|Aerial View Of 17,000-hectare Sunti Golden Sugar Estate Commissioned By Buhari by harbdulrasaq88(m): 4:37pm
The Sunti Sugar Estates, a 17,000-hectare estate located on the banks of the River Niger, in Mokwa, Niger State. The Estate was commissioned by President Buhari today.
http://newshelm.ng/aerial-view-of-17000-hectare-sunti-golden-sugar-estate-commissioned-by-buhari/
|Re: Aerial View Of 17,000-hectare Sunti Golden Sugar Estate Commissioned By Buhari by FarahAideed: 4:39pm
Fungi will be happy about this
|Re: Aerial View Of 17,000-hectare Sunti Golden Sugar Estate Commissioned By Buhari by yarimo(m): 4:56pm
Slow but surely BUHARI is taking nigeria to the promise land of Developments.
Sai baba
|Re: Aerial View Of 17,000-hectare Sunti Golden Sugar Estate Commissioned By Buhari by Delivar(m): 5:03pm
Nigeria is only beautiful when observing from the sky.
|Re: Aerial View Of 17,000-hectare Sunti Golden Sugar Estate Commissioned By Buhari by QuotaSystem: 5:07pm
Absolutely brilliant.
Kudos to the FG & Niger state Governor for creating an investor friendly business climate.
Pained and frustrated iPod terrorists and their wailer minions can go choke on a cactus.
Arewa Rising!
|Re: Aerial View Of 17,000-hectare Sunti Golden Sugar Estate Commissioned By Buhari by python1: 6:05pm
FarahAideed:Later, e go dey talk say e want better thing for naija. But just see how this thing pain am
|Re: Aerial View Of 17,000-hectare Sunti Golden Sugar Estate Commissioned By Buhari by owbabs: 6:08pm
Delivar:
We need landscape architects/engineers to develop the scenery so that Nigeria is also beautiful on land.
|Re: Aerial View Of 17,000-hectare Sunti Golden Sugar Estate Commissioned By Buhari by FarahAideed: 6:09pm
python1:
I am happy for the jobs that will be created and the value it will add to Niger state
|Re: Aerial View Of 17,000-hectare Sunti Golden Sugar Estate Commissioned By Buhari by Jones4190: 6:21pm
PMB VS #THEM
-Shortly after he resumed office, they sponsored Avengers to halt oil business(Country's major income), he tackles them.
-They later sponsored IPOB secessionists, he silenced them
- Being the promoter of farming, They bought, hoard and even destroyed the farm products after the harvest, to create hunger in the land and ignite civil uproar, but he invested more in farming to bridge the gap they have created
-They made an attempt on his life, God Helped, healed and returned him back home, after months.
-They ganged up with the criminals in the NASS to scuttle all progressive bills and laws in order to make him bow, he remained resolute.
-They used the riffraff, thugs, puff heads and the bleaching common-nonsense in the senate to ridicule him and distract him, he remain indifferent.
-They imported, smuggled deadly-weapons and sponsored killings, and internal crimes to tarnish his government, he squared up their effort and keep beating them.
-They took false campaign of calumny against him to foreign countries, in return he gets more support and encouragement from international world.
-They resolved to begging him not to contest again, he left them in tenterhook and suspense.
-Now they knelt down and beg military to take over. He smiled.
When you hear these people crying, please note that Nigeria is progressing, and getting off its hook.
They prefer anybody apart from him, they presented/suggested many options within their circle.
As they create the distractions and the sabotage, he remains resolute, focused, determined, calculative and committed to the welfare and well being of his country masses.
PMB all the way........#iStandWithBuhari
|Re: Aerial View Of 17,000-hectare Sunti Golden Sugar Estate Commissioned By Buhari by RogueX: 6:21pm
See better land for cattle colony.
They should leave Plateau and Benue alone.
|Re: Aerial View Of 17,000-hectare Sunti Golden Sugar Estate Commissioned By Buhari by Cr8ivelybj: 6:22pm
Nice
|Re: Aerial View Of 17,000-hectare Sunti Golden Sugar Estate Commissioned By Buhari by jerryunit48: 6:22pm
Come ...make una no make me vex o
|Re: Aerial View Of 17,000-hectare Sunti Golden Sugar Estate Commissioned By Buhari by Pidginwhisper: 6:23pm
|Re: Aerial View Of 17,000-hectare Sunti Golden Sugar Estate Commissioned By Buhari by jossytech(m): 6:23pm
As if na buhari or fed govt build am, nonsense
yarimo:
|Re: Aerial View Of 17,000-hectare Sunti Golden Sugar Estate Commissioned By Buhari by pat077: 6:23pm
Good development. We need more of this across the states of the federation
|Re: Aerial View Of 17,000-hectare Sunti Golden Sugar Estate Commissioned By Buhari by Samusu(m): 6:24pm
Wow wow wow
|Re: Aerial View Of 17,000-hectare Sunti Golden Sugar Estate Commissioned By Buhari by gmoney12: 6:24pm
northern presidio
|Re: Aerial View Of 17,000-hectare Sunti Golden Sugar Estate Commissioned By Buhari by Franzinni: 6:24pm
|Re: Aerial View Of 17,000-hectare Sunti Golden Sugar Estate Commissioned By Buhari by olasco18(m): 6:24pm
[quote author=FarahAideed post=65867417]
I am happy for the jobs that will be created and the value it will add to Niger state [/quote
Shut up..u ar pained..and na dt pain go kill u.....baba buhari all d way
|Re: Aerial View Of 17,000-hectare Sunti Golden Sugar Estate Commissioned By Buhari by Innov8ve1: 6:24pm
Oh well
|Re: Aerial View Of 17,000-hectare Sunti Golden Sugar Estate Commissioned By Buhari by abes(m): 6:24pm
harbdulrasaq88:
Are you sure about that 17000 hectares?
|Re: Aerial View Of 17,000-hectare Sunti Golden Sugar Estate Commissioned By Buhari by Donlino123(m): 6:26pm
yarimo:Because he went to commission a project does not mean he was the one that did the project, we youths are the problem of this country supporting bad polititians that are killing us!! when the youths wake up Nigeria will be better!!
|Re: Aerial View Of 17,000-hectare Sunti Golden Sugar Estate Commissioned By Buhari by 400billionman: 6:27pm
yarimo:don't skip your drugs next time
|Re: Aerial View Of 17,000-hectare Sunti Golden Sugar Estate Commissioned By Buhari by GoroTango(m): 6:27pm
QuotaSystem:Arewa is rising
|Re: Aerial View Of 17,000-hectare Sunti Golden Sugar Estate Commissioned By Buhari by Pidginwhisper: 6:27pm
Jones4190:Why was Boko Haram and Fulani Herdsmen not mentioned?? Oti ya waray!
|Re: Aerial View Of 17,000-hectare Sunti Golden Sugar Estate Commissioned By Buhari by Cr8ivelybj: 6:27pm
|Re: Aerial View Of 17,000-hectare Sunti Golden Sugar Estate Commissioned By Buhari by DWJOBScom(m): 6:27pm
and the supporters are out to play.....
|Re: Aerial View Of 17,000-hectare Sunti Golden Sugar Estate Commissioned By Buhari by oxygen247(m): 6:27pm
Only if the herdsmen will allow it
|Re: Aerial View Of 17,000-hectare Sunti Golden Sugar Estate Commissioned By Buhari by GoroTango(m): 6:28pm
Pidginwhisper:The north is rising
|Re: Aerial View Of 17,000-hectare Sunti Golden Sugar Estate Commissioned By Buhari by olasco18(m): 6:28pm
jossytech:Oponu ...learn to use ur brain in d proper way next time...buhari govt introduced so many program dt will make nigeria to be ease of doing business datz y investor ar coming from all angles to invest
|Re: Aerial View Of 17,000-hectare Sunti Golden Sugar Estate Commissioned By Buhari by python1: 6:28pm
FarahAideed:Then why are you happy for Fungi? Pessimists are enemies of state.
|Re: Aerial View Of 17,000-hectare Sunti Golden Sugar Estate Commissioned By Buhari by nairavsdollars(f): 6:28pm
l
