"It breaks my heart to read over the Internet the several cases of Rape of minors and young ladies. Situations like these gave birth to my passion to fight against this inhumanity to man. Where are going to? Tears run down my eyes when I hear these sad stories and the pains these little girls tend to live with forever. Though, Rape can be either way, but cases of underaged ladies are becoming prevelent by the day.



It beats my imagination why a 31 year old man in Bayalsa state will Rape a young girl of 9 year? What a wicked world and diabolic act? The man was said to have lured the minor with N20 as ‎reported yesterday. This act must be discouraged, it is not only babaric but also dehumanizing and trumatic to the victims.



I Mary Timms is calling on the Government to fight for its citizens by way of protecting them more with the help of security agencies. While our celebrities should lend their voices with their influence and platforms as we join hands to fight this stigmatic scourge. Our NGO - Mary Timms Foundation has launched out this fight against Rape, and I and my team will stop at noting to ensure we put a stop to it with much awareness campaign and fruitful working relationship with security agencies in different parts of the Nigeria and in diaspora."

John Grisham's 'A Time to kill' comes to mind

This guy should be castrated ASAP. 2 Likes 1 Share

Ovoko! Kill him

The man should be castrated The man should be castrated 1 Like

Na wah

Though I don't support jungle justice but in this case, burning this idiot is the best justice. That little girl will be traumatised and won't forget what happened easily. If anyone try this with my child, I swear I will stab the person and watch him die in my front.

Her heart was not broken when a 20yr old shot and killed 20 children in Sandy Hook Elementary School right there in the USA where she lives. Or when a teenager killed 3 and injured 2 in Ohio. Or after several other mass shootings in theatres and schools. It is what is happening in far away Nigeria that is breaking her heart.

She should go and sit somewhere with her NGO that is only interested in scamming government and rich citizens under the pretence of helping out the less privileged. 2 Likes

There is no excuse for rape!





But older women, please stop hoarding your kpekus.



Preek no dey get conscience!



Demand is now more than supply. 1 Like

i don't even know what to say again jor

31yr old raping a child



John Grisham's 'A Time to kill' comes to mind

These guys deserve jungle justice atimes

Joystick Jungle Justice... (JJJ) Joystick Jungle Justice... (JJJ)

31yr old raping a child

John Grisham's 'A Time to kill' comes to mind These guys deserve jungle justice atimes One of my best John's novel. A sweet way to revenge is what the little girl's dad did at the court premises! One of my best John's novel. A sweet way to revenge is what the little girl's dad did at the court premises!

FTC.

dedicated to all rapists that are near life imprisonment.

Should I send my account number?

Konji and man 7&8.

Sorry

bros see my country... i just taya bros see my country... i just taya

FTC. dedicated to all rapists that are near life imprisonment. Should I send my account number? Konji and man 7&8.

kilode? kilode? 1 Like

Same old same old

"Models" who are in reality hoes using sad incidents to manipulate the gullible and get more free attention to herself. I'll bet my balls her "foundation" would be as useful as Mary Kay on a 113 year old grandma... Utterly Useless! It's the same poo over and over... Africans manipulating Africans.





The man deserves to be killed very slowly tho

Same old same old

"Models" who are in reality hoes using sad incidents to manipulate the gullible and get more free attention to herself. I'll bet my balls her "foundation" would be as useful as Mary Kay on a 113 year old grandma... Utterly Useless! It's the same poo over and over... Africans manipulating Africans.





The man deserves to be killed very slowly tho my thoughts exactly. my thoughts exactly.

worse cases happen in the USA... this one I'd looking for some attention... and that guy should be hanged by his balls..bàstard

na wao, this is disheartening when you can get a matured nunu for a price of bread.

Can they please sign a law that declares castration as the penalty for rape?

complete dog in form of a man, let the law do the needful. abey no corner corner justice.

There is no excuse for rape!





But older women, please stop hoarding your kpekus.



Preek no dey get conscience!



Demand is now more than supply.

are you daft or incredibly stupid?



are you daft or incredibly stupid?

There is no excuse for rape!





But older women, please stop hoarding your kpekus.



Preek no dey get conscience!



Demand is now more than supply.



are you sure you have sense?? are you sure you have sense??

Animal... bastard. But hey... I just wish him to be a$$-raped every single night for years he is to spend in kirikiri.