Femi fani Kayode who is also known as FFk gushes about flying in the plane with former head of state Gen. Yakubu Gowon who saved her father's life when junior officers coup took place in 1996. See what he wrote below





So am i to fry salt 2 Likes

Ok but how this one take concern us again? 1 Like

Those are the mistakes Nigeria made



They should have allowed them to do justice



Both you and your father are mistakes 8 Likes 2 Shares

sarrki:

Those are the mistakes Nigeria made



They should have allowed them to do justice



Both you and your father are mistakes

Harsh Harsh

sarrki:

Those are the mistakes Nigeria made



They should have allowed them to do justice



Both you and your father are mistakes

If the same justice was meted out to Buhari after he was removed from Coup, Benue 73 will still be alive.



If the same justice was meted out to the Opolo eyed, teeth smelling, Baron Drug Lord Tinubu.... He wouldn't be alive to take Yoruba votes and sacrifice to Buhari.



What goes around comes around... Always remember! If the same justice was meted out to the Opolo eyed, teeth smelling, Baron Drug Lord Tinubu.... He wouldn't be alive to take Yoruba votes and sacrifice to Buhari.What goes around comes around... Always remember! 9 Likes 3 Shares

SamoaJoe:





If the same justice was meted out to Buhari after he was removed from Coup, Benue 73 will still be alive.



If the same justice was meted out to the Opolo eyed, teeth smelling, Baron Drug Lord Tinubu.... He wouldn't be alive to take Yoruba votes and sacrifice to Buhari.



What goes around comes around... Always remember!

Sarrki is so useless beyond comprehension Sarrki is so useless beyond comprehension 4 Likes 1 Share

sarrki:

Those are the mistakes Nigeria made



They should have allowed them to do justice



Both you and your father are mistakes 1 Like

Good

Wow.. God saved him

Pdp and apc are the same

Okay

you talk too much 3 Likes

we should now fry stone and sand abi



who pushed this thing to front page we should now fry stone and sand abiwho pushed this thing to front page 1 Like 1 Share

sarrki:

Those are the mistakes Nigeria made



They should have allowed them to do justice



Both you and your father are mistakes





Sarrki-bobo Sarrki-bobo 2 Likes

Then I blame this current nuisance on yakubu. Note that the Nigerian aviation recorded highest number of plane crashes under ffk's watch. 1 Like 1 Share

Yeah . You forget to Thank Him for renegade on agreement of Aburi Accord that results to Igbos losing 3milion Fathers, Mothers Sons and Daughters

"Saved her father's life" so ffk in now a her 1 Like

sarrki:

Those are the mistakes Nigeria made



They should have allowed them to do justice



Both you and your father are mistakes



For your mind you don talk baa!



What if Nairaland and social media wasn't in existence would you have been known !



Thank God for social media that has exposed you and your "thinking line " as a first class sycophant. For your mind you don talk baa!What if Nairaland and social media wasn't in existence would you have been known !Thank God for social media that has exposed you and your "thinking line " as a first class sycophant.

sarrki:

Those are the mistakes Nigeria made



They should have allowed them to do justice



Both you and your father are mistakes u see why I say u are an idiot?

So the coup was not a mistake (o yes, mistake and error of judgement by the Igbo officers, fueled by reckless misplaced ambition)??



Rather the fact that a human being, no matter how unpleasant his offspring might seem to u, survived the coup is now the mistake abi?



And u still open ur dirty mouth and call urself a patriot. SMH u see why I say u are an idiot?So the coup was not a mistake (o yes, mistake and error of judgement by the Igbo officers, fueled by reckless misplaced ambition)??Rather the fact that a human being, no matter how unpleasant his offspring might seem to u, survived the coup is now the mistake abi?And u still open ur dirty mouth and call urself a patriot. SMH

Yakubu saved her life in January 15, 1996. I see 2 Likes

....is this the same FFK who was declared ill few weeks ago, as the reason he couldn't attend his court trial... 1 Like 1 Share

koolaid87:

So am i to fry salt

Yes please.



What you will do is first heat up the oil for about 30 minutes... then prepare one kilogram of salt to be fried. Before you add it to the oil, sprinkle a cup of water into the pan with your face perpendicular to the pan at a distance of no more than 10 cm. Add salt and stir. You may also sprinkle with sugar. Yes please.What you will do is first heat up the oil for about 30 minutes... then prepare one kilogram of salt to be fried. Before you add it to the oil, sprinkle a cup of water into the pan with your face perpendicular to the pan at a distance of no more than 10 cm. Add salt and stir. You may also sprinkle with sugar. 1 Like

Check the blunders you made while rushing to make front page. Check the blunders you made while rushing to make front page. 2 Likes

Where did U see 1996 exactly in that post?

What coup took place in 1996?

All these indomie generation forming bloggers... Where did U see 1996 exactly in that post?What coup took place in 1996?All these indomie generation forming bloggers...