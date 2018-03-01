₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|FG Speaks On Rex Tillerson Sack After Visiting Buhari by Ikailu: 7:32am
The federal government said his sack would not affect Nigeria The federal government has said that the sack of Rex Tillerson by President Donald Trump of US from his position as secretary of state will not affect Nigeria’s relationship with US. Tillerson visited Nigeria and met with President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday, March 12 before he was relieved of his position by President Trump.
Vanguard reports that Geoffrey Onyeama who is the minister of foreign affairs spoke at the end of the federal executive council meeting on Wednesday, March 14 presided over by Professor Yemi Osinbajo. Onyeama said Tillerson was only representing the US in Nigeria and that his removal would not stop whatever agreement was in place.
He said: “Rex Tillerson sack won’t affect (Nigeria) because government is a continuum as we all know. “When he came it was the United States that was speaking and clearly we expect that with every expectation that everything he has said as regards US/Nigeria relations reflects the position of the United States, reflects the position of the president of the United States, so we don’t see any change happening.” Ibe Kachikwu who is the minister of state for petroleum who also spoke after the meeting said modular refineries would help curb illegal refining in the Niger Delta region.
He said: “As a seasoned professional I have given all the guidance that is required to fix the refineries, we came into a situation where we don’t have money to fix the refineries we had to raise the money looking into the PPP model, it has to go through a process. “The technical committee is headed by NNPC, obviously they will submit their report to the board when they complete their work.
So, from a governance and guidance sense, steering point of view, I think that steering is right on track, from a management of the technical aspect of the contracting, that is something we would have to allow NNPC handle, it is not the job of the ministry to superimpose, you got to let them do their work and do it efficiently. “On modular refineries; modular wasn’t supposed to provide a sufficient solution to your product needs, modulars are on the average between 2000 and 5000 maybe 10,000 at most capacity per refinery. Your consumption is about 630,000 barrels per day, that is not the essence of modular, what modular was supposed to do for us is provide work within some of these communities where people are busy doing illegal refining.
“It’s not meant to address the refining product gap we have in the country, we are hoping that those gaps will be covered by a mixture of the three or four refineries that government owns currently, Warri, Port Harcourt and Kaduna egg of course the Dangote refinery of 600 barrels.”
|Re: FG Speaks On Rex Tillerson Sack After Visiting Buhari by Kingwizzy16(m): 7:33am
Just admit that buhari bad luck odour affected the man, he's children will hate Nigeria for life
|Re: FG Speaks On Rex Tillerson Sack After Visiting Buhari by Sirmuel1(m): 7:33am
Buhari don use Badluck rub innocent Man
|Re: FG Speaks On Rex Tillerson Sack After Visiting Buhari by Paperwhite(m): 7:38am
As a seasoned professional I have given all the guidance that is required to fix the refineries, we came into a situation where we don’t have money to fix the refineries we had to raise the money looking into the PPP model, it has to go through a process.
Yet monies are being recklessly embezzled in all fronts in this government.Meanwhile what happened to the one-year,one-refinery promise of Buhari government Bunch of fraudsters.
|Re: FG Speaks On Rex Tillerson Sack After Visiting Buhari by Paperwhite(m): 7:39am
Forget all these face-saving charade.Buhari is simply badluck.Rex just visited a neighbouring country before coming to Nigeria but why was he not sacked then?
|Re: FG Speaks On Rex Tillerson Sack After Visiting Buhari by AnodaIT(m): 8:08am
For their country, everybody dey talk say the man Rex bin dey against many policies of the President but here APC says he is speaking for the same President
|Re: FG Speaks On Rex Tillerson Sack After Visiting Buhari by chuksjuve(m): 8:11am
My own Question is this!
How come it was when and after he visited Nigeria he was sacked!
Sarkki and co you are free to answer the above question also ...
|Re: FG Speaks On Rex Tillerson Sack After Visiting Buhari by FarahAideed: 8:44am
Buhari is 1000 degrees of pure unadulterated badluck
|Re: FG Speaks On Rex Tillerson Sack After Visiting Buhari by McAausim: 8:51am
Foolish man.... Wailers be like
|Re: FG Speaks On Rex Tillerson Sack After Visiting Buhari by Caustics: 8:59am
|Re: FG Speaks On Rex Tillerson Sack After Visiting Buhari by biggerboyc(m): 9:00am
They said the previous administration is a failure and yet they keep using them as their standard of measure, you know the truth, we know the truth, everybody knows the truth. Buhari is a complete failure
|Re: FG Speaks On Rex Tillerson Sack After Visiting Buhari by Histrings08(m): 9:00am
Don't tell tz buhari's fault o
|Re: FG Speaks On Rex Tillerson Sack After Visiting Buhari by Penalty82(m): 9:00am
|Re: FG Speaks On Rex Tillerson Sack After Visiting Buhari by surgical: 9:00am
Sirmuel1:is it only one man don't you see the evidence all over the country, Nigeria is now like a child who went to the bush to bring home an ant infested wood. he has brought incontinence to their home. the way Nigerians brought incontinence to their lives by electing bubu. in local parlance na una do una self.
|Re: FG Speaks On Rex Tillerson Sack After Visiting Buhari by kittykollinxx(m): 9:01am
this same FG that was no where to be found when dapchi girls were kidnapped.
|Re: FG Speaks On Rex Tillerson Sack After Visiting Buhari by Ngokafor(f): 9:01am
The legendary badluck following buhari is at work cos anything he touches turns to dust
Rex Tillerson sorryoo,but you should have heeded wise council and stayed away
|Re: FG Speaks On Rex Tillerson Sack After Visiting Buhari by Soreza(m): 9:01am
Associate urself with buhari n get failure,ask Nigerians,ask Jacob Zuma,now ask tillerson
|Re: FG Speaks On Rex Tillerson Sack After Visiting Buhari by BedLam: 9:01am
Lol
|Re: FG Speaks On Rex Tillerson Sack After Visiting Buhari by TheKingIsHere: 9:02am
Just admit it that Buhari's smelling body odour got the guy sacked.
|Re: FG Speaks On Rex Tillerson Sack After Visiting Buhari by ameri9ja: 9:02am
I honestly don't think Buhari had anything to do with it. I think it is just coincidence.
|Re: FG Speaks On Rex Tillerson Sack After Visiting Buhari by tobdee: 9:02am
This is the kind of system u get when ur body odour ooze's so badly.
|Re: FG Speaks On Rex Tillerson Sack After Visiting Buhari by majamajic(m): 9:02am
BUHARI should give the man job in Nigeria. .if na minister of power and transport
na wa oo.... Americans don't negotiate with terrorists
|Re: FG Speaks On Rex Tillerson Sack After Visiting Buhari by Mitsurugi(m): 9:02am
Buhari cried at night Tillerson died in the morning.
|Re: FG Speaks On Rex Tillerson Sack After Visiting Buhari by seguno2: 9:04am
|Re: FG Speaks On Rex Tillerson Sack After Visiting Buhari by pejuakinab: 9:07am
NAFDAC should examine buhari for pirity
|Re: FG Speaks On Rex Tillerson Sack After Visiting Buhari by kingzjay(m): 9:07am
|Re: FG Speaks On Rex Tillerson Sack After Visiting Buhari by anibirelawal(m): 9:08am
