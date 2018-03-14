St. Gabriel Coconut Oil Refinery Project, a major industrial investment by Akwa Ibom State Government through the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Sufficiency, comprises of a factory complex complete with administrative offices, production areas, technical spaces, industrial firefighting systems, water treatment plants, effluent treatment plants and residential quarters for technical and managerial staff as well as parking areas for tractors carrying raw materials.



The project is located in the serene environment of Ikot Akpan Okop village in Mkpat Enin Local Government Area on 7.88 hectares. The total construction area is 15,000 m2. The project was flagged off by His Excellency, Executive Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Udom Gabriel Emmanuel during a ground-breaking ceremony on May 24th, 2017 and is in progress on track for commissioning in 2018.



Project Duration

Start Date End Date Duration Status

March, 2017 October, 2018 20 Months On-going



This Refinery is constructed to process/harness the coconut palm which abounds naturally in the state, to boost availability of raw materials for the refinery, a whooping 2million fast yeilding hybrid coconut trees is currently being planted on an 11,000 hecter's of land at the St Gabriel plantation in a swampland spanning MKpat Enin and Eastern Obolo LGA in Akwa Ibom State

This when completed will be the largest coconut plantation in Africa, and the most ambitious coconut project in the world done in the last 10yrs. All this is an effort to prepare Akwa Ibom State, which is Nigeria highest crude oil producing State from over reliance on petroleum.