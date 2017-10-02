₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
New pay Television operator, TStv Africa, has been granted three-year tax relief by the federal government.
source http://youngnaija.com/nigeria-grants-reliefs-to-new-tstv/
|Re: Nigeria Grants Tax Reliefs To TSTV Africa by Celcius: 1:18pm
Nice one.
Tstv should now give us fast relief from Multi-Choice monopoly and wanton disregard of Nigerian customers.
Abeg o...I'll still say it. Quality content rules Digital Media. Many have come and disappeared.
|Re: Nigeria Grants Tax Reliefs To TSTV Africa by NENigeria: 1:26pm
Celcius:That's all we pray and hope for. I'm quite firm that they'd not disappoint us but rather disappoint our enemies that want to take everything away from us
|Re: Nigeria Grants Tax Reliefs To TSTV Africa by veekid(m): 4:30pm
|Re: Nigeria Grants Tax Reliefs To TSTV Africa by whitebeard(m): 4:31pm
Yay..so what's next
(Might as well add it to president buhari's administration achievement list)
Hypocrisy.!
|Re: Nigeria Grants Tax Reliefs To TSTV Africa by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 4:31pm
Best news for d Day
|Re: Nigeria Grants Tax Reliefs To TSTV Africa by adekanmbi1986(m): 4:32pm
Ok
|Re: Nigeria Grants Tax Reliefs To TSTV Africa by nedu2000(m): 4:32pm
This is what we want to hear .Hope not as long as fashola's who is unwisely proposing 10yrs tax relief for dangote.Nigeria will need their tax money after a while
|Re: Nigeria Grants Tax Reliefs To TSTV Africa by Ochasky23(m): 4:32pm
I really hope they live up to expectations
|Re: Nigeria Grants Tax Reliefs To TSTV Africa by ibrutex(m): 4:32pm
make this Dsthiefi sha face bush na ma own
|Re: Nigeria Grants Tax Reliefs To TSTV Africa by Amein(m): 4:33pm
That is a good move from the government.
Excellent.
|Re: Nigeria Grants Tax Reliefs To TSTV Africa by wickyyolo: 4:33pm
Will they give them free fuel to run their Generators ?
|Re: Nigeria Grants Tax Reliefs To TSTV Africa by publicenemy(m): 4:33pm
that's what a good government do.
|Re: Nigeria Grants Tax Reliefs To TSTV Africa by tivta(m): 4:34pm
but i posted this news first. corruption everywhere...
http://www.nairaland.com/4091893/tstv-gets-3-years-tax
|Re: Nigeria Grants Tax Reliefs To TSTV Africa by SOLMICHAEL(m): 4:34pm
.
|Re: Nigeria Grants Tax Reliefs To TSTV Africa by biz9ja(m): 4:34pm
GOOD FOR THEM
|Re: Nigeria Grants Tax Reliefs To TSTV Africa by SillyMods: 4:34pm
whitebeard:Are you programmed to hate good news?
|Re: Nigeria Grants Tax Reliefs To TSTV Africa by Chartey(m): 4:34pm
Gh
|Re: Nigeria Grants Tax Reliefs To TSTV Africa by frustratedrat: 4:34pm
.
|Re: Nigeria Grants Tax Reliefs To TSTV Africa by ayuseyuse(m): 4:34pm
So where is their office in Lagos? Or is porting allowed?
|Re: Nigeria Grants Tax Reliefs To TSTV Africa by dasean1(m): 4:34pm
okay
|Re: Nigeria Grants Tax Reliefs To TSTV Africa by evansjeff(m): 4:34pm
|Re: Nigeria Grants Tax Reliefs To TSTV Africa by AMZYMAYO(m): 4:34pm
Good move by the FG
|Re: Nigeria Grants Tax Reliefs To TSTV Africa by rozayx5(m): 4:34pm
nice one
fkk SA rogues
|Re: Nigeria Grants Tax Reliefs To TSTV Africa by Judolisco(m): 4:35pm
Kai dhis tstv news jst dey sweet my belle
