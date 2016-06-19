₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|My Husband Smells My Underwear Everytime I Return Home – Woman Tells Court by 360frolic(m): 4:19pm
The 30 year old marriage between an 88-year old man and his wife has been dissolved by an Ikorodu Customary Court in Lagos on Thursday.
The man Mr. Gbeminiyi Adeyiga, 88, had told the court he no longer wants to be married to his wife Sekinat due to her promiscuous ways.infidelity of his wife, Sekinat.
The President of the court, Mrs. Funmi Adeola, subsequently, dissolve the marriage saying;
“Henceforth, you are no longer to be called husband and wife as investigation revealed that the wife truly commits the offence alleged against her.
“Having tried to settle the differences amicably, there were reports from petitioner that the respondent refuses to heed to series of advice.
“You are hereby ordered to go your separate ways and the custody of the three children should be determined by each one of them as they are above 18 years of age.
“However, the children must be jointly groomed toward a better life as your separation should not affect their upbringing,” she ruled.
Adeyiga, during court hearing claimed his wife sleeps with different men.
“My wife does not take care of me any longer; she does not give me good food and different men come to sleep with her in our home.
“She frustrates me, slaps me and she also wants to kill me. I don’t want to die now, please separate us,’’ he pleaded.
Sekinat 55-, who is a petty trader by profession, denied the allegations made by her husband.
“I beg the court to settle us. He has never caught me with a man. He always suspected every move to the extent that he smells my pants whenever I go out and come back.
“I want this court to settle this matter. I am not ready for divorce.’’
The court however dissolved the marriage.
|Re: My Husband Smells My Underwear Everytime I Return Home – Woman Tells Court by Giddymoney(m): 4:22pm
Good moves from the husband tho..
reminds me of how courtois was spreading his legs for Messi yesterday
|Re: My Husband Smells My Underwear Everytime I Return Home – Woman Tells Court by mamatayour(f): 4:22pm
Maybe the thing get otutu.....the man funny sha
|Re: My Husband Smells My Underwear Everytime I Return Home – Woman Tells Court by ERORR404(m): 4:22pm
Disgusting
|Re: My Husband Smells My Underwear Everytime I Return Home – Woman Tells Court by Emeskhalifa(m): 4:22pm
Didn't read it though, but am sure d man na pervert
|Re: My Husband Smells My Underwear Everytime I Return Home – Woman Tells Court by Willexmania: 4:22pm
6'th to comment..... am getting close to the promise land....
see what slow network have caused now......
|Re: My Husband Smells My Underwear Everytime I Return Home – Woman Tells Court by Horlaidex(m): 4:22pm
This one weak me.
|Re: My Husband Smells My Underwear Everytime I Return Home – Woman Tells Court by Wenner: 4:23pm
Lalastica... Over to you.
Meanwhile a bottle of Sapele Water for the person below.. Carry hold body
|Re: My Husband Smells My Underwear Everytime I Return Home – Woman Tells Court by SirHouloo(m): 4:23pm
88yrs old man getting jealous because of his inabilities. Wide age difference is actually a problem in marriage.
|Re: My Husband Smells My Underwear Everytime I Return Home – Woman Tells Court by Pipedreams: 4:23pm
|Re: My Husband Smells My Underwear Everytime I Return Home – Woman Tells Court by Tjohnnay: 4:23pm
|Re: My Husband Smells My Underwear Everytime I Return Home – Woman Tells Court by chuksjuve(m): 4:23pm
What are they saying ?
Wake me up when September ends
|Re: My Husband Smells My Underwear Everytime I Return Home – Woman Tells Court by highqueen(f): 4:23pm
|Re: My Husband Smells My Underwear Everytime I Return Home – Woman Tells Court by IVORY2009(m): 4:23pm
|Re: My Husband Smells My Underwear Everytime I Return Home – Woman Tells Court by doubler(m): 4:23pm
Hmmmmmmm..y d smell
|Re: My Husband Smells My Underwear Everytime I Return Home – Woman Tells Court by mcemmy0z: 4:24pm
This one is strong
|Re: My Husband Smells My Underwear Everytime I Return Home – Woman Tells Court by cecymiammy(f): 4:24pm
Nawa
|Re: My Husband Smells My Underwear Everytime I Return Home – Woman Tells Court by paymentvoucher: 4:24pm
Your Husband smells your Underwear because it Looks FISHY
|Re: My Husband Smells My Underwear Everytime I Return Home – Woman Tells Court by BiafranBushBoy: 4:25pm
lol... Read this one wey worst pass.
Diary of an Illegal Immigrant in Malaysia
|Re: My Husband Smells My Underwear Everytime I Return Home – Woman Tells Court by labake1(f): 4:25pm
Foolishness at peak!! !
Yamayama
|Re: My Husband Smells My Underwear Everytime I Return Home – Woman Tells Court by Queenserah26(f): 4:25pm
This one pass me o
|Re: My Husband Smells My Underwear Everytime I Return Home – Woman Tells Court by yeyerolling: 4:26pm
wants to smell semen rashidi eleran pour inside
|Re: My Husband Smells My Underwear Everytime I Return Home – Woman Tells Court by uchman48(m): 4:26pm
88 years, but make i ask ooo, how nmany years reamain for the man to just ignore the cheating madam and live the remainind part of his life with happiness , now he is going to be lonely.
|Re: My Husband Smells My Underwear Everytime I Return Home – Woman Tells Court by jovialswag(m): 4:26pm
if he smells ur pant u smells his boxers na ;
|Re: My Husband Smells My Underwear Everytime I Return Home – Woman Tells Court by Troublemaker007(m): 4:26pm
360frolic:
Seriously am tired of all these kind irritating news abeg
|Re: My Husband Smells My Underwear Everytime I Return Home – Woman Tells Court by 1BB007(m): 4:26pm
Smelling game strong for here . baba cheating sensory organ na for hin nose oo
|Re: My Husband Smells My Underwear Everytime I Return Home – Woman Tells Court by Rockyrascal(m): 4:27pm
Your husband sniffs your pant and so
|Re: My Husband Smells My Underwear Everytime I Return Home – Woman Tells Court by VivaDeAngelo: 4:27pm
Lol
|Re: My Husband Smells My Underwear Everytime I Return Home – Woman Tells Court by hollywater: 4:28pm
Afonjas and cheating.
|Re: My Husband Smells My Underwear Everytime I Return Home – Woman Tells Court by omoadeleye(m): 4:28pm
The husband dey spend his entire life to smell pant
|Re: My Husband Smells My Underwear Everytime I Return Home – Woman Tells Court by kurt09(m): 4:29pm
Love in action. You're lucky.
