Our own nairalander formally miss Tana Kadiri with moniker Tana4gud tied the knot this last Saturday 10th march 2018 in Edo State . Here are some of the pics from the event.



pls let's wish her a happy married life.







she fine but her husband is 'not' ugly.. that's all I cN say .hml 7 Likes

Great couple, happy married life.

My INTRODUCTION is tomorrow... I will make sure I upload the pic here too.... I list pray mine will reach front page too 8 Likes





Happy Married Life. And now I wee start frequenting romance section on Nairaland to find a better halfHappy Married Life. 1 Like

See pot calling kettle black See pot calling kettle black 5 Likes

I wish her joy and fulfillment in her marriage.

Advice for you, patience is the key. You’re the woman he is the man, please never switch your roles. Let your husband take care of you, and take care of your children. Don’t take feminism and “miss independent” into your home. Keep up with your appearance and communicate about EVERYTHING. Good luck ! 2 Likes





I hope she is not one of those feminist cows on nairaland?



If she is, I'll advise her hubby to fv.ck the hell out of her pussy. Good for her!I hope she is not one of those feminist cows on nairaland?If she is, I'll advise her hubby to fv.ck the hell out of her pussy. 4 Likes

when i was very young i use to say after my marriage me and my wife go fvck nor be small.

but right now S3X is nothing to me 6 Likes

Happy married life Tana4gud your marriage is blessed,your children shall surround your table and you shall see your children's children. Once again HML 3 Likes

beautiful woman. God bless this union



but the man is looking somehow

What God has joined together let no man but asunder...............H.M.L

we should show some respect for our fellow members, we are all God's creation. we should show some respect for our fellow members, we are all God's creation.

