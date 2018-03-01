₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,975,126 members, 4,135,566 topics. Date: Thursday, 15 March 2018 at 01:10 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Mass Burial Of 24 People Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Benue (Photos) (3185 Views)
Mass Burial Of Fulani Herdsmen Killed In Numan, Adamawa (Photos) / 9 People Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Plateau Given Mass Burial (graphic Photos) / Mass Burial For 10 People Killed In Kaduna By Fulani Herdsmen (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Mass Burial Of 24 People Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Benue (Photos) by zoba88: 10:38am
Below are photos from the ongoing mass burial of 24 people killed by Fulani herdsmen in Omusu-Edumoga, Okpokwu Local Government Area of Benue State.
May their souls RIP.Amen!
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/03/photos-from-ongoing-mass-burial-of-24.html?m=1
|Re: Mass Burial Of 24 People Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Benue (Photos) by zoba88: 10:38am
|Re: Mass Burial Of 24 People Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Benue (Photos) by zoba88: 10:48am
zoba88:more
|Re: Mass Burial Of 24 People Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Benue (Photos) by Homeboiy: 10:48am
Will this be the end of the killings?
2 Likes
|Re: Mass Burial Of 24 People Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Benue (Photos) by slyd90(m): 12:40pm
|Re: Mass Burial Of 24 People Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Benue (Photos) by olaolulazio(m): 12:41pm
Ritual political era
1 Like
|Re: Mass Burial Of 24 People Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Benue (Photos) by KingsJohnson(m): 12:41pm
Nigerians rise up against this monster or we perish with them
1 Like
|Re: Mass Burial Of 24 People Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Benue (Photos) by RisMas(m): 12:41pm
Ha ahnrh
|Re: Mass Burial Of 24 People Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Benue (Photos) by madridguy(m): 12:41pm
|Re: Mass Burial Of 24 People Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Benue (Photos) by solomiles(m): 12:41pm
zoba88:Rip
|Re: Mass Burial Of 24 People Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Benue (Photos) by hajoke2000: 12:48pm
rip to all......the result of voting for buhari
4 Likes
|Re: Mass Burial Of 24 People Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Benue (Photos) by xcolanto(m): 12:48pm
Rip to the dead!
I won't be surprised if yaya sends thugs to go and disrupt this burial claiming its a PDP staged campaign against the opposition in his state.
2 Likes
|Re: Mass Burial Of 24 People Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Benue (Photos) by castrol180(m): 12:48pm
.
|Re: Mass Burial Of 24 People Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Benue (Photos) by angelusbrut: 12:48pm
stupid government,imagine
|Re: Mass Burial Of 24 People Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Benue (Photos) by Buhari2rule(f): 12:48pm
Nigeria will be better once again
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zbQB9258XYM
1 Like
|Re: Mass Burial Of 24 People Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Benue (Photos) by Bizibi(m): 12:48pm
Some people are celebrating large turnout on the president visit to yobe state on the other thread,well buhari will win if majority of Nigerians just sit and complain.
|Re: Mass Burial Of 24 People Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Benue (Photos) by Penalty82(m): 12:48pm
Buhari is a blood sucker!
|Re: Mass Burial Of 24 People Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Benue (Photos) by highchief1: 12:48pm
[quote author=zoba88 post=65855550]Below are photos from the ongoing mass burial of 24 people killed by Fulani herdsmen in Omusu-Edumoga, Okpokwu Local Government Area of Benue State.
May their souls RIP.Amen!
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/03/photos-from-ongoing-ma-burial-of-24. Apc has turned Ortom to a burial Gov
|Re: Mass Burial Of 24 People Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Benue (Photos) by Bobbywallexino(m): 12:49pm
Buhari's companions with their mass masacre
|Re: Mass Burial Of 24 People Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Benue (Photos) by Omeokachie: 12:49pm
Buhari should have been made the special guest of honour with red carpet to match.
2 Likes
|Re: Mass Burial Of 24 People Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Benue (Photos) by Philinho(m): 12:49pm
Buhari will prefers secret burial. 2019 where are thou
|Re: Mass Burial Of 24 People Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Benue (Photos) by LZAA: 12:49pm
zoba88:sarrki,python1,michael004 and madridguy wee avoid ds thread
cc imhotep
|Re: Mass Burial Of 24 People Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Benue (Photos) by massinola(m): 12:49pm
This is the only achievement of this wickedness called Buhari. God will continue to punish him till he takes his last breath
1 Like
|Re: Mass Burial Of 24 People Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Benue (Photos) by franchasng(m): 12:49pm
Scary
Nigerians from other states and those living in the cities won't feel concermed since it doesn't affect them now and not affecting their loved ones either, but we forget that evil never stops unless u stop it!
|Re: Mass Burial Of 24 People Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Benue (Photos) by labake1(f): 12:49pm
Say no to Buhari
RIP
3 Likes
|Re: Mass Burial Of 24 People Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Benue (Photos) by Drsheddy(m): 12:49pm
Hmm
|Re: Mass Burial Of 24 People Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Benue (Photos) by Actuarydeji(m): 12:49pm
It is a pity that we found ourselves in this kind of stinking mess! The 1914 amalgamation by Lord Luggard is a big fraud. We are not compatible with these sets of barbarian. We are not compatible! God deliver us from these devilish peoples
1 Like
|Re: Mass Burial Of 24 People Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Benue (Photos) by selfmade22: 12:50pm
mazi nnamdi kanu...
|Re: Mass Burial Of 24 People Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Benue (Photos) by 01mcfadden(m): 12:50pm
xcolanto:Yaya?
This one na Benue not Kogi o
2 Likes
|Re: Mass Burial Of 24 People Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Benue (Photos) by Awoo88: 12:51pm
You see why you don't take side with evil?! That idiotic lanlon (wetin bi dat him useless name sef) was blaming ortom for the dead of 73 people in his state. Today, he is doing the same. For every one supporting Buhari for all his evil and incompetence, one day e go reach una turn
|Re: Mass Burial Of 24 People Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Benue (Photos) by Nwaisuochi(m): 12:51pm
Nnamdi Kanu is a terrorist and Fulani herdsmen are mere criminals-PMB. Una never see anything
|Re: Mass Burial Of 24 People Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Benue (Photos) by python1: 12:52pm
LZAA:Is that your own comment?
Clifford Orji Is Dead / Replaces Military Chiefs Amid Spike In Boko Haram Attacks / Prophet Commits Suicide Inside Kirikiri Prison
Viewing this topic: blaise00700, Nltaliban(m), Oyioche, agabaI23(m), Femexx(m), USDRONE(m), jektony(m), bigclem22, priceaction, UncleGb, agibson3, ShobayoEmma(m), CofOLandOfPeace(m), ghettowriter(m), todaynewsreview, kulrunsman79(m), jrusky(m), nnokwa042(m), ibiali(m), heendrix(m), onowu007(m), ofuonyebi, PHILipu1(m), dragon2(m), ogatboy(m), lukman22, itsme9jaG(f), Saintp(m), JJBROS, Mcdrzubi247(m), best4life(m), Uyemi, MTKbudapest(m), waleco2008, TOPMAN4LIFE, doctokwus, dam2000, Egodons(m), Collysmith, mastar111(m), StaffofOrayan(m), Lee84, Spetzzy7(m), biteck(m), Bogii, crisycent, jbl007(m), guterMann, jaibang(m), DRJECKYLL(m), Ournaija, Princesaha, IkpuNnegiEwu44, megama, EZENWEGBU25, ellaV(m), deen1303(m), chuddykay(m), timibare, Femirot2003(m), Baonel(m), Tobemaz and 156 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10