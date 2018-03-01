₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|'God Heals Me Each Time I Smoke Weed'- Crippled Man Says In Calabar (pic by Bhelamblog(m): 10:39am
A physically-challenged waste collector in Calabar, Cross River State, Effanga Francis Umoh, has revealed that he does not go to hospital when sick, but smokes marijuana to get cured.
Unlike other refuse disposal agents in the market, who log waste baskets on their heads, in wheelbarrows or trucks, Umoh shuffles his king-size basket filled with waste to point of disposal, while crawling on his buttocks.
In a chat with Vanguard he said:
“The money the market women pay to pack their refuse cannot even buy me enough food to eat and igbo (marijuana) to cool my body, so which one do I take to the hospital for treatment? .
I stay at home and buy herbs from Mallam and smoke some igbo and God always cures me. Even when I have sores on my body because of scratching on the ground, I burn the sores with igbo and I get well.” .
Asked why he does not sit at one spot and beg for alms rather than undertaking the laborious activity to make money, he said:
“I am an Efik man and we do not beg for alms in any circumstance because we are a proud nation. So I will rather work than bring shame to my people.”
News From Ebiwali--
https://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2018/03/heals-me-each-time-i-smoke-weed.html?m=1
|Re: 'God Heals Me Each Time I Smoke Weed'- Crippled Man Says In Calabar (pic by Jakumo(m): 10:57am
Marijuana stimulates appetite, reduces intra-occular pressure within the eyeball of glaucoma patients, and greatly reduces a variety of pain symptoms, to name but a few among a plethora of applications to which that wondrous weed has been successfully applied worldwide.
Sadly, this self-medicating injured man may now have attracted the attention of law enforcement, by boasting about his weed consumption and allowing himself to be photographed for publication online.
In any country where jail sentences are prescribed by law to punish marijuana users, the best policy to adopt is one of "Don't ask. Don't tell."
|Re: 'God Heals Me Each Time I Smoke Weed'- Crippled Man Says In Calabar (pic by Caustics: 12:10pm
he is not okay.
|Re: 'God Heals Me Each Time I Smoke Weed'- Crippled Man Says In Calabar (pic by Olaphete: 12:11pm
He smokes weed, so I don't expect to her any better...
|Re: 'God Heals Me Each Time I Smoke Weed'- Crippled Man Says In Calabar (pic by MRAKBEE(m): 12:11pm
Lol
|Re: 'God Heals Me Each Time I Smoke Weed'- Crippled Man Says In Calabar (pic by maxiuc(m): 12:11pm
|Re: 'God Heals Me Each Time I Smoke Weed'- Crippled Man Says In Calabar (pic by NwaAmaikpe: 12:12pm
Do cripples take weed too?
|Re: 'God Heals Me Each Time I Smoke Weed'- Crippled Man Says In Calabar (pic by Sunofgod(m): 12:12pm
Well known the medical benefits of weed....
|Re: 'God Heals Me Each Time I Smoke Weed'- Crippled Man Says In Calabar (pic by OrestesDante(m): 12:12pm
☣ ☠
∆ Rastafarians will be happy about this.
Start keeping dreads! ∆
☣ ☠
|Re: 'God Heals Me Each Time I Smoke Weed'- Crippled Man Says In Calabar (pic by MhizzAJ(f): 12:12pm
Is he not finished like this
On top this his condition
|Re: 'God Heals Me Each Time I Smoke Weed'- Crippled Man Says In Calabar (pic by nekkygracie: 12:12pm
Rastafarian...
|Re: 'God Heals Me Each Time I Smoke Weed'- Crippled Man Says In Calabar (pic by tim1256(m): 12:12pm
Sweet God
|Re: 'God Heals Me Each Time I Smoke Weed'- Crippled Man Says In Calabar (pic by Skepticus: 12:12pm
I can't defend his policy of self treatment but all he said about Marijuana is cool.
This herb has been saving lives for centuries and its benefits to man is limitless.
Somehow, it's the harmful drugs, Alcohol and Nicotine that are legalized, probably to kill us more.
|Re: 'God Heals Me Each Time I Smoke Weed'- Crippled Man Says In Calabar (pic by Donopsiano(m): 12:12pm
He sure looks healthy.....
|Re: 'God Heals Me Each Time I Smoke Weed'- Crippled Man Says In Calabar (pic by hubtiva: 12:14pm
The guy is high
|Re: 'God Heals Me Each Time I Smoke Weed'- Crippled Man Says In Calabar (pic by kelexray(m): 12:15pm
|Re: 'God Heals Me Each Time I Smoke Weed'- Crippled Man Says In Calabar (pic by Aguia: 12:15pm
People just be calling God's name anyhow...
|Re: 'God Heals Me Each Time I Smoke Weed'- Crippled Man Says In Calabar (pic by Softay(m): 12:15pm
Anyone heard of cannabis oil?
|Re: 'God Heals Me Each Time I Smoke Weed'- Crippled Man Says In Calabar (pic by introvertedsoul: 12:15pm
This man is really mad. . . . he just thinks he is crippled.
|Re: 'God Heals Me Each Time I Smoke Weed'- Crippled Man Says In Calabar (pic by mhisbliss(f): 12:16pm
lmao atleast he isn't moping around and letting his condition wear him down, the illusion it creates gives him that belief that he's getting a miraculous healing
|Re: 'God Heals Me Each Time I Smoke Weed'- Crippled Man Says In Calabar (pic by Omuneizzy6(m): 12:16pm
I have said it and i will continue to say this that not only those you see in the street with dirty loads that are mad... Madness can be see from your statement,movement and behaviour. Drugs finish your life there...
|Re: 'God Heals Me Each Time I Smoke Weed'- Crippled Man Says In Calabar (pic by gerrardomendes(m): 12:16pm
I know this man. He hustles around watt market
|Re: 'God Heals Me Each Time I Smoke Weed'- Crippled Man Says In Calabar (pic by kingreign(m): 12:16pm
MhizzAJ:
Shut up!
How dare you conclude on his matter?
Are you God?
It's sweet being a troll o.
Mrcork is my mentor in the online trolling biz
|Re: 'God Heals Me Each Time I Smoke Weed'- Crippled Man Says In Calabar (pic by Watermelonman: 12:17pm
You are not alone, bro.
He heals my uncle of ED(erectile dysfunction a.k.a amu akwu oto a.k.a rise and fall a.k.a impotency) every time he smokes weed too.
|Re: 'God Heals Me Each Time I Smoke Weed'- Crippled Man Says In Calabar (pic by Spar7tan(m): 12:19pm
Issokay, cotinue
|Re: 'God Heals Me Each Time I Smoke Weed'- Crippled Man Says In Calabar (pic by ClintonEmex: 12:20pm
I've heard someone say that when he's sick he doesn't have appetite for any food until he smokes.
|Re: 'God Heals Me Each Time I Smoke Weed'- Crippled Man Says In Calabar (pic by Sirpaul(m): 12:22pm
will you keep quayet
|Re: 'God Heals Me Each Time I Smoke Weed'- Crippled Man Says In Calabar (pic by DONSMITH123(m): 12:23pm
work of weed
|Re: 'God Heals Me Each Time I Smoke Weed'- Crippled Man Says In Calabar (pic by DONSMITH123(m): 12:23pm
|Re: 'God Heals Me Each Time I Smoke Weed'- Crippled Man Says In Calabar (pic by FarahAideed: 12:24pm
Cannibas has a lot of healing potential but is prone to abuse by smokers just like this man
|Re: 'God Heals Me Each Time I Smoke Weed'- Crippled Man Says In Calabar (pic by Aldebaran(m): 12:24pm
Ganja Man
|Re: 'God Heals Me Each Time I Smoke Weed'- Crippled Man Says In Calabar (pic by judecares1: 12:25pm
am sorry to comment on this
