Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / Pepsi Gives Leo And Ifu Ennada N5 Million They Won On BBNaija (Photos) (10654 Views)

BBNaija: Leo And Ifu Ennada Win Pepsi Dance Competition / Virgin Ifu Ennada Saw Bitto's Manhood, See Her Reaction On BBNaija / Miracle Ikechukwu And Ifu Ennada's 10 Sex Positions On BBNaija Dare Game (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





They also won an all expense paid trip to London for the One Africa Music Festival and one year supply of Pepsi and Aquadana water.



In the challenge, housemates after finding a mat must dance to the song played by biggie, after which rewards would be awarded to the housemates with the highest point.



See photos of them receiving their prize yesterday…



https://www.amagitesblog.com/2018/03/bbnaija-leo-ifu-ennada-receive-n5million-win-pepsi-photos.html Big Brother Naija 2018 housemates, Leo and Ifu Ennada who were evicted last week, have received their N2.5 million each from Pepsi for winning the Pepsi “Roc da mat” challenge.They also won an all expense paid trip to London for the One Africa Music Festival and one year supply of Pepsi and Aquadana water.In the challenge, housemates after finding a mat must dance to the song played by biggie, after which rewards would be awarded to the housemates with the highest point.See photos of them receiving their prize yesterday… 2 Likes

Sometimes I wonder why these big coy will be giving cash to celeb when we the customers that buy their products gets nothing 47 Likes 2 Shares

Good for them 1 Like

ABeg see that idiot in black. Ladies sha 6 Likes

Blakjewelry:

Sometimes I wonder why these big coy will be giving cash to celeb when we the customers that buy their products gets nothing

Don’t mind them .

I guess promoting and marketing their products Don’t mind them .I guess promoting and marketing their products

I will not drink Pepsi again 2 Likes

YOUNGELDER1:



Don’t mind them . I guess promoting and marketing their products Maybe it's about time we allow those celebs buy their products alone Maybe it's about time we allow those celebs buy their products alone 5 Likes

shobroy10:

ABeg see that idiot in black.

Ladies sha

Its better than Dee One and Vandora who went out with poo Its better than Dee One and Vandora who went out with poo 1 Like





I hope she doesn't give it to CDQ again, hoping to buy his love.



Either way, CDQ will get some of it for taking the fall for her. I hope she doesn't give it to CDQ again, hoping to buy his love.Either way, CDQ will get some of it for taking the fall for her. 9 Likes 3 Shares

Atleast they won something



Congrat guys 4 Likes

they way companies are sponsoring stupid shows these days 6 Likes

any sure game help abeg

I need 15k loan to payback 30k after a month. Anyone?

Issorite

Pls what did arsenal played last night？ 1 Like

Am happy for them.







Something good will locate me soon too. Like if you agree. 2 Likes



Nothing to say Nothing to say

Wait, I want to get something. The other evicted housemates, will they pay them for participating in the show?

If this can also be done to best graduating students!!! 1 Like

Amagite:

Big Brother Naija 2018 housemates, Leo and Ifu Ennada who were evicted last week, have received their N2.5 million each from Pepsi for winning the Pepsi “Roc da mat” challenge.



They also won an all expense paid trip to London for the One Africa Music Festival and one year supply of Pepsi and Aquadana water.



In the challenge, housemates after finding a mat must dance to the song played by biggie, after which rewards would be awarded to the housemates with the highest point.



See photos of them receiving their prize yesterday…



https://www.amagitesblog.com/2018/03/bbnaija-leo-ifu-ennada-receive-n5million-win-pepsi-photos.html



It's Aquafina water It's Aquafina water

And the best graduating student get

I thinks it's just about promoting their brand. Many people can also do anything to promote their business in as much they can afford it.

ricktnum:

I need 15k loan to payback 30k after a month. Anyone?

The major problem here is trust



15k is lil change The major problem here is trust15k is lil change

Dumdumfashion:

Am happy for them.







Something good will locate me soon too. Like if you agree. stay one place let me see how something good will locate you.

But if you feel is p%rnstar you won become Bbnaija is there for you stay one place let me see how something good will locate you.But if you feel is p%rnstar you won become Bbnaija is there for you

NwaAmaikpe:





I hope she doesn't give it to CDQ again, hoping to buy his love.



Either way, CDQ will get some of it for taking the fall for her. Agbaya Agbaya

PSTEMMA1960:

Pls what did arsenal played last night？ futbol24.com futbol24.com

martineverest:

they way companies are sponsoring stupid shows these days



bros are you expecting them to sponsor school inter house sport or quiz? bros are you expecting them to sponsor school inter house sport or quiz?

meanwhile that stupid Alex is still crying inside d house 1 Like 1 Share