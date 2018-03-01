Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / 'God Heals Me Each Time I Smoke Weed'- Crippled Man Says In Calabar (pic (6751 Views)

Unlike other refuse disposal agents in the market, who log waste baskets on their heads, in wheelbarrows or trucks, Umoh shuffles his king-size basket filled with waste to point of disposal, while crawling on his buttocks.



In a chat with Vanguard he said:

“The money the market women pay to pack their refuse cannot even buy me enough food to eat and igbo (marijuana) to cool my body, so which one do I take to the hospital for treatment? .



I stay at home and buy herbs from Mallam and smoke some igbo and God always cures me. Even when I have sores on my body because of scratching on the ground, I burn the sores with igbo and I get well.” .



Asked why he does not sit at one spot and beg for alms rather than undertaking the laborious activity to make money, he said:



“I am an Efik man and we do not beg for alms in any circumstance because we are a proud nation. So I will rather work than bring shame to my people.”



News From Ebiwali--

Marijuana stimulates appetite, reduces intra-occular pressure within the eyeball of glaucoma patients, and greatly reduces a variety of pain symptoms, to name but a few among a plethora of applications to which that wondrous weed has been successfully applied worldwide.



Sadly, this self-medicating injured man may now have attracted the attention of law enforcement, by boasting about his weed consumption and allowing himself to be photographed for publication online.



In any country where jail sentences are prescribed by law to punish marijuana users, the best policy to adopt is one of "Don't ask. Don't tell." 10 Likes

he is not okay. he is not okay.

He smokes weed, so I don't expect to her any better...

Lol







Do cripples take weed too? Do cripples take weed too? 1 Like 2 Shares

Well known the medical benefits of weed.... 2 Likes









☣ ☠





∆ Rastafarians will be happy about this.



Start keeping dreads! ∆







☣ ☠

Is he not finished like this

On top this his condition

Rastafarian...

Sweet God





I can't defend his policy of self treatment but all he said about Marijuana is cool.



This herb has been saving lives for centuries and its benefits to man is limitless.



Somehow, it's the harmful drugs, Alcohol and Nicotine that are legalized, probably to kill us more. I can't defend his policy of self treatment but all he said about Marijuana is cool.This herb has been saving lives for centuries and its benefits to man is limitless.Somehow, it's the harmful drugs, Alcohol and Nicotine that are legalized, probably to kill us more. 8 Likes 1 Share

He sure looks healthy.....

The guy is high

.. no be only god na goat.....mumu











People just be calling God's name anyhow...

Anyone heard of cannabis oil? 1 Like

This man is really mad. . . . he just thinks he is crippled.

lmao atleast he isn't moping around and letting his condition wear him down, the illusion it creates gives him that belief that he's getting a miraculous healing 1 Like

I have said it and i will continue to say this that not only those you see in the street with dirty loads that are mad... Madness can be see from your statement,movement and behaviour. Drugs finish your life there...

I know this man. He hustles around watt market

MhizzAJ:

Is he not finished like this

On top this his condition

Shut up!

How dare you conclude on his matter?

Are you God?



















It's sweet being a troll o.

Mrcork is my mentor in the online trolling biz Shut up!How dare you conclude on his matter?Are you God?It's sweet being a troll o.Mrcork is my mentor in the online trolling biz 5 Likes

You are not alone, bro.



He heals my uncle of ED(erectile dysfunction a.k.a amu akwu oto a.k.a rise and fall a.k.a impotency) every time he smokes weed too.

Issokay, cotinue

I've heard someone say that when he's sick he doesn't have appetite for any food until he smokes.

will you keep quayet

work of weed

Cannibas has a lot of healing potential but is prone to abuse by smokers just like this man 1 Like

Ganja Man