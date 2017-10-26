Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / PDP Announces N3m For Chairmanship Nomination Form (9553 Views)

In a communiqué signed and made available to newsmen by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, he said nomination form for office of the National Chairman goes for N3 million, while that of the Deputy National Chairman is N2 million.



He said, “Cost of nomination form for the office of the National Secretary is N2 million. All other national officers including the National Publicity Secretary, National Treasurer amongst others will pay the sum of N1.5 million each, while ex-officio members will pay N500, 000.”







http://anstalk.com/pdp-announces-n3m-chairmanship-nomination-form/





We have started again

They should as well start hawking their satanic umbrella inside Lagos traffic like table water PDP is damn broke hence they need to sell anything sell ableThey should as well start hawking their satanic umbrella inside Lagos traffic like table water 20 Likes 6 Shares

madridguy:

PDP is damn broke hence they need to sell anything sell able They should as well start hawking their satanic umbrella inside Lagos traffic like table water na here you go comment but for that maina thread you just dey laugh. Zombified. na here you go comment but for that maina thread you just dey laugh. Zombified. 62 Likes 5 Shares





izombie:

na here you go comment but for that maina thread you just dey laugh. Zombified. Na person wey you fit fight you go let your muscle raise naa 1 Like 1 Share

madridguy:

PDP is damn broke hence they need to sell anything sell able They should as well start hawking their satanic umbrella inside Lagos traffic like table water What have you got to say about the president blaming Jonathan for the return of Maina and his family claiming that the presidency invited him to come back?? What have you got to say about the president blaming Jonathan for the return of Maina and his family claiming that the presidency invited him to come back?? 26 Likes





I dey reason buy am now sef.. na smalls.

I thought PDP was useless until I saw APC. 6 Likes

Anyone who tells me what animal this is gets 500 naira recharge card

DIS ONE DEY OK.. GOOD PRICE.. 1 Like

madridguy:

PDP is damn broke hence they need to sell anything sell able They should as well start hawking their satanic umbrella inside Lagos traffic like table water

You this deluded riff raff. Someday you'll pay for these stupidity of yours. Mark my word, you'll pay. You this deluded riff raff. Someday you'll pay for these stupidity of yours. Mark my word, you'll pay. 14 Likes





Let him use some of the dues paid by Pigs and Idiots to purchase the form. He should buy one for his mother too. Let OhaMUMUdike Nnamdidiot Cownu, otherwise known as Nnamdi Kanu, come out and test his popularity.Let him use some of the dues paid by Pigs and Idiots to purchase the form. He should buy one for his mother too. 1 Like

Am interested o

How about that of youth leader, will it be given out to not more than 40 year old contestants or will be sold to grandpas for exorbitant prices as well? just asking.

Making money out of nothing

madridguy:

PDP is damn broke hence they need to sell anything sell able They should as well start hawking their satanic umbrella inside Lagos traffic like table water BMC go and criticize your brother maina wey buy house 2million dollars cash etc etc first. Hypocrite like you! ✈✔ BMC go and criticize your brother maina wey buy house 2million dollars cash etc etc first. Hypocrite like you! ✈✔ 16 Likes

Nonsense

madridguy:

Na person wey you fit fight you go let your muscle raise naa



I just love your humorous lifestyle, so daft like daily contribution collector that sold his mansion just to buy a pen. 7 Likes

www.settleintoacredibleopposition.com



A credible opposition is what we need to make the ruling party sit-up.

Am sure PDP would've never believed they will one day lose power but right now they've lost it and will perform better if given the chance.



Elect a credible chairman A credible opposition is what we need to make the ruling party sit-up.Am sure PDP would've never believed they will one day lose power but right now they've lost it and will perform better if given the chance.Elect a credible chairman 1 Like

madridguy:

PDP is damn broke hence they need to sell anything sell able They should as well start hawking their satanic umbrella inside Lagos traffic like table water Dem kuku better pass your devilish thieving party.





Why are you suddenly silent on MainaGate? Dem kuku better pass your devilish thieving party.Why are you suddenly silent on MainaGate? 8 Likes





Sink party Nl PDP touts should start applyingSink party

dz one na lie o, da discount is too good to be true

u say wetin?

Lolz



There was a party!

madridguy:

PDP is damn broke hence they need to sell anything sell able They should as well start hawking their satanic umbrella inside Lagos traffic like table water u ar a patriot. u ar a patriot.

As far as am concerned I and my house come 2019 will vote for PDP# STAND WITH PDP# 2 Likes

izombie:

na here you go comment but for that maina thread you just dey laugh. Zombified. E pain AM E pain AM

Even to enter heaven is free sef

Power tussle

OfficialAwol:





You this deluded riff raff. Someday you'll pay for these stupidity of yours. Mark my word, you'll pay. For supporting APC/Buhari or for hating PDP? Go get a life, this is democracy. For supporting APC/Buhari or for hating PDP? Go get a life, this is democracy.