Last year, the former Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy Mr. Steve Ayorinde was a special guest at The Other News, a comic-talk show which was hosted by Okey Bakassi, where he stated that the Lagos state government will unveil the new and ultra-modern blue buses which will replace the danfo buses, according to Mr. Ayorinde, " The danfo buses were never part of Lagos story, the state was known with the white and blue colour right from the on-set". So, one would have expected that once its January there will be transformation from the old to new buses and we will start seeing the new buses but up till now we are yet to see any buses though there were unconfirmed cases that the buses were seen doing some test run, but the big question is, for how long will we wait? Time is going and Lagosians can't wait.