Workforce Massive Recruitment (100 Slots)
Workforce group is a diversified Human Capital, Outsourcing and Business Consulting Firm, with expertise in Staffing, Recruitment, Training and Assessment.
With almost 7,000 outsourced employees, workforce delivers value-driven and sustainable solutions that support the business growth aspirations of our clients, and allows organisations to focus on their core competencies.
Workforce is recruiting for below positions;
1. Store Manager -Osun (10 Slots)
Click here to view job details and apply
Applications closes 31st March, 2018
2. Cashier - Osun (10 Slots)
Click here to view job details and apply
Applications closes 31st March, 2018
3. Data Analysts - Borno (40 Slots)
Click here to view job details and apply
Applications closes 20th April, 2018
4. Direct Sales Agent -Kogi (10 Slots)
Click here to view job details and apply
Applications closes 31st March, 2018
5. Direct Sales Agent - Benue (20 Slots)
Click here to view job details and apply
Applications closes 31st March, 2018
6. Direct Sales Agent - Abuja (10 Slots)
Click here to view job details and apply
Applications closes 31st March, 2018
|Re: Workforce Massive Recruitment (100 Slots) by paymentvoucher: 1:50pm
ok
|Re: Workforce Massive Recruitment (100 Slots) by ajoyeleke(m): 1:51pm
That moment when u want to stone ur friend, u missed and the stone hit an old woman and the woman pick up the stone and put it in her* *bag. Just know that u are not among the leaders of tomorrow.
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Workforce Massive Recruitment (100 Slots) by deepwater(f): 1:51pm
Lol
|Re: Workforce Massive Recruitment (100 Slots) by henrixx(m): 1:51pm
Lol
Workforce ko Wilberforce ni
The jobs hae been secured
See Borneo for the list. Dem need someone to analyze data for book haram
|Re: Workforce Massive Recruitment (100 Slots) by dojnr4real: 1:52pm
..
|Re: Workforce Massive Recruitment (100 Slots) by Kittex7(m): 1:52pm
I hope it's real
|Re: Workforce Massive Recruitment (100 Slots) by drightguy(m): 1:53pm
work_by_force
|Re: Workforce Massive Recruitment (100 Slots) by 3Dobserver: 1:53pm
No Lagos
1 Like
|Re: Workforce Massive Recruitment (100 Slots) by farouk0403(m): 1:53pm
40 slot for Borno
everyone is allowed to apply for the job.
|Re: Workforce Massive Recruitment (100 Slots) by muhammed50(m): 1:54pm
One of the establishments from the goverment of Buhari! #hala_buhari #buhari_2019
|Re: Workforce Massive Recruitment (100 Slots) by temitofa(m): 2:00pm
Borno, Benue and Kogi wey don dey join. Pls Hold it there.
|Re: Workforce Massive Recruitment (100 Slots) by EZENDIZUOGU(m): 2:02pm
BEFORE YOUR APPLY JUST KNOW THAT ALL THIS ARE CONTRACT JOB
1 Like
|Re: Workforce Massive Recruitment (100 Slots) by walearoy(m): 2:03pm
ajoyeleke:
It Is Finished
|Re: Workforce Massive Recruitment (100 Slots) by emmy4lov(m): 2:04pm
All this workforce vacancies are punishment jobs.. just be careful if you are applying
UK used Samsung galaxy S6 for sale whatsapp 08050447106
National wide delivery available
Payment on delivery available in Lagos only
2 Likes
|Re: Workforce Massive Recruitment (100 Slots) by Gkemz(m): 2:11pm
Contract banking marketing job again?? Abeg carry una wahala go.
1 Like
|Re: Workforce Massive Recruitment (100 Slots) by Kaxmytex(m): 2:12pm
No shout job no dey naija again o.. .
See plenty slot for borno nw oo..
|Re: Workforce Massive Recruitment (100 Slots) by Dajugba: 2:15pm
Nice one. But Nigerians graduate should consider entrepreneurship. Bank jobs are tasking most especially being a marketer.
|Re: Workforce Massive Recruitment (100 Slots) by adetes: 2:15pm
That borno state will b intrested, I will like to apply
|Re: Workforce Massive Recruitment (100 Slots) by Ezinwa25(f): 2:16pm
ajoyeleke:
Lolzzzzzzzzzzz
1 Like
|Re: Workforce Massive Recruitment (100 Slots) by sunbbo(m): 2:19pm
Good.
|Re: Workforce Massive Recruitment (100 Slots) by exlinkleads(f): 2:36pm
hahahahahahahaha
this one na N10k per month
Am not interested ooooo
