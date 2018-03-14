₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|2019: PDP Announces ‘generation Next’ Plan by Islie: 8:53pm
National Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP ), Mr Uche Secondus, on Wednesday said the party was coming up with “Generation Next” programme for repositioning youths to take over leadership in 2019.
|Re: 2019: PDP Announces ‘generation Next’ Plan by ameri9ja: 8:55pm
Ok.
Trying to put old wine in new bottle and hope people don't notice. Ain't gono work.
I dedicate this FTC to all those who want Ambode to go.
#AMBODE MUST GO!!!
Stop copying America (NY especially)
Nigeria/Lagos is a different type of society! Capisce?
|Re: 2019: PDP Announces ‘generation Next’ Plan by swagagolic01(m): 8:55pm
No be just to talk sha
|Re: 2019: PDP Announces ‘generation Next’ Plan by midolian(m): 9:02pm
Jokers
They are not done looting..
|Re: 2019: PDP Announces ‘generation Next’ Plan by angels09: 9:18pm
Buhari has raised Nigeria's debt profile to$70 billion dollars!! As at 2017.
Buhari borrowed 14 billion dollars in 2017 alone!!! What for!!
|Re: 2019: PDP Announces ‘generation Next’ Plan by angels09: 9:19pm
midolian:Buhari borrowed 14 billion dollars in 2017 alone...what for?
|Re: 2019: PDP Announces ‘generation Next’ Plan by dignity33: 9:47pm
A welcome development from PDP I salute.
|Re: 2019: PDP Announces ‘generation Next’ Plan by zlantanfan: 9:47pm
R
|Re: 2019: PDP Announces ‘generation Next’ Plan by Abfinest007(m): 9:47pm
pdp are planning seriously my only advice for u guys is to involved God so that buhari can go back to daura peacefully
|Re: 2019: PDP Announces ‘generation Next’ Plan by ObamaOsama: 9:47pm
see him talking like. if we are not aware
those word's
|Re: 2019: PDP Announces ‘generation Next’ Plan by 9jaown(m): 9:48pm
Anything to remove that nigger!!! Will work for me
|Re: 2019: PDP Announces ‘generation Next’ Plan by sweetval: 9:48pm
These politicians and lies.. I never see..
|Re: 2019: PDP Announces ‘generation Next’ Plan by maduxs: 9:48pm
Good news and I love that
|Re: 2019: PDP Announces ‘generation Next’ Plan by NotBeenPaid: 9:49pm
angels09:His pocket money
|Re: 2019: PDP Announces ‘generation Next’ Plan by Achorise: 9:49pm
Sorry, the youths have gotten a better career. Internet scam, You guys came too late, the quest for money has eaten deep into our youths.
|Re: 2019: PDP Announces ‘generation Next’ Plan by Bede2u(m): 9:51pm
With this plan, i have no doubt that Damkwambo would emerge pdp flag bearer ahead of Atiku. It still a win
Lets reason. If pdp presents damkwambo, wat will Apc use to campaign against him. He is not involved in any scandal.
|Re: 2019: PDP Announces ‘generation Next’ Plan by zicoraads(m): 9:56pm
I like the sound of it. It's 'catchy'. The question now is, will the old ones allow the youths to take over or rule in peace?
|Re: 2019: PDP Announces ‘generation Next’ Plan by michoim(m): 9:56pm
Looters get plan apart for themselves?
|Re: 2019: PDP Announces ‘generation Next’ Plan by QTEST007(m): 9:59pm
.....AND THAT WAS HOW THE TORTOISE FELL AND BROKE HIS BACK.
|Re: 2019: PDP Announces ‘generation Next’ Plan by BMCSlayer: 10:00pm
midolian:look at this one can sabi misfire no be small
|Re: 2019: PDP Announces ‘generation Next’ Plan by aderilb: 10:01pm
another way to scam us
|Re: 2019: PDP Announces ‘generation Next’ Plan by 400billionman: 10:04pm
Oil my engine gbagam
|Re: 2019: PDP Announces ‘generation Next’ Plan by HomeOfMe(f): 10:05pm
Islie:
|Re: 2019: PDP Announces ‘generation Next’ Plan by HomeOfMe(f): 10:08pm
Islie:Some youths àre worse than the older ones there already,so we need youths with vision and lo e for the nation.
|Re: 2019: PDP Announces ‘generation Next’ Plan by wakeupafricanyo: 10:22pm
DANKWAMBO time ticking
|Re: 2019: PDP Announces ‘generation Next’ Plan by brookz: 10:26pm
Rubbish, Rubbish, Rubbish !!!
Watch and see how thy will bring their Children on Board.
I bet you, You will never see the Child of a Common Nigerian man aspiring for any Political Office, Reason why is, He got No Money, Influential background and Godfather.
|Re: 2019: PDP Announces ‘generation Next’ Plan by ameri9ja: 10:28pm
They should run Buhari
|Re: 2019: PDP Announces ‘generation Next’ Plan by Lanre4uonly(m): 10:29pm
Ok. Let's wait and see how it will unfold.
|Re: 2019: PDP Announces ‘generation Next’ Plan by supereagle(m): 10:29pm
PDP has fallen to rise no more. They were there for 16 years without adding values to Nigeria.
|Re: 2019: PDP Announces ‘generation Next’ Plan by greatman247(m): 10:36pm
PDP be fooling people from 18BC. When you assume power same old faces. Bastards, we reject and rebuke you. Only a useless youth will fall for this old scam. Their children and wards will be connected to power while the youth who believes in this bastard politicians will rot in poverty. When the time comes for youth to take position of power they will come with their zoning formula to disqualify such youth. Youth must use their heads.
