It will be recalled that Tillerson was sacked by US President Donald Trump 12 hours after visiting President Muhammadu Buhari at Aso Rock.



Fani-Kayode in a tweet on Tuesday alleged that President Muhammad Buhari has ‘chronic bad luck’.



He said: “If it is not that Buhari has chronic bad luck how is it that within 12 hours of seeing him in Abuja, Rex Tillerson, the American Sec. of State,was removed from office by @realDonaldTrump and replaced with George Pompeio of the CIA?Congrats George!My advice?Steer clear of Buhari!”



The tweet, however, generated reactions from Nigerians; majority of whom described FFK’s tweet as a hate speech.



One of them, Sade Olamide cautioned Nigeria’s policiticians over Tillerson’s sack, saying: “President Trump is sending a LOUD message to Nigerians and to the political elite. Unfortunately, our leaders have no knowledge of understanding the global rearrangement, etc.”



wetin d American come find for Buhari's domain. Buhari is synonymous to failure , badluck and job loss 36 Likes 2 Shares

1 Like

The APC taught Nigerians to blame everything that happen within and outside of any sitting President on Mr President So wise Nigerians learnt well. The President must absorbed all the badluck because our forefather said when a witch cries in the night and I child reads in the morning let the world hold the witch . Tillerson your first official visit and handshake to Nigeria President ends in bad luck . 16 Likes 1 Share

adadike281:

wetin d American come find for Buhari's domain. Buhari is synonymous to failure , badluck and job loss For the 1st time I will support FFK For the 1st time I will support FFK 13 Likes





He touched Aso Rock..Aso Rock got scattered by rats..

He touch the economy .. We went into recession

He touched the security apparatus ...Boko haram and killer herdamen are on rampage..



He touched the petroleum sector...the price increased in geometric progression..



He touched democracy..

Democracy died and dictatorship has taken over..



Rex TILLERSON visited him, 12 hours later , he got sacked..



Who says buhari is not bad luck personified ? Buhari just carry him bad luck stain another person..He touched Aso Rock..Aso Rock got scattered by rats..He touch the economy .. We went into recessionHe touched the security apparatus ...Boko haram and killer herdamen are on rampage..He touched the petroleum sector...the price increased in geometric progression..He touched democracy..Democracy died and dictatorship has taken over..Rex TILLERSON visited him, 12 hours later , he got sacked..Who says buhari is not bad luck personified ? 40 Likes 5 Shares

Walahi,Baba's body odour has affected the man 10 Likes

the guy march shhit enta white house from where he visit last 13 Likes

Americans are gradually crawling in. 2019 go get as e be oh. 4 Likes

Sometimes I wonder if FFK finished secondary school. 13 Likes 4 Shares

adadike281:

wetin d American come find for Buhari's domain. Buhari is synonymous to failure , badluck and job loss Trump don't like terrorists

Trump don't associate with terrorists

America don't negotiate with terrorists

unfortunately

Buhari is a criminal terrorist





i want to date you Trump don't like terroristsTrump don't associate with terroristsAmerica don't negotiate with terroristsunfortunatelyi want to date you 7 Likes 1 Share

Indeed, some people are not blessed with comon sense which make them lack right thinking. 3 Likes 1 Share

A kiss of death.



Who wants a badluck when Trump is having an earful on all the possibilities of new business in Yorubaland. If regionalism with 25% to the center doesn't work, Trump will love to help open up Yorubaland to the world like S Korea in exchange for 15% of our resources. 1 Like

I now believe 100 % that FFK is a confirmed FOOL, STUPID and IDIOT. according to mr trump , Tellerson was sack because of different opinion with him on how to handle IRAN 4 Likes 3 Shares

Lolz. Chronic Bad!!! OK, who should visit Buhari next so that bad luck go follow am? Rochas Okorocha or Yahaya Bello?

Lolz. Chronic Bad!!! OK, who should visit Buhari next so that bad luck go follow am? Rochas Okorocha or Yahaya Bello?

He visited shithole, and get kicked out of whitehouse cos of the he terrible odour.

yarimo:

I now believe 100 % that FFK is a confirmed FOOL, STUPID and IDIOT. according to mr trump , Tellerson was sack because of different opinion with him on how to handle IRAN

No, FFK is not a fool, stupid and idiot like you opined, but much more intelligent than you are.



The timing and Tillerson last diplomatic engagement(in other words, the last person he engaged with...within the ambit of geo-political calculations before he got fired), have subtle message to it plus all those other factors from CNN regarding his relationship/views with Trump.



I might also add that FFK has much more analytical skills and critical reasoning way, way above your realm period. No, FFK is not a fool, stupid and idiot like you opined, but much more intelligent than you are.The timing and Tillerson last diplomatic engagement(in other words, the last person he engaged with...within the ambit of geo-political calculations before he got fired), have subtle message to it plus all those other factors from CNN regarding his relationship/views with Trump.I might also add that FFK has much more analytical skills and critical reasoning way, way above your realm period. 19 Likes 2 Shares

jpphilips:





Sometimes I wonder if FFK finished secondary school.

More disturbing are the brain dead fools who swallow everything he says hook, line and sinker. More disturbing are the brain dead fools who swallow everything he says hook, line and sinker. 5 Likes 2 Shares





But then when I look at Buhari he's such a man oozing bad omen and dissension. Thus I'd want the nomadic president back in Daura come 2019. FFK should go and sit down jor. Rex's sack had been brewing since last year,and it's got to do with counter-productive statements,deals and policies the former Secretary of state made regarding the Hawaii false alarm,Iran, Russia and North Korea. His termination was underway in fact prior to his Africa tour.But then when I look at Buhari he's such a man oozing bad omen and dissension. Thus I'd want the nomadic president back in Daura come 2019. 2 Likes

jpphilips:





Sometimes I wonder if FFK finished secondary school.



Unlettered people cannot appreciate a man like FFK. Unlettered people cannot appreciate a man like FFK. 3 Likes

CharleyBright:



Lolz.

Chronic Bad!!!

OK, who should visit Buhari next so that bad luck go follow am?

Rochas Okorocha or Yahaya Bello?



Both together. Both together. 1 Like

usba:





More disturbing are the brain dead fools who swallow everything he says hook, line and sinker.



Little ponies don't have the brains to reason like unicorns which is why the latter are never bothered by the opinions of the former. Only the deep understands the deep.

Apart from the silly act of voting against Trump's Jerusalem decision for which Trump has vowed to deal with such countries, everything Buhari has touched has gone wrong. Little ponies don't have the brains to reason like unicorns which is why the latter are never bothered by the opinions of the former. Only the deep understands the deep.Apart from the silly act of voting against Trump's Jerusalem decision for which Trump has vowed to deal with such countries, everything Buhari has touched has gone wrong. 3 Likes

LushGreenz:

FFK should go and sit down jor. Rex's sack had been brewing since last year,and it's got to do with counter-productive statements,deals and policies the former Secretary of state made regarding the Hawaii false alarm,Iran, Russia and North Korea. His termination was underway in fact prior to his Africa tour.



But then when I look at Buhari he's such a man oozing bad omen and dissension. Thus I'd want the nomadic president back in Daura come 2019.



What about Buhari's vote against Trump's Jerusalem decision for which the man has vowed to deal with such countries ? What about Buhari's vote against Trump's Jerusalem decision for which the man has vowed to deal with such countries ? 2 Likes

BlakKluKluxKlan:







Unlettered people cannot appreciate a man like FFK. is unlettered synonymous with plain stoopid in your dictionary? if it is , then I'm damn sorry we dont wanna be ' lettered'. is unlettered synonymous with plain stoopid in your dictionary? if it is , then I'm damn sorry we dont wanna be ' lettered'.