|Pepsi Gives Leo And Ifu Ennada N5 Million They Won On BBNaija (Photos) by Amagite(f): 6:41am
Big Brother Naija 2018 housemates, Leo and Ifu Ennada who were evicted last week, have received their N2.5 million each from Pepsi for winning the Pepsi “Roc da mat” challenge.
They also won an all expense paid trip to London for the One Africa Music Festival and one year supply of Pepsi and Aquadana water.
In the challenge, housemates after finding a mat must dance to the song played by biggie, after which rewards would be awarded to the housemates with the highest point.
See photos of them receiving their prize yesterday…
https://www.amagitesblog.com/2018/03/bbnaija-leo-ifu-ennada-receive-n5million-win-pepsi-photos.html
2 Likes
|Re: Pepsi Gives Leo And Ifu Ennada N5 Million They Won On BBNaija (Photos) by Blakjewelry(m): 6:46am
Sometimes I wonder why these big coy will be giving cash to celeb when we the customers that buy their products gets nothing
47 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Pepsi Gives Leo And Ifu Ennada N5 Million They Won On BBNaija (Photos) by Amagite(f): 6:47am
More... https://www.amagitesblog.com/2018/03/bbnaija-leo-ifu-ennada-receive-n5million-win-pepsi-photos.html
|Re: Pepsi Gives Leo And Ifu Ennada N5 Million They Won On BBNaija (Photos) by peterswagg(m): 6:57am
Good for them
1 Like
|Re: Pepsi Gives Leo And Ifu Ennada N5 Million They Won On BBNaija (Photos) by shobroy10(m): 7:14am
ABeg see that idiot in black. Ladies sha
6 Likes
|Re: Pepsi Gives Leo And Ifu Ennada N5 Million They Won On BBNaija (Photos) by YOUNGELDER1(m): 7:17am
Blakjewelry:
Don’t mind them .
I guess promoting and marketing their products
|Re: Pepsi Gives Leo And Ifu Ennada N5 Million They Won On BBNaija (Photos) by Homeboiy: 7:17am
I will not drink Pepsi again
2 Likes
|Re: Pepsi Gives Leo And Ifu Ennada N5 Million They Won On BBNaija (Photos) by Blakjewelry(m): 7:20am
YOUNGELDER1:Maybe it's about time we allow those celebs buy their products alone
5 Likes
|Re: Pepsi Gives Leo And Ifu Ennada N5 Million They Won On BBNaija (Photos) by Essentials1(m): 11:11am
shobroy10:
Its better than Dee One and Vandora who went out with poo
1 Like
|Re: Pepsi Gives Leo And Ifu Ennada N5 Million They Won On BBNaija (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 11:11am
I hope she doesn't give it to CDQ again, hoping to buy his love.
Either way, CDQ will get some of it for taking the fall for her.
9 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Pepsi Gives Leo And Ifu Ennada N5 Million They Won On BBNaija (Photos) by IamAirforce1: 11:12am
Atleast they won something
Congrat guys
4 Likes
|Re: Pepsi Gives Leo And Ifu Ennada N5 Million They Won On BBNaija (Photos) by martineverest(m): 11:12am
they way companies are sponsoring stupid shows these days
6 Likes
|Re: Pepsi Gives Leo And Ifu Ennada N5 Million They Won On BBNaija (Photos) by Newgal: 11:13am
any sure game help abeg
|Re: Pepsi Gives Leo And Ifu Ennada N5 Million They Won On BBNaija (Photos) by ricktnum(f): 11:13am
I need 15k loan to payback 30k after a month. Anyone?
|Re: Pepsi Gives Leo And Ifu Ennada N5 Million They Won On BBNaija (Photos) by Benjom(m): 11:13am
Issorite
|Re: Pepsi Gives Leo And Ifu Ennada N5 Million They Won On BBNaija (Photos) by PSTEMMA1960(m): 11:13am
Pls what did arsenal played last night？
1 Like
|Re: Pepsi Gives Leo And Ifu Ennada N5 Million They Won On BBNaija (Photos) by Dumdumfashion(f): 11:14am
Am happy for them.
Something good will locate me soon too. Like if you agree.
2 Likes
|Re: Pepsi Gives Leo And Ifu Ennada N5 Million They Won On BBNaija (Photos) by amani63(m): 11:16am
Nothing to say
|Re: Pepsi Gives Leo And Ifu Ennada N5 Million They Won On BBNaija (Photos) by LesbianBoy(m): 11:18am
Wait, I want to get something. The other evicted housemates, will they pay them for participating in the show?
|Re: Pepsi Gives Leo And Ifu Ennada N5 Million They Won On BBNaija (Photos) by IamGoke(m): 11:18am
If this can also be done to best graduating students!!!
1 Like
|Re: Pepsi Gives Leo And Ifu Ennada N5 Million They Won On BBNaija (Photos) by brunobaba(m): 11:18am
Amagite:It's Aquafina water
|Re: Pepsi Gives Leo And Ifu Ennada N5 Million They Won On BBNaija (Photos) by twinskenny(m): 11:19am
And the best graduating student get
|Re: Pepsi Gives Leo And Ifu Ennada N5 Million They Won On BBNaija (Photos) by squarelead(m): 11:20am
I thinks it's just about promoting their brand. Many people can also do anything to promote their business in as much they can afford it.
|Re: Pepsi Gives Leo And Ifu Ennada N5 Million They Won On BBNaija (Photos) by Bigii(m): 11:20am
ricktnum:
The major problem here is trust
15k is lil change
|Re: Pepsi Gives Leo And Ifu Ennada N5 Million They Won On BBNaija (Photos) by amani63(m): 11:20am
Dumdumfashion:stay one place let me see how something good will locate you.
But if you feel is p%rnstar you won become Bbnaija is there for you
|Re: Pepsi Gives Leo And Ifu Ennada N5 Million They Won On BBNaija (Photos) by brunobaba(m): 11:21am
NwaAmaikpe:Agbaya
|Re: Pepsi Gives Leo And Ifu Ennada N5 Million They Won On BBNaija (Photos) by brunobaba(m): 11:22am
PSTEMMA1960:futbol24.com
|Re: Pepsi Gives Leo And Ifu Ennada N5 Million They Won On BBNaija (Photos) by iamtardey(m): 11:23am
martineverest:
bros are you expecting them to sponsor school inter house sport or quiz?
|Re: Pepsi Gives Leo And Ifu Ennada N5 Million They Won On BBNaija (Photos) by computer0810: 11:24am
meanwhile that stupid Alex is still crying inside d house
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Pepsi Gives Leo And Ifu Ennada N5 Million They Won On BBNaija (Photos) by iamtardey(m): 11:24am
ricktnum:
you think you will see here?
