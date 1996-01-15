₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"Yakubu Gowon And S.G Tokida Saved My Father’s Life" - Femi Fani-Kayode (Photos) by itspzpics(m): 4:58am
Yakubu Gowon and S. G Tokida Saved my father’s life on the night of Jan 15 1996 – FFk
Femi fani Kayode who is also known as FFk gushes about flying in the plane with former head of state Gen. Yakubu Gowon who saved her father’s life when junior officers coup took place in 1996. See what he wrote below
|Re: "Yakubu Gowon And S.G Tokida Saved My Father’s Life" - Femi Fani-Kayode (Photos) by itspzpics(m): 4:58am
|Re: "Yakubu Gowon And S.G Tokida Saved My Father’s Life" - Femi Fani-Kayode (Photos) by koolaid87: 5:04am
So am i to fry salt
|Re: "Yakubu Gowon And S.G Tokida Saved My Father’s Life" - Femi Fani-Kayode (Photos) by juanjo2: 5:15am
Ok but how this one take concern us again?
|Re: "Yakubu Gowon And S.G Tokida Saved My Father’s Life" - Femi Fani-Kayode (Photos) by sarrki(m): 5:16am
Those are the mistakes Nigeria made
They should have allowed them to do justice
Both you and your father are mistakes
|Re: "Yakubu Gowon And S.G Tokida Saved My Father’s Life" - Femi Fani-Kayode (Photos) by dunkem21(m): 5:59am
sarrki:
Harsh
|Re: "Yakubu Gowon And S.G Tokida Saved My Father’s Life" - Femi Fani-Kayode (Photos) by SamoaJoe: 8:12am
sarrki:
If the same justice was meted out to Buhari after he was removed from Coup, Benue 73 will still be alive.
If the same justice was meted out to the Opolo eyed, teeth smelling, Baron Drug Lord Tinubu.... He wouldn't be alive to take Yoruba votes and sacrifice to Buhari.
What goes around comes around... Always remember!
|Re: "Yakubu Gowon And S.G Tokida Saved My Father’s Life" - Femi Fani-Kayode (Photos) by Sagamaje(m): 8:29am
SamoaJoe:
Sarrki is so useless beyond comprehension
|Re: "Yakubu Gowon And S.G Tokida Saved My Father’s Life" - Femi Fani-Kayode (Photos) by itspzpics(m): 10:02am
Cc lalasticlala
|Re: "Yakubu Gowon And S.G Tokida Saved My Father’s Life" - Femi Fani-Kayode (Photos) by Mogidi: 10:10am
sarrki:
|Re: "Yakubu Gowon And S.G Tokida Saved My Father’s Life" - Femi Fani-Kayode (Photos) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 10:10am
Good
|Re: "Yakubu Gowon And S.G Tokida Saved My Father’s Life" - Femi Fani-Kayode (Photos) by Nancy2018(f): 10:10am
Wow.. God saved him
|Re: "Yakubu Gowon And S.G Tokida Saved My Father’s Life" - Femi Fani-Kayode (Photos) by Nancy2018(f): 10:11am
Pdp and apc are the same
|Re: "Yakubu Gowon And S.G Tokida Saved My Father’s Life" - Femi Fani-Kayode (Photos) by BruncleZuma: 10:11am
Okay
|Re: "Yakubu Gowon And S.G Tokida Saved My Father’s Life" - Femi Fani-Kayode (Photos) by Sirpaul(m): 10:12am
you talk too much
|Re: "Yakubu Gowon And S.G Tokida Saved My Father’s Life" - Femi Fani-Kayode (Photos) by free2ryhme: 10:13am
itspzpics:
we should now fry stone and sand abi
who pushed this thing to front page
|Re: "Yakubu Gowon And S.G Tokida Saved My Father’s Life" - Femi Fani-Kayode (Photos) by IVORY2009(m): 10:13am
sarrki:
Sarrki-bobo
|Re: "Yakubu Gowon And S.G Tokida Saved My Father’s Life" - Femi Fani-Kayode (Photos) by leo2020: 10:17am
Then I blame this current nuisance on yakubu. Note that the Nigerian aviation recorded highest number of plane crashes under ffk's watch.
|Re: "Yakubu Gowon And S.G Tokida Saved My Father’s Life" - Femi Fani-Kayode (Photos) by Smily202(m): 10:18am
Yeah . You forget to Thank Him for renegade on agreement of Aburi Accord that results to Igbos losing 3milion Fathers, Mothers Sons and Daughters
|Re: "Yakubu Gowon And S.G Tokida Saved My Father’s Life" - Femi Fani-Kayode (Photos) by MrWondah(m): 10:21am
"Saved her father's life" so ffk in now a her
|Re: "Yakubu Gowon And S.G Tokida Saved My Father’s Life" - Femi Fani-Kayode (Photos) by chuksjuve(m): 10:25am
sarrki:
For your mind you don talk baa!
What if Nairaland and social media wasn't in existence would you have been known !
Thank God for social media that has exposed you and your "thinking line " as a first class sycophant.
|Re: "Yakubu Gowon And S.G Tokida Saved My Father’s Life" - Femi Fani-Kayode (Photos) by obstead200(m): 10:42am
sarrki:u see why I say u are an idiot?
So the coup was not a mistake (o yes, mistake and error of judgement by the Igbo officers, fueled by reckless misplaced ambition)??
Rather the fact that a human being, no matter how unpleasant his offspring might seem to u, survived the coup is now the mistake abi?
And u still open ur dirty mouth and call urself a patriot. SMH
|Re: "Yakubu Gowon And S.G Tokida Saved My Father’s Life" - Femi Fani-Kayode (Photos) by Sheguama: 10:43am
Yakubu saved her life in January 15, 1996. I see
|Re: "Yakubu Gowon And S.G Tokida Saved My Father’s Life" - Femi Fani-Kayode (Photos) by TheShopKeeper(m): 10:49am
....is this the same FFK who was declared ill few weeks ago, as the reason he couldn't attend his court trial...
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: "Yakubu Gowon And S.G Tokida Saved My Father’s Life" - Femi Fani-Kayode (Photos) by SmartyPants(m): 11:08am
koolaid87:
Yes please.
What you will do is first heat up the oil for about 30 minutes... then prepare one kilogram of salt to be fried. Before you add it to the oil, sprinkle a cup of water into the pan with your face perpendicular to the pan at a distance of no more than 10 cm. Add salt and stir. You may also sprinkle with sugar.
|Re: "Yakubu Gowon And S.G Tokida Saved My Father’s Life" - Femi Fani-Kayode (Photos) by oglalasioux(m): 11:10am
itspzpics:
Check the blunders you made while rushing to make front page.
|Re: "Yakubu Gowon And S.G Tokida Saved My Father’s Life" - Femi Fani-Kayode (Photos) by emerich(m): 11:11am
itspzpics:
Where did U see 1996 exactly in that post?
What coup took place in 1996?
All these indomie generation forming bloggers...
|Re: "Yakubu Gowon And S.G Tokida Saved My Father’s Life" - Femi Fani-Kayode (Photos) by maruzia: 11:41am
FFK, THE SHAMELESS OPPORTUNIST, JUST LIKE HIS FATHER
