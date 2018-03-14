₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,974,540 members, 4,133,091 topics. Date: Wednesday, 14 March 2018 at 09:02 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Governor Fayose Carries Placard "APC, #Bring Back Our Dapchi Girls" (5250 Views)
Resume Or Resign: Man Stands In Front Of Abuja House In London With Placard (PIC / Governor Fayose Vs Governor Ambode: Compared By APC London (Photos) / Fayose Carries Kid In NYSC Outfit, Inspects Guard Of Honour (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Governor Fayose Carries Placard "APC, #Bring Back Our Dapchi Girls" by G1STM0RE: 6:42am
GistMore.com
Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose continues to mount pressure on the Federal Government and the ruling party, APC to do something about the missing Dapchi Girls.
http://www.gistmore.com/governor-fayose-carries-placard-reads-apc-bringbackourdapchigirls
10 Likes
|Re: Governor Fayose Carries Placard "APC, #Bring Back Our Dapchi Girls" by tayebest(m): 6:49am
Yea! I support this! #FindThem #FreeThem
3 Likes
|Re: Governor Fayose Carries Placard "APC, #Bring Back Our Dapchi Girls" by Firefire(m): 6:51am
Mohomodu Buhary should please bring back our girls. Enough of your dirty politics.
8 Likes
|Re: Governor Fayose Carries Placard "APC, #Bring Back Our Dapchi Girls" by aolawale025: 6:52am
Another conspiracy.
|Re: Governor Fayose Carries Placard "APC, #Bring Back Our Dapchi Girls" by angels09: 7:03am
|Re: Governor Fayose Carries Placard "APC, #Bring Back Our Dapchi Girls" by Caustics: 8:22am
fayoshe does not care
|Re: Governor Fayose Carries Placard "APC, #Bring Back Our Dapchi Girls" by amiibaby(f): 8:22am
Hmmm
|Re: Governor Fayose Carries Placard "APC, #Bring Back Our Dapchi Girls" by judecares1: 8:23am
pls hit like for Fayose for he is the man of d people.
60 Likes
|Re: Governor Fayose Carries Placard "APC, #Bring Back Our Dapchi Girls" by obembet(m): 8:23am
Fayose na fool....
Abeg any sure game make I stake my house rent before my landlord come
|Re: Governor Fayose Carries Placard "APC, #Bring Back Our Dapchi Girls" by chukxy44(m): 8:23am
It is sad how we all go about our normal and every day business like nothing happened.
Everything seems to have gone wrong in this country.
Please who get US visa way him no dey use.
2 Likes
|Re: Governor Fayose Carries Placard "APC, #Bring Back Our Dapchi Girls" by KushyKush: 8:23am
|Re: Governor Fayose Carries Placard "APC, #Bring Back Our Dapchi Girls" by AK481(m): 8:23am
The very day we elected this dullard, Jesus wept for the second time since 2000 years ago.
2 Likes
|Re: Governor Fayose Carries Placard "APC, #Bring Back Our Dapchi Girls" by Blessedman3056: 8:23am
Karma playing back
1 Like
|Re: Governor Fayose Carries Placard "APC, #Bring Back Our Dapchi Girls" by MANNABBQGRILLS: 8:23am
Can anyone remember this slowpoke carrying a BBOG placard during the Chiboks saga?!
Playing politics with the lives of innocent girls.
What a pity!
|Re: Governor Fayose Carries Placard "APC, #Bring Back Our Dapchi Girls" by Hemanwel(m): 8:23am
Something keeps telling me that Mr Peter Fayose will make a good president for this country - hate him or like him.
Let's even say he has humongously embezzled Ekiti state's treasury, and knowing fully well that his tenure will end in a couple of months, and also considering the kind of dirty, vengeful, and witch-hunting politics being played by the ruling party, will this man have the temerity to criticize them the way he's doing?
If he had skeletons in his cupboard, he would be the most quiet governor by now cos he will not be enjoying immunity anymore in a few months coming.
Before you criticize me, try considering that Ekiti state is one of the poorest states in the country; yet Mr Fayose has been able to manage the state's resources well.
3 Likes
|Re: Governor Fayose Carries Placard "APC, #Bring Back Our Dapchi Girls" by dunkem21(m): 8:23am
This is so wrong, Fayose..
..Just, like I told Michelle
..Remember those words we mocked then..
"There is GOD O" ..
|Re: Governor Fayose Carries Placard "APC, #Bring Back Our Dapchi Girls" by Mogidi: 8:24am
The great osokomale
|Re: Governor Fayose Carries Placard "APC, #Bring Back Our Dapchi Girls" by OGAMINISTER: 8:24am
Confused set of people
During GEJ/Chibok girls, they blamed Buhari
Even claimed it is to dent GEJ image
Now, another one has happened under Buhari and they are still blaming Buhari/APC
If this is not confusion, then I don't know what else it is
|Re: Governor Fayose Carries Placard "APC, #Bring Back Our Dapchi Girls" by ClumsyFlimsy: 8:24am
Oshokomole
Funny kpomo governor
All this people are just playing party politics PDP vs APC dey don't give a Bleep about the masses. Everything about them na showoff
Nigerian masses are docile fools
We need a revolution in this country
Anyways we say back to daura to the chief dullard ... The worst presidiot in the history of this poo hole
|Re: Governor Fayose Carries Placard "APC, #Bring Back Our Dapchi Girls" by Smily202(m): 8:24am
So naso they forget chibok Girls.
|Re: Governor Fayose Carries Placard "APC, #Bring Back Our Dapchi Girls" by Estellar: 8:24am
Blessedman3056:I'm telling you
|Re: Governor Fayose Carries Placard "APC, #Bring Back Our Dapchi Girls" by ClumsyFlimsy: 8:24am
Oshokomole
Funny kpomo governor
Anyways we say back to daura to the chief dullard
|Re: Governor Fayose Carries Placard "APC, #Bring Back Our Dapchi Girls" by Alexk2(m): 8:25am
they have started; playing politics with human lives. God is watching una
|Re: Governor Fayose Carries Placard "APC, #Bring Back Our Dapchi Girls" by chuksjuve(m): 8:25am
What goes around comes around ..
Apc deal with it !
|Re: Governor Fayose Carries Placard "APC, #Bring Back Our Dapchi Girls" by nairavsdollars(f): 8:25am
Funny Ayo. He looks like a slowpoke
|Re: Governor Fayose Carries Placard "APC, #Bring Back Our Dapchi Girls" by Morbeta11: 8:25am
Jonathan will be drinking coffee and nodding his his right now.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Governor Fayose Carries Placard "APC, #Bring Back Our Dapchi Girls" by massinola(m): 8:26am
Nigeria is finally finished, all because of one self acclaimed Mr integrity
|Re: Governor Fayose Carries Placard "APC, #Bring Back Our Dapchi Girls" by gbastarlink: 8:26am
G1STM0RE:
pay back time ......
|Re: Governor Fayose Carries Placard "APC, #Bring Back Our Dapchi Girls" by BrainnewsNg(f): 8:26am
So Fayose
What is next?
|Re: Governor Fayose Carries Placard "APC, #Bring Back Our Dapchi Girls" by ogaontop(m): 8:26am
I was thinking bokoharam has been "technically" defeated!
|Re: Governor Fayose Carries Placard "APC, #Bring Back Our Dapchi Girls" by fatymore(f): 8:27am
Coming
Norway Killer Tells Judge "two More Cells" Exist / 18 Corps Members Killed In Auto Crash / Jonathan, Abati And The Ribadu Report
Viewing this topic: IMO22(m), otes35, naijaceo, Samtash(m), ayovi(m), olutop(m), santosjohn(m), eedrissa(m), Medicalcomedian, Ejiod(m), slim19(m), Fman101(m), Yarnvibes(f), ObiOkpor(m), MRAKBEE(m), Texterb, denjjy(m), Built2last, icnsystem(m), manlygroup(m), chloride6, trulygirl, Rebuke, edibobo, truthonmission, zionglory(m), IgboTyphoon, itelMobileNG and 89 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13