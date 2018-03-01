₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"Visitation To Buhari Caused Tillerson’s Sack" - FFK by NaijaNewsPapers: 5:01pm On Mar 13
A former Minister of Aviation of Nigeria, Femi Fani-Kayode, has said that US Secretary, Rex Tillerson, might have been affected by his visitation to President Muhammadu Buhari.
It will be recalled that Tillerson was sacked by US President Donald Trump 12 hours after visiting President Muhammadu Buhari at Aso Rock.
Fani-Kayode in a tweet on Tuesday alleged that President Muhammad Buhari has ‘chronic bad luck’.
He said: “If it is not that Buhari has chronic bad luck how is it that within 12 hours of seeing him in Abuja, Rex Tillerson, the American Sec. of State,was removed from office by @realDonaldTrump and replaced with George Pompeio of the CIA?Congrats George!My advice?Steer clear of Buhari!”
The tweet, however, generated reactions from Nigerians; majority of whom described FFK’s tweet as a hate speech.
One of them, Sade Olamide cautioned Nigeria’s policiticians over Tillerson’s sack, saying: “President Trump is sending a LOUD message to Nigerians and to the political elite. Unfortunately, our leaders have no knowledge of understanding the global rearrangement, etc.”
|Re: "Visitation To Buhari Caused Tillerson’s Sack" - FFK by adadike281(f): 5:09pm On Mar 13
wetin d American come find for Buhari's domain. Buhari is synonymous to failure , badluck and job loss
|Re: "Visitation To Buhari Caused Tillerson’s Sack" - FFK by bettercreature(m): 5:14pm On Mar 13
|Re: "Visitation To Buhari Caused Tillerson’s Sack" - FFK by Angelparadise(f): 5:21pm On Mar 13
The APC taught Nigerians to blame everything that happen within and outside of any sitting President on Mr President So wise Nigerians learnt well. The President must absorbed all the badluck because our forefather said when a witch cries in the night and I child reads in the morning let the world hold the witch . Tillerson your first official visit and handshake to Nigeria President ends in bad luck .
|Re: "Visitation To Buhari Caused Tillerson’s Sack" - FFK by EVILFOREST: 7:51pm On Mar 13
adadike281:For the 1st time I will support FFK
|Re: "Visitation To Buhari Caused Tillerson’s Sack" - FFK by chuksjuve(m): 8:04pm On Mar 13
Buhari just carry him bad luck stain another person..
He touched Aso Rock..Aso Rock got scattered by rats..
He touch the economy .. We went into recession
He touched the security apparatus ...Boko haram and killer herdamen are on rampage..
He touched the petroleum sector...the price increased in geometric progression..
He touched democracy..
Democracy died and dictatorship has taken over..
Rex TILLERSON visited him, 12 hours later , he got sacked..
Who says buhari is not bad luck personified ?
|Re: "Visitation To Buhari Caused Tillerson’s Sack" - FFK by JONNYSPUTE(m): 10:23pm On Mar 13
Walahi,Baba's body odour has affected the man
|Re: "Visitation To Buhari Caused Tillerson’s Sack" - FFK by ihitenansa: 10:59pm On Mar 13
the guy march shhit enta white house from where he visit last
|Re: "Visitation To Buhari Caused Tillerson’s Sack" - FFK by Switruth: 11:47pm On Mar 13
Americans are gradually crawling in. 2019 go get as e be oh.
|Re: "Visitation To Buhari Caused Tillerson’s Sack" - FFK by jpphilips(m): 11:48pm On Mar 13
NaijaNewsPapers:
Sometimes I wonder if FFK finished secondary school.
|Re: "Visitation To Buhari Caused Tillerson’s Sack" - FFK by DeviIhimself: 11:56pm On Mar 13
adadike281:Trump don't like terrorists
Trump don't associate with terrorists
America don't negotiate with terrorists
unfortunately
Buhari is a criminal terrorist
i want to date you
|Re: "Visitation To Buhari Caused Tillerson’s Sack" - FFK by anibirelawal(m): 12:18am
Indeed, some people are not blessed with comon sense which make them lack right thinking.
|Re: "Visitation To Buhari Caused Tillerson’s Sack" - FFK by Truthcat: 1:46am
A kiss of death.
Who wants a badluck when Trump is having an earful on all the possibilities of new business in Yorubaland. If regionalism with 25% to the center doesn't work, Trump will love to help open up Yorubaland to the world like S Korea in exchange for 15% of our resources.
|Re: "Visitation To Buhari Caused Tillerson’s Sack" - FFK by yarimo(m): 1:55am
I now believe 100 % that FFK is a confirmed FOOL, STUPID and IDIOT. according to mr trump , Tellerson was sack because of different opinion with him on how to handle IRAN
|Re: "Visitation To Buhari Caused Tillerson’s Sack" - FFK by CharleyBright(m): 5:36am
Lolz. Chronic Bad!!! OK, who should visit Buhari next so that bad luck go follow am? Rochas Okorocha or Yahaya Bello?
|Re: "Visitation To Buhari Caused Tillerson’s Sack" - FFK by Morbeta11: 5:59am
He visited shithole, and get kicked out of whitehouse cos of the he terrible odour.
|Re: "Visitation To Buhari Caused Tillerson’s Sack" - FFK by knowledgeable: 6:17am
yarimo:
No, FFK is not a fool, stupid and idiot like you opined, but much more intelligent than you are.
The timing and Tillerson last diplomatic engagement(in other words, the last person he engaged with...within the ambit of geo-political calculations before he got fired), have subtle message to it plus all those other factors from CNN regarding his relationship/views with Trump.
I might also add that FFK has much more analytical skills and critical reasoning way, way above your realm period.
|Re: "Visitation To Buhari Caused Tillerson’s Sack" - FFK by usba: 6:19am
jpphilips:
More disturbing are the brain dead fools who swallow everything he says hook, line and sinker.
|Re: "Visitation To Buhari Caused Tillerson’s Sack" - FFK by LushGreenz: 7:25am
FFK should go and sit down jor. Rex's sack had been brewing since last year,and it's got to do with counter-productive statements,deals and policies the former Secretary of state made regarding the Hawaii false alarm,Iran, Russia and North Korea. His termination was underway in fact prior to his Africa tour.
But then when I look at Buhari he's such a man oozing bad omen and dissension. Thus I'd want the nomadic president back in Daura come 2019.
|Re: "Visitation To Buhari Caused Tillerson’s Sack" - FFK by BlakKluKluxKlan(m): 7:46am
jpphilips:
Unlettered people cannot appreciate a man like FFK.
|Re: "Visitation To Buhari Caused Tillerson’s Sack" - FFK by BlakKluKluxKlan(m): 7:50am
CharleyBright:
Both together.
|Re: "Visitation To Buhari Caused Tillerson’s Sack" - FFK by BlakKluKluxKlan(m): 7:57am
usba:
Little ponies don't have the brains to reason like unicorns which is why the latter are never bothered by the opinions of the former. Only the deep understands the deep.
Apart from the silly act of voting against Trump's Jerusalem decision for which Trump has vowed to deal with such countries, everything Buhari has touched has gone wrong.
|Re: "Visitation To Buhari Caused Tillerson’s Sack" - FFK by BlakKluKluxKlan(m): 7:59am
LushGreenz:
What about Buhari's vote against Trump's Jerusalem decision for which the man has vowed to deal with such countries ?
|Re: "Visitation To Buhari Caused Tillerson’s Sack" - FFK by Babacele: 8:05am
BlakKluKluxKlan:is unlettered synonymous with plain stoopid in your dictionary? if it is , then I'm damn sorry we dont wanna be ' lettered'.
|Re: "Visitation To Buhari Caused Tillerson’s Sack" - FFK by Caustics: 8:06am
|Re: "Visitation To Buhari Caused Tillerson’s Sack" - FFK by Offpoint: 8:06am
I'm not a Buhari fan or whatsoever, but it'll be Stupid and myopic of anyone to say Tlllerson's dismissal by the loud mouthed Trump is cause he visited or associates with Buhari. For fûcksake he's not the only political personnel to visit buhari since 2015.
You guys should cut that old fella some slacks. He has less than a year before we do the needful.
