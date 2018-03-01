Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Aerial View Of 17,000-hectare Sunti Golden Sugar Estate Commissioned By Buhari (1985 Views)

http://newshelm.ng/aerial-view-of-17000-hectare-sunti-golden-sugar-estate-commissioned-by-buhari/ The Sunti Sugar Estates, a 17,000-hectare estate located on the banks of the River Niger, in Mokwa, Niger State. The Estate was commissioned by President Buhari today. 2 Likes

Fungi will be happy about this

Slow but surely BUHARI is taking nigeria to the promise land of Developments.

Sai baba 6 Likes

Nigeria is only beautiful when observing from the sky. 7 Likes

Absolutely brilliant.



Kudos to the FG & Niger state Governor for creating an investor friendly business climate.



Pained and frustrated iPod terrorists and their wailer minions can go choke on a cactus.



Arewa Rising! 4 Likes

FarahAideed:

Later, e go dey talk say e want better thing for naija. But just see how this thing pain am

Delivar:

Nigeria is only beautiful when observing from the sky.

We need landscape architects/engineers to develop the scenery so that Nigeria is also beautiful on land.

python1:



Later, e go dey talk say e want better thing for naija. But just see how this thing pain am

I am happy for the jobs that will be created and the value it will add to Niger state

PMB VS #THEM



-Shortly after he resumed office, they sponsored Avengers to halt oil business(Country's major income), he tackles them.



-They later sponsored IPOB secessionists, he silenced them



- Being the promoter of farming, They bought, hoard and even destroyed the farm products after the harvest, to create hunger in the land and ignite civil uproar, but he invested more in farming to bridge the gap they have created



-They made an attempt on his life, God Helped, healed and returned him back home, after months.



-They ganged up with the criminals in the NASS to scuttle all progressive bills and laws in order to make him bow, he remained resolute.



-They used the riffraff, thugs, puff heads and the bleaching common-nonsense in the senate to ridicule him and distract him, he remain indifferent.



-They imported, smuggled deadly-weapons and sponsored killings, and internal crimes to tarnish his government, he squared up their effort and keep beating them.



-They took false campaign of calumny against him to foreign countries, in return he gets more support and encouragement from international world.



-They resolved to begging him not to contest again, he left them in tenterhook and suspense.



-Now they knelt down and beg military to take over. He smiled.



When you hear these people crying, please note that Nigeria is progressing, and getting off its hook.



They prefer anybody apart from him, they presented/suggested many options within their circle.



As they create the distractions and the sabotage, he remains resolute, focused, determined, calculative and committed to the welfare and well being of his country masses.



PMB all the way........#iStandWithBuhari 3 Likes

See better land for cattle colony.



They should leave Plateau and Benue alone. 1 Like

Nice

Come ...make una no make me vex o

yarimo:

Slow but surely BUHARI is taking nigeria to the promise land of Developments.

As if na buhari or fed govt build am, nonsense

Good development. We need more of this across the states of the federation

Wow wow wow

northern presidio

[quote author=FarahAideed post=65867417]



I am happy for the jobs that will be created and the value it will add to Niger state [/quote

Shut up..u ar pained..and na dt pain go kill u.....baba buhari all d way

Oh well







harbdulrasaq88:

The Sunti Sugar Estates, a 17,000-hectare estate located on the banks of the River Niger, in Mokwa, Niger State. The Estate was commissioned by President Buhari today.









http://newshelm.ng/aerial-view-of-17000-hectare-sunti-golden-sugar-estate-commissioned-by-buhari/





Are you sure about that 17000 hectares?

yarimo:

Slow but surely BUHARI is taking nigeria to the promise land of Developments.

Because he went to commission a project does not mean he was the one that did the project, we youths are the problem of this country supporting bad polititians that are killing us!! when the youths wake up Nigeria will be better!!

yarimo:

Slow but surely BUHARI is taking nigeria to the promise land of Developments.

don't skip your drugs next time

QuotaSystem:

Absolutely brilliant.



Kudos to the FG & Niger state Governor for creating an investor friendly business climate.



Pained and frustrated iPod terrorists and their wailer minions can go choke on a cactus.



Arewa is rising

Jones4190:

PMB VS #THEM



-Shortly after he resumed office, they sponsored Avengers to halt oil business(Country's major income), he tackles them.



-They later sponsored IPOB secessionists, he silenced them



- Being the promoter of farming, They bought, hoard and even destroyed the farm products after the harvest, to create hunger in the land and ignite civil uproar, but he invested more in farming to bridge the gap they have created



-They made an attempt on his life, God Helped, healed and returned him back home, after months.



-They ganged up with the criminals in the NASS to scuttle all progressive bills and laws in order to make him bow, he remained resolute.



-They used the riffraff, thugs, puff heads and the bleaching common-nonsense in the senate to ridicule him and distract him, he remain indifferent.



-They imported, smuggled deadly-weapons and sponsored killings, and internal crimes to tarnish his government, he squared up their effort and keep beating them.



-They took false campaign of calumny against him to foreign countries, in return he gets more support and encouragement from international world.



-They resolved to begging him not to contest again, he left them in tenterhook and suspense.



-Now they knelt down and beg military to take over. He smiled.



When you hear these people crying, please note that Nigeria is progressing, and getting off its hook.



They prefer anybody apart from him, they presented/suggested many options within their circle.



As they create the distractions and the sabotage, he remains resolute, focused, determined, calculative and committed to the welfare and well being of his country masses.



Why was Boko Haram and Fulani Herdsmen not mentioned?? Oti ya waray!

and the supporters are out to play.....

Only if the herdsmen will allow it

Pidginwhisper:

The north is rising

jossytech:

Oponu ...learn to use ur brain in d proper way next time...buhari govt introduced so many program dt will make nigeria to be ease of doing business datz y investor ar coming from all angles to invest

FarahAideed:





Then why are you happy for Fungi? Pessimists are enemies of state.