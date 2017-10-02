₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,888,444 members, 3,828,220 topics. Date: Monday, 02 October 2017 at 04:35 PM

Nigeria Grants Tax Reliefs To TSTV Africa - TV/Movies - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / Nigeria Grants Tax Reliefs To TSTV Africa (1085 Views)

Fg Grants Tax Reliefs To Tstv Africa / AMCON Hands Over Keystone Bank To New Investors / Naira To Appreciate As CBN Issues Licence To New Intn.l Money Transfer Operators (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

Nigeria Grants Tax Reliefs To TSTV Africa by NENigeria: 1:18pm
New pay Television operator, TStv Africa, has been granted three-year tax relief by the federal government.

The newly inaugurated television was also granted tax free dividends to all investors in the company.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, announced incentives on Sunday night in Abuja at a dinner to mark the official unveiling of the new company.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports TStv Africa is a wholly owned by Nigerian Pay TV operator with refined offerings of novel Unclassified Pay Per View subscription and complimentary internet services.

Mohammed who performed the official unveiling of the new company and its products said the tax reliefs were in line with the Pioneer Status recently granted
to the Creative Industry by the Government.

The Minister congratulated the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company, Dr. Bright Echefu and his team for liberalising and breaking the monopoly of Pay TV in the country.

“The important thing about what Echefu has done today is that he has redefined the pay per view television industry and from today, that industry will never remain the same again.

“What he has done is to democratise the media and entertainment industry and make it possible for even a peasant farmer to have access to the best entertainment and news in the world.

“It is a great opportunity for me to be the one to unveil TStv because just like a Nigerian made history by crashing the cost of telephony in Nigeria, I am glad that another Nigerian is now coming forward to crash the cost of Pay TV,” he said.

The Minister commended the courage of the CEO for coming from the Diaspora to invest in his country and for believing in the government’s seriousness about diversifying the economy.

He said the company had also demonstrated that government alone could not do all things but needed the participation and synergy of the private sector.

“I want to assure that this administration will continue to assist you and other investors in creating the enabling environment for businesses to grow, ” he said.

Specifically, the Minister said that the Government was aware of the huge contributions of the creative industry to the nation’s economy and would continue to support the sector.

He identified contents and the lack of objective audience measurement as major challenges that had slow the growth of TV and advertising industries in the country.

“With the liberalisation of the industry. content has become very key because content determines which channels are being watched and which are not.

“Another major challenge is how to get an accurate measurement of which channel is being watched and which is not.

“Kenya and South Africa are about one third of our population but they do much better in TV and radio advertisement than us because of their robust audience measurement,” he said.

The Minister announced that the National Broadcasting Commission and his Ministry would organise a workshop on Nov. 28 to address the challenge of Audience Measurement.

Earlier, Echefu said that TStv Africa, which had gone through a lot of challenges, was born to liberalise PayTV in the country, make it affordable to every Nigerians with added values.

He said for the first time, Nigerians could now enjoy Pay Per View because with TStv, “subscription runs as you watch and It has the facility to pause your subscription when you travel”.

Echefu said that TStv for a start has 70 premium channels model with the cheapest pay-TV in Africa with maximum subscription fee of N3000.

He said as a fully Nigerian brand with consideration for the masses, TStv is not classified and it has a model that accommodate subscription as low as N200 as N500 for a period of time.

The CEO said TStv came with PVR (Personal Video Recorder) Decoder which allowed viewers greater control over their viewing experience with functions like pause, rewind, forward, save and record of programmes of interest.

Echefu said that once you subscribe to TStv, you will also get complimentary internet service, enabled Wi-Fi, as well as video calls and video conferencing services.

“It has an array of amazing TV channels with premium entertainment, educative programs that cut across all genres.

“The genres included, News, Music, General entertainment, documentary, movies, religious, sports, health, kids, fashion and lifestyle that better define the uniqueness of Nigeria’s diverse culture and traditional values,” he said.

The CEO said TStv which was modelled for Nigerians had come to stay assuring that it would not fail and they would deliver on their promises.

NAN reports that the guests at the ceremony were entertained with live performances by musicians, comedians

Among the dignitaries at the event were Gov. Akinwumi Ambode of Lagos represented by the Permanent Secretary Lagos Ministry of Information and Strategy, Mr Fola Adeyemi and the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Information and Culture, MS Grace Gekpe.

Others were the Director-General of National Orientation Agency, Dr Garba Abari, former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, Nollywood actors including, Emeka Ike. Adigwe Okafor, Zack Amata, Dr Opa Williams and Afeez Oyetoro aka Saka. (NAN)

source http://youngnaija.com/nigeria-grants-reliefs-to-new-tstv/

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nigeria Grants Tax Reliefs To TSTV Africa by Celcius: 1:18pm
Nice one.
Tstv should now give us fast relief from Multi-Choice monopoly and wanton disregard of Nigerian customers.
Abeg o...I'll still say it. Quality content rules Digital Media. Many have come and disappeared.

1 Like

Re: Nigeria Grants Tax Reliefs To TSTV Africa by NENigeria: 1:26pm
Celcius:
Nice one.
Tstv should now give us fast relief from Multi-Choice monopoly and wanton disregard of Nigerian customers.
Abeg o...I'll still say it. Quality content rules Digital Media. Many have come and disappeared.
That's all we pray and hope for. I'm quite firm that they'd not disappoint us but rather disappoint our enemies that want to take everything away from us

1 Like

Re: Nigeria Grants Tax Reliefs To TSTV Africa by veekid(m): 4:30pm
Re: Nigeria Grants Tax Reliefs To TSTV Africa by whitebeard(m): 4:31pm
Yay..so what's next

(Might as well add it to president buhari's administration achievement list)

Hypocrisy.!
Re: Nigeria Grants Tax Reliefs To TSTV Africa by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 4:31pm
Best news for d Day
Re: Nigeria Grants Tax Reliefs To TSTV Africa by adekanmbi1986(m): 4:32pm
Ok
Re: Nigeria Grants Tax Reliefs To TSTV Africa by nedu2000(m): 4:32pm
This is what we want to hear .Hope not as long as fashola's who is unwisely proposing 10yrs tax relief for dangote.Nigeria will need their tax money after a while
Re: Nigeria Grants Tax Reliefs To TSTV Africa by Ochasky23(m): 4:32pm
I really hope they live up to expectations
Re: Nigeria Grants Tax Reliefs To TSTV Africa by ibrutex(m): 4:32pm
make this Dsthiefi sha face bush na ma own
Re: Nigeria Grants Tax Reliefs To TSTV Africa by Amein(m): 4:33pm
That is a good move from the government.
Excellent.
Re: Nigeria Grants Tax Reliefs To TSTV Africa by wickyyolo: 4:33pm
Will they give them free fuel to run their Generators ?
Re: Nigeria Grants Tax Reliefs To TSTV Africa by publicenemy(m): 4:33pm
that's what a good government do.
Re: Nigeria Grants Tax Reliefs To TSTV Africa by tivta(m): 4:34pm
but i posted this news first. corruption everywhere...


http://www.nairaland.com/4091893/tstv-gets-3-years-tax
Re: Nigeria Grants Tax Reliefs To TSTV Africa by SOLMICHAEL(m): 4:34pm
.
Re: Nigeria Grants Tax Reliefs To TSTV Africa by biz9ja(m): 4:34pm
GOOD FOR THEM
Re: Nigeria Grants Tax Reliefs To TSTV Africa by SillyMods: 4:34pm
whitebeard:
Yay..so what's next

(Might as well add it to president buhari's administration achievement list)

Hypocrisy.!
Are you programmed to hate good news?
Re: Nigeria Grants Tax Reliefs To TSTV Africa by Chartey(m): 4:34pm
Gh
Re: Nigeria Grants Tax Reliefs To TSTV Africa by frustratedrat: 4:34pm
.
Re: Nigeria Grants Tax Reliefs To TSTV Africa by ayuseyuse(m): 4:34pm
So where is their office in Lagos? Or is porting allowed?
Re: Nigeria Grants Tax Reliefs To TSTV Africa by dasean1(m): 4:34pm
okay
Re: Nigeria Grants Tax Reliefs To TSTV Africa by evansjeff(m): 4:34pm
sad
Re: Nigeria Grants Tax Reliefs To TSTV Africa by AMZYMAYO(m): 4:34pm
Good move by the FG
Re: Nigeria Grants Tax Reliefs To TSTV Africa by rozayx5(m): 4:34pm
nice one


fkk SA rogues


undecided undecided
Re: Nigeria Grants Tax Reliefs To TSTV Africa by Judolisco(m): 4:35pm
Kai dhis tstv news jst dey sweet my belle grin

(0) (Reply)

Watch American Reunion Online / Guys Watch All The Vampire Diaries Season Full? / Child Bride 8-yr Old Dies After Sex With 40-yr Old Groom!

Viewing this topic: se0un(m), minasota(f), Bucky001(m), simaustine, DeTestimony, dondo83(m), edgecution(m), collums(m), to2in, LarryMoss, Miketomi, joshuaarmani2, NONNYG, bukenzoayajuwon, reservd(m), ofadaboy(m), tolsee(m), kodedbis(f), aryormi(m), paveinc(m), 1kinggy(m), thesolutions, Lukmann(m), ugochukwufrenzy(m), babzlim(m), Obidavies, adudu208(m), Onix01, edunolakunle, advocatebaba(m), Touchey, Bisited, imotersteve, megautche, naijagobetter(m), NtoAkwaIbom(m), murphybo(m), tboynaija, Xblink(m), laclass(m), favouriteYSF(m), funsowilliams(m), claremont(m), Beta1, samodoh, samadream(m), dhebz2pon(m), kobijacobs(m), 2chainzz(m), Daveliz(m), butterflyl1on, joepentwo(m), ghostreader, abdallahkhalil4(m), gbuay2, Aythereal, Onyi4live(m), cbtayo(m), toseen7, timiekay, Boss20, latosin, Dmec(m), itzcephas(m), IFELEKE(m), wawale(m), centsays1, banabest(m), chigo5(m), adekanmbi1986(m), zeekeyboy, chino4(m), Deman05(m), Oxosulphatejaiy, sinky55(m), steve6, emekuzi, moderatedguy, Buffalo2(m), SmartyPants, Ournaija, rasco2000me, olups(m), adexycomputa, Lilcentt(f), Connoisseur(m), AbrahamIsrael, antidisestablis, elijah101(m), bmos, Viqtour(m), PMBfirstson(m), 9jawhite, tdayof(m), yushin, H2omaster, ayg440(m), jtjohn(m), harosho07(m), FGO1, Sirheny007(m), Afolak(m), bamosagie(m), ngcars(m), Bouze, vanilson(m), dammie200, princekalani, c12112, Princetammy, oluwole4love, darenyx(m), dayooshineye, 3Line(m), Terror666(m), tppzzy01(m), Godweapon30(m), malton, lilyhills123, msld, ijeshaboy, ciggy000(m), Kpeshi10(m), tripoli007(m), mako007(m), ourema(f), nedu2000(m), Wised(m), pyman11(m), fuckumods, innocent82, idnole4(m), decasey(m), MadeOfBlacc(m), chukkystar(m), yakbauer, Juliojoe, Atro(m), DavidEsq(m), felixzo1(m), PHILipu1(m), eduj(m), Likins(m), taurus21, Eve001(f), tommysparks, sammuell(m), sasquare(m), abarry001, Oma307, Viking007(m), pasol4real(m), akinsondan, Oohrhii(m), walad4yhu(m), lunacol(m), tumababa(m), pellummy(m), user147, Excllncy(m), SamuelAnyawu(m), jonsnow12(m), Sh0lar, elrony(m), Uyi168(m), researcherdotcom(m), KehnnyCares(m), brimoknight(m), biz9ja(m), ajishomo, b0rn2fuck(m), Kelly4rmwest, gbogeig, Zunchi(m), Chartey(m), e90, SOLMICHAEL(m), FILEBE(m), rozayx5(m), felzylix(m), Donjay2222(m), lexyman(m), kentochi(m), emblem2d(m), ibrutex(m), nnowu(f), freeze200(m), sir09(m), nasonaso, ismail64(m), tboibamz, tochivitus(m), hakeem68(m), ThankYouGod, Milldon(m), Feemmy(m), chiefbidemi, mikmabray, blackcoffee(m), Oyindidi(f), Judolisco(m), frustratedrat, chops33(m), PoshProf, XtianXander(m), Dfavouredone, doctorgyna(f), Dagovernor04(m), drbamkumo(m), Enemking, softthings, ehispapa(m), binaws(m), kofo01, obaival(m), sunshineV(m), ayuseyuse(m), Atk1nson(m), obafemi04(m), Ademidd(f), bamirotola, unilorin, dasean1(m), Abduletudaye(m), evansjeff(m), SillyMods, Luvties(m), Leo001(m), COMPAQ(m), richybanky(m), abrahamsone, dacoolestkc(m), boman2014, AMZYMAYO(m), Yhemit(m), genearts(m), Agunne, Sheunma, zion32(m), PstOlu, Enyoo and 263 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 29
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.