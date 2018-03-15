₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,975,219 members, 4,135,971 topics. Date: Thursday, 15 March 2018 at 04:46 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Events / Beautiful Wedding Pics Of A Nairalander (tana4gud) (5956 Views)
Small, Physically Challenged Man Marries Pretty Lady. White Wedding Pics Trend / Bride's Ex Shares Pics Of Her Giving Him A Mouth Action At Her Wedding (Pics, Video) / Bride Twerks For Her Groom At Their Wedding. PICS (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Beautiful Wedding Pics Of A Nairalander (tana4gud) by majamajic(m): 2:57pm
Our own nairalander formally miss Tana Kadiri with moniker Tana4gud tied the knot this last Saturday 10th march 2018 in Edo State . Here are some of the pics from the event.
pls let's wish her a happy married life.
Lalasticlala
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Beautiful Wedding Pics Of A Nairalander (tana4gud) by majamajic(m): 2:58pm
more
1 Like
|Re: Beautiful Wedding Pics Of A Nairalander (tana4gud) by Gebbson007(m): 3:03pm
hml
she fine but her husband is 'not' ugly.. that's all I cN say .hml
7 Likes
|Re: Beautiful Wedding Pics Of A Nairalander (tana4gud) by femmix112(m): 3:29pm
Appy married life
|Re: Beautiful Wedding Pics Of A Nairalander (tana4gud) by miracool946: 4:05pm
r
|Re: Beautiful Wedding Pics Of A Nairalander (tana4gud) by PastorOluT(m): 4:05pm
Great couple, happy married life.
|Re: Beautiful Wedding Pics Of A Nairalander (tana4gud) by haconjy(m): 4:05pm
My INTRODUCTION is tomorrow... I will make sure I upload the pic here too.... I list pray mine will reach front page too
8 Likes
|Re: Beautiful Wedding Pics Of A Nairalander (tana4gud) by NotBeenPaid: 4:05pm
And now I wee start frequenting romance section on Nairaland to find a better half
Happy Married Life.
1 Like
|Re: Beautiful Wedding Pics Of A Nairalander (tana4gud) by yeyeboi(m): 4:05pm
Gebbson007:
See pot calling kettle black
5 Likes
|Re: Beautiful Wedding Pics Of A Nairalander (tana4gud) by Mariangeles: 4:06pm
I wish her joy and fulfillment in her marriage.
|Re: Beautiful Wedding Pics Of A Nairalander (tana4gud) by Flowers95: 4:06pm
Happy married life
Advice for you, patience is the key. You’re the woman he is the man, please never switch your roles. Let your husband take care of you, and take care of your children. Don’t take feminism and “miss independent” into your home. Keep up with your appearance and communicate about EVERYTHING. Good luck !
2 Likes
|Re: Beautiful Wedding Pics Of A Nairalander (tana4gud) by Skepticus: 4:06pm
Good for her!
I hope she is not one of those feminist cows on nairaland?
If she is, I'll advise her hubby to fv.ck the hell out of her pussy.
4 Likes
|Re: Beautiful Wedding Pics Of A Nairalander (tana4gud) by Donald7610: 4:06pm
Èyí ìyàwó kò ní mọ ẹni o
|Re: Beautiful Wedding Pics Of A Nairalander (tana4gud) by Xcelinteriors(f): 4:07pm
Gebbson007:You are very wicked
May God bless your new home tana4gud
|Re: Beautiful Wedding Pics Of A Nairalander (tana4gud) by EXLOVER(m): 4:07pm
when i was very young i use to say after my marriage me and my wife go fvck nor be small.
but right now S3X is nothing to me
6 Likes
|Re: Beautiful Wedding Pics Of A Nairalander (tana4gud) by dubai4eva: 4:07pm
The husband resemble obj
I pray make ur children resemble u tana
Hml
1 Like
|Re: Beautiful Wedding Pics Of A Nairalander (tana4gud) by pembisco(m): 4:08pm
Her husband is fine sha
|Re: Beautiful Wedding Pics Of A Nairalander (tana4gud) by ALAYORMII: 4:08pm
Happy married life
|Re: Beautiful Wedding Pics Of A Nairalander (tana4gud) by Adefemiaderoju1: 4:09pm
God bless your union
|Re: Beautiful Wedding Pics Of A Nairalander (tana4gud) by PrimadonnaO(f): 4:09pm
haconjy:
We'll be expecting the pics.
|Re: Beautiful Wedding Pics Of A Nairalander (tana4gud) by UDUJ: 4:09pm
Skepticus:
|Re: Beautiful Wedding Pics Of A Nairalander (tana4gud) by ATK4Joy(f): 4:12pm
Happy married life Tana4gud your marriage is blessed,your children shall surround your table and you shall see your children's children. Once again HML
3 Likes
|Re: Beautiful Wedding Pics Of A Nairalander (tana4gud) by ReneeNuttall(f): 4:12pm
Hml to them
|Re: Beautiful Wedding Pics Of A Nairalander (tana4gud) by yeyerolling: 4:12pm
arugbo ojo. wedding pics don reduce for NL. ladies reply ya PM
|Re: Beautiful Wedding Pics Of A Nairalander (tana4gud) by Enemyofpeace: 4:13pm
She no even fine sef mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeew
|Re: Beautiful Wedding Pics Of A Nairalander (tana4gud) by AntiWailer: 4:14pm
Congrats
|Re: Beautiful Wedding Pics Of A Nairalander (tana4gud) by Caustics: 4:14pm
beautiful woman. God bless this union
but the man is looking somehow
|Re: Beautiful Wedding Pics Of A Nairalander (tana4gud) by BIXYBABE(f): 4:15pm
What God has joined together let no man but asunder...............H.M.L
|Re: Beautiful Wedding Pics Of A Nairalander (tana4gud) by Enemyofpeace: 4:15pm
dubai4eva:my own be sey make dem do quick come return the money wey I borrow them do the wedding
|Re: Beautiful Wedding Pics Of A Nairalander (tana4gud) by gmoni2(m): 4:15pm
Gebbson007:
we should show some respect for our fellow members, we are all God's creation.
|Re: Beautiful Wedding Pics Of A Nairalander (tana4gud) by Inception(m): 4:15pm
Flowers95:
God Bless you...
|Re: Beautiful Wedding Pics Of A Nairalander (tana4gud) by Ladyhippolyta88(f): 4:16pm
And I dey for Edo state madam nor fit invite me congratulations and happy married life.
D’banj, Banky W Thrill Fans At Maltina Re-launch / PHOTOS:3 Weddings In A Row.white Man Marries An Akwa Ibom Girl / 2nd October Gandhi Jayanti Quotes Sms Whatsapp Status Fb Dp Pictures Images Scra
Viewing this topic: tico1212(m), Danycrusoe(m), Elbreezy(m), bemtos, Aleora(f), slimbj, ajibola90, hadjipapiey(m), felixomor, deejay102, HomeTutor1(f), pejuakinab, demmy66, phydell(m), Krisstopher(m), oluwafemim(m), CasualSammie(m), mercyp001(f), tolugar, Sanchez01, bigsholly(f), Trustme2(m), lekan2012, olatade(m), osuofia2(m), nybol(m), grayht(m), Bush2013, eghosajohnny, zeyney(f), creamylicious(f), enny4real23(m), okey4reel(m), daemeyer(m), Obaiyski(m), CharlesShaw(m), mogboyelade(f), olamiposi56, id4sho(m), Joshuaoseoboh(m), asunmoGGMU(m), validman7(m), mrphysics(m), udemzy101(m), uboma(m), Whizdorm001(m), DaluChris(m) and 80 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10