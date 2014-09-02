₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,975,251 members, 4,136,135 topics. Date: Thursday, 15 March 2018 at 06:29 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / AFDB Gives Nigeria $300m To Tackle Youth Unemployment (4002 Views)
FG Dumps Cattle Colonies, Asks States To Tackle Herdsmen Themselves- Daily Trust / Electricity Debts Owed By Benin And Togo Gives Nigeria Concerns / Nigeria Acquires 5 Super Mushshak Aircraft To Tackle Boko Haram (1) (2) (3) (4)
|AFDB Gives Nigeria $300m To Tackle Youth Unemployment by DONSMITH123(m): 4:15pm
The Federal Government on Thursday said the African Development Bank has approved a $300m loan to contribute to job creation, food security and nutrition, rural income generation and improved livelihood for youths in both urban and rural areas in the country.
The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha said this in Abuja at a round-table on tackling youth unemployment in Nigeria.
The event was organised by the Bureau of Public Service reform in collaboration with the Department for International Development.
The SGF at the event also constituted an Inter-ministerial task team to address the youth unemployment challenges in the country.
He said members of the team would be drawn from the Office of the Head of Service, ministry of labour, ministry of finance, Central Bank of Nigeria, Nigerian Economic Summit Group and the National Directorate of Employment.
The SGF said the Federal Government was committed to addressing the rising youth unemployment in the country through innovative ways.
For instance, he said the government through the bank of Industry had launched a N10bn Youth Entrepreneurship Support program to empower youth with loans to start business.
The program, he noted, is aimed at equipping young aspiring entrepreneurs with the right skills and knowledge to be self employed by starting and managing their own businesses.
He said, “The Federal Government has accorded agriculture priority in order to create job opportunities for the youth.
“We owe the youth in Nigeria today and tomorrow to work with determination and to do everything possible to win this battle.
“And am confident that with the commitment and strong resolve, we will have the results we are striving in the not too distant future.”
He said that the government is addressing the unemployment challenges through the implementation of the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan.
He said through the plan, the government has identified various sectors that could be used to create jobs for the people.
The Acting Director-General, BPSR, Mr Dave Arabi said agency had developed a policy note on how to effectively address the issue of unemployment in Nigeria.
He said the roundtable would provide a veritable platform for all stakeholders to come up with the needed solutions to addressing the unemployment situation.
http://punchng.com/afdb-gives-nigeria-300m-to-tackle-youth-unemployment/
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: AFDB Gives Nigeria $300m To Tackle Youth Unemployment by chuksjuve(m): 4:16pm
Please don't give them cash..
I repeat don't give cash to them ..
Else club uno, elegushi beach, merrybet will their place of abode until the money is squandered!!
Simply provide the facilities and equipment they need and provide them with a conducive business conditions ....
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: AFDB Gives Nigeria $300m To Tackle Youth Unemployment by Oche211(m): 4:26pm
Ok
1 Like
|Re: AFDB Gives Nigeria $300m To Tackle Youth Unemployment by ammyluv2002(f): 4:30pm
Chai! This country would have been great....if not for our selfish leaders! Watch them openly pocket this cash now & act as if nothing happened.
It's really sad tho
9 Likes
|Re: AFDB Gives Nigeria $300m To Tackle Youth Unemployment by Drlouis415: 4:50pm
Now now now This money done disapper already.
12 Likes
|Re: AFDB Gives Nigeria $300m To Tackle Youth Unemployment by NwaAmaikpe: 5:27pm
Chris Ngige is the only one who will be excited with this news.
As usual Solomon Dalung and his red beret will be sidelined.
|Re: AFDB Gives Nigeria $300m To Tackle Youth Unemployment by AngelicBeing: 5:28pm
Yawns
|Re: AFDB Gives Nigeria $300m To Tackle Youth Unemployment by BruncleZuma: 5:28pm
2019
|Re: AFDB Gives Nigeria $300m To Tackle Youth Unemployment by lilprinze: 5:28pm
what reasonable project have they done, with all the previous money and loans they have collected in the past?
this country is ruled by greedy and selfish idiots.
2 Likes
|Re: AFDB Gives Nigeria $300m To Tackle Youth Unemployment by baddosky1: 5:28pm
Don't worry. We will soon hear that Zarah Buhari has bought ATVs
2 Likes
|Re: AFDB Gives Nigeria $300m To Tackle Youth Unemployment by IamAirforce1: 5:29pm
We all know where the money would end up
7 Likes
|Re: AFDB Gives Nigeria $300m To Tackle Youth Unemployment by BruncleZuma: 5:29pm
2019
1 Like
|Re: AFDB Gives Nigeria $300m To Tackle Youth Unemployment by Innov8ve1: 5:29pm
Lol waste of money, that money will enter voicemail anf nigeria will still record the highest rate of unemployment smh. AFDB's initiative to tackle unemployment would have been better off if they had given such money to a country like Ghana or togo, Nigeria is a useless country.
Do you need a professional web designer to help you design an affordable, fast and responsive website? call on Naijadailyfeed media, we will sign you up to a hosting plan with unlimited storage space and bandwidth coupled with light speed linux server. view the link in my profile/signature for more details
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: AFDB Gives Nigeria $300m To Tackle Youth Unemployment by miracool946: 5:29pm
chai op all these greedy men dem no go embezzle d money
|Re: AFDB Gives Nigeria $300m To Tackle Youth Unemployment by Franzinni: 5:29pm
the bank nah mumu. Do they have a clue about the country they are sending 300m dollars to?
The concept is dead on arrival... polithiefians have already shared It amongst themselves
Another angle is..
If the money enters under Buhari, they will use it to negotiate with terrorists straight.....
2 Likes
|Re: AFDB Gives Nigeria $300m To Tackle Youth Unemployment by TANKDESTROYER(m): 5:30pm
Embezzlement loading..... The dawn is near
|Re: AFDB Gives Nigeria $300m To Tackle Youth Unemployment by rawpadgin(m): 5:31pm
chuksjuve:money that will develop legs as soon as it gets to our leader's possession
1 Like
|Re: AFDB Gives Nigeria $300m To Tackle Youth Unemployment by Pavore9: 5:31pm
Very certain it would be misappropriated!
|Re: AFDB Gives Nigeria $300m To Tackle Youth Unemployment by farouk0403(m): 5:31pm
Long live President Muhammadu Buhari
|Re: AFDB Gives Nigeria $300m To Tackle Youth Unemployment by njuwo(m): 5:31pm
They have divide the money among themselves already before it's arrival. Later we will hear in the news that hippopotamus has swallowed it.
5 Likes
|Re: AFDB Gives Nigeria $300m To Tackle Youth Unemployment by churchkilo(m): 5:31pm
loan here and there
|Re: AFDB Gives Nigeria $300m To Tackle Youth Unemployment by Switruth: 5:31pm
The real youths (old haggard and grammar lacking polithiefcians ) are waiting for it.
|Re: AFDB Gives Nigeria $300m To Tackle Youth Unemployment by CodeTemplar: 5:31pm
Good.
|Re: AFDB Gives Nigeria $300m To Tackle Youth Unemployment by Rekyz(m): 5:32pm
The money has been swallowed upon arrival
2 Likes
|Re: AFDB Gives Nigeria $300m To Tackle Youth Unemployment by AngelicBeing: 5:32pm
NwaAmaikpe:Gbam, and the money will end up in the pockets of useless politicians, nonsense
|Re: AFDB Gives Nigeria $300m To Tackle Youth Unemployment by Omeokachie: 5:32pm
A loan is not a gift.
They didn't "give", but rather we borrowed.
Debt keeps piling.
3 Likes
|Re: AFDB Gives Nigeria $300m To Tackle Youth Unemployment by Godwin999(m): 5:32pm
create jobs or make them do business with it. Well, why am i even saying this? They wont see this post anyway...
|Re: AFDB Gives Nigeria $300m To Tackle Youth Unemployment by SLIDEwaxie(m): 5:32pm
The money go disappear na ni...
2 Likes
|Re: AFDB Gives Nigeria $300m To Tackle Youth Unemployment by tlops(m): 5:33pm
The 70-something-year-old youths will squander it. Anyway thanks to them.
4 Likes
|Re: AFDB Gives Nigeria $300m To Tackle Youth Unemployment by kaluxy007(m): 5:34pm
bss
|Re: AFDB Gives Nigeria $300m To Tackle Youth Unemployment by wonuks(m): 5:35pm
Money for 2019 election don show
Need a professional website design with no advanced payment? Check my bio/signature.
|Re: AFDB Gives Nigeria $300m To Tackle Youth Unemployment by nairavsdollars(f): 5:35pm
The eagle and horses on the coat of arms will swallow it
3 Likes
Yar'adua Invites Britain To Reorganise Nigerian Police / 7 Nigerian Pilgrims Arrested In Isreal, Accused Of Illegal Entry / Lekki-ikoyi Suspension Bridge: FG Accuses Lagos Of Acting Wrongly
Viewing this topic: Akstylex, jossytech(m), zzbrodah, bigtt76(f), Twemi(m), khalifjgusau(m), babane2016(m), ameh99, Osaze007, terryjo(m), Salmoneus(m), Willexmania, Jokkarm2, miftpulse, Abiajiga, peterd53(m), oxygen247(m), Ubachinwe1(m), Eyeti(f), geoinvestor(m), aminho(m), Ourown(m) and 45 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 25