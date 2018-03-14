₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / BDSM The Nigerian Way LMFAO (pics) (4761 Views)
|BDSM The Nigerian Way LMFAO (pics) by liljboy(m): 9:34pm On Mar 13
|Re: BDSM The Nigerian Way LMFAO (pics) by liljboy(m): 9:43pm On Mar 13
next
|Re: BDSM The Nigerian Way LMFAO (pics) by liljboy(m): 9:47pm On Mar 13
Hahahahahaha
|Re: BDSM The Nigerian Way LMFAO (pics) by Artzdanielsz(m): 9:54pm On Mar 13
interesting
|Re: BDSM The Nigerian Way LMFAO (pics) by Sanmel(f): 9:55pm On Mar 13
Lol..
|Re: BDSM The Nigerian Way LMFAO (pics) by georjay(m): 9:55pm On Mar 13
CHAI
|Re: BDSM The Nigerian Way LMFAO (pics) by lefulefu(m): 10:13pm On Mar 13
|Re: BDSM The Nigerian Way LMFAO (pics) by DonPiiko: 10:14pm On Mar 13
I find this tweet funny
|Re: BDSM The Nigerian Way LMFAO (pics) by olarwhumy6(f): 10:18pm On Mar 13
Lol
|Re: BDSM The Nigerian Way LMFAO (pics) by AlexCk: 10:21pm On Mar 13
Hahahaha,
Now this is hilarious!!!.
Dunno what's special about bdsm tho, a fine line between pleasure and pain i guess.
But finally, e funny
|Re: BDSM The Nigerian Way LMFAO (pics) by Chikita66(f): 10:25pm On Mar 13
Watch 50 shades of grey dem no gree. U dey practice naija version of bdsm, who send you message.
|Re: BDSM The Nigerian Way LMFAO (pics) by Asowari(m): 10:44pm On Mar 13
biko wat is BDSM
|Re: BDSM The Nigerian Way LMFAO (pics) by nuggarito: 10:46pm On Mar 13
This op issa victim, na how them dey do you ??
|Re: BDSM The Nigerian Way LMFAO (pics) by homealone(m): 10:55pm On Mar 13
Asowari:
|Re: BDSM The Nigerian Way LMFAO (pics) by ChopBellefull(m): 11:14pm On Mar 13
Op wan use laff kee me.. I jst dey laff since. Nice1 op
|Re: BDSM The Nigerian Way LMFAO (pics) by makydebbie(f): 11:20pm On Mar 13
Asowari:Sexual practices or activities involving bondage, discipline, sadism, masochism, or acts of domination and submission.
|Re: BDSM The Nigerian Way LMFAO (pics) by Asowari(m): 11:42pm On Mar 13
makydebbie:thank u ma runs out of thread
|Re: BDSM The Nigerian Way LMFAO (pics) by Asowari(m): 11:44pm On Mar 13
[quote author=homealone post=65815337][/quote] no vex bros am still and a leaner
|Re: BDSM The Nigerian Way LMFAO (pics) by MENZPRIDE(m): 11:44pm On Mar 13
Kai wallahi OP, you I wan burst am for my belle??
|Re: BDSM The Nigerian Way LMFAO (pics) by liljboy(m): 11:57pm On Mar 13
Asowari:bible devotional study messages
|Re: BDSM The Nigerian Way LMFAO (pics) by liljboy(m): 11:58pm On Mar 13
Asowari:when you add weight, you come
|Re: BDSM The Nigerian Way LMFAO (pics) by GossipGirl1(f): 1:02am
Lmao
|Re: BDSM The Nigerian Way LMFAO (pics) by fotadmowmend(m): 4:56am
Warridis
|Re: BDSM The Nigerian Way LMFAO (pics) by theAccountant(m): 4:57am
|Re: BDSM The Nigerian Way LMFAO (pics) by igbsam(m): 5:04am
Lmao
|Re: BDSM The Nigerian Way LMFAO (pics) by NarnieSnyper(m): 5:05am
Hahahahaha! Hilarious mehn!
Peoe have preferences when it comes to sex, but this type is quite scary but fun. I wonder if we Nigerins do role playing when it comes to sex.
I heard this is Rihannah's favourite type; smh, no wonder Chris Brown fled for his life due to excess flogging
|Re: BDSM The Nigerian Way LMFAO (pics) by frenzyduchess(f): 5:05am
How do people derive pleasure from pain, I find it abnormal , that's how they will go and s3x choke someone to death
|Re: BDSM The Nigerian Way LMFAO (pics) by Beedoc: 5:10am
|Re: BDSM The Nigerian Way LMFAO (pics) by Beedoc: 5:10am
Nice one op
|Re: BDSM The Nigerian Way LMFAO (pics) by Uniqueteco(m): 5:12am
Can anyone tell me the meaning of BDSM?
|Re: BDSM The Nigerian Way LMFAO (pics) by Flexherbal(m): 5:18am
Whatever a couple decide to do during sex, it should be with the consent of both parties.
|Re: BDSM The Nigerian Way LMFAO (pics) by teflonnerd(m): 5:19am
JESUS IS LOOOOOOORD!!! This just made my day! Laughing so hard the wife and kids don wake up call 767!!! Just gotta share this!
