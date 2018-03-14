₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Construction Of St Gabriel Oil Refinery In Akwa Ibom State (pictures) by Atouke: 8:27pm On Mar 14
St. Gabriel Coconut Oil Refinery Project, a major industrial investment by Akwa Ibom State Government through the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Sufficiency, comprises of a factory complex complete with administrative offices, production areas, technical spaces, industrial firefighting systems, water treatment plants, effluent treatment plants and residential quarters for technical and managerial staff as well as parking areas for tractors carrying raw materials.
The project is located in the serene environment of Ikot Akpan Okop village in Mkpat Enin Local Government Area on 7.88 hectares. The total construction area is 15,000 m2. The project was flagged off by His Excellency, Executive Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Udom Gabriel Emmanuel during a ground-breaking ceremony on May 24th, 2017 and is in progress on track for commissioning in 2018.
Project Duration
Start Date End Date Duration Status
March, 2017 October, 2018 20 Months On-going
This Refinery is constructed to process/harness the coconut palm which abounds naturally in the state, to boost availability of raw materials for the refinery, a whooping 2million fast yeilding hybrid coconut trees is currently being planted on an 11,000 hecter's of land at the St Gabriel plantation in a swampland spanning MKpat Enin and Eastern Obolo LGA in Akwa Ibom State
This when completed will be the largest coconut plantation in Africa, and the most ambitious coconut project in the world done in the last 10yrs. All this is an effort to prepare Akwa Ibom State, which is Nigeria highest crude oil producing State from over reliance on petroleum.
|Re: Construction Of St Gabriel Oil Refinery In Akwa Ibom State (pictures) by Atouke: 8:28pm On Mar 14
current level of construction Admin offices in the middle and the residential for technical staff on the RHS completed while construction is ongoing on technical areas on the LHS of the photo.
|Re: Construction Of St Gabriel Oil Refinery In Akwa Ibom State (pictures) by Atouke: 8:30pm On Mar 14
The St Gabriel coconut plantation is the most Ambitious coconut project in the world today the Ambition is to cultivate 2 million coconut palm trees on an 11,000 hecter of land!
Work on these plantation is at an advanced stage, providing employment for many young people in Akwa Ibom.
|Re: Construction Of St Gabriel Oil Refinery In Akwa Ibom State (pictures) by deji17: 8:31pm On Mar 14
Impressive. This is good.
|Re: Construction Of St Gabriel Oil Refinery In Akwa Ibom State (pictures) by muykem: 8:31pm On Mar 14
Very impressive but I am here to see something else.
|Re: Construction Of St Gabriel Oil Refinery In Akwa Ibom State (pictures) by Kingspin(m): 8:33pm On Mar 14
I love this............
|Re: Construction Of St Gabriel Oil Refinery In Akwa Ibom State (pictures) by CodeTemplar: 8:35pm On Mar 14
This people are serious. Atleast cow can't eat coconut tree.
|Re: Construction Of St Gabriel Oil Refinery In Akwa Ibom State (pictures) by Atouke: 8:38pm On Mar 14
Ongoing work At the coconut plantation.
|Re: Construction Of St Gabriel Oil Refinery In Akwa Ibom State (pictures) by Atouke: 8:39pm On Mar 14
|Re: Construction Of St Gabriel Oil Refinery In Akwa Ibom State (pictures) by Atouke: 8:40pm On Mar 14
|Re: Construction Of St Gabriel Oil Refinery In Akwa Ibom State (pictures) by WebSurfer(m): 8:42pm On Mar 14
|Re: Construction Of St Gabriel Oil Refinery In Akwa Ibom State (pictures) by Atouke: 8:54pm On Mar 14
Feed for the Nursery.
|Re: Construction Of St Gabriel Oil Refinery In Akwa Ibom State (pictures) by Atouke: 9:03pm On Mar 14
muykem:What Something else?
|Re: Construction Of St Gabriel Oil Refinery In Akwa Ibom State (pictures) by joinnow: 9:03pm On Mar 14
CodeTemplar:Chei see learner,
Cow dey eat the leaf even goat,sheep and you forgot that those fulani herdmen also carry sheep gum body when parading cow
|Re: Construction Of St Gabriel Oil Refinery In Akwa Ibom State (pictures) by Atouke: 9:16pm On Mar 14
Price comparison: As at today. 3/14/18
5 gallons of coconut oil(38lb) = $57.99
42 gallons of crude oil (1 barrel) =$64.64.
Coconut oil capable of generating more revenue per gallon than crude oil. The minders of Akwa Ibom State Government are thinking right. Excellent project.
|Re: Construction Of St Gabriel Oil Refinery In Akwa Ibom State (pictures) by Atouke: 9:21pm On Mar 14
St Gabriel Coconut oil Plantation.
|Re: Construction Of St Gabriel Oil Refinery In Akwa Ibom State (pictures) by Blue3k(m): 9:38pm On Mar 14
The price comparison to coconut to crude is intersting.
|Re: Construction Of St Gabriel Oil Refinery In Akwa Ibom State (pictures) by Atouke: 9:50pm On Mar 14
work going on at the plantation
|Re: Construction Of St Gabriel Oil Refinery In Akwa Ibom State (pictures) by Atouke: 9:52pm On Mar 14
|Re: Construction Of St Gabriel Oil Refinery In Akwa Ibom State (pictures) by Atouke: 9:59pm On Mar 14
Refinery will process, Coconut oil, palm oil and palm kernel oil. and all other products of the oil processing.
|Re: Construction Of St Gabriel Oil Refinery In Akwa Ibom State (pictures) by kabrudrapist: 10:05pm On Mar 14
Good.
|Re: Construction Of St Gabriel Oil Refinery In Akwa Ibom State (pictures) by Nokio1(m): 10:35pm On Mar 14
impressive
|Re: Construction Of St Gabriel Oil Refinery In Akwa Ibom State (pictures) by Atouke: 10:47pm On Mar 14
swampy terrain.
|Re: Construction Of St Gabriel Oil Refinery In Akwa Ibom State (pictures) by Atouke: 11:03pm On Mar 14
more
|Re: Construction Of St Gabriel Oil Refinery In Akwa Ibom State (pictures) by Atouke: 11:06pm On Mar 14
coconut plantation
|Re: Construction Of St Gabriel Oil Refinery In Akwa Ibom State (pictures) by crestedaguiyi: 1:18am
nice one
|Re: Construction Of St Gabriel Oil Refinery In Akwa Ibom State (pictures) by sanandreas(m): 7:35am
I am impressed. Sooner or later akwa ibom would compete with lagos.
|Re: Construction Of St Gabriel Oil Refinery In Akwa Ibom State (pictures) by gmaribel(m): 7:50am
uyai Akwa Ibom ayid.
|Re: Construction Of St Gabriel Oil Refinery In Akwa Ibom State (pictures) by Robisky001: 8:15am
This is a laudable project. Where is Okowa self.
|Re: Construction Of St Gabriel Oil Refinery In Akwa Ibom State (pictures) by Trendy247: 8:25am
Na wa.. So comon to plant coconut, na Filipino dey in charge. Isoryt!
|Re: Construction Of St Gabriel Oil Refinery In Akwa Ibom State (pictures) by Adekdammy: 8:30am
Impressive. Akwa ibom state government is working.
