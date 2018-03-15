₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Stop Comparing Level Of Incompetence, Leave Jonathan Alone – Aisha Tells Buhari by ceoreportnaija: 9:55am
Co-convener of Bring Back Our Girls, Aisha Yesufu has revealed that she doubts President Buhari wasn’t aware that the Inspector General of police had left Benue state against his orders. She believes those words from the president are mere excuses. She also made it clear to the president that the cold welcome he received on arrival in Benue is an hint to what is likely to happen in 2019 if he choses to go to the polls.
Read her tweets below.
”Dear President Muhammadu Buhari @MBuhariThank you for giving me a break yesterday. I didn’t need to tweet about your incompetence cluelessness directionless & ineptitude you showed it to Nigerians for them to see it loud & clear They heard it from the horse’s mouth #BuhariMustGo
Mr President you also said it yourself to whom your loyalty is. It was to the men around you and not to the people of Nigeria. #BuhariMustGo
Mr President we had seen this in your actions but there were many who were more tolerant and had kept on giving you benefit of doubt who needed to hear it from you and they did hear it. #BuhariMustGo
Mr President you have chosen to hear what is most important to you. While within days you knew what bulldozer did in Kaduna State you failed to find out what was happening in Benue State. #BuhariMustGo
Mr President even though you were told of more deaths in Benue State you refused to question the IG you sent to Benue on why there was more deaths instead you chose to be loyal to the IG. #BuhariMustGo
Mr President it’s okay you have chosen whom you stand with. We also would choose whom we would stand with. #BuhariMustGo
Mr President, what you got from the people of Benue is a teaser of what awaits you in many more States. The silent majority would not be silent for too long. #BuhariMustGo
In Taraba you said you get intelligence and didn’t need to leave Aso Villa to be able to get information on what is happening in the Nation and there you were in Benue telling the world you didn’t know what every Tom, Dick and Harry knew. Mr President what a shame! #BuhariMustGo
Now I understand the expression that a bad person doesn’t feel ashamed it’s the people around him/her that do. Honestly Mr President I feel so very ashamed on your behalf #BuhariMustGo
Mr President, I have so much sympathy for those who still defend you and you make their job of defending you so hard. Mr President can’t you give them a break? #BuhariMustGo
Mr President everyone has 5 minutes of being the opposite of who they are in a day. Please use yourb5 minutes to be competent and give us a break from the comedy you have turned governance to. #BuhariMustGo
I want to say to Benue people Thank you for showing President Muhammadu Buhari @MBuhari the reality on ground. The reality he is being shielded from. #BuhariMustGo
PS I do not believe the President when he said he was not aware of the IG leaving Benue. He thinks his usual I DON’T KNOW gets him off the hook. #BuhariMustGo
Sorry Mr President you are paid to know what the IG ate for dinner. The bucks stop at your table. No excuses. #BuhariMustGo
If the President has no update on IG of @police how do you expect him to have update on Shekau? Cluelessness is a disease! #BuhariMustGo
Mr President I am just hearing that @FemAdesina reputedly said IG @PoliceNG is abroad. Is it true? If yes then you have taken Nigeria so low that we would need ladder to climb the belly of a snake. #BuhariMustGo”
source
https://www.reportnaija.ng/2018/03/15/i-do-not-believe-the-president-when-he-said-he-was-not-aware-of-the-ig-leaving-benue-aisha-yesufu/
|Re: Stop Comparing Level Of Incompetence, Leave Jonathan Alone – Aisha Tells Buhari by eTECTIVe(m): 10:02am
It is embarrassing how tym and tym again d govt uses d previous govt to make excuses and comparisons.. D same govt u claim is ineffectual and clueless is d same govt U use as a benchmark to justify ur own ineffectiveness and cluelessness.. Isn't dat stupid and a whole new level of cluelessness.. How can U make mistakes and even worse nd still b confident becos someone made d same mistakes..?
Anyways madam, wen are U Ppl going to merge Dapchi gals to Chibok gals movement? Madam Oby has abandoned d fight for only U
|Re: Stop Comparing Level Of Incompetence, Leave Jonathan Alone – Aisha Tells Buhari by Ritieyalu(f): 10:05am
|Re: Stop Comparing Level Of Incompetence, Leave Jonathan Alone – Aisha Tells Buhari by emmysoftyou: 10:08am
He can only go if Nigerian re ready to vote the way they voted at big brothers naija..
It's well
|Re: Stop Comparing Level Of Incompetence, Leave Jonathan Alone – Aisha Tells Buhari by CharleyBright(m): 10:09am
Dont mind the foolish Aboki President.
Instead thinking of solving the problems he has brought on the country, he is busy attacking Jonathan. The mumu and clueless President will spend 4yrs blaming Jonathan.
Am not a Jonathan fan, but the worse Jonathan is 100% better than the Best Buhari.
pls tell Buhari that Jonathan has left office and the International communities have recognized his worth and are inviting him on Intl missions, let see who will remember him when he leaves office. Extinction awaits him for being so clueless and blaming another for his incapacity
|Re: Stop Comparing Level Of Incompetence, Leave Jonathan Alone – Aisha Tells Buhari by d4real890(m): 10:09am
A.P.C-Association of Past Criminals We've had enough of your lies #Buharimustgo
|Re: Stop Comparing Level Of Incompetence, Leave Jonathan Alone – Aisha Tells Buhari by Mariangeles: 10:17am
Enough is enough!
#Buharimustgo
|Re: Stop Comparing Level Of Incompetence, Leave Jonathan Alone – Aisha Tells Buhari by dignity33: 10:18am
Buhari most go fullstop.
|Re: Stop Comparing Level Of Incompetence, Leave Jonathan Alone – Aisha Tells Buhari by dignity33: 10:20am
Buhari must go fullstop.
|Re: Stop Comparing Level Of Incompetence, Leave Jonathan Alone – Aisha Tells Buhari by agwom(m): 10:23am
dignity33:
|Re: Stop Comparing Level Of Incompetence, Leave Jonathan Alone – Aisha Tells Buhari by wallex1983(m): 10:24am
I ran here because I thought it was Aisha of the oza room
|Re: Stop Comparing Level Of Incompetence, Leave Jonathan Alone – Aisha Tells Buhari by Redoil: 10:38am
Let us put buhari popularity to test If you think he has done well and deserve a second term click If not click share
|Re: Stop Comparing Level Of Incompetence, Leave Jonathan Alone – Aisha Tells Buhari by Ladyhippolyta88(f): 10:45am
CharleyBright:So true Buhari and APC think they are still in the opposition and they forget that they are the ruling party that is supposed to act and make things work instead of complaining.
|Re: Stop Comparing Level Of Incompetence, Leave Jonathan Alone – Aisha Tells Buhari by IgbosAreFools: 12:10pm
Fearless woman
WE love you
May Allah bless you.
|Re: Stop Comparing Level Of Incompetence, Leave Jonathan Alone – Aisha Tells Buhari by jy2kbeyond(m): 12:10pm
She use to be a staunch supporter of PMB... It shows she's not blind to reality
|Re: Stop Comparing Level Of Incompetence, Leave Jonathan Alone – Aisha Tells Buhari by visijo(m): 12:10pm
To summarize it all #bubumustgo
|Re: Stop Comparing Level Of Incompetence, Leave Jonathan Alone – Aisha Tells Buhari by chinawapz(m): 12:10pm
Please do we still get president
For your website design and animation. check my signature
|Re: Stop Comparing Level Of Incompetence, Leave Jonathan Alone – Aisha Tells Buhari by yeyeboi(m): 12:10pm
Naija which way
|Re: Stop Comparing Level Of Incompetence, Leave Jonathan Alone – Aisha Tells Buhari by NothingDoMe: 12:10pm
I tire for Buhari oooo. Still playing opposition after 3 years in office.
Hallmark of stupidity or just inferiority complex
|Re: Stop Comparing Level Of Incompetence, Leave Jonathan Alone – Aisha Tells Buhari by fSociety: 12:11pm
Help us tell the bastard
|Re: Stop Comparing Level Of Incompetence, Leave Jonathan Alone – Aisha Tells Buhari by Caustics: 12:11pm
|Re: Stop Comparing Level Of Incompetence, Leave Jonathan Alone – Aisha Tells Buhari by Lilimax(f): 12:12pm
Lies cannot go on forever cos their iniquities will find them out one day
My beloved Nigeria is currently on Auto pilot.
It shall never be well with who do us this thing...
|Re: Stop Comparing Level Of Incompetence, Leave Jonathan Alone – Aisha Tells Buhari by Omeokachie: 12:12pm
"In Taraba you said you get intelligence and didn’t need to leave Aso Villa to be able to get information on what is happening in the Nation and there you were in Benue telling the world you didn’t know what every Tom, Dick and Harry knew. Mr President what a shame! #BuhariMustGo"
"Mr President everyone has 5 minutes of being the opposite of who they are in a day. Please use your 5 minutes to be competent and give us a break from the comedy you have turned governance to. #BuhariMustGo"
|Re: Stop Comparing Level Of Incompetence, Leave Jonathan Alone – Aisha Tells Buhari by HopeAlive14(m): 12:12pm
Propaganda may take you to the top, but it will not sustain you there for long.
|Re: Stop Comparing Level Of Incompetence, Leave Jonathan Alone – Aisha Tells Buhari by Mandrake007(m): 12:14pm
This is coming from a northerner? I must admit i'm shocked I thought they were all dense,one dimensional and their opinions were religious/tribal oriented.
|Re: Stop Comparing Level Of Incompetence, Leave Jonathan Alone – Aisha Tells Buhari by Enemyofpeace: 12:14pm
This is the kind of babe I want to marry, fearless and bold. Labake1 must see this
|Re: Stop Comparing Level Of Incompetence, Leave Jonathan Alone – Aisha Tells Buhari by tivta(m): 12:15pm
BMC where una dey oooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo
|Re: Stop Comparing Level Of Incompetence, Leave Jonathan Alone – Aisha Tells Buhari by Penalty82(m): 12:15pm
#BuhariMustGo"
