

Fatima Dangote, daughter of Africa’s richest man,Aliko Dangote looked stunning for her bridal shower last night.



Fatima is set to wed Jamil, son of former Inspector General (IG) of Police, MD Abubakar, before the end of March 2018.



It is expected to be the wedding of the year with Bill Gates said to be one of the guests expected at the wedding.







source

