chase the money and stop being an idiot.

Nothing for BROKE GUYS!!! 6 Likes

But Buhari, why?!

Everyone in this life wants comfort. So I wouldn't blame them. 2 Likes

The answer is simply comfort.. 2 Likes

Of course, a broke man will fight for himself cos there is defin8ly a pussy for him. You sound as if you you dont fall within the class of the broke ones..it has been proven scientifically that most of the people who want the world to feel they are rich are actually drowning in poverty.



Social media na bastard! Abeegi kip shut!Of course, a broke man will fight for himself cos there is defin8ly a pussy for him. You sound as if you you dont fall within the class of the broke ones..it has been proven scientifically that most of the people who want the world to feel they are rich are actually drowning in poverty.Social media na bastard! 14 Likes 2 Shares

An empty head is a burden to the neck,

Just so u can have small sense this week from me for free sir down and think of this wise saying from papannamdi - "when u boast of having a loaf, knw that there is somebody else with a bakery sitting quietly and mindin his business" An empty head is a burden to the neck,Just so u can have small sense this week from me for free sir down and think of this wise saying from papannamdi - "when u boast of having a loaf, knw that there is somebody else with a bakery sitting quietly and mindin his business" 5 Likes 1 Share

Who has time to be trekking with a guy upandan not in a country like Nigeria



I'm kinda attracted to guys that drive,i rarely date carless guys...I like to be comfortable at all times



**Poverty will not kill some men in Nigeria,what's the big deal about owning a car and they are just ranting all over the thread because they can't afford a bicycle**



No lady should ever date a broke guy especially those that have degree in trekking and jumping okada...It's an error,they will frustrate your life with the kind of mentality they have 1 Like

Abeegi kip shut!



Of course, a broke man will fight for himself cos there is defin8ly a pussy for him. You sound as if you you dont fall within the class of the broke ones..it has been proven lalastically that most of the people who wants the world to feel they are rich are actually struggling with poverty.



Social media na bastard!



Uppercut Uppercut 1 Like 1 Share

An empty head is a burden to the neck,

Just so u can have small sense this week from me for free sir down and think of this wise saying from papannamdi - "when u boast of having a loaf, knw that there is somebody else with a bakery sitting quietly and mindin his business" dont be fooled by his rant brother, he might not even have a loaf..i know his likes dont be fooled by his rant brother, he might not even have a loaf..i know his likes 2 Likes

Abeegi kip shut!



Of course, a broke man will fight for himself cos there is defin8ly a pussy for him. Funny how you sound as if you you dont fall within the class of the broke ones.



Social media na bastard! I left my comfort zone (parents home) at age 14, I went into the street.

I don't blame you kiddo, keep crying at any slight opportunity for your parents to provide you with whatever you need.

Keep consoling yourself with the "Every hustler have a pay day" adage while sitting at home eating mama thank you.

Mai only sympathy goes to all these girls who offer their dignity to these bet9ja broke kids.

I won't tell you how old I'm now but I'm proud to say I got 2 classic rides and one almost completed apartment in Enugu state.

I repeat, Nothing for BROKE GUYS! I left my comfort zone (parents home) at age 14, I went into the street.I don't blame you kiddo, keep crying at any slight opportunity for your parents to provide you with whatever you need.Keep consoling yourself with the "Every hustler have a pay day" adage while sitting at home eating mama thank you.Mai only sympathy goes to all these girls who offer their dignity to these bet9ja broke kids.I won't tell you how old I'm now but I'm proud to say I got 2 classic rides and one almost completed apartment in Enugu state.I repeat, Nothing for BROKE GUYS! 3 Likes 1 Share

everybody likes better thing....

One thing about these Nigerians broke asses is that they see everyone who converse with them online as broke people too..

Shame on you all!

Scorching sun? Easier to just sit in d car than dragging your gown up to climb Okada



I don't mind if a guy doesn't have a car, I just like to know if he can drive. For some reason I don't like guys who can't drive. Can't drive? You're one level below useless, Miss Daisy There's also something very attractive about watching a guy take control over a car.I don't mind if a guy doesn't have a car, I just like to know if he can drive. For some reason I don't like guys who can't drive. Can't drive? You're one level below useless, Miss Daisy 2 Likes

I am with you on this

Nothing for broke guys I am with you on thisNothing for broke guys 1 Like

They wan turn you to their personal driver

I think it's only naija gals that obviously can't hide their feelings for men with cars..I don't think it's so in developed countries where they see car as a norm..so I don't really blame them 1 Like

. Who no like front seat, abeg leave matter





No bleeping condition is permanent.



A broke guy can get car tomorrow and a guy with a car can loose his car tomorrow



A car shouldn't be a criteria to date a guy, his future ambitions should be See broke ladies gloating all over the thread like they just hit a jackpot or just won a fortuneNo bleeping condition is permanent.A broke guy can get car tomorrow and a guy with a car can loose his car tomorrowA car shouldn't be a criteria to date a guy, his future ambitions should be 4 Likes

Broke hungry ladies who can't afford a car are yabbing about trekking under the sun if na me na dry throat go kill una 2 Likes

If your total bank balance isn't upto atleast four times of the price of whatever you are purchasing, you are financially ignorant. Don't do anything to impress anyone. Chase money and money only and other things will be added unto you.... 2 Likes

i no see dis tin as thread 4 broke guys...



its obviously a thread 4 broke girls whose families re under a poverty spell...



una nor fit work buy motor, na to kon start to pour una frustration on guys 4 dis thread...



brainless set of beings.. 2 Likes

If the lady is a car owner herself she might not really be impressed with a guy that rides a car 1 Like

Abeegi kip shut!



Of course, a broke man will fight for himself cos there is defin8ly a pussy for him. You sound as if you you dont fall within the class of the broke ones..it has been proven scientifically that most of the people who want the world to feel they are rich are actually drowning in poverty.



Social media na bastard! oil dey ur head

gbam! oil dey ur headgbam! 1 Like

Who has time to be trekking with a guy upandan not in a country like Nigeria



I'm kinda attracted to guys that drive,i rarely date carless guys...I like to be comfortable at all times

una fit hustle bike na or keke una fit hustle bike na or keke

Who has time to be trekking with a guy upandan not in a country like Nigeria



I'm kinda attracted to guys that drive,i rarely date carless guys...I like to be comfortable at all times

Can't you buy one for your boyfriend?After you enter your supposed boyfriend car what did you gain?

Comfort... especially when they dont have theirs

See broke ladies gloating all over the thread like they just hit a jackpot or just won a fortune



No bleeping condition is permanent.



A broke guy can get car tomorrow and a guy with a car can loose his car tomorrow



A car shouldn't be a criteria to date a guy, his future ambitions should be lool..I hear, ,I love listening to sermons like this lool..I hear, ,I love listening to sermons like this

I think it's only naija gals that obviously can't hide their feelings for men with cars..I don't think it's so in developed countries where they see car as a norm..so I don't really blame them understand nigeria is poverty ridden ..if u own a car u regarded as a man of affluence but like i said b4,there are ladies who own their own cars so they might not really be impressed if u ride a car. understand nigeria is poverty ridden..if u own a car u regarded as a man of affluence but like i said b4,there are ladies who own their own cars so they might not really be impressed if u ride a car.