Inside Apostle Johnson Suleman's Office (Photo) by 247frolicboss(m): 10:34am
The president and general overseer of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman, has shown off the incredible paintings in his office. The paintings were used as interior decoration inside the office.

A particular painting in the office caught the attention of a lot of people on social media. The painting showed the clergyman in the midst of other great men of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye and Archbishop Benson Idahosa. Some other paintings in the office showed the pastor and his wife.

In the photo that showed of the paintings, the pastor was seen sitting down and working on some documents on his office table as the photo was taken.

http://newshelm.ng/apostle-suleman-shows-off-incredible-paintings-in-his-office/

1 Like

Re: Inside Apostle Johnson Suleman's Office (Photo) by Lomprico2: 10:38am
What is "incredible" about the paintings?

16 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Inside Apostle Johnson Suleman's Office (Photo) by Drlouis415: 10:40am
Wetin you want make we do?

Painting so wat?

9 Likes

Re: Inside Apostle Johnson Suleman's Office (Photo) by Samusu(m): 10:46am
Who painting epp?

Otabolism

9 Likes

Re: Inside Apostle Johnson Suleman's Office (Photo) by iamtardey(m): 11:00am
otobolaiza

9 Likes

Re: Inside Apostle Johnson Suleman's Office (Photo) by Caustics: 12:03pm
angry is it where he did otobo?

8 Likes

Re: Inside Apostle Johnson Suleman's Office (Photo) by Aldebaran(m): 12:04pm
Inside his STUDIO cheesy grin

7 Likes

Re: Inside Apostle Johnson Suleman's Office (Photo) by MhizzAJ(f): 12:05pm
He's a great man of God

5 Likes

Re: Inside Apostle Johnson Suleman's Office (Photo) by jerryunit48: 12:05pm
Good
Re: Inside Apostle Johnson Suleman's Office (Photo) by ehie(f): 12:05pm
very gaudy and cluttered, no taste in art or in women , except Dannielle

6 Likes

Re: Inside Apostle Johnson Suleman's Office (Photo) by Emily22(m): 12:05pm
So make we climb tree

1 Like

Re: Inside Apostle Johnson Suleman's Office (Photo) by mcayomind(m): 12:05pm
incredible as if to say nah Leonardo da Vinci paint am...
some bloggers deserve a resounding slap nowadays

7 Likes

Re: Inside Apostle Johnson Suleman's Office (Photo) by BMCSlayer: 12:05pm
This is ridiculous
Re: Inside Apostle Johnson Suleman's Office (Photo) by Donopsiano(m): 12:06pm
the painting on the far right looks like Stephanie's own grin grin grin grin

2 Likes

Re: Inside Apostle Johnson Suleman's Office (Photo) by ceeceeuwa: 12:06pm
Oh
Re: Inside Apostle Johnson Suleman's Office (Photo) by sexyking1: 12:06pm
Men of God! Those criticizing didn't realize dat God searches only the heart! May we all make heaven. Amen

1 Like

Re: Inside Apostle Johnson Suleman's Office (Photo) by OrestesDante(m): 12:06pm
angry


☣ ☠


I have absolutely against Suleiman. But nothing is special about the paintings really. No professional touch. Nothing!



☣ ☠

3 Likes

Re: Inside Apostle Johnson Suleman's Office (Photo) by simonlee(m): 12:07pm
Donopsiano:
the painting on the far right looks like Stephanie's own grin grin grin grin

Re: Inside Apostle Johnson Suleman's Office (Photo) by theapeman: 12:08pm
247frolicboss:
The president and general overseer of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman, has shown off the incredible paintings in his office. The paintings were used as interior decoration inside the office.

A particular painting in the office caught the attention of a lot of people on social media. The painting showed the clergyman in the midst of other great men of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye and Archbishop Benson Idahosa. Some other paintings in the office showed the pastor and his wife.

In the photo that showed of the paintings, the pastor was seen sitting down and working on some documents on his office table as the photo was taken.

http://newshelm.ng/apostle-suleman-shows-off-incredible-paintings-in-his-office/

no Stephanie otobo's pant? undecided

1 Like

Re: Inside Apostle Johnson Suleman's Office (Photo) by simonlee(m): 12:08pm
Emily22:
So make we climb tree

No... fry pap!

1 Like

Re: Inside Apostle Johnson Suleman's Office (Photo) by GoodandBad007: 12:09pm
e look like Herbalist office. Thhis man taste sometimes sef. undecided undecided

3 Likes

Re: Inside Apostle Johnson Suleman's Office (Photo) by aminho(m): 12:09pm
jerryunit48:
And y’all wonder why Rex Tillerson ( US Secretary of State)did not come to Nigeria even though he went to Chad ? He probably did not want to see Buhari
he was in abuja i even have a picture with him

1 Like

Re: Inside Apostle Johnson Suleman's Office (Photo) by uchman48(m): 12:09pm
instead of sriptures wrriten with bible verse, we are seeing painting. No problem now we have seen it, Next.
Re: Inside Apostle Johnson Suleman's Office (Photo) by Donopsiano(m): 12:10pm
[quote author=simonlee post=65796658][/quote]

Re: Inside Apostle Johnson Suleman's Office (Photo) by damosky12(m): 12:11pm
uchman48:
instead of sriptures wrriten with bible verse, we are seeing painting. No problem now we have seen it, Next.

Oga, scriptures are not meant to be pasted on walls but to be known in the heart and to be evident in life and ministry.

We don't have to always look for something to criticize.
Re: Inside Apostle Johnson Suleman's Office (Photo) by IjeleNwa(m): 12:12pm
MhizzAJ:
He's a great man of God
Team totobo spotted grin
Look at the moniker,wat else can u say
Re: Inside Apostle Johnson Suleman's Office (Photo) by tim1256(m): 12:14pm
That's my mentor
Re: Inside Apostle Johnson Suleman's Office (Photo) by uchman48(m): 12:18pm
damosky12:


Oga, scriptures are not meant to be pasted on walls but to be known in the heart and to be evident in life and ministry.

We don't have to always look for something to criticize.
ok sir Noted

1 Like

Re: Inside Apostle Johnson Suleman's Office (Photo) by DONSMITH123(m): 12:24pm
ok
Re: Inside Apostle Johnson Suleman's Office (Photo) by Sirpaul(m): 12:25pm
Still the greatest of all time!... so humble

1 Like

Re: Inside Apostle Johnson Suleman's Office (Photo) by aleeyus(m): 12:26pm
[quote author=Donopsiano post=65796795][/quote]
those 2 guys thiv and dosnt even av shem grin grin grin look at aw they poze
by the way

Re: Inside Apostle Johnson Suleman's Office (Photo) by Mandrake007(m): 12:26pm
Suleman is still a yahoo boy.

1 Like

