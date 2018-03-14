It is sad how we all go about our normal and every day business like nothing happened. Everything seems to have gone wrong in this country. Please who get US visa way him no dey use.

Something keeps telling me that Mr Peter Fayose will make a good president for this country - hate him or like him.



Let's even say he has humongously embezzled Ekiti state's treasury, and knowing fully well that his tenure will end in a couple of months, and also considering the kind of dirty, vengeful, and witch-hunting politics being played by the ruling party, will this man have the temerity to criticize them the way he's doing?

If he had skeletons in his cupboard, he would be the most quiet governor by now cos he will not be enjoying immunity anymore in a few months coming.



Before you criticize me, try considering that Ekiti state is one of the poorest states in the country; yet Mr Fayose has been able to manage the state's resources well. 3 Likes