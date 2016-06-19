



The man Mr. Gbeminiyi Adeyiga, 88, had told the court he no longer wants to be married to his wife Sekinat due to her promiscuous ways.infidelity of his wife, Sekinat.



The President of the court, Mrs. Funmi Adeola, subsequently, dissolve the marriage saying;



“Henceforth, you are no longer to be called husband and wife as investigation revealed that the wife truly commits the offence alleged against her.



“Having tried to settle the differences amicably, there were reports from petitioner that the respondent refuses to heed to series of advice.



“You are hereby ordered to go your separate ways and the custody of the three children should be determined by each one of them as they are above 18 years of age.



“However, the children must be jointly groomed toward a better life as your separation should not affect their upbringing,” she ruled.



Adeyiga, during court hearing claimed his wife sleeps with different men.



“My wife does not take care of me any longer; she does not give me good food and different men come to sleep with her in our home.



“She frustrates me, slaps me and she also wants to kill me. I don’t want to die now, please separate us,’’ he pleaded.



Sekinat 55-, who is a petty trader by profession, denied the allegations made by her husband.



“I beg the court to settle us. He has never caught me with a man. He always suspected every move to the extent that he smells my pants whenever I go out and come back.



“I want this court to settle this matter. I am not ready for divorce.’’



The court however dissolved the marriage.



http://newshelm.ng/my-husband-smells-my-underwear-everytime-i-return-home-woman-tells-court/





