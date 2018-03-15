₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Fatima Dangote Glows At Her Bridal Shower (Photos) by Emmalez(m): 10:50am
Fatima Dangote, daughter of Africa’s richest man,Aliko Dangote looked stunning for her bridal shower last night.
Fatima is set to wed Jamil, son of former Inspector General (IG) of Police, MD Abubakar, before the end of March 2018.
It is expected to be the wedding of the year with Bill Gates said to be one of the guests expected at the wedding.
Re: Fatima Dangote Glows At Her Bridal Shower (Photos) by zakim(m): 11:26am
Happy married life
Re: Fatima Dangote Glows At Her Bridal Shower (Photos) by devindevin2000: 12:26pm
Afonjas, oyah come and worship your master's daughter oh!
Re: Fatima Dangote Glows At Her Bridal Shower (Photos) by Bayajidda1: 1:07pm
Re: Fatima Dangote Glows At Her Bridal Shower (Photos) by Odunsco01(m): 1:07pm
Re: Fatima Dangote Glows At Her Bridal Shower (Photos) by muthmayinnah: 1:08pm
devindevin2000:YOU HAVE MEDICAL PROBLEM
Re: Fatima Dangote Glows At Her Bridal Shower (Photos) by petkoffdrake2(m): 1:08pm
Even with money she no still fine
Re: Fatima Dangote Glows At Her Bridal Shower (Photos) by Yewandequeen(f): 1:08pm
HML in advance
Re: Fatima Dangote Glows At Her Bridal Shower (Photos) by olapluto(m): 1:08pm
Make ups will make African women less beautiful in years to come. If this trend of bleaching, excessive make up, and fake hair is not checked, we will start to have women who are born naturally ugly. Some will be white from head to waist and black waist to leg.
Re: Fatima Dangote Glows At Her Bridal Shower (Photos) by rentAcock(m): 1:08pm
Bill who? You must think he has nothing better to do.
Re: Fatima Dangote Glows At Her Bridal Shower (Photos) by xcolanto(m): 1:08pm
No jihab??
Religion for the poor... Smh
Re: Fatima Dangote Glows At Her Bridal Shower (Photos) by Mentorkaryhm(m): 1:08pm
Re: Fatima Dangote Glows At Her Bridal Shower (Photos) by marvin906(m): 1:08pm
i must admit this wedding is somehow simple.
no social media madness
like banky w
Re: Fatima Dangote Glows At Her Bridal Shower (Photos) by bigblackbooty(f): 1:09pm
The rich will always marry the rich
Re: Fatima Dangote Glows At Her Bridal Shower (Photos) by brownbib(m): 1:09pm
if it is beauty , but money
Re: Fatima Dangote Glows At Her Bridal Shower (Photos) by osuofia2(m): 1:09pm
Afonja Muslims and the stupid muric how market.... her hair is showing , what Fatwa shall be issued to her... bastards
