Ever wondered about what is going on at the Oworoshoki waterfront?



Indeed, anyone that has passed through that part of Lagos would have noticed an enormous “sand filling” – or land reclamation work – going on there.



Once-upon-a-time, not-too-long-ago, that spot used to be a beehive of illegal dredging activities in Lagos.



So, after sand-filling the waterfront, whats next?



Well, here is whats next.



The Lagos State Government is working to transform the Oworonshoki Waterfront into one of the biggest transportation, tourism and entertainment hubs in Nigeria.



Yes. An elegant Mega Ferry and Bus terminus is about to be built at that once blighted location.



And that’s not all.



The Mega Jetty and Bus terminal will have other entertainment and Tourism facilities like multiple Boutique, hotels, museums/art galleries, sport and recreational facilities as well as a 1000 capacity car park, based on the design master plan of the area.



Upon completion, Lagosians would be able to embark on travel from Oworonshoki either via water, using the Jetty Terminal or via Ultra-Modern Buses departing from the New Bus Terminal.



This project is part of a grand design by the Lagos state government to reduce human and vehicular traffic gridlocks on the roads connecting the Island, Apapa and other parts of the Mainland.



Clearly, Ambode is not joking!



#AmbodeIsNotJoking







Source:



This is lovely

Yeah, that's true...... Lagos has plan, Nigeria doesn't. Lagos is working, Nigeria isn't.



Lagos is better than Nigeria. Don't quote me pls, my fingers are playing pranks on me. 20 Likes

I go through this route daily and any sane person will tell you that this is a disaster awaiting to happen, last year was hell for those living around this area as the flood were everywhere. In as much as I commend Ambode but I won't support the degrading of the Lagoon, its too dangerous



Come back around June/July when we will be in the rainy season, I will remind you then





Cheers 23 Likes 1 Share

AutoReportNG:

Cheers About 1/4 of Amsterdam is reclaimed. 11 cities in China are reclaimed from sea, majority of Singapore is reclaimed from sea, Mumbai in India is majorly reclaimed from sea.... the palm island in Dubai is reclaimed also.



Land reclamation has been going on in d Netherlands since 1300 up till today, yet no record of casualties.



Lagos is about 3,000sq/m... being d smallest state in Nigeria with high population density and d need to cater for its demand is high as well. I'm sure people like u can't stay in eko Atlantic cos it's a reclaimed city but will like to live in "mukahari" in Japan not knowing its a reclaimed community as well.



Niggas fear what they don't understand n hates what they can't conquer, guess it's just the theory of man. About 1/4 of Amsterdam is reclaimed. 11 cities in China are reclaimed from sea, majority of Singapore is reclaimed from sea, Mumbai in India is majorly reclaimed from sea.... the palm island in Dubai is reclaimed also.Land reclamation has been going on in d Netherlands since 1300 up till today, yet no record of casualties.Lagos is about 3,000sq/m... being d smallest state in Nigeria with high population density and d need to cater for its demand is high as well. I'm sure people like u can't stay in eko Atlantic cos it's a reclaimed city but will like to live in "mukahari" in Japan not knowing its a reclaimed community as well.Niggas fear what they don't understand n hates what they can't conquer, guess it's just the theory of man. 44 Likes

AutoReportNG:

Cheers This is emotion. Are you an Engineer.



Too dangerous? Is dredging the only way of developing the area

Flloding occurs because there is no drainage not just in that area but across Lagos. With the right engineering solution storm water can be managed



Amsterdam Venice and the UK are good examples of canalization solutions.



We do not have to be superstitious about nature This is emotion. Are you an Engineer.Too dangerous? Is dredging the only way of developing the areaFlloding occurs because there is no drainage not just in that area but across Lagos. With the right engineering solution storm water can be managedAmsterdam Venice and the UK are good examples of canalization solutions.We do not have to be superstitious about nature 7 Likes

Weel said. 2 Likes

You base your examples developed countries, this is Africa, Nigeria, Lagos state where we lack proper structure and management, I don't normally like to argue or try to feel I know all, I am open to correction, let me give you an example of a place that was sand filled in Lagos and that's Ojuolobun Housing Estate close to Adeniji Bus Stop immediately after third mainland bridge, please when it rains, kindly take a stroll or drive along this area to buttress my point



Is it a good idea? Very well, but is it feasible? I doubt it until we change our mentality on how things were being run. China, Netherlands etc were able to overcome the challenge cos they have plans and structure in place for it



God bless Ambode, God bless Lagos state



Eko oni baje You base your examples developed countries, this is Africa, Nigeria, Lagos state where we lack proper structure and management, I don't normally like to argue or try to feel I know all, I am open to correction, let me give you an example of a place that was sand filled in Lagos and that's Ojuolobun Housing Estate close to Adeniji Bus Stop immediately after third mainland bridge, please when it rains, kindly take a stroll or drive along this area to buttress my pointIs it a good idea? Very well, but is it feasible? I doubt it until we change our mentality on how things were being run. China, Netherlands etc were able to overcome the challenge cos they have plans and structure in place for itGod bless Ambode, God bless Lagos stateEko oni baje 7 Likes

AutoReportNG:





You base your examples developed countries, this is Africa, Nigeria, Lagos state where we lack proper structure and management, I don't normally like to argue or try to feel I know all, I am open to correction, let me give you an example of a place that was sand filled in Lagos and that's Ojuolobun Housing Estate close to Adeniji Bus Stop, please when it rains, kindly take a stroll or drive along this area to buttress my point



Is it a good idea? Very well, but is it feasible? I doubt it until we change our mentality on how things were been run, China, Netherlands etc were able to overcome the challenge cos they have plans and structure in place for it



God bless Ambode, God bless Lagos state



Eko oni baje

I think here we are talking wthout facts



Do you have information that the planned procedure is "DREDGING"" ??



What exactly is te "IT" we are discussing here I think here we are talking wthout factsDo you have information that the planned procedure is "DREDGING"" ??What exactly is te "IT" we are discussing here 1 Like

Null and void in my opinion.



Lagos has been overtaken by trash.



Cleaner Lagos initiative is a scam.



Ambode doesn't have my vote. 2 Likes

Good

indeed

2019 don dey reach nah, we no go hear word for politicians and their errand boys again 3 Likes

Another one project like this one is presently ongoing at magidun ikorodu road.



Lagos is far behind a modern city still alot needs to be done...











Very neat 1 Like

Ambode is a joke. In fact he has lost it

Just doing useless projects without doing proper thinking. Imagine the whole of Lagos taken over by trash just because he decided to bring up one phony visionscape company. Smh



Now he is constructing both Lagos-abeokuta way and agege roads at the same time. Abeg where make people dey pass. ? 2 Likes

is the reason Ambode wants to kill us with Tax? 2 Likes

Lagos is still dredging??

Oh when the rain/flooding comes knocking.

So far no measures have been taking from the last flooding that took place and here they are claiming more land from the waters.

Smh! 2 Likes

Ambode is jes dumb reclaiming a prime piece of the Lagoon....What happens when she decides to claim back her waterfront especially during the rains? Or this is all just someone eager to flex Land Use Tax payers money in a stupid gamble...Eko oni baje my ass. 1 Like

sand fill is not d answer water must have a flush point or else there will be flooding 1 Like

Likely to adversely affect the environment. 1 Like

I hope the environmental impact accessment is top notch, beautiful to create cities out of water but not too cool when the water decides to fight back once in a while 1 Like

I've read some insanely stupid comments here about land reclamation in other countries that today are experiencing terrible flooding disasters. Many parts of Lagos island are below the sea level and some "Einstein" still finds it wise to continue to reclaim land from the sea, and even going as far as comparing with Amsterdam, the flood capital of Europe. Lagosians are insanely stupid people! 2 Likes