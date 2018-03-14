₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,974,710 members, 4,133,842 topics. Date: Wednesday, 14 March 2018 at 02:44 PM

Workforce Massive Recruitment (100 Slots) - Jobs/Vacancies - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / Workforce Massive Recruitment (100 Slots) (4634 Views)

Cornerstone Staffing customer Service Intern Fresh Job Recruitment(100 Slots) / Massive Graduate Recruitment at IROKO Partners Limited (100 Slots) / Mass Recruitment! 100 Drivers Needed (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

Workforce Massive Recruitment (100 Slots) by JiffyNaija: 12:36pm
Workforce group is a diversified Human Capital, Outsourcing and Business Consulting Firm, with expertise in Staffing, Recruitment, Training and Assessment.

With almost 7,000 outsourced employees, workforce delivers value-driven and sustainable solutions that support the business growth aspirations of our clients, and allows organisations to focus on their core competencies.

Workforce is recruiting for below positions;

1. Store Manager -Osun (10 Slots)
Click here to view job details and apply
Applications closes 31st March, 2018

2. Cashier - Osun (10 Slots)
Click here to view job details and apply
Applications closes 31st March, 2018

3. Data Analysts - Borno (40 Slots)
Click here to view job details and apply
Applications closes 20th April, 2018

4. Direct Sales Agent -Kogi (10 Slots)
Click here to view job details and apply
Applications closes 31st March, 2018

5. Direct Sales Agent - Benue (20 Slots)
Click here to view job details and apply
Applications closes 31st March, 2018

6. Direct Sales Agent - Abuja (10 Slots)
Click here to view job details and apply
Applications closes 31st March, 2018

https://workforceoutsource.com/

Lalasticlala
uboma
davide470

2 Likes

Re: Workforce Massive Recruitment (100 Slots) by paymentvoucher: 1:50pm
ok
Re: Workforce Massive Recruitment (100 Slots) by ajoyeleke(m): 1:51pm
That moment when u want to stone ur friend, u missed and the stone hit an old woman and the woman pick up the stone and put it in her* *bag. Just know that u are not among the leaders of tomorrow.

10 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Workforce Massive Recruitment (100 Slots) by deepwater(f): 1:51pm
Lol
Re: Workforce Massive Recruitment (100 Slots) by henrixx(m): 1:51pm
Lol

Workforce ko Wilberforce ni
The jobs hae been secured

See Borneo for the list. Dem need someone to analyze data for book haram
Re: Workforce Massive Recruitment (100 Slots) by dojnr4real: 1:52pm
..
Re: Workforce Massive Recruitment (100 Slots) by Kittex7(m): 1:52pm
I hope it's real
Re: Workforce Massive Recruitment (100 Slots) by drightguy(m): 1:53pm
work_by_force grin
Re: Workforce Massive Recruitment (100 Slots) by 3Dobserver: 1:53pm
No Lagos sad

1 Like

Re: Workforce Massive Recruitment (100 Slots) by farouk0403(m): 1:53pm
40 slot for Borno


everyone is allowed to apply for the job. cheesy grin
Re: Workforce Massive Recruitment (100 Slots) by muhammed50(m): 1:54pm
One of the establishments from the goverment of Buhari! #hala_buhari #buhari_2019
Re: Workforce Massive Recruitment (100 Slots) by temitofa(m): 2:00pm
Borno, Benue and Kogi wey don dey join. Pls Hold it there.
Re: Workforce Massive Recruitment (100 Slots) by EZENDIZUOGU(m): 2:02pm
BEFORE YOUR APPLY JUST KNOW THAT ALL THIS ARE CONTRACT JOB

1 Like

Re: Workforce Massive Recruitment (100 Slots) by walearoy(m): 2:03pm
ajoyeleke:
That moment when u want to stone ur friend, u missed and the stone hit an old woman and the woman pick up the stone and put it in her* *bag. Just know that u are not among the leaders of tomorrow.

It Is Finished
Re: Workforce Massive Recruitment (100 Slots) by emmy4lov(m): 2:04pm
All this workforce vacancies are punishment jobs.. just be careful if you are applying




UK used Samsung galaxy S6 for sale whatsapp 08050447106

National wide delivery available
Payment on delivery available in Lagos only

2 Likes

Re: Workforce Massive Recruitment (100 Slots) by Gkemz(m): 2:11pm
Contract banking marketing job again?? Abeg carry una wahala go.

1 Like

Re: Workforce Massive Recruitment (100 Slots) by Kaxmytex(m): 2:12pm
No shout job no dey naija again o.. .

See plenty slot for borno nw oo..
Re: Workforce Massive Recruitment (100 Slots) by Dajugba: 2:15pm
Nice one. But Nigerians graduate should consider entrepreneurship. Bank jobs are tasking most especially being a marketer.
Re: Workforce Massive Recruitment (100 Slots) by adetes: 2:15pm
That borno state will b intrested, I will like to apply
Re: Workforce Massive Recruitment (100 Slots) by Ezinwa25(f): 2:16pm
ajoyeleke:
That moment when u want to stone ur friend, u missed and the stone hit an old woman and the woman pick up the stone and put it in her* *bag. Just know that u are not among the leaders of tomorrow.

Lolzzzzzzzzzzz

1 Like

Re: Workforce Massive Recruitment (100 Slots) by sunbbo(m): 2:19pm
Good.
Re: Workforce Massive Recruitment (100 Slots) by exlinkleads(f): 2:36pm
hahahahahahahaha



this one na N10k per month


Am not interested ooooo

(0) (Reply)

I Got My Pmp Since April And I Cant Find A Project Manager Job In Houston Tx Usa / List Of Genuine Outsourcing Firms In Abuja / List Of Email Contacts Of HRs In Nigerian Companies

Viewing this topic: Agbajen, infogreat, bamidek(m), ngo4hel, chadwickafred(m), Hemaah, Haremuh(m), BlackPeni5, kayshow(m), Snipographer, tosin4lyf, Bolingoyabongo(m), unto(m), jerryfemi88, UEDIBO, darmiee1(m), Nnaabros, kkani, Ayiibobo(m), KpStone(m), Risingphoenix12, Nackzy, Arcay(m), ayaomen(f), boxypane(m), quaid(m), chrisodong, Elsielex(f), uniquejak(m), Olaphysics(m), Chili89, zerojinx(m), Cutehector(m), temmysoft, gbayitos, akwaibomite, ReachRich(m), ibksplen(m), Emidbest(m), 2021, naeto2(m), kingsleyugo41(m), Kpilo101, ibroh22(m), ntebong, Chyko4spe(m), Stallion93(m), BRayz and 59 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 20
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.