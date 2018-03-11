₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|11-year-old Maid Strangles And Stabs 5-year-old Boy Placed In Her Care by KNEO777: 8:01pm
An 11-year-old girl has been arrested for the death of a 5-year-old boy left in her care at a home in Okoloko street, Abule-Ado Shoba, Lagos state.
Ojiugo Ifechukwu Duru allegedly strangled Chikamso after the child’s mother left her with him and his younger brother while she went to her place of business which was close by.
Not long after the mother left home on Saturday, she was called to return home that there was an emergency, and when she returned, she found that her maid had killed her first child.
“It’s just that my house girl strangled my son, my first issue,” the grieving mother said.
The woman, who is heavily pregnant with her third child, said the maid has now been arrested by the police.
She said: “For now, it’s not in my hand. She’s in custody already. For now my husband is taking care of things. It’s now government case and not mine, so it’s not in my hands to decide what will happen and what will not happen.”
The father of the deceased resides in South Africa but reportedly returned as a result of his son’s death and is now following up with the Nigerian Police.
When sked the mother what the maid’s motive for killing her child was, she replied: “No just reason, just that she’s angry. That was just it.”
Recounting what happened on Saturday, March 10, 2018, a source said that Ojiugo beat Chikamso then tried to strangle him with a chain around his neck but he survived this. She then used a sharp curtain hook to stab the child on his joystick and this led to his death.
The source said the maid then turned on the second son, a toddler, and began to beat him too. The boy, who is about 2 or 3, reportedly ran out of the house at this point and went to a neighbour’s. They also said that on a normal day, the child couldn’t open the door on his own, but out of desperation, he did.
When he got to their neighbour’s house, he held on tight to her and could not be consoled. The maid reportedly made her way to the neighbour’s house and tried to drag the younger boy home but he held on fast to the neighbour and kept crying. At this point, the neighbour became suspicious considering the boy had never behaved that way before.
“She has killed Bobo,” the little boy kept repeating to the neighbour.
The woman carried the baby back to their house to investigate and when she got there, she saw Chikamso lying lifeless. She lifted his hands and legs but they fell. It was then she knew the child was dead and she began to beat the maid who showed no remorse and didn’t cry. The neighbour then called the mother of the children and the police to the scene.
The maid is reportedly still in police custody and her father has come from the village to Lagos after he heard what his daughter did.
https://www.mojidelano.com/2018/03/11-year-old-maid-strangles-5-year-old-boy-placed-in-her-care/
|Re: 11-year-old Maid Strangles And Stabs 5-year-old Boy Placed In Her Care by techguideblog: 8:51pm
God !!!...
Disheartening news everywhere...
|Re: 11-year-old Maid Strangles And Stabs 5-year-old Boy Placed In Her Care by Pebcak: 8:51pm
|Re: 11-year-old Maid Strangles And Stabs 5-year-old Boy Placed In Her Care by Mintayo(m): 8:52pm
This is bad
|Re: 11-year-old Maid Strangles And Stabs 5-year-old Boy Placed In Her Care by yeyerolling: 8:52pm
The circle of doom in this country self. U have no money to take care of kids u go born like 6 turn them to hawkwers and maids. Because of cheap laboutlr mostly 10k-15k monthly. Madams go take all this kids as maids over work them, abuse dem, and beat them. The maids in turn transfer aggression to madams kids. Which kind country be this self na
|Re: 11-year-old Maid Strangles And Stabs 5-year-old Boy Placed In Her Care by stephenwa(m): 8:52pm
|Re: 11-year-old Maid Strangles And Stabs 5-year-old Boy Placed In Her Care by Talktoyoulater(f): 8:52pm
the maid is a witch........confirm one.I repeat the maid is a witch.......
|Re: 11-year-old Maid Strangles And Stabs 5-year-old Boy Placed In Her Care by urchman23: 8:52pm
It's a pitty.
|Re: 11-year-old Maid Strangles And Stabs 5-year-old Boy Placed In Her Care by SeniorZato(m): 8:52pm
I think i need to stay away from media for some time, i can't bear all these news of nowadays
|Re: 11-year-old Maid Strangles And Stabs 5-year-old Boy Placed In Her Care by 1bunne4lif(m): 8:53pm
Na wao
|Re: 11-year-old Maid Strangles And Stabs 5-year-old Boy Placed In Her Care by NwaAmaikpe: 8:53pm
Anger is not good.
The 5-year old must have really provoked the housemaid.
|Re: 11-year-old Maid Strangles And Stabs 5-year-old Boy Placed In Her Care by tuoyoojo(m): 8:53pm
the heart of Man is really wicked
|Re: 11-year-old Maid Strangles And Stabs 5-year-old Boy Placed In Her Care by daddycee91(m): 8:53pm
Be careful of who you employ to look after your ward/chid
|Re: 11-year-old Maid Strangles And Stabs 5-year-old Boy Placed In Her Care by Franzinni: 8:54pm
If this was under normal circumstances , the girl will be in Valhalla by now... but she is lucky sha... Two slap from the back of my hands will run her mad first....
Then.. I don't want to continue wetin dey come my mind right now... I just pray to never be in the shoes of the parents...
Reminds me of a man that a cobra bit his child he then chased the cobra and bit the cobra to death too
He knows the child is not coming back but he had to vent his rage at that moment!!!
|Re: 11-year-old Maid Strangles And Stabs 5-year-old Boy Placed In Her Care by foyeks2001(f): 8:54pm
I dont waste time sacking them ....I sent one away after spending 2weeks with last sunday....whenever I detect you ve got no love in you, I send you packing no matter how much it cost me to bring you to my house...I sent the last one away when I heard my daughter coughing( grasping for breath) while eating in her room and the cruel dirty looking fat girl of 18 just kept on with her food( something I can never do to her)...I immediately called the agent that brought her to come and carry his load away giving 7k, cos we bargained on 10kmonthly apart from the 10k used to ferry her from Nassarawa to Abj...
Maids are necessary evil...something you can not do without especially we the working class moms.
I had to call someone immediately to please release her daughter to me, promising I will continue sponsoring her in sch...I'm sure this one wld stay longer in my house, first, she's my tribe person and she's also a good girl.
It is not easy to be a working class mom especially me after 3 mom...Lol, abeg Its important I have someone at home.
Modified...I cant take in minors into my home, considering the task(s)of looking after kids. They must be from age 18(I'm educated)...Infact I'm sure the last one I sent away must be more than 20 considering her mode of dressing- dressing in a seductive way( trust my hubby cos he's got good taste in women), wetin consign me, na to do my work na.
All you mentioning me abt the pay, do you thing its easy to really feed, cloth and provide someone lil needs at this time?
|Re: 11-year-old Maid Strangles And Stabs 5-year-old Boy Placed In Her Care by cescky(m): 8:54pm
Its hard not to believe that Nigeria s not God forsaken.
|Re: 11-year-old Maid Strangles And Stabs 5-year-old Boy Placed In Her Care by Mavrick2012: 8:55pm
Under where do we categories this one na?
Mental instability,
Childish,
ogbanje,
or
Lol
|Re: 11-year-old Maid Strangles And Stabs 5-year-old Boy Placed In Her Care by akp202(m): 8:55pm
This is an issue of transfer aggression
|Re: 11-year-old Maid Strangles And Stabs 5-year-old Boy Placed In Her Care by Biglittlelois(f): 8:55pm
I cannot and will not have a maid when married, i'll give birth to the amount of kids i can take care of whether i'm an house wife or not
|Re: 11-year-old Maid Strangles And Stabs 5-year-old Boy Placed In Her Care by yeyerolling: 8:56pm
NwaAmaikpe:wish i came come meet u right now.and blow off ya head
|Re: 11-year-old Maid Strangles And Stabs 5-year-old Boy Placed In Her Care by Ladyjumong(f): 8:56pm
God, this youngstar
|Re: 11-year-old Maid Strangles And Stabs 5-year-old Boy Placed In Her Care by nuoladee: 8:56pm
Wicked child. She should be taken to a juvenile home.
|Re: 11-year-old Maid Strangles And Stabs 5-year-old Boy Placed In Her Care by IamaNigerianGuy(m): 8:56pm
This practice of using underage children as servants needs to stop.
Too many things are wrong with this country. We appear to be living like wild beasts here.
|Re: 11-year-old Maid Strangles And Stabs 5-year-old Boy Placed In Her Care by nnenna311: 8:57pm
I think there should be stringent laws prohibiting the use of minor as a maid. RIP to the little child.
|Re: 11-year-old Maid Strangles And Stabs 5-year-old Boy Placed In Her Care by igboOSU: 8:57pm
The way some of this evil children can frustrate their guardian ehn
Later, we hear story of how madam battered her HOUSEMAID...
|Re: 11-year-old Maid Strangles And Stabs 5-year-old Boy Placed In Her Care by makdcash(m): 8:57pm
Housemaid nowadays are evil....God help us.
|Re: 11-year-old Maid Strangles And Stabs 5-year-old Boy Placed In Her Care by miltonchux(m): 8:58pm
Bad news everyday, for those that goes to the village to bring house help that they maltreats this is what you get, while leaving kids with this village house help that have no knowledge on how to take care of kids. They are not even emotional matured to handle kids.
|Re: 11-year-old Maid Strangles And Stabs 5-year-old Boy Placed In Her Care by adetes: 8:58pm
Which kind wahala b this one
|Re: 11-year-old Maid Strangles And Stabs 5-year-old Boy Placed In Her Care by SIRmanjar(m): 8:58pm
Why them no declare jungle justice on the Gel
Sharp neighbor..The neighbor is the hero in this story..Hadid bin she dint understand the child's body message the killer girl would have escaped.
The child's egg plant though..Maybe na why the killer gel stab am there..R.I.P
|Re: 11-year-old Maid Strangles And Stabs 5-year-old Boy Placed In Her Care by Masama: 8:58pm
That girl is a winch
