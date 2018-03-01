₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Mary Timms Heartbroken Over Rape Of 9-Year-Old Girl In Bayelsa, Speaks Out! by AlexReports(m): 8:18am
Following the story online about a 31 year old man raping a small girl of 9 years, US based Nigeria model and Founder of Mary Timms Foundation has reacted over the incidence.
Read below:
"It breaks my heart to read over the Internet the several cases of Rape of minors and young ladies. Situations like these gave birth to my passion to fight against this inhumanity to man. Where are going to? Tears run down my eyes when I hear these sad stories and the pains these little girls tend to live with forever. Though, Rape can be either way, but cases of underaged ladies are becoming prevelent by the day.
It beats my imagination why a 31 year old man in Bayalsa state will Rape a young girl of 9 year? What a wicked world and diabolic act? The man was said to have lured the minor with N20 as reported yesterday. This act must be discouraged, it is not only babaric but also dehumanizing and trumatic to the victims.
I Mary Timms is calling on the Government to fight for its citizens by way of protecting them more with the help of security agencies. While our celebrities should lend their voices with their influence and platforms as we join hands to fight this stigmatic scourge. Our NGO - Mary Timms Foundation has launched out this fight against Rape, and I and my team will stop at noting to ensure we put a stop to it with much awareness campaign and fruitful working relationship with security agencies in different parts of the Nigeria and in diaspora."
|Re: Mary Timms Heartbroken Over Rape Of 9-Year-Old Girl In Bayelsa, Speaks Out! by AlexReports(m): 8:19am
|Re: Mary Timms Heartbroken Over Rape Of 9-Year-Old Girl In Bayelsa, Speaks Out! by sinaj(f): 8:29am
31yr old raping a child
John Grisham's 'A Time to kill' comes to mind
These guys deserve jungle justice atimes
|Re: Mary Timms Heartbroken Over Rape Of 9-Year-Old Girl In Bayelsa, Speaks Out! by ikombe: 3:03pm
|Re: Mary Timms Heartbroken Over Rape Of 9-Year-Old Girl In Bayelsa, Speaks Out! by modelmike7(m): 3:03pm
This guy should be castrated ASAP.
|Re: Mary Timms Heartbroken Over Rape Of 9-Year-Old Girl In Bayelsa, Speaks Out! by ELgordo(m): 3:04pm
Ovoko! Kill him
|Re: Mary Timms Heartbroken Over Rape Of 9-Year-Old Girl In Bayelsa, Speaks Out! by free2ryhme: 3:04pm
AlexReports:
The man should be castrated
|Re: Mary Timms Heartbroken Over Rape Of 9-Year-Old Girl In Bayelsa, Speaks Out! by ojmaroni247(m): 3:04pm
Na wah
|Re: Mary Timms Heartbroken Over Rape Of 9-Year-Old Girl In Bayelsa, Speaks Out! by Xcelinteriors(f): 3:04pm
Though I don't support jungle justice but in this case, burning this idiot is the best justice. That little girl will be traumatised and won't forget what happened easily. If anyone try this with my child, I swear I will stab the person and watch him die in my front.
|Re: Mary Timms Heartbroken Over Rape Of 9-Year-Old Girl In Bayelsa, Speaks Out! by thesicilian: 3:04pm
Her heart was not broken when a 20yr old shot and killed 20 children in Sandy Hook Elementary School right there in the USA where she lives. Or when a teenager killed 3 and injured 2 in Ohio. Or after several other mass shootings in theatres and schools. It is what is happening in far away Nigeria that is breaking her heart.
She should go and sit somewhere with her NGO that is only interested in scamming government and rich citizens under the pretence of helping out the less privileged.
|Re: Mary Timms Heartbroken Over Rape Of 9-Year-Old Girl In Bayelsa, Speaks Out! by TarOrfeek: 3:05pm
There is no excuse for rape!
But older women, please stop hoarding your kpekus.
Preek no dey get conscience!
Demand is now more than supply.
|Re: Mary Timms Heartbroken Over Rape Of 9-Year-Old Girl In Bayelsa, Speaks Out! by iamtardey(m): 3:05pm
i don't even know what to say again jor
|Re: Mary Timms Heartbroken Over Rape Of 9-Year-Old Girl In Bayelsa, Speaks Out! by KinzyeWriter(m): 3:05pm
sinaj:
Joystick Jungle Justice... (JJJ)
|Re: Mary Timms Heartbroken Over Rape Of 9-Year-Old Girl In Bayelsa, Speaks Out! by modelmike7(m): 3:06pm
sinaj:One of my best John's novel. A sweet way to revenge is what the little girl's dad did at the court premises!
|Re: Mary Timms Heartbroken Over Rape Of 9-Year-Old Girl In Bayelsa, Speaks Out! by nnaeyes6: 3:06pm
FTC.
dedicated to all rapists that are near life imprisonment.
Should I send my account number?
Konji and man 7&8.
|Re: Mary Timms Heartbroken Over Rape Of 9-Year-Old Girl In Bayelsa, Speaks Out! by greenerland: 3:06pm
Sorry
|Re: Mary Timms Heartbroken Over Rape Of 9-Year-Old Girl In Bayelsa, Speaks Out! by iamtardey(m): 3:07pm
ikombe:
bros see my country... i just taya
|Re: Mary Timms Heartbroken Over Rape Of 9-Year-Old Girl In Bayelsa, Speaks Out! by iamtardey(m): 3:08pm
nnaeyes6:
kilode?
|Re: Mary Timms Heartbroken Over Rape Of 9-Year-Old Girl In Bayelsa, Speaks Out! by Outofsync(m): 3:09pm
Same old same old
"Models" who are in reality hoes using sad incidents to manipulate the gullible and get more free attention to herself. I'll bet my balls her "foundation" would be as useful as Mary Kay on a 113 year old grandma... Utterly Useless! It's the same poo over and over... Africans manipulating Africans.
The man deserves to be killed very slowly tho
|Re: Mary Timms Heartbroken Over Rape Of 9-Year-Old Girl In Bayelsa, Speaks Out! by thesicilian: 3:29pm
Outofsync:my thoughts exactly.
|Re: Mary Timms Heartbroken Over Rape Of 9-Year-Old Girl In Bayelsa, Speaks Out! by kygo(m): 3:43pm
worse cases happen in the USA... this one I'd looking for some attention... and that guy should be hanged by his balls..bàstard
|Re: Mary Timms Heartbroken Over Rape Of 9-Year-Old Girl In Bayelsa, Speaks Out! by GuntersChain(m): 3:46pm
na wao, this is disheartening when you can get a matured nunu for a price of bread.
|Re: Mary Timms Heartbroken Over Rape Of 9-Year-Old Girl In Bayelsa, Speaks Out! by debolayinka(m): 3:48pm
Can they please sign a law that declares castration as the penalty for rape?
|Re: Mary Timms Heartbroken Over Rape Of 9-Year-Old Girl In Bayelsa, Speaks Out! by Norabay(f): 3:53pm
complete dog in form of a man, let the law do the needful. abey no corner corner justice.
|Re: Mary Timms Heartbroken Over Rape Of 9-Year-Old Girl In Bayelsa, Speaks Out! by jashar(f): 3:59pm
TarOrfeek:
are you daft or incredibly stupid?
|Re: Mary Timms Heartbroken Over Rape Of 9-Year-Old Girl In Bayelsa, Speaks Out! by beetown(m): 4:05pm
TarOrfeek:
are you sure you have sense??
|Re: Mary Timms Heartbroken Over Rape Of 9-Year-Old Girl In Bayelsa, Speaks Out! by DrMuzungu: 4:13pm
Animal... bastard. But hey... I just wish him to be a$$-raped every single night for years he is to spend in kirikiri.
|Re: Mary Timms Heartbroken Over Rape Of 9-Year-Old Girl In Bayelsa, Speaks Out! by pcguru1(m): 4:18pm
TarOrfeek:
You need to be becareful of what you write especially when you conduct business here too. Internet doesn't forget
