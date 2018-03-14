₦airaland Forum

Governor Fayose Carries Placard "APC, #Bring Back Our Dapchi Girls" - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Governor Fayose Carries Placard "APC, #Bring Back Our Dapchi Girls" (5250 Views)

Governor Fayose Carries Placard "APC, #Bring Back Our Dapchi Girls" by G1STM0RE: 6:42am
Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose continues to mount pressure on the Federal Government and the ruling party, APC to do something about the missing Dapchi Girls.

10 Likes

Re: Governor Fayose Carries Placard "APC, #Bring Back Our Dapchi Girls" by tayebest(m): 6:49am
Yea! I support this! sad #FindThem #FreeThem

3 Likes

Re: Governor Fayose Carries Placard "APC, #Bring Back Our Dapchi Girls" by Firefire(m): 6:51am
Mohomodu Buhary should please bring back our girls. Enough of your dirty politics.

8 Likes

Re: Governor Fayose Carries Placard "APC, #Bring Back Our Dapchi Girls" by aolawale025: 6:52am
Another conspiracy.
Re: Governor Fayose Carries Placard "APC, #Bring Back Our Dapchi Girls" by angels09: 7:03am
grin
Re: Governor Fayose Carries Placard "APC, #Bring Back Our Dapchi Girls" by Caustics: 8:22am
angry fayoshe does not care
Re: Governor Fayose Carries Placard "APC, #Bring Back Our Dapchi Girls" by amiibaby(f): 8:22am
Hmmm
Re: Governor Fayose Carries Placard "APC, #Bring Back Our Dapchi Girls" by judecares1: 8:23am
pls hit like for Fayose for he is the man of d people.

60 Likes

Re: Governor Fayose Carries Placard "APC, #Bring Back Our Dapchi Girls" by obembet(m): 8:23am
Fayose na fool....


Abeg any sure game make I stake my house rent before my landlord come
Re: Governor Fayose Carries Placard "APC, #Bring Back Our Dapchi Girls" by chukxy44(m): 8:23am
It is sad how we all go about our normal and every day business like nothing happened.
Everything seems to have gone wrong in this country.

Please who get US visa way him no dey use.

2 Likes

Re: Governor Fayose Carries Placard "APC, #Bring Back Our Dapchi Girls" by KushyKush: 8:23am
Re: Governor Fayose Carries Placard "APC, #Bring Back Our Dapchi Girls" by AK481(m): 8:23am
The very day we elected this dullard, Jesus wept for the second time since 2000 years ago.

2 Likes

Re: Governor Fayose Carries Placard "APC, #Bring Back Our Dapchi Girls" by Blessedman3056: 8:23am
Karma playing back

1 Like

Re: Governor Fayose Carries Placard "APC, #Bring Back Our Dapchi Girls" by MANNABBQGRILLS: 8:23am
Can anyone remember this slowpoke carrying a BBOG placard during the Chiboks saga?!

Playing politics with the lives of innocent girls.
What a pity!
Re: Governor Fayose Carries Placard "APC, #Bring Back Our Dapchi Girls" by Hemanwel(m): 8:23am
Something keeps telling me that Mr Peter Fayose will make a good president for this country - hate him or like him.

Let's even say he has humongously embezzled Ekiti state's treasury, and knowing fully well that his tenure will end in a couple of months, and also considering the kind of dirty, vengeful, and witch-hunting politics being played by the ruling party, will this man have the temerity to criticize them the way he's doing?
If he had skeletons in his cupboard, he would be the most quiet governor by now cos he will not be enjoying immunity anymore in a few months coming.

Before you criticize me, try considering that Ekiti state is one of the poorest states in the country; yet Mr Fayose has been able to manage the state's resources well.

3 Likes

Re: Governor Fayose Carries Placard "APC, #Bring Back Our Dapchi Girls" by dunkem21(m): 8:23am
This is so wrong, Fayose.. angry

..Just, like I told Michelle cry

..Remember those words we mocked then..



"There is GOD O" .. embarassed
Re: Governor Fayose Carries Placard "APC, #Bring Back Our Dapchi Girls" by Mogidi: 8:24am
The great osokomale
Re: Governor Fayose Carries Placard "APC, #Bring Back Our Dapchi Girls" by OGAMINISTER: 8:24am
Confused set of people

During GEJ/Chibok girls, they blamed Buhari
Even claimed it is to dent GEJ image


Now, another one has happened under Buhari and they are still blaming Buhari/APC


If this is not confusion, then I don't know what else it is
Re: Governor Fayose Carries Placard "APC, #Bring Back Our Dapchi Girls" by ClumsyFlimsy: 8:24am
Oshokomole

Funny kpomo governor

All this people are just playing party politics PDP vs APC dey don't give a Bleep about the masses. Everything about them na showoff

Nigerian masses are docile fools

We need a revolution in this country


Anyways we say back to daura to the chief dullard angry... The worst presidiot in the history of this poo hole
Re: Governor Fayose Carries Placard "APC, #Bring Back Our Dapchi Girls" by Smily202(m): 8:24am
So naso they forget chibok Girls. angry
Re: Governor Fayose Carries Placard "APC, #Bring Back Our Dapchi Girls" by Estellar: 8:24am
Blessedman3056:
Karma playing back
I'm telling you
Re: Governor Fayose Carries Placard "APC, #Bring Back Our Dapchi Girls" by ClumsyFlimsy: 8:24am
Oshokomole
Funny kpomo governor

Anyways we say back to daura to the chief dullard angry
Re: Governor Fayose Carries Placard "APC, #Bring Back Our Dapchi Girls" by Alexk2(m): 8:25am
they have started; playing politics with human lives. God is watching una
Re: Governor Fayose Carries Placard "APC, #Bring Back Our Dapchi Girls" by chuksjuve(m): 8:25am
What goes around comes around ..

Apc deal with it !
Re: Governor Fayose Carries Placard "APC, #Bring Back Our Dapchi Girls" by nairavsdollars(f): 8:25am
Funny Ayo. He looks like a slowpoke
Re: Governor Fayose Carries Placard "APC, #Bring Back Our Dapchi Girls" by Morbeta11: 8:25am
Jonathan will be drinking coffee and nodding his his right now.

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Governor Fayose Carries Placard "APC, #Bring Back Our Dapchi Girls" by massinola(m): 8:26am
Nigeria is finally finished, all because of one self acclaimed Mr integrity
Re: Governor Fayose Carries Placard "APC, #Bring Back Our Dapchi Girls" by gbastarlink: 8:26am
pay back time ......
Re: Governor Fayose Carries Placard "APC, #Bring Back Our Dapchi Girls" by BrainnewsNg(f): 8:26am
So Fayose
What is next?
Re: Governor Fayose Carries Placard "APC, #Bring Back Our Dapchi Girls" by ogaontop(m): 8:26am
I was thinking bokoharam has been "technically" defeated!
Re: Governor Fayose Carries Placard "APC, #Bring Back Our Dapchi Girls" by fatymore(f): 8:27am
Coming

