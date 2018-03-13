₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,974,227 members, 4,131,704 topics. Date: Tuesday, 13 March 2018 at 01:08 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Inside Apostle Johnson Suleman's Office (Photo) (13953 Views)
Apostle Johnson Suleman Reacts To Sex Scandal: "I'm Tough, Can't Bring Me Down" / Apostle Johnson Suleman Dances With His Wife During Church Service. (Photos) / Sex Scandal: Apostle Johnson Suleman Is INNOCENT Based On Evidence In This Repot (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Inside Apostle Johnson Suleman's Office (Photo) by 247frolicboss(m): 10:34am
The president and general overseer of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman, has shown off the incredible paintings in his office. The paintings were used as interior decoration inside the office.
A particular painting in the office caught the attention of a lot of people on social media. The painting showed the clergyman in the midst of other great men of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye and Archbishop Benson Idahosa. Some other paintings in the office showed the pastor and his wife.
In the photo that showed of the paintings, the pastor was seen sitting down and working on some documents on his office table as the photo was taken.
http://newshelm.ng/apostle-suleman-shows-off-incredible-paintings-in-his-office/
1 Like
|Re: Inside Apostle Johnson Suleman's Office (Photo) by Lomprico2: 10:38am
What is "incredible" about the paintings?
16 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Inside Apostle Johnson Suleman's Office (Photo) by Drlouis415: 10:40am
Wetin you want make we do?
Painting so wat?
9 Likes
|Re: Inside Apostle Johnson Suleman's Office (Photo) by Samusu(m): 10:46am
Who painting epp?
Otabolism
9 Likes
|Re: Inside Apostle Johnson Suleman's Office (Photo) by iamtardey(m): 11:00am
otobolaiza
9 Likes
|Re: Inside Apostle Johnson Suleman's Office (Photo) by Caustics: 12:03pm
is it where he did otobo?
8 Likes
|Re: Inside Apostle Johnson Suleman's Office (Photo) by Aldebaran(m): 12:04pm
Inside his STUDIO
7 Likes
|Re: Inside Apostle Johnson Suleman's Office (Photo) by MhizzAJ(f): 12:05pm
He's a great man of God
5 Likes
|Re: Inside Apostle Johnson Suleman's Office (Photo) by jerryunit48: 12:05pm
Good
|Re: Inside Apostle Johnson Suleman's Office (Photo) by ehie(f): 12:05pm
very gaudy and cluttered, no taste in art or in women , except Dannielle
6 Likes
|Re: Inside Apostle Johnson Suleman's Office (Photo) by Emily22(m): 12:05pm
So make we climb tree
1 Like
|Re: Inside Apostle Johnson Suleman's Office (Photo) by mcayomind(m): 12:05pm
incredible as if to say nah Leonardo da Vinci paint am...
some bloggers deserve a resounding slap nowadays
7 Likes
|Re: Inside Apostle Johnson Suleman's Office (Photo) by BMCSlayer: 12:05pm
This is ridiculous
|Re: Inside Apostle Johnson Suleman's Office (Photo) by Donopsiano(m): 12:06pm
the painting on the far right looks like Stephanie's own
2 Likes
|Re: Inside Apostle Johnson Suleman's Office (Photo) by ceeceeuwa: 12:06pm
Oh
|Re: Inside Apostle Johnson Suleman's Office (Photo) by sexyking1: 12:06pm
Men of God! Those criticizing didn't realize dat God searches only the heart! May we all make heaven. Amen
1 Like
|Re: Inside Apostle Johnson Suleman's Office (Photo) by OrestesDante(m): 12:06pm
☣ ☠
∆ I have absolutely against Suleiman. But nothing is special about the paintings really. No professional touch. Nothing! ∆
☣ ☠
3 Likes
|Re: Inside Apostle Johnson Suleman's Office (Photo) by simonlee(m): 12:07pm
Donopsiano:
|Re: Inside Apostle Johnson Suleman's Office (Photo) by theapeman: 12:08pm
247frolicboss:no Stephanie otobo's pant?
1 Like
|Re: Inside Apostle Johnson Suleman's Office (Photo) by simonlee(m): 12:08pm
Emily22:
No... fry pap!
1 Like
|Re: Inside Apostle Johnson Suleman's Office (Photo) by GoodandBad007: 12:09pm
e look like Herbalist office. Thhis man taste sometimes sef.
3 Likes
|Re: Inside Apostle Johnson Suleman's Office (Photo) by aminho(m): 12:09pm
jerryunit48:he was in abuja i even have a picture with him
1 Like
|Re: Inside Apostle Johnson Suleman's Office (Photo) by uchman48(m): 12:09pm
instead of sriptures wrriten with bible verse, we are seeing painting. No problem now we have seen it, Next.
|Re: Inside Apostle Johnson Suleman's Office (Photo) by Donopsiano(m): 12:10pm
[quote author=simonlee post=65796658][/quote]
|Re: Inside Apostle Johnson Suleman's Office (Photo) by damosky12(m): 12:11pm
uchman48:
Oga, scriptures are not meant to be pasted on walls but to be known in the heart and to be evident in life and ministry.
We don't have to always look for something to criticize.
|Re: Inside Apostle Johnson Suleman's Office (Photo) by IjeleNwa(m): 12:12pm
MhizzAJ:Team totobo spotted
Look at the moniker,wat else can u say
|Re: Inside Apostle Johnson Suleman's Office (Photo) by tim1256(m): 12:14pm
That's my mentor
|Re: Inside Apostle Johnson Suleman's Office (Photo) by uchman48(m): 12:18pm
damosky12:ok sir Noted
1 Like
|Re: Inside Apostle Johnson Suleman's Office (Photo) by DONSMITH123(m): 12:24pm
ok
|Re: Inside Apostle Johnson Suleman's Office (Photo) by Sirpaul(m): 12:25pm
Still the greatest of all time!... so humble
1 Like
|Re: Inside Apostle Johnson Suleman's Office (Photo) by aleeyus(m): 12:26pm
[quote author=Donopsiano post=65796795][/quote]
those 2 guys thiv and dosnt even av shem look at aw they poze
by the way
|Re: Inside Apostle Johnson Suleman's Office (Photo) by Mandrake007(m): 12:26pm
Suleman is still a yahoo boy.
1 Like
How Best Can You Describe The Holy Trinity/Godhead / Prophet SEER 1 Claims He "Resurrected Dead Young Man" In South Africa. Photos / Why Did God Put The Tree Of Good And Evil In The Garden Of Eden?
Viewing this topic: vickky369(m), lammie21(m), hormeiza(m), fleshb(m), ecosystm(m), agbalej(m), aduslim, lloyds(m), erapidtransport(m), dania02(m), chinnyonwu(m), NicoBaba(m), MrTochukwu, tekzyclassic(m), Imoksp(m), KehindeAke(m), dasdexter(m), greatmutt64(f), jogsman01(m), Drlumi, Harod11(m), collinsoft(m), habibest06(m), utorrent(m), amani63(m), bidexolumanish(m), azarenka(f), Zendinho, Ayplaza(m), skyjammy, dFroshie(m), olumual, missystephen, papyslim(m), Freshprime(m), MaeBlocks(f), abayoy2k(m), Malive, Adenikelizabeth, Makapounse(m), ayookunlee, NOBLEstag(m), KNIGHTBlaed(m), ddefoe, cejo(m), ilohemmy(m), Lboy30, Bright360(m), successibt, ganja06(m), Ajinoride(m), Yinkakazi098, qleap2all(m), cardinal1, McCobble, serege(m), Inspectahdeck(m), Iamforreal(f), LegendsCoded(m), Sufisunni, Samsteph3k(m), StilesJunior(m), TrumpDonald2(m) and 178 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3