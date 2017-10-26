₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
The 76th National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approved fees for the purchase of nomination forms for all positions to be contested in the December 9 convention.
In a communiqué signed and made available to newsmen by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, he said nomination form for office of the National Chairman goes for N3 million, while that of the Deputy National Chairman is N2 million.
He said, “Cost of nomination form for the office of the National Secretary is N2 million. All other national officers including the National Publicity Secretary, National Treasurer amongst others will pay the sum of N1.5 million each, while ex-officio members will pay N500, 000.”
|Re: PDP Announces N3m For Chairmanship Nomination Form by OZAOEKPE(m): 6:45am
We have started again
|Re: PDP Announces N3m For Chairmanship Nomination Form by madridguy(m): 6:47am
PDP is damn broke hence they need to sell anything sell able They should as well start hawking their satanic umbrella inside Lagos traffic like table water
|Re: PDP Announces N3m For Chairmanship Nomination Form by Atiku2019: 6:49am
|Re: PDP Announces N3m For Chairmanship Nomination Form by izombie(m): 6:52am
madridguy:na here you go comment but for that maina thread you just dey laugh. Zombified.
|Re: PDP Announces N3m For Chairmanship Nomination Form by madridguy(m): 6:53am
Na person wey you fit fight you go let your muscle raise naa
izombie:
|Re: PDP Announces N3m For Chairmanship Nomination Form by ovadozes(m): 7:05am
madridguy:What have you got to say about the president blaming Jonathan for the return of Maina and his family claiming that the presidency invited him to come back??
|Re: PDP Announces N3m For Chairmanship Nomination Form by CaptainCodes(m): 10:06am
I dey reason buy am now sef.. na smalls.
|Re: PDP Announces N3m For Chairmanship Nomination Form by Hofbrauhaus: 10:06am
I thought PDP was useless until I saw APC.
|Re: PDP Announces N3m For Chairmanship Nomination Form by saaedlee: 10:07am
Anyone who tells me what animal this is gets 500 naira recharge card
|Re: PDP Announces N3m For Chairmanship Nomination Form by cutefergiee(m): 10:07am
DIS ONE DEY OK.. GOOD PRICE..
|Re: PDP Announces N3m For Chairmanship Nomination Form by OfficialAwol(m): 10:07am
madridguy:
You this deluded riff raff. Someday you'll pay for these stupidity of yours. Mark my word, you'll pay.
|Re: PDP Announces N3m For Chairmanship Nomination Form by DonVikings: 10:08am
Let OhaMUMUdike Nnamdidiot Cownu, otherwise known as Nnamdi Kanu, come out and test his popularity.
Let him use some of the dues paid by Pigs and Idiots to purchase the form. He should buy one for his mother too.
|Re: PDP Announces N3m For Chairmanship Nomination Form by modaink333: 10:08am
Am interested o
|Re: PDP Announces N3m For Chairmanship Nomination Form by IamPatriotic(m): 10:09am
How about that of youth leader, will it be given out to not more than 40 year old contestants or will be sold to grandpas for exorbitant prices as well? just asking.
|Re: PDP Announces N3m For Chairmanship Nomination Form by yahmohy27: 10:09am
Making money out of nothing
|Re: PDP Announces N3m For Chairmanship Nomination Form by begwong: 10:09am
madridguy:BMC go and criticize your brother maina wey buy house 2million dollars cash etc etc first. Hypocrite like you! ✈✔
|Re: PDP Announces N3m For Chairmanship Nomination Form by tyanan: 10:09am
Nonsense
|Re: PDP Announces N3m For Chairmanship Nomination Form by Brillantman: 10:10am
I just love your humorous lifestyle, so daft like daily contribution collector that sold his mansion just to buy a pen.
madridguy:
|Re: PDP Announces N3m For Chairmanship Nomination Form by DWJOBScom(m): 10:11am
www.settleintoacredibleopposition.com
A credible opposition is what we need to make the ruling party sit-up.
Am sure PDP would've never believed they will one day lose power but right now they've lost it and will perform better if given the chance.
Elect a credible chairman
|Re: PDP Announces N3m For Chairmanship Nomination Form by BrutalJab: 10:11am
madridguy:Dem kuku better pass your devilish thieving party.
Why are you suddenly silent on MainaGate?
|Re: PDP Announces N3m For Chairmanship Nomination Form by agarawu23(m): 10:12am
Nl PDP touts should start applying
Sink party
|Re: PDP Announces N3m For Chairmanship Nomination Form by anthonyuncle(m): 10:17am
dz one na lie o, da discount is too good to be true
|Re: PDP Announces N3m For Chairmanship Nomination Form by dtruth50(m): 10:18am
u say wetin?
|Re: PDP Announces N3m For Chairmanship Nomination Form by OGAMINISTER: 10:20am
Lolz
There was a party!
|Re: PDP Announces N3m For Chairmanship Nomination Form by Yakson09: 10:21am
madridguy:u ar a patriot.
|Re: PDP Announces N3m For Chairmanship Nomination Form by earthcrust: 10:21am
As far as am concerned I and my house come 2019 will vote for PDP# STAND WITH PDP#
|Re: PDP Announces N3m For Chairmanship Nomination Form by Yakson09: 10:22am
izombie:E pain AM
|Re: PDP Announces N3m For Chairmanship Nomination Form by Jointhemiltons2(m): 10:23am
Even to enter heaven is free sef
|Re: PDP Announces N3m For Chairmanship Nomination Form by asawanathegreat(m): 10:23am
Power tussle
|Re: PDP Announces N3m For Chairmanship Nomination Form by GetMeRight: 10:23am
OfficialAwol:For supporting APC/Buhari or for hating PDP? Go get a life, this is democracy.
|Re: PDP Announces N3m For Chairmanship Nomination Form by Yakson09: 10:24am
DonVikings:bro u ar a patriot.
