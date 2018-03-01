₦airaland Forum

Mass Burial Of 24 People Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Benue (Photos) by zoba88: 10:38am
Below are photos from the ongoing mass burial of 24 people killed by Fulani herdsmen in Omusu-Edumoga, Okpokwu Local Government Area of Benue State.

May their souls RIP.Amen!


Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/03/photos-from-ongoing-mass-burial-of-24.html?m=1

Re: Mass Burial Of 24 People Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Benue (Photos) by Homeboiy: 10:48am
Will this be the end of the killings?

Re: Mass Burial Of 24 People Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Benue (Photos) by slyd90(m): 12:40pm
Re: Mass Burial Of 24 People Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Benue (Photos) by olaolulazio(m): 12:41pm
Ritual political era

Re: Mass Burial Of 24 People Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Benue (Photos) by KingsJohnson(m): 12:41pm
Nigerians rise up against this monster or we perish with them

Re: Mass Burial Of 24 People Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Benue (Photos) by RisMas(m): 12:41pm
Re: Mass Burial Of 24 People Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Benue (Photos) by madridguy(m): 12:41pm
Re: Mass Burial Of 24 People Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Benue (Photos) by solomiles(m): 12:41pm
Re: Mass Burial Of 24 People Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Benue (Photos) by hajoke2000: 12:48pm
rip to all......the result of voting for buhari

Re: Mass Burial Of 24 People Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Benue (Photos) by xcolanto(m): 12:48pm
Rip to the dead!
I won't be surprised if yaya sends thugs to go and disrupt this burial claiming its a PDP staged campaign against the opposition in his state.

Re: Mass Burial Of 24 People Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Benue (Photos) by castrol180(m): 12:48pm
Re: Mass Burial Of 24 People Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Benue (Photos) by angelusbrut: 12:48pm
stupid government,imagine
Re: Mass Burial Of 24 People Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Benue (Photos) by Buhari2rule(f): 12:48pm
Nigeria will be better once again
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zbQB9258XYM

Re: Mass Burial Of 24 People Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Benue (Photos) by Bizibi(m): 12:48pm
Some people are celebrating large turnout on the president visit to yobe state on the other thread,well buhari will win if majority of Nigerians just sit and complain.
Re: Mass Burial Of 24 People Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Benue (Photos) by Penalty82(m): 12:48pm
Buhari is a blood sucker!
Re: Mass Burial Of 24 People Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Benue (Photos) by highchief1: 12:48pm
Re: Mass Burial Of 24 People Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Benue (Photos) by Bobbywallexino(m): 12:49pm
Buhari's companions with their mass masacre
Re: Mass Burial Of 24 People Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Benue (Photos) by Omeokachie: 12:49pm
Buhari should have been made the special guest of honour with red carpet to match.

Re: Mass Burial Of 24 People Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Benue (Photos) by Philinho(m): 12:49pm
Buhari will prefers secret burial. 2019 where are thou
Re: Mass Burial Of 24 People Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Benue (Photos) by LZAA: 12:49pm
sarrki,python1,michael004 and madridguy wee avoid ds thread
cc imhotep
Re: Mass Burial Of 24 People Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Benue (Photos) by massinola(m): 12:49pm
This is the only achievement of this wickedness called Buhari. God will continue to punish him till he takes his last breath

Re: Mass Burial Of 24 People Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Benue (Photos) by franchasng(m): 12:49pm
Scary

Nigerians from other states and those living in the cities won't feel concermed since it doesn't affect them now and not affecting their loved ones either, but we forget that evil never stops unless u stop it!

This was exactly how northern Muslim fanatics used to murder Igbo people living in the northern states some decades ago for no juatifiable reason and every other northerner and Nigerians always feel unconcerned then and some even laugh at it and blame Igbo people for not going back to their states to live.

Little did they know that that evil of Islamic extremism by the north won't stop at killing only Igbos and southern Christians.

After they succeeded in killing many Igbo people living in the north and using them to perfect their killing skills, did they stop They rather advanced to what we now call BOKO HARAM and every Nigerian is now screaming for it to end! How Stop evil while its still under formation and don't wait until its full blown but Nigerians never learn from history.

It is better for all Nigerians irrespective of tribe or political affiliation to rise up together as one now and fight these blood sucking demons called Fulani herdsmen before they perfect their killing skills using Benue, Taraba and Plateau, from where they will spread sporadically to every other Nigerian state and cities!

Nigerians wake up! This is beyond politics, forget politics and fight this ethnic cleansing and land grabbing by bloodshed now!

Start by making sure their silent motivator Buhari is voted out come 2019!

Nigerians rise up o! This will spread beyond Benue state, Lagos state, Abuja, PH won't be spare! Wake up!!!
Re: Mass Burial Of 24 People Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Benue (Photos) by labake1(f): 12:49pm
Say no to Buhari
RIP

Re: Mass Burial Of 24 People Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Benue (Photos) by Drsheddy(m): 12:49pm
Re: Mass Burial Of 24 People Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Benue (Photos) by Actuarydeji(m): 12:49pm
It is a pity that we found ourselves in this kind of stinking mess! The 1914 amalgamation by Lord Luggard is a big fraud. We are not compatible with these sets of barbarian. We are not compatible! God deliver us from these devilish peoples

Re: Mass Burial Of 24 People Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Benue (Photos) by selfmade22: 12:50pm
mazi nnamdi kanu...
Re: Mass Burial Of 24 People Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Benue (Photos) by 01mcfadden(m): 12:50pm
xcolanto:
Rip to the dead!
I won't be surprised if yaya sends thugs to go and disrupt this burial claiming its a PDP staged campaign against the opposition in his state.
Yaya?
This one na Benue not Kogi o

Re: Mass Burial Of 24 People Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Benue (Photos) by Awoo88: 12:51pm
You see why you don't take side with evil?! That idiotic lanlon (wetin bi dat him useless name sef) was blaming ortom for the dead of 73 people in his state. Today, he is doing the same. For every one supporting Buhari for all his evil and incompetence, one day e go reach una turn
Re: Mass Burial Of 24 People Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Benue (Photos) by Nwaisuochi(m): 12:51pm
Nnamdi Kanu is a terrorist and Fulani herdsmen are mere criminals-PMB. Una never see anything
Re: Mass Burial Of 24 People Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Benue (Photos) by python1: 12:52pm
LZAA:

sarrki,python1,michael004 and madridguy wee avoid ds thread
cc imhotep
Is that your own comment? grin grin

(0) (1) (Reply)

