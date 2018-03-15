

Co-convener of Bring Back Our Girls, Aisha Yesufu has revealed that she doubts President Buhari wasn’t aware that the Inspector General of police had left Benue state against his orders. She believes those words from the president are mere excuses. She also made it clear to the president that the cold welcome he received on arrival in Benue is an hint to what is likely to happen in 2019 if he choses to go to the polls.



Read her tweets below.



”Dear President Muhammadu Buhari @MBuhariThank you for giving me a break yesterday. I didn’t need to tweet about your incompetence cluelessness directionless & ineptitude you showed it to Nigerians for them to see it loud & clear They heard it from the horse’s mouth #BuhariMustGo



Mr President you also said it yourself to whom your loyalty is. It was to the men around you and not to the people of Nigeria. #BuhariMustGo



Mr President we had seen this in your actions but there were many who were more tolerant and had kept on giving you benefit of doubt who needed to hear it from you and they did hear it. #BuhariMustGo



Mr President you have chosen to hear what is most important to you. While within days you knew what bulldozer did in Kaduna State you failed to find out what was happening in Benue State. #BuhariMustGo



Mr President even though you were told of more deaths in Benue State you refused to question the IG you sent to Benue on why there was more deaths instead you chose to be loyal to the IG. #BuhariMustGo



Mr President it’s okay you have chosen whom you stand with. We also would choose whom we would stand with. #BuhariMustGo



Mr President, what you got from the people of Benue is a teaser of what awaits you in many more States. The silent majority would not be silent for too long. #BuhariMustGo



In Taraba you said you get intelligence and didn’t need to leave Aso Villa to be able to get information on what is happening in the Nation and there you were in Benue telling the world you didn’t know what every Tom, Dick and Harry knew. Mr President what a shame! #BuhariMustGo



Now I understand the expression that a bad person doesn’t feel ashamed it’s the people around him/her that do. Honestly Mr President I feel so very ashamed on your behalf #BuhariMustGo



Mr President, I have so much sympathy for those who still defend you and you make their job of defending you so hard. Mr President can’t you give them a break? #BuhariMustGo



Mr President everyone has 5 minutes of being the opposite of who they are in a day. Please use yourb5 minutes to be competent and give us a break from the comedy you have turned governance to. #BuhariMustGo



I want to say to Benue people Thank you for showing President Muhammadu Buhari @MBuhari the reality on ground. The reality he is being shielded from. #BuhariMustGo



PS I do not believe the President when he said he was not aware of the IG leaving Benue. He thinks his usual I DON’T KNOW gets him off the hook. #BuhariMustGo



Sorry Mr President you are paid to know what the IG ate for dinner. The bucks stop at your table. No excuses. #BuhariMustGo



If the President has no update on IG of @police how do you expect him to have update on Shekau? Cluelessness is a disease! #BuhariMustGo



Mr President I am just hearing that @FemAdesina reputedly said IG @PoliceNG is abroad. Is it true? If yes then you have taken Nigeria so low that we would need ladder to climb the belly of a snake. #BuhariMustGo”



