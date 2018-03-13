Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / " 7 Things Buhari Does Not Know" - Reno Omokri (11030 Views)

According to Reno:





7 Things Buhari DOES NOT Know:



The whereabouts of his IGP



That Ghana is less corrupt than Nigeria



That West Germany no longer exists



That his VP’s name is not ‘Osinbade’



Who padded his various budgets



Who reinstated and promoted Maina



That women don’t belong to ‘other room’.



8. He does not know the exact place he lost his primary school certificate 74 Likes 4 Shares

he also don't know the full meaning of APC he also don't know the full meaning of APC 67 Likes 4 Shares

One thing i know for sure is that mr president is not someone that play politics, reason why top corrupt diplomats of this nation who wield power use and exploit him for their own interest.

Allah kare mana baba buhari. 2 Likes

Tell him that when you see him,Not on social media .





Enough of these twitter craps and poo.



It's now getting boring....Just get your PVC 13 Likes 1 Share

8. The whereabouts of his forged WAEC result.

9. His age

10. That nepotism is corruption

11. That Fulani's killing of innocent people is terrorism. 67 Likes 6 Shares

He doesnt know he's fighting opposition corruption on media 5 Likes 1 Share

dis pic gat me wondering 33 Likes

He doesn't know that Yusuf has a 200 million powerbike. 13 Likes

Savage 4 Likes







The only thing I'm sure Buhari does not know because of the many sycophants surrounding him is;



The number of Nigerians who have vowed to use their PVC to send him back to Daura. The only thing I'm sure Buhari does not know because of the many sycophants surrounding him is;The number of Nigerians who have vowed to use their PVC to send him back to Daura. 45 Likes 5 Shares

If only they knew. So proud I didn't give my vote to the bloodsucker.



But I am happy he won because the Northerners would have plunged us into a long period of attrition had Otuoke man remained in the seat. 2 Likes

and national anthem 2 Likes

DrRasheed:

One thing i know for sure is that mr president is not someone that play politics, reason why top corrupt diplomats of this nation who wield power use and exploit him for their own interest.

Allah kare mana baba buhari.

When you know he is NOT a politician, why are you all saying baba till 2023, you zombies know this but because of your selfish interest, what you're gaining from his ineptitude y'all are praising him and leading him on



Ba kyau wallahi When you know he is NOT a politician, why are you all saying baba till 2023, you zombies know this but because of your selfish interest, what you're gaining from his ineptitude y'all are praising him and leading him onBa kyau wallahi 12 Likes 1 Share

Hehe



12. That APC is not All Progressive Confidence

13. That INEC is not Independent Nigerian Election Commission

14. That balance of 97% is not 5%

15. That commissioning GEJ projects as his own is plagiarism 29 Likes 1 Share

He doesn't also know that people are very hungry and incredibly frustrated!! 12 Likes

Buhari does not know his onions 3 Likes





This old man should go nd rest biko This old man should go nd rest biko 2 Likes

Yawns... How will this change the high cost of ordinary sanitary pad

Who do we put in Charge of Nigeria, 2019?

Bihari will help Ghana fight corruption lol 1 Like

Savage.

Do Buhari know today's date? 1 Like

U that knows it all how far?

Reno the jobless ranter





I no even know who get sense oasis between BroBrisKY and Reno





Ọ́dẹ́

MichaelBukamzy:

he also don't know the full meaning of APC

And you also don't know how to make a good sentence And you also don't know how to make a good sentence 2 Likes

DrRasheed:

One thing i know for sure is that mr president is not someone that play politics, reason why top corrupt diplomats of this nation who wield power use and exploit him for their own interest.

Allah kare mana baba buhari. . That is why he is incompetent. The only business of "government" is "governance" and when your governing ratio is below average, the you need to either resign or be impeached. . That is why he is incompetent. The only business of "government" is "governance" and when your governing ratio is below average, the you need to either resign or be impeached. 2 Likes

This man get bad mouth, assuming he dey Naija ni, dem for don plant millions for his backyard. Yeye government. 5 Likes

Buhari also does not know where imPatience Jonascam kept all the millions of dollars that she and her husband stole.



But Buhari knows that Stealing is Corruption.

How does that stop Buhari from being in power till 2023?



No amount of wailing would change that.



And there is no known mathematical formula to convert wailings and insults into election victory.

