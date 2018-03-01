Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Where Is The New Lagos Danfo Bus, 3 Months After? (8150 Views)

http://www.autoreportng.com/2018/03/3-months-after-where-is-new-lagos-danfo.html Last year, the former Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy Mr. Steve Ayorinde was a special guest at The Other News, a comic-talk show which was hosted by Okey Bakassi, where he stated that the Lagos state government will unveil the new and ultra-modern blue buses which will replace the danfo buses, according to Mr. Ayorinde, " The danfo buses were never part of Lagos story, the state was known with the white and blue colour right from the on-set". So, one would have expected that once its January there will be transformation from the old to new buses and we will start seeing the new buses but up till now we are yet to see any buses though there were unconfirmed cases that the buses were seen doing some test run, but the big question is, for how long will we wait? Time is going and Lagosians can't wait.You can watch the video hereSource:





Please Abeg no remind Ambode.



D way the guy is going, him go ban Danfo come bring only 30 buses from d abroad for d whole Lagos to use 14 Likes

They will use it as campaign for second term 1 Like

Lagos na scam

APC na scam

Ambode na scam

Tinubu na scammer



Welcome to Lagos.. 25 Likes 2 Shares

Lol... they are on the sea, the ship had a minor breakdown..... wait for 2019.... 2 Likes

Some will say “Innoson” at work

They are in my garage occupying precious space...please come and carry them

lol.... Naija



Abeg where is tstv? 3 Likes



Lagos state has no business running transport .

Their Job should be regulating the sector.

The same place where TSTV is.Lagos state has no business running transport .Their Job should be regulating the sector. 3 Likes

Classical



All these na 2&3 Dimension drawing. government deceiving masses since 1914.

Lagos in the news these days for the wrong reasons

Some guys don dey vex with Ambode.... 1 Like

A Giganthopeticus has swallowed them. 2 Likes

Ambode nah scam jawe 1 Like

Una no dey forget something self 1 Like

They use all those things (LIES) as a pretext to impose more taxes on lagosians.



SAY NO TO EXPLOITATION !!!



Break ASS iwaju's grip and free lagos... 1 Like

i know the whole thing is a scam 1 Like

Its in Ikot Epkene... 1 Like

bring back fashola.....ambode is a scam 2 Likes

U wan compete with this present government with the biggest lie ever told by the government? APC is full of lies jareeee.... 2 Likes

H