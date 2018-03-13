₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|" 7 Things Buhari Does Not Know" - Reno Omokri by NewshelmNg: 7:40pm
Nigerian politician and religious activist, Reno Omokri has once again taken to social media to attack President Muhammadu Buhari.
According to Reno:
7 Things Buhari DOES NOT Know:
|Re: " 7 Things Buhari Does Not Know" - Reno Omokri by BankeSmalls(f): 7:41pm
8. He does not know the exact place he lost his primary school certificate
|Re: " 7 Things Buhari Does Not Know" - Reno Omokri by MichaelBukamzy(m): 7:45pm
he also don't know the full meaning of APC
|Re: " 7 Things Buhari Does Not Know" - Reno Omokri by DrRasheed(m): 7:47pm
One thing i know for sure is that mr president is not someone that play politics, reason why top corrupt diplomats of this nation who wield power use and exploit him for their own interest.
Allah kare mana baba buhari.
|Re: " 7 Things Buhari Does Not Know" - Reno Omokri by Homeboiy: 8:02pm
|Re: " 7 Things Buhari Does Not Know" - Reno Omokri by donstan18(m): 8:06pm
Tell him that when you see him,Not on social media .
Enough of these twitter craps and poo.
It's now getting boring....Just get your PVC
|Re: " 7 Things Buhari Does Not Know" - Reno Omokri by nnachukz(m): 8:18pm
8. The whereabouts of his forged WAEC result.
9. His age
10. That nepotism is corruption
11. That Fulani's killing of innocent people is terrorism.
|Re: " 7 Things Buhari Does Not Know" - Reno Omokri by Biglittlelois(f): 8:27pm
He doesnt know he's fighting opposition corruption on media
|Re: " 7 Things Buhari Does Not Know" - Reno Omokri by yomibelle(f): 8:27pm
dis pic gat me wondering
|Re: " 7 Things Buhari Does Not Know" - Reno Omokri by Fadiga24(m): 8:27pm
He doesn't know that Yusuf has a 200 million powerbike.
|Re: " 7 Things Buhari Does Not Know" - Reno Omokri by Built2last: 8:27pm
Savage
|Re: " 7 Things Buhari Does Not Know" - Reno Omokri by NwaAmaikpe: 8:28pm
The only thing I'm sure Buhari does not know because of the many sycophants surrounding him is;
The number of Nigerians who have vowed to use their PVC to send him back to Daura.
|Re: " 7 Things Buhari Does Not Know" - Reno Omokri by Nobody: 8:28pm
If only they knew. So proud I didn't give my vote to the bloodsucker.
But I am happy he won because the Northerners would have plunged us into a long period of attrition had Otuoke man remained in the seat.
|Re: " 7 Things Buhari Does Not Know" - Reno Omokri by congorasta: 8:28pm
and national anthem
|Re: " 7 Things Buhari Does Not Know" - Reno Omokri by Biglittlelois(f): 8:28pm
DrRasheed:
When you know he is NOT a politician, why are you all saying baba till 2023, you zombies know this but because of your selfish interest, what you're gaining from his ineptitude y'all are praising him and leading him on
Ba kyau wallahi
|Re: " 7 Things Buhari Does Not Know" - Reno Omokri by NaijaFutbol: 8:28pm
Hehe
12. That APC is not All Progressive Confidence
13. That INEC is not Independent Nigerian Election Commission
14. That balance of 97% is not 5%
15. That commissioning GEJ projects as his own is plagiarism
|Re: " 7 Things Buhari Does Not Know" - Reno Omokri by chiboyo(m): 8:28pm
He doesn't also know that people are very hungry and incredibly frustrated!!
|Re: " 7 Things Buhari Does Not Know" - Reno Omokri by emeijeh(m): 8:28pm
Buhari does not know his onions
|Re: " 7 Things Buhari Does Not Know" - Reno Omokri by sinaj(f): 8:28pm
This old man should go nd rest biko
|Re: " 7 Things Buhari Does Not Know" - Reno Omokri by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 8:29pm
Yawns... How will this change the high cost of ordinary sanitary pad
|Re: " 7 Things Buhari Does Not Know" - Reno Omokri by Flexherbal(m): 8:29pm
Who do we put in Charge of Nigeria, 2019?
|Re: " 7 Things Buhari Does Not Know" - Reno Omokri by HolyHero: 8:29pm
Bihari will help Ghana fight corruption lol
|Re: " 7 Things Buhari Does Not Know" - Reno Omokri by MikaelJP(m): 8:30pm
Savage.
Do Buhari know today's date?
|Re: " 7 Things Buhari Does Not Know" - Reno Omokri by sandland: 8:30pm
U that knows it all how far?
|Re: " 7 Things Buhari Does Not Know" - Reno Omokri by igboOSU: 8:30pm
Reno the jobless ranter
I no even know who get sense oasis between BroBrisKY and Reno
Ọ́dẹ́
|Re: " 7 Things Buhari Does Not Know" - Reno Omokri by vickydevoka: 8:30pm
MichaelBukamzy:
And you also don't know how to make a good sentence
|Re: " 7 Things Buhari Does Not Know" - Reno Omokri by Lotechi(m): 8:30pm
DrRasheed:. That is why he is incompetent. The only business of "government" is "governance" and when your governing ratio is below average, the you need to either resign or be impeached.
|Re: " 7 Things Buhari Does Not Know" - Reno Omokri by delikay4luv: 8:31pm
This man get bad mouth, assuming he dey Naija ni, dem for don plant millions for his backyard. Yeye government.
|Re: " 7 Things Buhari Does Not Know" - Reno Omokri by lilytender: 8:31pm
Buhari also does not know where imPatience Jonascam kept all the millions of dollars that she and her husband stole.
But Buhari knows that Stealing is Corruption.
|Re: " 7 Things Buhari Does Not Know" - Reno Omokri by tesppidd: 8:31pm
How does that stop Buhari from being in power till 2023?
No amount of wailing would change that.
And there is no known mathematical formula to convert wailings and insults into election victory.
|Re: " 7 Things Buhari Does Not Know" - Reno Omokri by iyke926(m): 8:31pm
Click like if you think Buhari should be a cow in the next life.
|Re: " 7 Things Buhari Does Not Know" - Reno Omokri by DWJOBScom(m): 8:31pm
NA the dude way APC and other people placed their hope and trust in....
it's a scam change
