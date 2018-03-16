₦airaland Forum

Man High On Weed Caught Smoking By Police (Photos) by 247frolic(m): 6:14am
During a raid of a criminal hideout, this man high on weed did not even recognise the presence of the police as he was caught red-handed smoking weed.


Photos Below:

http://newshelm.ng/photos-man-high-on-weed-caught-smoking-by-police/

Re: Man High On Weed Caught Smoking By Police (Photos) by Samusu(m): 6:36am
"he no even send us sef"

5 Likes

Re: Man High On Weed Caught Smoking By Police (Photos) by KendrickAyomide: 6:59am
cheesy
Re: Man High On Weed Caught Smoking By Police (Photos) by tyson98: 7:05am
Abi na if he drop am na same thing so make he kuku smoke am finish grin

54 Likes

Re: Man High On Weed Caught Smoking By Police (Photos) by Blakjewelry(m): 7:13am
The same weed wey police and army dey smoke with reckless abandon

22 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Man High On Weed Caught Smoking By Police (Photos) by amnwa(m): 10:54am
They man will be like. Oya since you people have already caught Mee
Lemme enjoy the crime well na

8 Likes

Re: Man High On Weed Caught Smoking By Police (Photos) by OXCUBA: 10:54am
MEHN… . THIS DUDE… LIVER NEED TO BE EXPERIMENTED ON.

2 Likes

Re: Man High On Weed Caught Smoking By Police (Photos) by ttshems(m): 10:54am
kiss
Re: Man High On Weed Caught Smoking By Police (Photos) by Queenserah26(f): 10:54am
Seriously shocked
Re: Man High On Weed Caught Smoking By Police (Photos) by Reginoma: 10:55am
sad
Re: Man High On Weed Caught Smoking By Police (Photos) by CirocBoi(m): 10:55am
The man juat dey kpo dey go grin grin

7 Likes

Re: Man High On Weed Caught Smoking By Police (Photos) by Jaytecq(m): 10:55am
since POLICE is OUR FRIEND
Re: Man High On Weed Caught Smoking By Police (Photos) by owomida1: 10:55am
una no dey smoke am join?

http://jokerstip.blogspot.com/
Re: Man High On Weed Caught Smoking By Police (Photos) by Pidginwhisper: 10:55am
Them no send you again as IGP sef no send Buhari undecided undecided

22 Likes

Re: Man High On Weed Caught Smoking By Police (Photos) by koladebrainiac(m): 10:55am
The guy needs rehabilitation . or visit mental institutions , clearly, he is mad

1 Like

Re: Man High On Weed Caught Smoking By Police (Photos) by Skyfornia(m): 10:56am
Lols....free the man jare.

2 Likes

Re: Man High On Weed Caught Smoking By Police (Photos) by agbonkamen(f): 10:56am
How him go send useless police like una grin
Re: Man High On Weed Caught Smoking By Police (Photos) by iamswizz(m): 10:56am
this cracked me up
Re: Man High On Weed Caught Smoking By Police (Photos) by Iscoalarcon: 10:56am
This is what soaked osogbo weed does to niggas grin grin grin

1 Like

Re: Man High On Weed Caught Smoking By Police (Photos) by Ezptymsonyx1: 10:56am
he never high yet. just wait meh e finish dah wrap..u go c wonders... yoo fe lu yin pa

1 Like

Re: Man High On Weed Caught Smoking By Police (Photos) by deafeyez: 10:57am
See celebrity na. Rock your weed biko who police epp.
Re: Man High On Weed Caught Smoking By Police (Photos) by DonPiiko: 10:57am
Lool guyman

3 Likes

Re: Man High On Weed Caught Smoking By Police (Photos) by farouk0403(m): 10:57am
whats good about weed



absolutely nothing it will just make you to lost focus in life

2 Likes

Re: Man High On Weed Caught Smoking By Police (Photos) by Binchim(m): 10:58am
He smokes a blunt to take the pain out, cus if he wasn't high he probably blow his own brains out..
I dont take weed but I believe God made it for a reason if not for consumption then wat is it for or is it being consumed wrongly? Please I need clarification

2 Likes

Re: Man High On Weed Caught Smoking By Police (Photos) by PSTEMMA1960(m): 10:58am
;Dthe man is trying to destroy the evidence.. grin
Re: Man High On Weed Caught Smoking By Police (Photos) by neolboy(m): 10:58am
Seriously high
Re: Man High On Weed Caught Smoking By Police (Photos) by pweshboi(m): 10:58am
Lol... My guy

4 Likes

Re: Man High On Weed Caught Smoking By Police (Photos) by VanjoshIII(m): 10:58am
I like how this nigga rolled the weed, na jombo

3 Likes

Re: Man High On Weed Caught Smoking By Police (Photos) by IkeBuya: 10:59am
Rochas Okorocha says its better to steal than to smoke 'Goof'
Re: Man High On Weed Caught Smoking By Police (Photos) by okerekeikpo: 10:59am
Thug life, this one pass 2pac charcoal

2 Likes

Re: Man High On Weed Caught Smoking By Police (Photos) by Mutemenot: 11:00am
Wise man, he couldn't afford loosing two things at the same time. You have his freedom seized so let him enjoy his weed

1 Like

