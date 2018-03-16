Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man High On Weed Caught Smoking By Police (Photos) (10944 Views)

Photos Below:



During a raid of a criminal hideout, this man high on weed did not even recognise the presence of the police as he was caught red-handed smoking weed.

"he no even send us sef" 5 Likes

Abi na if he drop am na same thing so make he kuku smoke am finish 54 Likes

The same weed wey police and army dey smoke with reckless abandon 22 Likes 2 Shares

They man will be like. Oya since you people have already caught Mee

Lemme enjoy the crime well na 8 Likes

MEHN… . THIS DUDE… LIVER NEED TO BE EXPERIMENTED ON. 2 Likes

Seriously

The man juat dey kpo dey go 7 Likes

since POLICE is OUR FRIEND





http://jokerstip.blogspot.com/ una no dey smoke am join?

Them no send you again as IGP sef no send Buhari 22 Likes

The guy needs rehabilitation . or visit mental institutions , clearly, he is mad 1 Like

Lols....free the man jare. 2 Likes

How him go send useless police like una

this cracked me up

This is what soaked osogbo weed does to niggas 1 Like

he never high yet. just wait meh e finish dah wrap..u go c wonders... yoo fe lu yin pa 1 Like

See celebrity na. Rock your weed biko who police epp.

Lool guyman 3 Likes









absolutely nothing it will just make you to lost focus in life whats good about weedabsolutely nothing it will just make you to lost focus in life 2 Likes

He smokes a blunt to take the pain out, cus if he wasn't high he probably blow his own brains out..

I dont take weed but I believe God made it for a reason if not for consumption then wat is it for or is it being consumed wrongly? Please I need clarification 2 Likes

;Dthe man is trying to destroy the evidence..

Seriously high

Lol... My guy 4 Likes

I like how this nigga rolled the weed, na jombo 3 Likes

Rochas Okorocha says its better to steal than to smoke 'Goof'

Thug life, this one pass 2pac charcoal 2 Likes