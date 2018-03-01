



Nigerians from other states and those living in the cities won't feel concermed since it doesn't affect them now and not affecting their loved ones either, but we forget that evil never stops unless u stop it!



This was exactly how northern Muslim fanatics used to murder Igbo people living in the northern states some decades ago for no juatifiable reason and every other northerner and Nigerians always feel unconcerned then and some even laugh at it and blame Igbo people for not going back to their states to live.



Little did they know that that evil of Islamic extremism by the north won't stop at killing only Igbos and southern Christians.



After they succeeded in killing many Igbo people living in the north and using them to perfect their killing skills, did they stop They rather advanced to what we now call BOKO HARAM and every Nigerian is now screaming for it to end! How Stop evil while its still under formation and don't wait until its full blown but Nigerians never learn from history.



It is better for all Nigerians irrespective of tribe or political affiliation to rise up together as one now and fight these blood sucking demons called Fulani herdsmen before they perfect their killing skills using Benue, Taraba and Plateau, from where they will spread sporadically to every other Nigerian state and cities!



Nigerians wake up! This is beyond politics, forget politics and fight this ethnic cleansing and land grabbing by bloodshed now!



Start by making sure their silent motivator Buhari is voted out come 2019!



Nigerians rise up o! This will spread beyond Benue state, Lagos state, Abuja, PH won't be spare! Wake up!!! Scary